Long-term resident non-EU citizens: the EU Commission’s new proposal (part 1)

Professor Steve Peers,
University of Essex
Photo credit: Marcomob, via Wikimedia commons
As part of its broader policy on
legal migration, the EU has long had an interest in regulating the legal status
of long-term non-EU residents in Member States. The current law on this issue
is a Directive
dating from 2003 – amended
in 2010 to extend it to those with refugee or subsidiary protection status. A
recent proposal
from the Commission aims to go further in extending the rights of this big
group of non-EU citizens. The following analysis is the first part of an explanation
and analysis of the main features of the Commission’s proposal – which would
have to be agreed (perhaps following amendments) by EU Member States in the
Council, as well as the European Parliament, to become law. (Denmark and
Ireland have an opt out; the UK had also opted out of the current law while it
was a Member State). The second part of this blog post (split to keep its
length manageable) will look at the proposals to change the rules on long-term
resident non-EU citizens moving to other Member States.
Personal scope: who is covered?
The current law on EU long-term
resident (LTR) status excludes from its scope: students; people who have
obtained or applied for temporary protection or a purely national form of
protection; asylum-seekers; those who reside ‘solely on temporary grounds such
as au pair or seasonal worker, or as workers posted by a service provider for
the purposes of cross-border provision of services, or as cross-border
providers of services or in cases where their residence permit has been
formally limited’; and diplomats as defined by the relevant international
treaties.
As a result of Brexit, British
citizens in the EU implicitly moved within the scope of the EU LTR law once
their EU citizenship ceased due to Brexit. (I’ve previously discussed the
specific issues around the application of the LTR law to British citizens here).
However, some pending CJEU cases argue that British citizens never lost EU
citizenship at all (see my discussion of the Advocate-General’s opinion in the
lead case here);
we will find out soon enough from the judges if that interpretation is correct.
The 2022 proposal would drop the
exclusion of those whose ‘residence permit has been formally limited’, on the
grounds of imprecision: according to the explanatory memorandum, ‘its
interpretation led to legal uncertainty in the transposition and implementation
by Member States’. Indeed, the relevant CJEU case law (Singh)
is rather vague – establishing that the ‘formally limited’ exception is
different from the ‘temporary grounds’ exception and has a common EU meaning,
but not clearly explaining what that common meaning is.
On the other hand, the new
proposal would leave in place the other exclusions from its scope, including
the rest of the ‘temporary grounds’ exception, which is the subject of a pending
CJEU case, EK. The Advocate-General’s
opinion
in that case argues that non-EU family members of EU citizens who have not left their Member State of
nationality (a group of people known to EU lawyers as Zambrano cases) are excluded from the scope of the EU law on
long-term resident status due to the ‘temporary grounds’ exception – even
though they have rights to stay more generally under EU law. It remains to be
seen if the CJEU shares that interpretation. If so, they would be in a
different position from non-EU family members of EU citizens who have moved within the EU, and who are
therefore covered by free movement law: the proposal would confirm in the
preamble that they are within the scope of the long-term residents’ law. It
would also be necessary to distinguish between Zambrano cases, where the residence of the non-EU family member of
an EU citizen was based on EU law,
and cases such as Iida,
where the residence of the non-EU family member of an EU citizen is based on national law (in that case, a non-EU
spouse of a German citizen due to his initial residence with his wife in Germany), where the Court confirmed that
the EU LTR law could apply in principle.
These exclusions are obviously
important in particular to millions of Ukrainian refugees who have obtained
temporary protection in the EU in the last few months (see discussion of EU
temporary protection for them here).
However, as discussed next, this is not quite the end of the story.
Obtaining the long-term residence right
The five year waiting period
The current law requires Member
States to grant EU long-term residence status to non-EU citizens ‘who have
resided legally and continuously’ on the territory for five years before
submitting an application. It is necessary to apply in order to obtain the
status (see Iida):
unlike status under free movement law, EU LTR status for non-EU citizens is not
conferred automatically once the conditions are met. There are currently no
exclusions from the five-year waiting period for family members (see the Tahir
case). The new proposal retains the five-year rule, although a new review
clause would require the Commission to report two years after the deadline to
apply the new law on the prospects of shortening the waiting period, and there
would be an exception for some family members, discussed below.
There are some further rules
about calculation of this five-year time period. For those excluded from the
scope of the current law, it provides that no account should be taken of time
spent on the territory under the temporary grounds/formally limited exception,
or as a diplomat. Half the period spent as a student must be taken into account,
if the student goes on to obtain a different residence permit which can qualify
for LTR status. Similarly, if an asylum-seeker obtains refugee or subsidiary
protection status, at least half the time spent as an asylum-seeker must be
taken into account; if the asylum-seeker had to wait more than 18 months after
the application was lodged to obtain either form of international protection, all that time counts. The text is silent
on how to count time spent on the territory for people who have obtained or
applied for temporary protection or a purely national form of protection.
Those with refugee or subsidiary
protection status that has been revoked, ended or was not renewed under the
terms of EU asylum law cannot qualify for EU LTR status. Finally, as regards
absences from the territory during the five-year qualification period, those
absences still count towards the five-year period if they are ‘shorter than six
consecutive months and do not exceed in total 10 months within’ the five years.
Member States may also count longer
absences if their national law provides, for ‘specific or exceptional reasons
of a temporary nature’, although they have to stop the clock during these
longer absences (unless the longer absences are due to ‘secondment for
employment purposes, including the provision of cross-border services’, in which
case they may count the longer absence fully if they wish).
The proposal would make four changes
to these rules. First, there would be a new general requirement to monitor the
stay of non-EU citizens before the five year period, in particular those who
got their residence permit on the basis of investment. Secondly, there would be
a new right to cumulate residence in
multiple Member States, provided that the last two years before the application
for LTR status were spent in the Member State where the application is made.
This builds on existing possibilities in EU law for cumulation of residence for
select groups of non-EU citizens (for instance, Blue
Card holders).
However, the proposal retains an
exclusion designed to deter the use of ‘golden visas’: Member States must
exclude counting time spent in another Member State by a non-EU citizen who
obtained a residence permit due to investment. The investment exception (which
is an exclusion from the cumulation rule,
not from the scope of the law as a whole,
ie five years’ residence in a single
Member State can still lead to LTR status for investors) is defined in the
preamble, as referring to residence permits based on investment ‘such as
capital transfers, purchase or renting of property, investment in government
bonds, investment in corporate entities, donation or endowment of an activity
contributing to the public good and contributions to the state budget’.
Thirdly, the rules on counting five
years’ residence would change for those who previously resided on the basis of
a status excluded from the scope of the LTR law. It is now explicit that ‘[a]ny
period of residence spent as a holder of a long-stay visa or residence permit
issued under Union or national law, including’ periods spent on the basis of
temporary or national protection, as a student, or on a temporary basis, counts
towards the five year period, as long as a more long-lasting form of residence
status has been obtained later. This definitely improves the position of those
who previously resided as students or on a temporary basis, and arguably
confirms the existing position of those with temporary or national protection –
potentially important for millions of Ukrainians, among many other groups of
people. However, the current rule of taking into account only [at least] half
the period spent as an asylum-seeker (or all of the period if it takes 18
months to get refugee or subsidiary protection status) is retained.
Finally, a new clause on family
members, discussed further below, would allow for the right to LTR status for
the children of EU LTRs who are born or adopted on the territory of the Member
State which granted the LTR permit, without waiting for the five-year period.
An application for LTR status would still be necessary, however.
Other conditions
First of all, the EU LTR law
requires Member States to ensure that non-EU citizens have ‘stable and regular resources’
and ‘sickness insurance’ in order to obtain LTR status. The ‘resources’
requirement is further defined; such resources must be:
…sufficient to
maintain himself/herself and the members of his/her family, without recourse to
the social assistance system of the Member State concerned. Member States shall
evaluate these resources by reference to their nature and regularity and may
take into account the level of minimum wages and pensions prior to the
application for long-term resident status;
The current law defines the ‘sickness
insurance’ requirement to cover ‘all risks normally covered for his/her own
nationals in the Member State concerned’.
In the proposal, the sickness
insurance requirement would not be modified as such, but the resources
requirement would be amended to state that the resources can be ‘also made
available by a third party’, and that ‘Member States may indicate a certain sum
as a reference amount, but they may not impose a minimum income level, below
which all applications for EU long-term resident status would be refused,
irrespective of an actual examination of the situation of each applicant.’
(There are also new rules on comparison with applications for national LTR
status, what happens if an applicant already has national LTR status, and an
exemption for certain family members; these issues are discussed further
below).
The first of these amendments
reflects the CJEU case law on the resources requirement. In the X judgment, the Court ruled that the
resources rule was an autonomous rule of EU law, not defined by national law,
and that the resources could be provided by third parties (in that case, a
brother of the applicant for LTR status). It was nevertheless important that
the resources be ‘stable’ and ‘regular’, as the EU law requires; in that
context, the relationship with the family member, and whether the support was
based on a legal requirement, could be relevant.
Member States also have an option
to require compliance with ‘integration conditions’ in order to obtain EU LTR
status. The proposal would not alter this optional obligation (except as
regards comparison with rules for national LTR status and exemptions for family
members, both discussed below). There is CJEU case law that indirectly
addresses these requirements: P
and S, discussed here,
in which the Court ruled that an integration requirement imposed after getting LTR status was acceptable,
subject to being proportionate.
Next, Member States may reject
applications on grounds of public policy and public security, subject to the
requirement that:
When taking
the relevant decision, the Member State shall consider the severity or type of
offence against public policy or public security, or the danger that emanates
from the person concerned, while also having proper regard to the duration of
residence and to the existence of links with the country of residence
The 2022 proposal would make no
change to this provision. Note that it has been the subject of case law: the
CJEU ruled
in 2020 that a prior criminal conviction cannot automatically exclude a
non-EU citizen from obtaining EU LTR status; there must be a ‘specific
assessment’ of each applicant, taking into account the offence committed, the
degree of risk to public policy and security, the length of residence and the
strength of links with that State.
Finally, the 2022 proposal would
delete an odd provision in the current law, which states that in the process of
applying for LTR status, the evidence submitted to show that the non-EU citizen
meets the conditions to obtain LTR status ‘may also include documentation with
regard to appropriate accommodation’. It is not clear if this allows Member
States to impose a further requirement for the applicant to show that he or she
has adequate accommodation; but if the clause is deleted, the point is moot.
The application process and procedural rights
The 2022 proposal retains the
current rule that a Member State should decide on an application for EU LTR
status within six months. However, the possibility of extensions in
‘exceptional’ cases would be dropped, replaced by a clause providing for the
authorities to request further information if they need clarification relating
to an application. There would be a new rule for those who already have
national LTR status (discussed further below).
As for procedural guarantees, the
current law requires reasons to be given for refusing applications or
withdrawing status, notification of decisions (specifying redress procedures
and time limits), and the right to ‘mount a legal challenge’ to rejections of
applications, or withdrawals, loss or non-renewal of EU LTR status.
There would be an ostensibly new
rule on fees, providing that while Member States may require fees for handling
applications for EU LTR status, those fees ‘shall not be disproportionate or
excessive’. In fact this reflects CJEU case law (see Commission
v Netherlands and CGIL
and INCA).
As regards both fees and
procedural guarantees (including time limits to decide on applications), Member
States would have to extend any more favourable treatment which they accord to
holders of or applicants for national LTR status to applicants for or holders
of EU LTR status (see further below).
Equal treatment rights
The current law provides that EU
LTRs are entitled to equal treatment with nationals as regards: access to
employment and self-employment (with an exception for activities involving
‘public authority’); working conditions; education and vocational training,
including study grants; recognition of professional qualifications; social
security, social assistance and social protection, as defined by national law; tax
benefits; access to goods and services, including procedures for obtaining
housing; freedom of association; and access to the territory of the Member
State granting LTR status. However, Member States can impose a residence condition
for the LTR or his/her family members for some aspects of equal treatment. They
can also limit access to employment or self-employment where existing rules
only give access to EU citizens, and impose language or educational
requirements as regards access to education. Moreover, they can limit access to
social assistance and social protection to ‘core benefits’. The equal treatment
rules are ‘without prejudice’ to EU asylum law, as regards refugees and people
with subsidiary protection (and their family members); and Member States have
the right to set higher standards.
The new proposal would amend the
equal treatment rules to: define social security by reference to EU law; add access to private housing;
drop the possibility of a residence condition for family members; eliminate the
‘core benefits’ exception; provide for benefits if an LTR moves to a non-EU
country; and require the extension of any more favourable national rules for
national LTRs to those holding EU LTR status.
This should be seen in light of
the CJEU case law on the equal treatment clause, which has: limited the use of
the ‘core benefits’ clause (Kamberaj,
which interpreted the exception strictly in light of the EU Charter of
Fundamental Rights and said that it could not be used to exclude equal
treatment for housing benefit, or apply if a Member State had not declared its
intention to use it; see also the recent KV
judgment); provided for family members to get benefits despite not being
resident (INPS,
where the Court again also adds a condition of the Member State expressing its
intention to use the exception); and ruled that a lack of equal treatment as
regards a family discount card is in breach of the requirement of
non-discrimination for access to goods and services (ASGI,
again referring to the condition of a Member State stating an intention to
derogate).
Loss of status and expulsion
The current law requires Member
States to remove LTR status in the event of its ‘fraudulent acquisition’,
following an expulsion measure, or due to absence from EU territory of 12
months. But Member States have an option to allow longer absences in general,
or for ‘specific or exceptional reasons’. There is an option to remove LTR
status where the person concerned is a ‘threat to public policy’ that falls
short of the grounds for expulsion. Member States may also withdraw LTR status
for people who have lost international protection status in accordance with EU
asylum law. LTR status in one Member State is also lost once another Member
State has granted it, or after six years’ absence from a single Member State’s
territory; a Member State may allow such LTR status to stay after six years’
absence for ‘specific reasons’. Where
LTR status is lost due to absence, a Member State must provide a facilitated
procedure to get it back, ‘in particular’ for those who moved to another Member
State to study; the process and details of this are left to national law. If
LTR status is lost but the former LTR is not removed, a Member State must allow
the former LTR to stay if they meet the conditions to stay under national law
(on which, see the 2019 YZ judgment).
The 2022 proposal would change
these rules to refer to a ‘decision ending the legal stay’ instead of expulsion
or removal (to match the wording of the EU Returns
Directive), and allow an absence from the EU of 24 months, not 12. However,
the option to permit longer absences than that would be limited to cases of ‘specific
or exceptional reasons’. The facilitated process to get LTR status back would
no longer be left to national law; there would be a mandatory exemption from
integration requirements and optional exemptions from the waiting period and
resources and sickness insurance conditions.
Note that a recent judgment of
the CJEU, discussed here,
interpreted the 12-month absence rule generously, providing that a return for a
few days during that period could interrupt the absence and so start the clock
on the 12-month period anew. Presumably that would apply equally to the longer
24-month period of absence now being proposed. On the other hand, the YZ judgment was less generous as
regards fraud, ruling that LTR status could be lost even if the applicant was
unaware that the documentation was fraudulent.
As for expulsion, the current law
provides that Member States can ‘solely’ expel an EU LTR where there is ‘an
actual and sufficiently serious threat to public policy or public security’.
This decision ‘shall not be founded on economic considerations’, and Member
States must consider the duration of residence, the age of the LTR, the
consequences for the LTR and family members, and the links with the Member
State and the country of origin. There must be judicial redress against
expulsion, legal aid must be granted ‘on the same terms’ as nationals, and
there are special rules if the LTR has international protection.
The 2022 proposal would amend
these rules only as regards cross-references to the Returns Directive. CJEU case
law is relevant here: the Court has confirmed that a criminal conviction is not
sufficient by itself to justify expulsion, but that the various factors listed
in the law must be fully taken into account (Lopez
Pastuzano, discussed here;
WT;
see also Ziebell).
Family members
A wholly new clause in the
proposed law contains a number of special rules for family members. First,
children of EU LTRs born or adopted in the territory could obtain LTR status
immediately following an application, waiving the waiting period and the resources,
sickness insurance and integration rules. Second, family members of EU LTRs
will only have to comply with integration requirements in the family
reunion Directive after family reunion has been granted. Third, the
application of EU LTRs’ family members will be fast-tracked, and they will
benefit from some of the procedural rights in the proposed LTR law. Next,
family members of EU LTRs will be exempt from labour market tests as regards access
to employment. Finally, any more favourable rules for family members of
national LTRs relating to these issues must be extended to family members of EU
LTRs.
Relationship with national LTR status
A key feature of the existing and
proposed EU LTR law is that the EU law does not fully harmonise national law on
LTR status: it sits in parallel to it. Under the current law, Member States may
still issue national LTR permits on a ‘more favourable basis’ than the EU
rules; but such permits do not confer
the right to move to other Member States, as confirmed by the CJEU in the Tahir
case.
Under the proposal, the capacity
to issue national long-term residence permits is retained, but the reference to
‘more favourable conditions’ for them would be dropped. This is because the
proposal would require non-discrimination between national law on LTR status
and EU LTR status in a number of areas. (This approach to the relationship
between EU and national immigration law was pioneered in the recent revision of
the Blue Card directive for highly-skilled workers: see discussion here).
In particular, Member States would
have to extend to applicants for EU LTR status any more favourable rules
relating to applicants for national LTR status as regards resources,
integration conditions, procedural guarantees (including time limits to decide
on applications), fees for applications, equal treatment, and family members.
The proposal does not explicitly
set out what happens if national law on LTR status creates more favourable
rules only for some categories of
national LTR applicants (for instance, a waiver from some or all integration
conditions for those with a degree or working long hours, as in Iida).
In that case the most logical interpretation would be that the more favourable
national rules apply to the same categories of people applying for EU LTR
status.
However, the non-discrimination
rule would not apply to any national
rules which provide for obtaining LTR status before five years, whether those
rules apply to the benefit of specific groups of people like family members
(see the Tahir
case) or in general. (Keep in mind, though, that the 2022 proposal suggests that
EU LTR status would be available to children of EU LTRs on birth or adoption).
It would also not apply to rules relating to public policy or public security,
loss or withdrawal of LTR status, or expulsion.
A separate issue is the
relationship between national and EU LTR status. Can both types of status be
held, or do non-EU citizens have to choose between one or the other? The
current law is not explicit on this issue – and neither is the 2022 proposal.
Member States have interpreted it differently in practice, and the case law has
not addressed the point yet.
The proposal addresses the link
between the two from a different angle, providing that if an applicant for an
EU LTR status already has a national LTR status, the applicant is exempt from
the conditions of resources, sickness insurance and integration, provided that ‘compliance
with those conditions was already verified in the context of the application
for the national residence permit’. But this does not tell us whether the
application for EU status can come in addition to national LTR status, or must
be a replacement for national status, or whether Member States can choose which
of those two approaches they prefer. (It does necessarily mean that holding
national LTR status cannot rule out applying for EU LTR status in future).
Comments
The Commission’s proposal would
open EU LTR status to more people, making it harder to lose and giving holders
more rights. Given the importance of the objective of ensuring the integration
of legal non-EU residents, it’s a valuable initiative in principle, subject to
some further comments on the detail.
First of all, it’s a good idea to
remove the ‘limited residence permit’ exclusion from the law, given that the
case law is unclear. Moreover, this exclusion is unprincipled: it’s illogical
to exclude from the scope of a long-term residence law those whose residence is
not actually temporary.
This would also be a good
opportunity to confirm that – contrary to the opinion of an Advocate-General – Zambrano cases (ie non-EU family members
of EU citizens who have not moved between Member States, whose status derives
from EU citizenship law) do fall
within the scope of the law. It is illogical to treat them worse not only than
the non-EU family members of EU citizens who have moved on the basis of free
movement law, but also worse than the non-EU family members of EU citizens who also
have not moved but who are not
covered by EU citizenship law, but only national law (Iida). And this exclusion is also out of sync with the justified attempts
which this proposal makes to improve family reunion rights.
While the improvement of the
rules on calculation of the five-year period are welcome (non-EU family members
of EU citizens exercising free movement rights will particularly benefit from
the cross-border cumulation rule, removing a ‘deterrent to free movement’ in
the language of the CJEU), it seems capricious to keep a different rule for
asylum-seekers, particularly as this might cross over with, or follow on from,
holding the status of temporary protection for millions of those fleeing the
invasion of Ukraine. The simplification of some of the other conditions for
obtaining LTR status is welcome, too – particularly the ditching of the weirdly
drafted and unnecessary quasi-condition relating to accommodation.
It’s striking that, in different ways,
much of the case law on the current legislation is about people who are
relatively poor – as regards resources requirements, equal treatment for
benefits, and fees for applications (or in relation to integration tests). In
that context, it’s surprising to see an EU migration proposal that’s concerned
instead about abuse by rich people. This
may be a form of displacement activity for the Commission, which dislikes ‘golden
visas’ in general; perhaps it would be more honest simply to table a proposal
abolishing them or at least providing for harmonised EU rules to prevent abuse.
It’s useful that the proposal improves
the position of EU LTR status by comparison with national LTR status, but it’s unfortunate
that it does not address whether the two types of status can be held simultaneously.
The objective of improving integration of long-term residents would surely be
enhanced if they could be.
As for family reunion, the proposals,
particularly improving the position of children (who, if they do not obtain jus soli citizenship of the state where
they are born, may fall through the cracks and become vulnerable due to lack of
a secure migration status) are welcome. But the proposal could have gone
further – for instance, waiving the waiting period for admission of family
members under the family reunion Directive.
One final point about the
inclusion of British citizens within the EU’s long-term residence law – and this
proposal to amend it – as a consequence of Brexit. It’s understandable that
those aggrieved by the loss of EU citizenship have litigated to challenge
whether it has been lost or not. But in the event that that challenge fails,
some have taken refuge in implausible fanfic about the EU’s supposed
willingness to create a form of EU citizenship for Remain voters. But there are
obvious legal obstacles and no sign of political will to do this. As it stands,
with the UK having left the EU and refused any form of free movement, and with
UK/EU relations deteriorating, it’s about as likely as Harry Potter beaming
onto the TARDIS from the USS Enterprise
– with an away team comprising Gandalf, Luke Skywalker and the Easter Bunny.
The more tangible prospect of improving the position of Brits in the EU is as
part of those covered by this proposal (ideally improved), which could benefit all non-EU long-term residents in the
EU.
See also
Impact
assessment for new proposal
2011
report on application of the Directive
2019
report on application of the Directive
No comments:
Post a Comment