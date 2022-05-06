Allister Round 2: a deeper dive into the Mariana Trench of UK constitutional law

Anurag Deb, PhD student, Queen’s University Belfast School of Law
Introduction
In UK constitutional law, it is a
truth universally (though not empirically) acknowledged, that an issue in want
of a single determination must instead yield to multiple, overlapping
conclusions. So too, was the case with Allister and others v Prime Minister and others [2022] NICA 15,
handed down by the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal (NICA) on 14 March 2022.
Before I begin my analysis, it is important to note that the NICA has granted
permission to appeal this case to the UK Supreme Court, so this is by no
means the last analytical piece you will read about this case.
Facts
For those who remain blissfully
unaware of the facts and issues surrounding Allister,
you have my admiration. Briefly: Allister
is a case which essentially challenges the Protocol
on Ireland/Northern Ireland to the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement (Protocol) as
a breach of (1) the Acts of Union 1800, (2) section 1(1) the Northern Ireland
Act 1998 (NIA), (3) section 42 of the NIA, (4) the European Convention on Human
Rights (ECHR) and (5) EU law.
Following the judgment handed
down by Mr Justice Colton in the High Court,
Sarah Kay did a detailed
post on this blog about the facts, issues and implications of that
judgment. I also offer my own modest take
in the pages of the Northern Ireland Legal Quarterly, freely available without
subscription.
Briefly, the claimants firstly argued
that the Protocol established differential treatment between NI and GB, thereby
breaching the “same footing” provisions under Article VI of the
Acts of Union 1800 (which united GB and Ireland until 1920). Secondly,
because the Protocol had been agreed and incorporated into UK domestic law
without seeking popular consent in NI, the claimants argued this breached the
NIA insofar as the Protocol altered the constitutional position of NI within
the UK. Thirdly, the Protocol allows for the Stormont Assembly to have periodic
votes on the application of EU laws (relating to the single market on goods
only), which disapply the cross-community consent underlying major aspects of
the NIA (and thus are in breach). Fourthly, the Protocol suffers from
democratic deficit, because it continues to subject NI to EU law in
circumstances where NI residents can no longer elect representatives to the
European Parliament, in breach of Article 3 of Protocol 1 of the ECHR. Fifthly,
the EU lacked the necessary powers to agree an agreement like the Protocol and
thus breached its own constitutive laws.
In the High Court, as in the
NICA, all 5 grounds were dismissed. The difference between the two courts,
however, was how each court construed the first ground, namely a breach of the
Acts of Union. Here, we begin to plumb some truly murky depths of statutory
interpretation. Captain Nemo would not find freedom in these waters.
What happened to Article VI?
In the High Court, Colton J left
the question whether Article VI (“same footing” between GB and NI) had been repealed,
rendered obsolete or spent, unanswered. Instead, he focussed on the reality of
what faced him: the UK Parliament had enacted the European Union
(Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 (2020 Act), thereby making the Protocol
part of domestic law. In particular, this Act had inserted section 7A into the
European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, which made every UK statute, whenever
enacted, subject to the Withdrawal Agreement (including the Protocol). Colton J
merely concluded that Article VI no longer had the effect it once did in 1800, because
parliamentary sovereignty dictated that the more recent statute (and thus
expression of the will of Parliament) prevailed over the less recent one. This
is because one sovereign Parliament cannot bind its equally sovereign
successors, so a sovereign legislative body had merely acted in accordance with
its own sovereignty. QED.
In the NICA, two different (and
somewhat overlapping) views emerged. For the majority, the Lady Chief Justice
considered that the 2020 Act had “subjugated” Article VI. In his concurrent
judgment, Lord Justice McCloskey considered that Article VI had been modified
in its effect. Both were explicit that Article VI had not been repealed –
expressly or implicitly.
This is where the divergence of
views gets tricky. Both the Act of Union and the 2020 Act are “constitutional”
statutes – this much is uncontroversial. What this means was explained by Lord
Justice Laws in Thoburn v
Sunderland City Council (sometimes known as the Metric Martyrs case): “In
my opinion a constitutional statute is one which (a) conditions the legal
relationship between citizen and State in some general, overarching manner, or
(b) enlarges or diminishes the scope of what we would now regard as fundamental
constitutional rights.” Constitutional statutes, according to this principle,
are not subject to implied repeal, but are subject either to express words of repeal
or by words so clear that repeal is the “irresistible” conclusion.
Now, Thoburn had been a case between a constitutional statute and an
ordinary one. Allister involved two
constitutional statutes. One prevailing theory, explained by Mark Elliott, was
that the constitutional status of two statutes cancel each other out, so, the
more recent one can impliedly repeal the older one. Colton J did not cite this
exact argument but appeared more or less to reason his judgment in a similar
way.
The NICA, however, rejected any kind of repeal of Article
VI, preferring the subjugation/modification paradigm. But this is even murkier.
The UK Supreme Court had, in The Continuity Bill
Reference, defined “modification” as follows:
“Without
attempting an exhaustive definition, a protected enactment will be modified by
a later enactment, even in the absence of express amendment or repeal, if it is
implicitly amended, disapplied or repealed in whole or in part. That will be
the position if the later enactment alters a rule laid down in the protected
enactment, or is otherwise in conflict with its unqualified continuation in
force as before, so that the protected enactment has to be understood as having
been in substance amended, superseded, disapplied or repealed by the later one.”
Although this case dealt with the
Scottish Parliament’s competence to enact legislation dealing with new powers
available following Brexit, the point here is that an Act of the UK Parliament
is only unmodified if it has “unqualified” continuation in force, i.e. that its
effect in law is unchanged by any other statute. This is far from an
uncontroversial view – a recent devolution reference which draws heavily from
the Continuity Bill Reference (also
dealing with the Scottish Parliament) has ignited debate among public lawyers
about how precisely the Supreme Court views devolution (see this
post by Mark Elliott and Nicholas Kilford). The point, however, is that the
NICA’s reasoning appears to be at odds with that of the Supreme Court. If a
later statute modifies the effect of a previous one, then according to the
Supreme Court, the previous one can be taken to have been impliedly repealed.
But this itself is not a settled question because of the different parliaments
which enacted the two statutes.
History and logic
The Acts of Union were parallel
statutes enacted by the (then) Parliaments of Great Britain and Ireland, which
by operation of the same Acts, ceased to exist in favour of a Parliament of the
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.
The Acts of Union were thus the
statutes upon which the modern UK Parliament was (generally) built. The
question is whether the modern UK Parliament has the legal ability to repeal (explicitly
or implicitly) the very laws under which it came into existence. In MacCormick
v Lord Advocate, the Lord President of the Court of Session (Inner
House) said this of a similar question raised in respect of the Treaty and Acts
of Union which united England (and Wales) and Scotland into one Kingdom of
Great Britain:
“The principle of the unlimited
sovereignty of Parliament is a distinctively English principle which has no
counterpart in Scottish constitutional law … I have not found in the Union
legislation any provision that the Parliament of Great Britain should be ‘absolutely
sovereign’ in the sense that that Parliament should be free to alter the Treaty
at will.”
MacCormick did not feature in the NICA’s judgment but remains as an
uneasy reminder that the UK Parliament is not entirely immune to a legal
grandfather paradox being unleashed. The problem, indeed, the main problem with
the entire Allister case, is the
process of reconciling the layered reasoning of the law, with the unconcerned
facts of reality. This is especially true of matters involving constitutional
law, which require clear, cogent and consistent interpretation in order to
enable states to function at all.
Implications
The Protocol is not only a matter
of lively debate in academic circles – it is a very real matter of social and
political tension in NI. Allister
comes at a fraught time in NI politics – Executive collapse, electoral
uncertainty and increasing public fatigue. No court can solve any of that.
However, I await the Supreme
Court’s views on the matter with a mixture of excitement and trepidation:
excitement that constitutional law (my field of research) continues to enjoy
something of a renaissance beyond the pages of academic publications, and
trepidation that we, like the Nautilus, are heading into a maelstrom.
