Poundshop free movement? Long-term resident non-EU citizens: the EU Commission’s new proposal (part 2)

Free movement of people between
EU Member States is often seen as one of the cornerstones of the European
Union. But in principle it only applies to EU citizens, and to citizens of countries
which have free movement deals with the EU (Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and
Liechtenstein), along with their family members. To a limited extent, though,
EU migration law provides for mobility between Member States for non-EU
citizens, albeit on stricter terms than free movement law. The issue is whether
the terms are so strict as to make mobility of non-EU citizens derisory
compared to free movement law – a kind of ‘poundshop’ version of the real thing.
One of the EU immigration law
measures providing for such mobility is the existing law on EU long-term
resident (LTR) status for non-EU citizens (a Directive
dating from 2003 – amended
in 2010 to extend it to those with refugee or subsidiary protection status).
The EU Commission has recently proposed
to amend this law, improving the rules on both obtaining LTR status in one
Member State and then using EU LTR status to move to another Member State.
In the first
part of this blog post, I looked in detail at the proposals to amend the
law as regards obtaining LTR status in one Member State. This second part looks
at what the proposal would change as the rules on long-term resident non-EU
citizens moving to other Member States, comparing this also to EU free movement
law (in particular, the Directive
on EU citizens’ free movement rights).
I won’t reiterate the points
discussed in detail in the first part (the personal scope of the law, the
conditions for getting LTR status, and the rights of LTRs in the first Member
State). As we’ll see, though, some of the rules on LTRs moving to other Member
States either incorporate those parts of the law which deal with getting LTR status
in the first Member State, or use some or all of the same wording. As with the
rest of the proposed law, this is just the beginning of the EU legislative
process: the proposal would need to be agreed (perhaps following amendments) by
EU Member States in the Council, as well as the European Parliament, to become
law.
Unlike the first part of the blog
post, there isn’t much discussion of CJEU case law here, as the Court has
rarely been tasked to interpret the rules on LTRs moving to another Member
State: the Commission
v Netherlands judgment concerning fees for applying for status in both
the first and subsequent Member State, and a German court sent
questions to the CJEU last Christmas Eve (the case is still pending) on the
interpretation of the rules on some aspects of movement between Member States.
Also, Denmark and Ireland have an
opt out; the UK had also opted out of the current law while it was a Member
State, although the current law applied to Brits as non-EU citizens following
Brexit (as would the 2022 proposal to replace it). For Brits, though, this part
of the current and proposed long-term residence law has a particular
significance, as it limits the loss of free movement rights that occurred for
them when the UK left Brexit without negotiating a continuing free movement arrangement
with the EU. (I’ve previously discussed the specific issues around the
application of the LTR law to British citizens here).
Whether mobility rights for LTRs are only a ‘poundshop’ version of free
movement law may be particularly relevant for them.
A key feature of the law is that
an LTR who moves to a second Member State does not transfer their LTR status
there immediately or automatically. Rather they have to apply for a residence
permit there and apply for LTR status there several years later. Until then, the
person who has moved retains LTR status in the first Member State, while
holding a residence permit in the second Member State. Therefore, much of the
law deals with what happens in the second Member State during that waiting
period.
This blog post looks in turn at:
the rules on the initial movement to a second Member State (personal and
material scope; conditions; family members; exceptions; procedural rights;
equal treatment; withdrawal or loss of status); obtaining LTR status in the
second Member State; and how mobility of LTRs in the current and proposed law
compares to free movement law.
Movement between Member States
Who can move – and on what grounds?
Under the current and proposed
long-term residence law, an EU LTR non-EU citizen has the ‘right’ to move to another
Member State besides the Member State that granted them EU LTR status. Keep in
mind that it’s only the EU version of
long-term resident status for non-EU citizens that comes with the right to move
to another Member State; holding a parallel national
LTR status does not come with that right.
The current law provides that EU
LTRs can move to other Member States on grounds of ‘exercise of an economic
activity in an employed or self-employed capacity’, ‘pursuit of studies or
vocational training’ or ‘other purposes’. The 2022 proposal retains this basic
clause.
However, the current law allows
for limits on the right. Member States can apply a labour market or preference
test for those EU LTRs who move for the purposes of employment or
self-employment. They can also retain pre-existing quotas on the number of non-EU
citizens who move to their territory. The 2022 proposal would delete both of
these limits.
Some groups of workers are
excluded from the scope of the current (and proposed) law: EU LTRs posted by
their employer to perform services, or who provide services themselves; those
moving as seasonal workers (Member States can decide the conditions for this
group under their national law); and cross-border workers (who can similarly be
‘subject to specific provisions of national law’).
Conditions for moving
The EU LTR has to apply for a
residence permit in the second Member State within three months of arrival.
Under the current law, each Member State has an option to consider applications
made while the LTR is still living in the first Member State; the proposed law
would require Member States to
consider such applications.
The second Member State may require ‘stable and regular
resources’ and sickness insurance as a condition for the LTR to get a residence
permit there. This differs from the obligation
for the first Member State to impose such requirements before LTR status is
obtained there (as discussed further in the first blog post). The wording of
these conditions is otherwise currently identical to the wording which applies to
the conditions to get LTR status in the first Member State, but in the absence
of case law it is not yet confirmed that the CJEU would interpret the rules the
same way.
The 2022 proposal adds that the
resources can be ‘also made available by a third party’, which matches the
proposed amendment to the conditions for getting LTR status in the first Member
State, which takes account of the case law on the latter point. However, the
new proposal does not match the
proposal to add other new wording to the conditions for getting LTR status in
the first Member State, on use of a reference amount, but not a minimum income
level which applies automatically.
The second Member State has an
option to require an LTR to comply with integration measures before getting a residence permit. The wording here is
different from the rules on getting LTR status in the first Member State, where
the law refers to an option to require compliance with integration conditions. There’s no case law to
clarify what difference the different wording makes (if any); but in any event,
the second Member State cannot require compliance with integration measures if
the LTR has already complied with integration conditions in the first Member
State.
Member States may require documentation
as regards employment (ie some form of proof of being hired), self-employment
(a funding requirement), or studies. The 2022 proposal would delete an unclear
reference to providing evidence of accommodation, matching a deletion of a
similarly unclear clause relating to applying for LTR status in the first
Member State (see the first blog post).
New provisions in the 2022
proposal would address two important points: EU LTRs would have equal treatment
with EU citizens as regards recognition of professional qualifications; and an
EU LTR must be allowed to start work or study in the second Member State no
more than 30 days after submitting a complete application for a residence
permit.
Family members
Core family members who already
lived with the EU LTR in the first Member State must be admitted to the second
Member State. Extended family members may
be admitted. If the family members did not already live with the EU LTR in the
first Member State, the EU’s family
reunion Directive applies.
As noted in the first part of
this blog post, the 2022 proposal would waive certain rules in the family
reunion Directive for an LTR in the first
Member State; the proposal would also drop reference to the conditions in that
Directive where a family already in the first Member State moves to a second
Member State. However, it does not waive
any rules in that Directive if the family did not already reside in the first
Member State: as a consequence, moving to a second Member State would mean that
the LTR is worse off as regards initial family reunion in the EU than they
would have been had they stayed in the first Member State.
A separate new provision on family
members in the 2022 proposal would allow them, when applying for an ‘autonomous
residence permit’ from the sponsor they are joining under the family reunion
Directive, to cumulate residence in different Member States, as long as the
last two years were spent in the second Member State.
Exceptions: public policy, public security and public health
The second Member State has an
option to refuse the LTR a residence permit on grounds of public policy or
public security. As with the conditions for getting LTR status in the first
Member State (see part 1 of this blog post), the second Member State must
assess the severity and type of offence committed by the person concerned; but conversely
there is no requirement to assess the duration of residence or links with the
country of origin, and no rule against founding a refusal on ‘economic
considerations’.
As for public health, there is no
condition as regards obtaining LTR status in the first Member State. However, the
second Member State may, under the current law, refuse applications on public
health grounds. The text further specifies that:
The only
diseases that may justify a refusal to allow entry or the right of residence in
the territory of the second Member State shall be the diseases as defined by
the relevant applicable instruments of the World Health Organisation's and such
other infectious or contagious parasite-based diseases as are the subject of
protective provisions in relation to nationals in the host country. Member
States shall not introduce new more restrictive provisions or practices.
The 2022 proposal would replace
this with a cross-reference to the Schengen Borders Code, which defines a ‘threat
to public health’ slightly differently, as:
any disease
with epidemic potential as defined by the International Health Regulations of
the World Health Organization and other infectious diseases or contagious
parasitic diseases if they are the subject of protection provisions applying to
nationals of the Member States.
Note that the new proposal would
delete the standstill clause. It would also delete two other rules from the
current law, which provide that ‘[d]iseases contracted after the first
residence permit was issued in the second Member State shall not justify a
refusal to renew the permit or expulsion from the territory’ and that Member
States may require medical examinations for LTRs ‘in order to certify that they
do not suffer from any of the diseases referred to’; these examinations, ‘may
be free of charge’ and ‘shall not be performed on a systematic basis’.
Procedural rights
Currently national authorities in
the second Member State must make a decision on the LTR’s application for a
residence permit within four months. If the documentation is incomplete, or in ‘exceptional
circumstances’ due to the complexity of the application, they have a further
three months. The 2022 proposal would cut these deadlines to three months and
one month respectively. But the separate change suggested by the proposal – the
right to take up employment or study within 30 days of submission of the
application – would mean that these deadlines matter less in practice.
Otherwise procedural rights are
very similar to those applicable when applying for LTR status in the first
Member State: giving reasons; notification; information on redress and time
limits to seek it. But this only applies to rejection of applications, not to
withdrawal of status. There is a right of legal redress in the case of
rejection, withdrawal or non-renewal. However, there is no reference to equal
treatment as compared to applicants for residence permits under national law, and
no express reference to fees, although the CJEU case law has confirmed that any
fees for residence permit applications in the second Member State must be
proportionate: Commission
v Netherlands.
Equal treatment
The second Member State must guarantee
equal treatment for the LTR who has moved there, once the LTR has received a
residence permit, by cross-reference to the rules on equal treatment of LTRs in
the first Member State (see discussion in part 1 of this blog post). So the
case law applicable to that equal treatment rule, and the proposed amendments
to that rule (if agreed) necessarily apply in the second Member State too. The
2022 proposal would extend this to family members of the LTR, replacing a
cross-reference to the weaker provisions of the family reunion Directive. It would
also delete the power for Member States to limit changes of employer by LTRs in
the first year. (There would be an option for Member States to impose an obligation
to notify changes of employer
instead). However, Member States would still have discretion to limit access to
employment or self-employment by students or those who move for other reasons.
Withdrawal or loss of status
Before the LTR obtains LTR status
in the second Member State, that Member State can expel the person concerned to
the second Member State for breaching the conditions set out in EU law for
holding the residence permit there (as discussed above). The first Member State
must take that person back. Under the 2022 proposal, references to national law
are replaced by references to the EU’s Returns
Directive instead. Also, the option for the second Member State to expel
the non-EU citizen from the EU entirely on ‘serious grounds of public policy or
public security’ would be removed.
Obtaining LTR status in the second Member State
Under the current law, the LTR
who has moved to the second Member State can obtain LTR status in that Member
State, subject to all the same conditions and procedural rules that apply to
obtaining LTR status in the first Member State. Therefore all the case law on
the latter rules, and all the proposed amendments to them (if agreed)
necessarily apply too.
The 2022 proposal suggests speeding
up this process, allowing the LTR to get LTR status from the second Member
State after only a three-year wait, instead of the usual five years. However,
before the five-year period, the second Member State is not obliged to grant ‘social
assistance, or maintenance aid for studies, including vocational training,
consisting in student grants or student loans’ to LTRs other than ‘workers,
self-employed persons, and their family members’. A Member State can opt to be
more generous, on condition that it is also more generous to EU citizens in the
same circumstances. But Member States could also opt to end the stay of LTRs
who are workers or self-employed people between three and five years if they cease
to satisfy the ‘sufficient resources’ or ‘comprehensive sickness insurance’ requirement.
Finally, while refugees and those
with subsidiary protection are entitled to qualify for EU LTR status and move
to another Member State, and there are some provisions relevant to their
particular situation, neither the current law nor the 2022 proposal provides
for the transfer of their international protection status.
Comparisons with free movement law
First of all, as regards personal
scope, all EU citizens can in principle move between Member States, whereas the
right for non-EU citizens under the LTR law applies only to those non-EU
citizens who have obtained EU LTR status. At the very least there is a five
year wait until they can obtain that status in the first place. (As noted above
though, a few other EU laws provide forms of mobility for non-EU citizens). The
2022 proposal does not change this, although as discussed further in part 1, it
would make it easier in various ways to obtain EU LTR status in the first
Member State in the first place.
Next, the current EU LTR law,
unlike free movement law, allows the second Member State to apply a labour
market or preference test for those EU LTRs who move to be employed or
self-employed, and to retain pre-existing quotas on the number of non-EU
citizens who move to their territory. Both possibilities are more restrictive
than free movement law – but the 2022 proposal would delete them both.
However, various groups of
workers who have rights under EU free movement law (posted workers,
self-employed temporary service providers, seasonal workers and cross-border
workers) are excluded from or subject to national law in the second Member
State as regards the EU LTR law.
The obligation for non-EU citizens
to apply for a residence permit does not apply under free movement law –
although the 2022 proposal would ameliorate this somewhat, by allowing the LTR
who is moving to a second Member State to start work or study there no more
than 30 days after applying for a residence permit.
Also, the potential obligation to
meet ‘stable and regular resources’ and sickness insurance requirements only
applies to EU citizens who move for non-economic reasons – whereas under the
LTR law it can apply to workers and the self-employed too. The ‘stable and
regular resources’ test for non-EU citizens might also in practice be more
stringent than the ‘sufficient resources’ test for those categories of EU citizens.
An integration measure requirement is possible for non-EU citizens, but not for
EU citizens. The new proposal aligns with free movement law in disposing of a
provision on accommodation, which had (more clearly) applied to the free
movement of EU workers until that law was amended in 2004. Moreover, equal
treatment as regards recognition of professional qualifications would align
non-EU LTRs with EU citizens explicitly.
As for family members, free
movement law has a wider definition of core family members who can move with
the EU citizen than the family reunion Directive (which is applied by the LTR
law). The gap is even wider as regards family members who live outside the EU,
as the family reunion Directive includes provisions such as waiting periods
regarding their entry.
It’s unclear how similar the public
policy and public security exceptions in free movement law and the EU LTR law are.
As regards public health, however, the 2022 proposal moves towards alignment in
some areas (the Schengen Border Code definition of public health is nearly identical
to that in the free movement Directive), but moves away in others (as regards
the two rules it would drop: although note that under free movement law,
medical examinations must be free of
charge, so there is already a gap on that point).
Better equal treatment rules for
family members of LTRs in a second Member State brings the position closer to
EU free movement law, which extends its own rules on equal treatment of EU
citizens also to their family members. The prospect of loss of status is higher
than under free movement law, given that the conditions concerned are more
stringent.
While in principle obtaining LTR
status in the second Member State after five years is the same rule as
obtaining permanent residence under free movement law, the situation is not
fully comparable as a non-EU citizen would already have LTR status in the first
Member State, yet the conditions applying to getting LTR status in the second
Member State are – apart from the waiting period – more stringent than under
free movement law. The suggestion in the 2022 proposal that an LTR could get
LTR status in the second Member State after three
years is at first sight a more favourable
rule than applies to free movement law for most EU citizens – but those problems
with comparability of the two situations should be kept in mind. Anyway, the
exception relating to equal treatment for social assistance and study grants
etc matches that under free movement law (in fact, the social assistance
exclusion is more stringent for non-EU LTRs than for EU citizens). And for
LTRs, there is no provision for retaining worker status in the event of
unemployment et al, that ameliorates the position of some EU citizens under
free movement law.
In general, then, although the
2022 proposal would narrow the gap somewhat, EU LTR status would still fall
short by some way of the free movement rights that EU citizens have.
The new proposal goes some way
towards achieving its objective of improving mobility rights for EU LTRs. Some obstacles
are removed, as regards the labour market test, retention of quotas, the ability
to work or study 30 days after submitting the application, shorter deadlines to
reply to applications, better treatment of family members on the territory,
easier changes of employer in the first year, ending the prospect of expulsion
from the entire EU, and obtaining LTR status after three years. Some would remain, as regards the exclusions
from the scope of the mobility rules, the residence permit application requirement,
conditions relating to admission, fairly limited provisions on family reunion, and
the possible restrictions on access to employment or self-employment by
students or those who move for other reasons.
There are therefore good reasons
to support the proposal, for those who share its objective of improving
integration of non-EU citizens on EU territory, and broadening access to the
EU-wide labour market in particular. But there are several features of this part
of the proposal which can be improved – notably its limitations on scope,
conditions on admission (is any
further integration test really necessary?), family reunion, retaining worker
status, transfer of international protection, and access to the workforce by non-economic non-EU LTRs.
