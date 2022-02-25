Brexit means Brexit for UK nationals and EU citizenship: analysis of an Advocate-General’s opinion

Professor Steve Peers,
University of Essex
Did British citizens retain their
EU citizenship after Brexit? The EU and the UK government assume not, but some
Brits have begged to differ.
The issue has reached the EU
courts in several ways. Three cases went directly to the EU General Court,
challenging the EU Council’s decision to conclude the withdrawal
agreement, on the grounds that the agreement (in the applicants’ view)
wrongly removed their EU citizenship. Last August, the EU General Court
rejected all these cases for lack of standing; the applicants have all appealed
to the CJEU. (See my compilation
of Brexit litigation for further details).
Two cases reached the CJEU via national
courts sending questions about the interpretation of EU law and the validity of
the decision to conclude the withdrawal agreement. This route does not raise
standing problems. The first of these cases (Case C-673/20 EP) has led to an opinion
of an Advocate-General of the CJEU yesterday – which argued that British
nationals have lost their EU citizenship as a result of Brexit, and the decision
concluding the withdrawal agreement was valid.
Summary of the opinion
The opinion begins by quoting Article 9 TEU: “Every
national of a Member State shall be a citizen of the Union. Citizenship of the
Union shall be additional to and not replace national citizenship” – and noting
that Article
20(1) TFEU is nearly identical. It then summarises the specific issue in
this case: the loss of local election voting rights of a UK citizen in France,
due to her loss of the status of EU citizen (which entails such voting rights)
as a consequence of Brexit. Interpreting these Articles in the context of the
Treaties as a whole, the Advocate-General states that:
Article 9
TEU and Article 20(1) TFEU provide that Union citizens must be nationals
of a Member State. Union citizenship is additional to, and does not replace,
nationality conferred by the Member States. In that context, it is important to
acknowledge that the Member States could have decided to pool their competences
and to confer on the European Union the power to determine who is entitled to
become a Union citizen. That explicit choice by the Member States not only
renders the European Union powerless to create Union citizenship independently
from nationality as conferred by the Member States, but also raises a
constitutional barrier to such a power being implied under Union law. [para 22]
This is an answer
to those who argue that the EU could confer EU citizenship as such on Brits,
Russians or any other nationals of non-EU countries. It leads to his next point,
dismissing the relevance of the previous CJEU judgments on the limits of the loss
of EU citizenship which were referred to by the applicant (Rottmann, Tjebbes and Wiener
Landesregierung – see discussion here)
on the grounds that they all concern the loss of EU citizenship via means of loss of nationality of a Member State.
By comparison, the UK’s
withdrawal from the EU took place on the basis of Article
50 TEU, which had the consequence of the UK ceasing to be a Member State. Article 50(3)
TEU states explicitly that ‘the Treaties shall cease to apply’ to a State that leaves
the EU when a withdrawal agreement enters into force, or ‘failing that’ two
years after its notification to leave (unless that time frame is extended by
mutual agreement). The opinion interprets this to mean that:
…In
consequence, the United Kingdom no longer resolved, inter alia, to establish a
citizenship common to that of the nationals of EU Member States or to create an
ever closer union among the peoples of Europe. Since the existence of Union
citizenship depends upon the acquisition and possession of the nationality of a
Member State, and the United Kingdom voluntarily abandoned that status in the
manner prescribed by Union law, British nationals ceased to be Union citizens.
[para 28]
He then examined – and dismissed –
the specific arguments made by the applicant. First, she argued that she
retained her EU citizenship despite the UK leaving the EU. In his view, since
the EU ‘has freely determined that acquisition of citizenship of a Member State
is a condition precedent for the conferral of Union citizenship’, her argument
that links to a State ground a claim to that State’s nationality fail. Equally,
in his view, her argument that her links with France prevent deprivation of her
EU citizenship must fail, as she could always claim French nationality (and
therefore EU citizenship): “[w]ithout her possession of the nationality of a Member
State, France cannot recognise EP as a Union citizen.”
Although EU citizenship,
according to case law, aims to integrate EU citizens into the society of the
host State, this did not mean, in the Advocate-General’s view, that the history
of such integration in an individual case prevented the loss of EU citizenship:
…In addition
to the objection that EP, like all other British nationals, ceased to meet the
essential precondition for the enjoyment of the status and benefits of Union
citizenship, namely Member State nationality, as a direct consequence of the
United Kingdom’s sovereign decision to withdraw from the European Union, it may
further be observed that the integration of third-country nationals into the
societies of the Member States is not among the goals furthered by Union
citizenship. [para 34]
A brief reference
in the Rottmann opinion to the independence of EU citizenship from Member
State nationality was not relevant either, as that opinion also made it clear
that nationality of a Member State was a condition to have the status of EU
citizen: “far from supporting the proposition advanced by EP, point 23 of
the Opinion of Advocate General Poiares Maduro in Rottmann entirely undermines it” [footnote omitted].
…It describes
the rationale for Union citizenship being contingent upon holding the
nationality of a Member State as the Member States’ mutual commitment to
construct a new form of civic and political allegiance on a European scale. By
its sovereign decision to leave the European Union, the United Kingdom
signalled its clear determination to repudiate that commitment. In the context
of that act by a sovereign State, an individual cannot seek to rely upon his or
her British nationality to assert a claim either to Union citizenship or to its
benefits. [para 37]
A technical
argument about the scope of the transition period in the withdrawal agreement
(discussed here) failed too:
the opinion concludes that only some
EU law continued to apply to Member States as regards UK nationals during that
period, and this did not include voting rights in local elections.
The opinion then returns to the
argument that the judgments in Rottmann, Tjebbes and Wiener Landesregierung – which require
that the loss of EU citizenship via the loss of Member State nationality require
an individual decision subject to proportionality, legitimate expectations, and
the right to be heard – apply to Brexit. Here, the Advocate-General reiterates
more fully that the earlier rulings do not apply by analogy to a State
withdrawing from the EU:
…The principle
of proportionality requires that a competent authority balance conflicting
rights and norms before taking a decision affecting an individual. The
circumstances of this case require no balancing by the deciding authority that
would take account of EP’s personal circumstances. As a direct result of the
sovereign decision of the United Kingdom to withdraw from the European Union, a
person in EP’s position lost the right to vote and to stand as a candidate in
municipal elections in France, her Member State of residence. It is that
sovereign decision, not that of a Member State or any authority thereof, that
caused EP to lose the benefit of those rights. [para 42]
The applicant could not compare herself
to a stateless person, as she remains a national of the UK:
…She can
address any issue that she may have concerning her status or rights as a
British national to the United Kingdom authorities. France or the European
Union are incapable of playing any role in such a dispute. [para 43]
The same applied
to her argument based on legitimate expectations:
…Any breach of
legitimate expectations that EP may wish to ventilate concerning her status as
a Union citizen is to be addressed to the United Kingdom, which has withdrawn
from the European Union, and not to either the French authorities or to the
European Union. [para 44]
And also to the
argument that ‘the French authorities stripped her of the right to vote and
to stand as a candidate in municipal elections, thereby depriving her of the
right to participate in the democratic process’:
…Any
deprivation of her right to participate in the democratic process as a British
national arises exclusively as a consequence of United Kingdom law. [para 45]
Nor could she
rely upon the principle of non-discrimination on grounds of nationality, in
Article 18 TFEU, because although that principle applied to
UK citizens during the transition period in general, the specific issue of
voting rights was excluded from it by the withdrawal agreement, and non-EU
citizens are in a different position than EU citizens. However, it remains to
Member States, if they so choose, to allow non-EU citizens to vote in local
elections.
Finally, in light of his
analysis, the Advocate-General answers the specific questions referred by the
national court to the effect that:
-
due to the UK’s decision to leave the EU and the
withdrawal agreement, UK nationals are no longer EU citizens; any legal
questions arising from this are a matter for the UK, outside the CJEU’s
jurisdiction;
-
various Treaty articles and the withdrawal
agreement do not preserve EU citizenship rights for UK nationals, because the
UK has ceased to be a Member State and ‘the exercise of rights conferred by
Union law does not furnish any legal basis upon which an individual’s status as
a Union citizen falls to be determined’; and
-
the decision concluding the withdrawal agreement
is valid, because the loss of voting rights follows from the UK’s decision to
leave the EU, considering that the EU (according to prior case law) has a wide
discretion in external relations and did not exceed the margins of that discretion.
More
fundamentally, as to whether the withdrawal agreement ‘infringes certain
principles underlying EU identity and is disproportionate since it contains no
exception to the rule that British nationals lose the rights attaching to Union
citizenship’, the opinion argues:
…Since the
United Kingdom’s sovereign choice to leave the European Union amounts to a
rejection of the principles underlying the European Union, and the Withdrawal
Agreement is an agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom to
facilitate the latter’s orderly withdrawal from the former, the European Union
was in no position to insist that the United Kingdom fully adhere to any of the
European Union’s founding principles. Nor could the European Union secure
rights that, in any event, it was not bound to assert on behalf of persons who
are nationals of a State that has left the European Union and who are therefore
no longer Union citizens. Finally, since Union citizenship depends upon the
possession of Member State citizenship, no response other than the exclusion of
British nationals from the definition of Union citizens was possible whilst
remaining within the scope of the Treaties. [para 75]
Comments
Advocate-General’s opinions are
not binding on the CJEU judges, so this is not the final word on the legal
issues yet. But let’s examine what the opinion would mean if the judges follow it.
The opinion is, first and
foremost, a complete rejection of the argument that UK citizens retain EU
citizenship after Brexit. It explicitly applies whether those UK citizens have
exercised free movement rights or not; and although it is focussed on voting
rights (the subject-matter of the case) there is no logical reason to limit its
effect to voting rights only. So the free movement rights of EU citizenship
have also been lost – after the end of the transition period. (The applicant’s
technical arguments about whether the transition period exceptions applied to
Member States – even if those arguments had been successful – would anyway be
moot now, following the end of that period).
The Advocate-General mentions the
prospect of the applicant obtaining French citizenship (therefore EU
citizenship), but not all UK citizens would find that route so easy. However,
this is not crucial to the main logic of his legal argument, which is simply
that EU citizenship depends on holding the nationality of a Member State – and the
UK is no longer a Member State.
Moreover, in the view of the
Advocate-General, the responsibility
for the UK no longer being a Member State is solely that of the UK, given that
the UK took a unilateral decision to leave the EU. This is consistent with prior
CJEU case law (see Wightman and Shindler, discussed here
and here).
It follows implicitly that this case was not about whether Brexit itself was
legally valid, since that was a matter for UK law (and that issue was not even
raised by the national court). This is apparently sufficient in itself to
defeat the argument relating to legitimate expectations, without needing to
examine whether the EU created such expectations.
The Advocate-General does not discuss
the common line of argument that ‘there is no provision explicitly detailing
what happens to EU citizenship when a Member State leaves the EU’, presumably
because he considers his conclusion as to the requirement of a link to the
nationality of a Member State sufficient. If necessary, though, the response to
that argument is simply that (as the opinion points out), Article 50 states
that the Treaties cease to apply to the withdrawing Member State; and the Treaties
create the concept of EU citizenship.
As for the analogy which the applicant
sought to draw between Brexit and the prior CJEU judgments on the loss of EU citizenship,
the opinion convincingly argues that the prior judgments confirm the link between Member State nationality and EU
citizenship, not weaken it. For if EU citizenship could exist independently of
holding Member State nationality, on the basis that the person concerned had once held the nationality of a Member
State, then those judgments would have reached their conclusions on an entirely
different basis. The whole point of the prior judgments is that the loss of
Member State nationality fell within the scope of EU law because it led to the loss of EU citizenship.
The applicant’s argument turns on
an assumption that EU citizenship is a status linked to individuals, not a
status linked to a state’s membership of the European Union. But while there
could well be an argument that EU citizenship should be based on the former approach, the wording of the Treaties
(as the opinion confirms) points inescapably to the latter. Member States
simply did not choose to create a status of EU citizenship independently from
that of nationality of a Member State.
A further argument, not discussed
by the Advocate-General, is that a comparison with the means of acquisition of EU citizenship is
unhelpful to the applicant too. Brexit is a collective
loss of EU citizenship, not an individual loss; so the better analogy is not
with the case law on individual loss, but with the mechanism of collective
acquisition. And the means by which nationals of the last 16 Member States to
join the EU collectively obtained EU citizenship was those States’ accession to the EU on the basis of
Article 49 TEU. It logically follows that the collective loss of EU citizenship
follows logically from the parallel process of leaving the EU set out in
Article 50.
Photo: Garry Knight, via Wikimedia
commons
Barnard & Peers: chapter 26
No comments:
Post a Comment