The odd couple: Free choice of asylum and temporary protection

Dr. Esin Küçük,
University of Essex
The idea of free choice of protection state in asylum law has
been entertained in the literature, mostly as part of the debate surrounding
the reform of the EU asylum regime. Maiani,
for example, convincingly makes a case for a free choice of asylum state and
proposes scaled-up solidarity instruments to offset the implications of such a model
for the preferred states. Mitsilegas
proposes the mutual recognition of positive asylum decisions, which would allow
refugees (instead of asylum seekers) to choose their country of protection. The
idea of allowing asylum seekers to choose their country of protection was also considered
by the Commission in debates about a reform of the Dublin Regulation, although
it failed to find enough support for the reason that it would not provide for solidarity
or a fair sharing of responsibility, a highly sensitive issue.
With the escalation of armed conflict in Ukraine and the
arrival of refugees, the EU has found itself employing a form of de facto free
choice model, which seemed politically unfeasible before. As far as solidarity
and responsibility sharing is concerned, the EU’s perception of free choice of
asylum has changed substantially, at least for the time being. In the Council
Implementing Decision introducing temporary protection, a free choice system
is presented as a way of facilitating a balance of effort between the Member
States (Preamble 16). Free choice of asylum practices can prevent pressure from
building up in neighbouring states that may have limited capacity to host
asylum seekers and process applications. From the perspective of refugees, free
choice practices also have merits. Instead of forcing asylum seekers to remain
in a country where they may have no or limited ties, the free choice model
allows them to join social networks that support their integration. In brief, the
recognition of the potential of free choice of asylum in meeting the demands of
asylum solidarity is a welcome development. Its practical advantages, such as
preventing smuggling and irregular movements, are noted here
(p.46), and here
(p.29).
The legal foundation of free choice of asylum is the Schengen
visa waiver which exempts Ukrainian nationals from visa requirements for
entry into the EU and provides them with the right to travel within the EU for
90 days within a 180-day period (Article 4, Annex II). This means that displaced
Ukrainian nationals can decide in which Member State they wish to exercise
their rights as beneficiaries of temporary protection. This scheme of free
choice is considerably different from the proposed models mentioned above, not
least because it is coupled with temporary protection with the activation of
the Temporary
Protection Directive, which is also being tested for the first time.
This de facto free
choice model, or more precisely its unexpected union with temporary protection,
raises a number of questions. The EU asylum acquis, including the Temporary
Protection Directive, is based on the permanency of asylum jurisdiction. Asylum
processing responsibilities are assigned to a single state, which is often the
country of first arrival according to criteria set out under the Dublin
Regulation (Article 7). Within this system, the only way for asylum seekers
to choose the state of protection is to enter the EU territory through the
country where they wish to lodge an application. In practice, such a choice is rarely
available. Secondary movements of asylum seekers are, in principle, prohibited,
and returns are facilitated pursuant to the take-back mechanism provided under
the Dublin
system (Article 23). Finally, protection statuses are not valid throughout the
EU, meaning that asylum jurisdiction cannot be transferred to another state.
The Temporary Protection Directive is also underpinned by the
permanency of asylum jurisdiction. Under Article 8(1) of the Directive,
the beneficiary of protection can exercise her rights in the Member State that
has issued a residence permit. Preamble 9 of the Directive clearly shows that transfer
of jurisdiction is something undesired and to be countered. To that effect, the
Directive (Article 11) requires the Member States to take back a person
enjoying temporary protection in their territory in the case of secondary
movements. How does this system, which is centred around pre-assigning
responsibility to a single state and preventing secondary movements, align with
a free choice scheme?
The Implementing
Decision seeks to integrate the spontaneously created free choice model
into the existing framework. An important step taken towards an integration of the
two systems is the abolishment of returns. It is worth mentioning that the Temporary
Protection Directive (Article 11) allows the Member States to relinquish
take back obligations through a bilateral decision. In the Implementing
Decision, the Member States took a step further and decided to relinquish returns
across the EU (Implementing
Decision, Preamble 15). This is an important and positive development that
goes well beyond what the Directive already allowed through bilateral
agreements. Does this mean that a transfer of asylum jurisdiction is possible
for temporary protection holders? The Implementing Decision does not directly deal
with the transfer of protection jurisdiction, but Preamble 16 of the Decision provides
some insights.
‘Once a Member State has issued a
residence permit in accordance with Directive 2001/55/EC, the person enjoying
temporary protection, whilst having the right to travel within the Union for 90
days within a 180-day period, should be able to avail of the rights derived
from temporary protection only in the Member State that issued the residence
permit. This should be without prejudice to the possibility for a Member State
to decide to issue, at any time, a residence permit to persons enjoying
temporary protection under this Decision.’
It is clear from this statement that the permanency of
residence principle remains in place. Protection responsibilities are assigned
to the Member State that issued the residence permit. On the other hand, the
transfer of asylum jurisdiction is not altogether prohibited. It is in the
discretion of the Member States to grant a residence permit to protection
seekers who are offered temporary protection elsewhere (discussed here).
This leaves us with a limited free choice model. Ukrainian refugees have full
freedom to choose their country of protection before they receive a residence
permit in a Member State. Once they choose their protection jurisdiction, the
possibility of transfer depends on the willingness of the transferee state.
Does this midway position make sense? One of the rationales
that underpin permanency of asylum jurisdiction is the lack of uniform status
determination. This ground, clearly, is not pertinent given that the protection
status of Ukrainian nationals became valid throughout the EU with the
activation of the Temporary Protection Directive. A more convincing reason
could be the goal to mitigate the implications of free choice on the popular
asylum destinations. The limitation on transfers allows the Member States to
refuse issuing residence permits to those who are already under protection, and
thus may serve to limit increased responsibilities for some Member States that
are feeling under pressure. However, Member States are not required to justify
their refusal of transfer requests. The fact that full discretion is accorded
to the Member States in deciding whether to allow transfers sits uncomfortably
with the narrative of facilitating a balance of efforts.
The marriage of two different systems begs further,
intertwined, questions: When do protection responsibilities start and on which
state do they fall? These questions prove to be relevant especially in cases of
movements before obtaining temporary protection. By way of example, consider a
displaced person who moves to a second state where she registers with the authorities
and receives a temporary protection certificate, before moving to a third
Member State where she requests a residence permit. The Implementing Decision
does not explicitly address this scenario, and different
interpretations are possible. Based on the link between the exercise of
temporary protection rights and a residence permit established by Preamble 16
of the Implementing Decision, it would not be too far-fetched to argue that the
protection obligations start when the residence permit is issued in the country
that issued the permit.
Related to the above, there is another loose end that needs
tying up. The Implementing Decision presumes that the applicant will apply for
a residence permit within the 90 days of free travel. What if our displaced
person, who travelled across several Member States, fails to apply for a residence
permit within the visa free period? Does the responsibility fall on the country
where she was residing at the time when the visa-free period came to an end? Can
the applicant simply choose where she wants to apply?
These rather technical questions may not be relevant to the
majority of cases. However, they show that the unplanned merger of the
Temporary Protection Directive and free choice of asylum most certainly requires
further modifications and clarification. Nevertheless, (limited) free choice of
asylum has brought a much-needed fresh perspective on border management in the
EU, which one hopes will inspire the future design of the EU asylum regime.
