Temporary Protection for Ukrainians in the EU? Q and A

Professor Steve
Peers, University
of Essex
Among the many big developments over the last
few days in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there was an important
potential asylum law measure – the possible use of the EU’s temporary
protection Directive, a legal framework for mass influxes of people needing
protection dating back to 2001 but never used.
According to the EU
Council, there was ‘broad support’ for this idea among EU home affairs ministers
meeting informally on February 27, and the Commission will propose doing so ‘without
delay’. (I’ll update this blog post when the Commission makes a proposal, and
if the Council adopts it). What does this mean for the hundreds of thousands –
if not millions – of people now fleeing the invasion of Ukraine?
Which Member States
does it apply to?
EU asylum law in principle applies to all
Member States, except for the UK, Ireland and Denmark, which had an opt out
from the Directive. The UK chose to opt in – although obviously this is now
moot in light of Brexit. Ireland initially opted out, then opted
in to the Directive in 2003. Denmark remains outside the scope of the
Directive.
Who is covered by
temporary protection?
The Directive applies to a ‘mass influx’ of ‘displaced
persons’. A ‘mass influx’ is defined as:
…arrival in
the [EU] of a large number of displaced persons, who come from a specific
country or geographical area, whether their arrival in the [EU] was spontaneous
or aided, for example through an evacuation programme;
‘Displaced persons’ are defined as:
…third-country
nationals or stateless persons who have had to leave their country or region of
origin, or have been evacuated, in particular in response to an appeal by
international organisations, and are unable to return in safe and durable
conditions because of the situation prevailing in that country, who may fall
within the scope of Article 1A of the Geneva Convention or other international
or national instruments giving international protection, in particular:
(i) persons
who have fled areas of armed conflict or endemic violence;
(ii) persons at
serious risk of, or who have been the victims of, systematic or generalised
violations of their human rights;
‘Article 1A of the Geneva Convention’ refers
to the definition of ‘refugee’ under the UN Refugee Convention – ie a
well-founded fear of persecution on grounds of race, religion, political
opinion, nationality or particular social group – although note that the
Directive does not necessarily apply only
to those who fall within that refugee definition (‘who may fall within’). Those
fleeing Ukraine can point to the ‘armed conflict’ ground of the ‘displaced
persons’ definition in this Directive – although note that the list of the two
groups who are covered by the Directive is not exhaustive (‘in particular’),
meaning that other groups of people might meet the definition too.
Note also that the Directive only applies to those
leaving ‘their country or region of origin’. This ought to cover both Ukrainian
citizens and non-Ukrainians who can argue that their ‘origin’ is in Ukraine (‘origin’
is not further defined). That scope is broader than the Refugee Convention,
which applies where a person is: ‘outside the country of his [or her] nationality
and is unable or, owing to such fear, is unwilling to
avail himself [or herself] of the protection of that country’ (or, if stateless, of their country
of habitual residence).
Conversely, this means that the Directive
does not apply to those whose ‘origin’
is not Ukraine. This might mean that it is interpreted to exclude non-Ukrainian
citizens who have moved to Ukraine in recent years. But many of them still need
to flee the invasion – and hopefully their need to flee and immediate
humanitarian requirements will be recognised even if they technically fall
outside the scope of the Directive.
How is temporary
protection set up?
The Directive is just a framework for a possible temporary protection system. A
temporary protection regime is not established automatically, but only after the
Council (ie Member States’ home affairs ministers), acting by a qualified
majority on a proposal from the Commission, agrees that there is a mass influx of
displaced persons.
The Council Decision setting up temporary
protection has to be based on:
(a) an
examination of the situation and the scale of the movements of displaced
persons;
(b) an
assessment of the advisability of establishing temporary protection, taking
into account the potential for emergency aid and action on the ground or the
inadequacy of such measures;
(c)
information received from the Member States, the Commission, UNHCR and other
relevant international organisations.
The European Parliament must be informed of
the decision, but does not have a vote beforehand.
The Council decision must specify the groups of persons covered, although
Member States can extend the regime to other groups displaced for the same
reasons and from the same country or region of origin. But if they do so, the
financial support provided for in the Directive will not apply to such groups.
Also, the Council decision must
set out when temporary protection takes effect; ‘information received from
Member States on their reception capacity’; and ‘information from the
Commission, UNHCR and other relevant international organisations’.
How many people will it apply to?
The numbers covered by temporary protection
are not necessarily unlimited. Member States must ‘indicate - in figures or in
general terms - their capacity to receive’ displaced persons. The Council
decision setting up temporary protection must set out these numbers. Later on
Member States ‘may’ declare that they have more reception capacity.
If the numbers who are ‘eligible
for temporary protection’ is higher than the numbers that Member States have
said they can accept, ‘the Council shall, as a matter of urgency, examine the
situation and take appropriate action, including recommending additional
support for Member States affected’.
If the numbers are exceeded, then
(implicitly) Ukrainians not covered by temporary protection can still make
asylum applications – but one could imagine that in this scenario, Member
States would struggle to manage the numbers concerned.
How long will it
last?
The starting point is that temporary
protection is one year long, although it can be terminated early if the Council
(ie Member States’ home affairs ministers) decides to end it, on a qualified
majority vote on a proposal from the Commission, if the Council has established
that conditions in the country of origin have improved sufficiently so ‘as to
permit the safe and durable return’ of the beneficiaries.
It is automatically extended for further
periods of six months to a two-year maximum. A further extension for up to a
third year is possible, again on a qualified majority vote on a proposal from
the Commission.
What rights do
people covered by temporary protection have?
Member States
must issue residence permits for the duration of temporary protection. For
those not yet on the territory, they must issue visas to ensure that they can
enter. If a person remains on or seeks to enter the territory of another Member
State without authorization during the temporary protection period, Member
States must take them back.
Member States must permit temporary
protection beneficiaries to take up employment or self-employment, but they may
give priority to EU citizens and EEA nationals, as well as legally resident
third-country nationals receiving unemployment benefit. The ‘general law’
regarding remuneration, social security, and other conditions of employment in
each Member State applies.
As for social welfare and housing, Member
States must ‘ensure that persons enjoying temporary
protection have access to suitable accommodation or, if necessary, receive the
means to obtain housing’,
and ‘shall make provision for persons enjoying
temporary protection to receive necessary assistance in terms of social welfare
and means of subsistence, if they do not have sufficient resources, as well as
for medical care’ – which ‘shall include at least emergency care and essential
treatment of illness’.
There is also an obligation to ‘provide necessary
medical or other assistance to persons enjoying temporary protection who have
special needs, such as unaccompanied minors or persons who have undergone
torture, rape or other serious forms of psychological, physical or sexual
violence.’
For education, Member States must
give ‘access to the education system under the same conditions as nationals of
the host Member State’ for those under 18, but may confine this to the state
education system. Admission of adults to the general education system is
optional.
Member States
have to authorize entry of family members, ‘in cases where families already
existed in the country of origin and were separated due to circumstances
surrounding the mass influx’. But this only applies to ‘core’ family members:
(a) the
spouse of the sponsor or his/her unmarried partner in a stable relationship,
where the legislation or practice of the Member State concerned treats
unmarried couples in a way comparable to married couples under its law relating
to aliens; the minor unmarried children of the sponsor or of his/her spouse,
without distinction as to whether they were born in or out of wedlock or
adopted;
Admission of a broader group of
family members is only optional, ‘taking into account on a case by case basis the
extreme hardship which they would face if the reunification did not take place’:
(b) other close
relatives who lived together as part of the family unit at the time of the
events leading to the mass influx, and who were wholly or mainly dependent on
the sponsor at the time.
Note that the Directive clarifies that Member
States may adopt more favourable rules for persons covered by temporary
protection.
Finally, there is a right to ‘mount a legal challenge’
to exclusion from temporary protection or family
reunion. CJEU case law on other EU migration law makes clear that this means
access to the courts.
How does temporary
protection relate to asylum applications?
Temporary protection ‘shall not prejudge’
refugee recognition under the Refugee Convention. It will be possible to apply
for asylum ‘at any time’, although Member States may
delay consideration of an application for Convention refugee status until the
temporary protection has ended. Any asylum application not processed by the end of the temporary
protection period has to be processed afterwards.
Moreover, Member
States can deter applications for asylum by providing that a person cannot hold
temporary protection status simultaneously with the status of asylum-seeker (asylum-seekers
usually have fewer rights). But if an application for asylum or other
protection status fails, a Member State must continue to extend temporary
protection status to the beneficiary.
Member States may exclude a person from the benefit of
temporary protection on grounds identical to the Refugee Convention exclusion clauses (ie war crimes/crimes
against humanity, serious non-political crimes, or acts against the principles
and purposes of the UN), or the Refugee Convention clauses on exclusion from
non-refoulement (ie ‘there are reasonable grounds for
regarding him or her as a danger to the security of the host Member State or,
having been convicted by a final judgment of a particularly serious crime, he
or she is a danger to the community of the host Member State’). Exclusions ‘shall
be based solely on the personal conduct of the person concerned, and must be ‘based
on the principle of proportionality’.
What happens once temporary protection expires?
Once the temporary protection regime ends, the ‘general
laws’ on protection and on foreigners apply, ‘without prejudice’ to certain
specific provisions in the Directive. Arguably the reference to the ‘general
laws’ must now be understood as a reference not only to the relevant national
legislation, but also to EU rules on asylum and the EU’s Returns
Directive, which were adopted after the temporary protection Directive.
For those applying for asylum, that means that the
definitions of refugee and subsidiary protection in the EU’s qualification
Directive will apply, along with the procedural rules in the procedures
Directive and the rules on the status of asylum seekers in the reception
conditions directive. The EU’s Dublin
rules will determine in which Member State an application is made, although the
temporary protection Directive includes some (unclear) additional rules on that
issue.
It’s also possible that Ukrainians could obtain another
form of legal status, under the national or EU laws on legal migration (EU law
has partly harmonised national laws on this issue).
Those who do not obtain legal status via an immigration or
asylum route will in principle have to leave. The specific rules in the temporary
protection Directive concerning return first of all provide for rules on
voluntary return. Many (but not all) Ukrainians would likely wish to return voluntarily
anyway, if the situation improves; but it’s anyone’s guess if it will do.
There is an express possibility of enforced return of
persons after the regime has ended, but such return must be ‘conducted with due
respect for human dignity’, and Member States ‘shall consider any compelling
humanitarian reasons which may make return impossible or unreasonable in
specific cases’. They must also ‘take the necessary measures concerning’
residence status of former beneficiaries of temporary protection ‘who cannot,
in view of their state of health, reasonably be expected to travel; where for
example they would suffer serious negative effects if their treatment was
interrupted’. Specifically, those persons ‘shall not be expelled so long as
that situation continues.’ Finally on the issue of return, Member States have discretion
over whether to let children complete their school year.
Comments
It remains to be seen if Member States agree to the
Commission proposal to establish temporary protection, and if so what the
details are – in particular, how many people are covered by it. When the
Directive was adopted back in 2001, there was concern among asylum specialists
that it might undercut the Refugee Convention, in particular providing a
possibility for Member States to set up a system with a lower standard of
protection instead of considering asylum applications.
In practice, the EU has since adopted two phases of asylum
laws, and concern has turned to how they are applied in practice – in particular
as regards pushbacks from the territory and collaboration with dubious non-EU
countries like Libya, to keep asylum-seekers from reaching the EU. In contrast
to this hostility, a temporary protection system may be welcome – although it
would be in stark contrast with the often unpleasant and unjustifiable
treatment of others fleeing war or persecution.
Photo credit: Leonhard Lenz, via Wikimedia
Commons
No comments:
Post a Comment