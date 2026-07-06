Monday, 6 July 2026

What is wrong with the proposal to exclude some Ukrainians from temporary protection?

 



 

Dr. Meltem İneli Ciğer, Associate Professor of International Law, Suleyman Demirel University Faculty of Law, Türkiye; Honorary Fellow, School of Law and Social Justice, University of Liverpool

With comments from Professor Steve Peers, Law School, Royal Holloway University of London

 

Photo credit: President of Ukraine, via Wikimedia Commons

 

 

Nearly every year since I started teaching temporary protection and the Council Directive 2001/55/EC of 20 July 2001 (Temporary Protection Directive) at the Odysseus Summer School in 2022, a familiar pattern has emerged. Each year, while updating my PowerPoint slides, the European Commission adopts a proposal to extend the temporary protection regime implemented for Ukrainians fleeing the full-scale Russian invasion. I usually read and incorporate this new development, either the Commission Proposal or the adopted Council Implementing Decision, when I am flying to Brussels. This year is no exception.

 

This year’s Proposal for a Council Implementing Decision (COM(2026) 345 final) marks a departure from previous practice. Aside from proposing to extend temporary protection for an additional year, namely until 4 March 2028, the Commission is proposing, for the first time, to restrict the scope of temporary protection for a specific subset of newcomers. In particular, Article 2 of the Proposal targets newly arriving Ukrainian citizens who are subject to military service obligations under Ukrainian law and who lack explicit, official authorisation from the Ukrainian authorities to leave the country. By proposing this conditionality, the Commission is effectively linking eligibility for temporary protection to the enforcement of a home state’s conscription laws.

 

I have written here and here why I believe these yearly extensions run contrary to the Temporary Protection Directive itself and the risks they bring. This year, however, I will do something different. Since over the years, I have covered the legal problems with yearly extensions, I want to focus specifically on the legal questions brought by the new proposal, namely, those relating to the new restrictions it introduces.

 

Here, I will pose four main legal questions relating to these new restrictions and give my opinion on them. I should mention that the idea to write this post emerged from an exchange on LinkedIn, where I am a somewhat active user, and the comments I received from Steve Peers. I asked Steve to include his answers to these questions, to provide a ‘devil’s advocate’ perspective on some points. Finally, I should mention the sources that can help this analysis. You can watch the Commission’s official press conference video, where some similar questions were posed to the Commission. Additionally, a recent Council of Europe report explicitly warns about the human rights risks of the proposed restriction of scope. Of course, these legal questions will only arise if the proposal is adopted as it is. What are they?  

Question 1: Is restricting the scope of temporary protection and excluding newly arriving military-age men from Ukraine discriminatory?

Meltem: Yes, there is a very strong legal argument that this specific restriction is discriminatory under both EU and international human rights frameworks. First, let us look at who is excluded: Article 2 of the proposal explicitly targets newly arriving Ukrainian citizens who are subject to military service obligations under Ukrainian law and who lack official authorisation from the Ukrainian authorities to leave the country. Because martial law and mobilisation frameworks in Ukraine predominantly apply to adult males aged 18 to 60, this measure selectively excludes military-age men from receiving temporary protection in the EU in future.

Article 21 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights strictly prohibits any form of discrimination based on sex or nationality. By implementing a rule that disproportionately and systematically strips temporary protection eligibility away from mostly adult men, the proposal introduces a gender-discriminatory measure. Treating newly arriving men less favourably than women fleeing the same conflict zone creates direct friction with this principle of equal treatment. This is further reinforced by Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which prohibits sex-based discrimination when read alongside the protection of fundamental rights under Article 3 or Article 8 ECHR (cf para 30 here). Of course, although these excluded individuals will retain their absolute right to apply for asylum under Article 18 of the Charter, this route opens up further complex legal questions. Most notably, what happens if their international protection claim is rejected?

If a Member State examines an individual’s asylum (ie international protection) claim (which can still be made, according to the temporary protection Directive, even if temporary protection is refused), and concludes that evading conscription under these specific circumstances does not meet the high threshold for refugee status or subsidiary protection, the individual is left in a dangerous legal vacuum. Because they are barred from registering as temporary protection beneficiaries by this new proposal, this may expose them to the immediate risk of a return decision. 

Steve: A devil’s advocate view: the Charter also provides for possible restrictions of Charter rights in its Article 52, which allows limitations on rights to support ‘objectives of general interest recognised by the Union or the need to protect the rights and freedoms of others’. The argument here is that the EU is seeking to support the Ukrainian defence effort, which could be described either as an objective of general interest, or protection of the rights and freedoms of others. The measure is arguably proportionate as long as the return of each Ukrainian citizen in the individual case would not amount to non-refoulement (and only provided that any application for international protection they have made has failed on the merits; the concerns raised about human rights and conscription in Ukraine can obviously be argued in this context). Having said that, the Commission’s proposal can fairly be criticised for failure to make any specific reference to the possibility of applying for international protection instead.

Question 2: Does the Temporary Protection Directive give the Council the power to restrict its scope after four years of its activation?

Meltem: No, it does not. Neither Article 5 nor any other provision in the temporary protection Directive (TPD) grants any power to the Council to retroactively alter, narrow, or restrict the objective scope of who qualifies for that protection via a yearly implementing decision. Article 5 is invoked by the Commission in the Proposal to justify restricting the scope of the TPD’s application. However, if you look closely at the TPD, you will see Article 5 is intended to designate the specific categories of persons eligible for temporary protection at the very beginning, when there is a mass influx. It does not give the Council the power to dynamically designate or exclude different groups in subsequent yearly extensions. In my opinion, attempting to introduce new restrictions now is completely contrary to the TPD provisions. These new restrictions essentially introduce new exclusion grounds for temporary protection status. When looking at Article 28 of the Directive, which explicitly sets out the allowed exclusion grounds, it is clear that the new restrictions are also not permitted as additional exclusion grounds.

Steve: Again, a devil’s advocate might argue the opposite here – that this is not an issue of a new exclusion from temporary protection (which would definitely need an amendment to the parent Directive to be created), but rather a narrowing of those included by temporary protection. The scope of people included by the current iteration of temporary protection is defined not by the parent Directive, but by the 2022 decision to trigger it in response to the main Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been amended (to extend its duration) several times already. The parent Directive is silent on the issue of whether the scope of who is covered by temporary protection can be altered (either to narrow it or to widen it) after temporary protection is triggered, but perhaps the earlier CJEU judgment in Kaduna – which accepted that Member States could narrow the scope of any ‘optional’ temporary protection they initially offered on top of the EU minimum if they chose – applies by analogy to EU-wide temporary protection, ie the EU can narrow the scope of temporary protection it initially offered, as long as the parent Directive’s test for terminating temporary protection is met for the specific group of people being removed from the scope of that protection as regards future applications. That test is:

...the situation in the country of origin is such as to permit the safe and durable return of those granted temporary protection with due respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms and Member States' obligations regarding non-refoulement.

It might, of course, be argued that this test is not met for men of military age. In any event, the parent Directive’s guarantee that they can apply for international protection at any time, and the Return Directive’s guarantee that they cannot be refouled, have to be satisfied too, on an individual basis.

It might also be argued that since the parent Directive only sets minimum standards, it must remain open to Member States to grant temporary protection to military age men as an option, as long as they are fleeing Ukraine for the same reason as others seeking temporary protection (see the Kaduna judgment by analogy, as regards those who left Ukraine shortly before the main Russian invasion). This might be relevant in particular to Hungary, which has reportedly objected to this aspect of the proposal.

Question 3: What will happen to the family members of those who fall within the scope of temporary protection in line with Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382 of 4 March 2022?  

Meltem: This raises a very messy legal question regarding family unity. Under the initial Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382, family members of Ukrainian nationals, as well as those of third-country nationals holding refugee or equivalent protection status in Ukraine prior to the full-scale invasion, are explicitly included as a core category entitled to temporary protection alongside the principal applicant.  Article 15 of the Temporary Protection Directive sets out mandatory duties for Member States to reunite family members who were separated due to the circumstances of the mass influx. (cf. Milios’s contribution here) The new proposal creates a direct clash between Article 15 of the TPD and the proposed exclusion grounds. If a newly arriving, military-age man leaves Ukraine to join family members who have held temporary protection in the EU since 2022, his exclusion would directly undermine the right to family life and the obligations in the 2022 Decision and the Directive. Conversely, admitting him while excluding single men in identical circumstances introduces severe issues of differential treatment and discrimination.

Steve: here I think the devil’s advocate has no good argument to make. Family members of those with temporary protection are entitled to temporary protection, according to the 2022 Decision, and family reunion, according to the parent Directive, unless the criteria for exclusion set out in that Directive (ie security risks and serious crimes, defined similarly to the exclusion clauses in the Refugee Convention) apply. This route to temporary protection is most likely to be relevant to men whose wives or partners have temporary protection in the EU (for partners, this is subject to the criteria of having a ‘stable relationship’, and that the host Member State treats partners in a ‘comparable’ way to married couples). As Jane Austen might have said, “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man seeking temporary protection from a Russian platoon, must be in want of a wife.”

Question 4: Is Recital 5 of the Proposal a mistake or a new interpretation of the Krasiliva case (C-753/23) by the Commission?

In the Krasiliva case (C-753/23), the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) confirmed that displaced persons from Ukraine have a right to choose the Member State where they want to apply for temporary protection. However, the Court ruled that national authorities cannot declare a newcomer’s temporary protection registration and resident permit request inadmissible simply because they already applied for a permit in another Member State but have not received it. Interestingly, the Court left open the question whether a person who has received temporary protection status and a resident permit attached to this status in one Member State can apply and be granted temporary protection in another MS.

Recital 5 of the Commission Proposal notes “Given that a person can benefit from the rights attached to temporary protection in only one Member State at a time, to ensure that this is the case, and to avoid multiple registrations for temporary protection, Member States should reject residence permit requests made on the basis of Article 8(1) of Directive 2001/55/EC when it is apparent that the person concerned has already obtained a residence permit on that basis in another Member State and therefore is enjoying the rights attached to temporary protection therein, including social assistance. This would be coherent with the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in case C-753/23 and in particular paragraph 30 thereof.”

Steve: To my mind, the Krasiliva judgment is ambiguous. The key para in the judgment says that it is “open to the authorities of a Member State to verify, in the course of examining” a temporary protection application, “whether those persons have already obtained a residence permit in another Member State”. This is not explicitly definitive either way. The important point here is the addition of the words in the Commission proposal: “and therefore is enjoying the rights attached to temporary protection therein, including social assistance”, which do not appear in the previous Council decision extending temporary protection. This suggests that if another Member State has granted temporary protection but has not done so correctly, ie does not extend the substantive rights set out in the parent Directive to beneficiaries in practice, another Member State is obliged to consider a temporary protection application from those persons. This would be consistent with CJEU case law on international protection (Ibrahim).

Meltem: I believe the Commission adopts a very restrictive reading of the Judgment by noting Member States should reject residence permit requests made on the basis of Article 8(1) of the Directive when it is apparent that the person concerned has already obtained a residence permit in another MS. However, as Steve pointed out, what happens if a person holds TP status in a Member State but is not enjoying the rights attached to temporary protection therein, including social assistance? Then can they apply for temporary protection in another Member State? I think the recital somehow supports this reading. Is this on purpose or a mistake we do not know.

Conclusion

In conclusion, although the Commission's proposal to restrict the scope of temporary protection to help Ukrainian allies is understandable from a policy point of view, it raises many serious legal problems. For the reasons I have outlined, ranging from discrimination and ultra vires overreach to the risk of creating a dangerous legal gap for those whose asylum claims might be rejected, I argue that the Commission proposal should not be adopted as it is.

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