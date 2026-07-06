What is wrong with the proposal to exclude some Ukrainians from temporary protection?

Dr. Meltem İneli Ciğer, Associate
Professor of International Law, Suleyman Demirel University Faculty of Law,
Türkiye; Honorary Fellow, School of Law and Social Justice, University of Liverpool
With comments from Professor
Steve Peers, Law School, Royal Holloway University of London
Photo credit: President
of Ukraine, via Wikimedia
Commons
Nearly every year since I started teaching temporary
protection and the Council Directive 2001/55/EC of 20 July 2001 (Temporary
Protection Directive) at the Odysseus Summer School in 2022, a familiar
pattern has emerged. Each year, while updating my PowerPoint slides, the European
Commission adopts a proposal to extend the temporary protection regime
implemented for Ukrainians fleeing the full-scale Russian invasion. I usually read and incorporate this
new development, either the Commission Proposal or the adopted Council
Implementing Decision, when I am flying to Brussels. This year is no exception.
This year’s Proposal for a Council Implementing
Decision (COM(2026)
345 final) marks a departure from previous practice. Aside from
proposing to extend temporary protection for an additional year, namely until 4
March 2028, the Commission is proposing, for the first time, to restrict the
scope of temporary protection for a specific subset of newcomers. In
particular, Article
2 of the Proposal targets newly arriving Ukrainian citizens who are
subject to military service obligations under Ukrainian law and who lack
explicit, official authorisation from the Ukrainian authorities to leave the
country. By proposing this conditionality, the Commission is effectively
linking eligibility for temporary protection to the enforcement of a home
state’s conscription laws.
I have written here and here why I
believe these yearly extensions run contrary to the Temporary Protection
Directive itself and the risks they bring. This year, however, I will do
something different. Since over the years, I have covered the legal problems
with yearly extensions, I want to focus specifically on the legal questions
brought by the new proposal, namely, those relating to the new restrictions it
introduces.
Here, I
will pose four main legal questions relating to these new restrictions and give
my opinion on them. I should mention that the idea to write this post emerged
from an exchange on LinkedIn, where I am a somewhat active user, and the
comments I received from Steve Peers. I asked Steve to include his answers to
these questions, to provide a ‘devil’s advocate’ perspective on some points. Finally,
I should mention the sources that can help this analysis. You can watch the Commission’s
official press conference video, where some similar questions were posed to the
Commission. Additionally, a recent Council
of Europe report explicitly warns about the human rights risks of the
proposed restriction of scope. Of course, these legal questions will only arise
if the proposal is adopted as it is. What are they?
Question 1:
Is restricting the scope of temporary protection and excluding newly arriving
military-age men from Ukraine discriminatory?
Meltem: Yes, there is a very strong legal argument that this specific
restriction is discriminatory under both EU and international human rights
frameworks. First, let us look at who is excluded: Article 2 of the proposal
explicitly targets newly arriving Ukrainian citizens who are subject to
military service obligations under Ukrainian law and who lack official
authorisation from the Ukrainian authorities to leave the country. Because
martial law and mobilisation frameworks in Ukraine predominantly apply to adult
males aged 18 to 60, this measure selectively excludes military-age men from
receiving temporary protection in the EU in future.
Article
21 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights strictly prohibits any form of
discrimination based on sex or nationality. By implementing a rule that
disproportionately and systematically strips temporary protection eligibility
away from mostly adult men, the proposal introduces a gender-discriminatory
measure. Treating newly arriving men less favourably than women fleeing the
same conflict zone creates direct friction with this principle of equal
treatment. This is further reinforced by Article 14 of the European Convention
on Human Rights (ECHR), which prohibits sex-based discrimination when read
alongside the protection of fundamental rights under Article 3 or Article 8
ECHR (cf para 30 here). Of course, although these
excluded individuals will retain their absolute right to apply for asylum under
Article 18 of the Charter, this route opens up further complex legal questions.
Most notably, what happens if their international protection claim is rejected?
If
a Member State examines an individual’s asylum (ie international protection)
claim (which can still be made, according to the temporary protection
Directive, even if temporary protection is refused), and concludes that evading
conscription under these specific circumstances does not meet the high
threshold for refugee status or subsidiary protection, the individual is left
in a dangerous legal vacuum. Because
they are barred from registering as temporary protection beneficiaries by this
new proposal, this may expose them to the immediate risk of a return decision.
Steve: A devil’s
advocate view: the Charter also provides for possible restrictions of Charter
rights in its Article 52, which allows limitations on rights to support ‘objectives
of general interest recognised by the Union or the need to protect the rights
and freedoms of others’. The argument here is that the EU is seeking to support
the Ukrainian defence effort, which could be described either as an objective
of general interest, or protection of the rights and freedoms of others. The
measure is arguably proportionate as long as the return of each Ukrainian citizen
in the individual case would not amount to non-refoulement (and only provided that
any application for international protection they have made has failed on the
merits; the concerns raised about human rights and conscription in Ukraine can obviously
be argued in this context). Having said that, the Commission’s proposal can fairly
be criticised for failure to make any specific reference to the possibility of
applying for international protection instead.
Question 2:
Does the Temporary Protection Directive give the Council the power to restrict
its scope after four years of its activation?
Meltem: No, it
does not. Neither Article 5 nor any other provision in the temporary protection
Directive (TPD) grants
any power to the Council to retroactively alter, narrow, or restrict the
objective scope of who qualifies for that protection via a yearly implementing
decision. Article 5 is invoked by the Commission in the Proposal to justify
restricting the scope of the TPD’s application. However, if you look closely at
the TPD, you will see Article 5 is intended to designate the specific
categories of persons eligible for temporary protection at the very beginning,
when there is a mass influx. It does not give the Council the power to
dynamically designate or exclude different groups in subsequent yearly
extensions. In my opinion, attempting to introduce new restrictions now is
completely contrary to the TPD provisions. These new restrictions essentially
introduce new exclusion grounds for temporary protection status. When looking
at Article 28 of the Directive, which explicitly sets out the allowed exclusion
grounds, it is clear that the new restrictions are also not permitted as
additional exclusion grounds.
Steve: Again, a devil’s
advocate might argue the opposite here – that this is not an issue of a new exclusion
from temporary protection (which would definitely need an amendment to the
parent Directive to be created), but rather a narrowing of those included
by temporary protection. The scope of people included by the current iteration
of temporary protection is defined not by the parent Directive, but by the 2022 decision
to trigger it in response to the main Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has
been amended (to extend its duration) several times already. The parent
Directive is silent on the issue of whether the scope of who is covered by temporary
protection can be altered (either to narrow it or to widen it) after temporary
protection is triggered, but perhaps the earlier CJEU judgment in Kaduna
– which accepted that Member States could narrow the scope of any ‘optional’ temporary
protection they initially offered on top of the EU minimum if they chose –
applies by analogy to EU-wide temporary protection, ie the EU can narrow the
scope of temporary protection it initially offered, as long as the parent
Directive’s test for terminating temporary protection is met for the specific group
of people being removed from the scope of that protection as regards future
applications. That test is:
...the situation in the country of origin is such as to
permit the safe and durable return of those granted temporary protection with
due respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms and Member States'
obligations regarding non-refoulement.
It
might, of course, be argued that this test is not met for men of military
age. In any event, the parent Directive’s guarantee that they can apply for
international protection at any time, and the Return Directive’s guarantee that
they cannot be refouled, have to be satisfied too, on an individual basis.
It
might also be argued that since the parent Directive only sets minimum
standards, it must remain open to Member States to grant temporary protection to
military age men as an option, as long as they are fleeing Ukraine for the same
reason as others seeking temporary protection (see the Kaduna judgment
by analogy, as regards those who left Ukraine shortly before the main Russian
invasion). This might be relevant in particular to Hungary, which has
reportedly objected to this aspect of the proposal.
Question 3:
What will happen to the family members of those who fall within the scope of
temporary protection in line with Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382
of 4 March 2022?
Meltem: This raises a very messy legal question regarding
family unity. Under the initial Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382,
family members of Ukrainian nationals, as well as those of third-country
nationals holding refugee or equivalent protection status in Ukraine prior to
the full-scale invasion, are explicitly included as a core category entitled to
temporary protection alongside the principal applicant. Article 15 of the Temporary Protection
Directive sets out mandatory duties for Member States to reunite family members
who were separated due to the circumstances of the mass influx. (cf. Milios’s
contribution here) The new
proposal creates a direct clash between Article 15 of the TPD and the proposed
exclusion grounds. If a newly
arriving, military-age man leaves Ukraine to join family members who have held
temporary protection in the EU since 2022, his exclusion would directly
undermine the right to family life and the obligations in the 2022 Decision and
the Directive. Conversely, admitting him while excluding single men in
identical circumstances introduces severe issues of differential treatment and
discrimination.
Steve: here I think
the devil’s advocate has no good argument to make. Family members of those with
temporary protection are entitled to temporary protection, according to the 2022
Decision, and family reunion, according to the parent Directive, unless the
criteria for exclusion set out in that Directive (ie security risks and serious
crimes, defined similarly to the exclusion clauses in the Refugee Convention)
apply. This route to temporary protection is most likely to be relevant to men
whose wives or partners have temporary protection in the EU (for partners, this
is subject to the criteria of having a ‘stable relationship’, and that the host
Member State treats partners in a ‘comparable’ way to married couples). As Jane
Austen might have said, “It
is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man seeking temporary protection
from a Russian platoon, must be in want of a wife.”
Question 4:
Is Recital 5 of the Proposal a mistake or a new interpretation of the Krasiliva
case (C-753/23) by the Commission?
In the Krasiliva
case (C-753/23), the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) confirmed
that displaced persons from Ukraine have a right to choose the Member State
where they want to apply for temporary protection. However, the Court ruled
that national authorities cannot declare a newcomer’s temporary protection
registration and resident permit request inadmissible simply because they
already applied for a permit in another Member State but have not received it.
Interestingly, the
Court left open the question whether a person who has received temporary
protection status and a resident permit attached to this status in one Member
State can apply and be granted temporary protection in another MS.
Recital 5
of the Commission
Proposal notes “Given that a person can benefit from the
rights attached to temporary protection in only one Member State at a time, to
ensure that this is the case, and to avoid multiple registrations for temporary
protection, Member States should reject residence permit requests made on the
basis of Article 8(1) of Directive 2001/55/EC when it is apparent that the
person concerned has already obtained a residence permit on that basis in
another Member State and therefore is enjoying the rights attached to temporary
protection therein, including social assistance. This would be coherent with
the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in case C-753/23 and
in particular paragraph 30 thereof.”
Steve: To my mind, the
Krasiliva judgment is ambiguous. The key para in the judgment says that
it is “open to the
authorities of a Member State to verify, in the course of examining” a temporary
protection application, “whether those persons have already obtained a
residence permit in another Member State”. This is not explicitly definitive
either way. The important point here is the addition of the words in the
Commission proposal: “and therefore is enjoying the rights attached to
temporary protection therein, including social assistance”, which do not
appear in the previous Council decision extending temporary protection. This suggests
that if another Member State has granted temporary protection but has not done
so correctly, ie does not extend the substantive rights set out in the parent
Directive to beneficiaries in practice, another Member State is obliged to
consider a temporary protection application from those persons. This would be
consistent with CJEU case law on international protection (Ibrahim).
Meltem: I believe
the Commission adopts a very restrictive reading of the Judgment by noting
Member States should reject residence permit requests made on the basis of
Article 8(1) of the Directive when it is apparent that the person concerned has
already obtained a residence permit in another MS. However, as Steve pointed
out, what happens if a person holds TP status in a Member State but is not
enjoying the rights attached to temporary protection therein, including social
assistance? Then can they apply for temporary protection in another Member
State? I think the recital somehow supports this reading. Is this on purpose or
a mistake we do not know.
Conclusion
In conclusion, although the Commission's proposal to
restrict the scope of temporary protection to help Ukrainian allies is
understandable from a policy point of view, it raises many serious legal
problems. For the reasons I have outlined, ranging from discrimination and
ultra vires overreach to the risk of creating a dangerous legal gap for those
whose asylum claims might be rejected, I argue that the Commission proposal
should not be adopted as it is.
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