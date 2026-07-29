Wednesday, 29 July 2026

Who Reviews the Conditions of Union Power? The Kövesi Litigation and a Blind Spot in the Judicial Review of Hybrid EU Governance

 




Joanna Demopoulou holds a PhD in International Affairs and is a former Executive in Residence at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP). Her research examines the legal and institutional architecture of public authority and governance, focusing on how law structures, distributes, and constrains public authority across European and international institutions.

 

Photo: Laura Kövesi, by AGERPRES, cropped by Ionutzmovie, via Wikimedia Commons

 

EU law can examine almost any exercise of public power. Where it struggles is with the decision, taken a step earlier, about whether that power may exist at all. The Kövesi litigation is where the gap becomes visible.

 

On 24 June 2026 the Administrative Plenum of the Greek Court of Cassation dismissed, as inadmissible, an application brought by the European Chief Prosecutor, Laura Kövesi. She had challenged a Greek decision renewing three European Delegated Prosecutors (EDPs) for two years, where the College of the European Public Prosecutor's Office had wanted five. The vote was seventy-two to ten. Reported as news, the case looks like a routine standing problem: a supranational official has no locus, under domestic law, to contest a Member State's handling of its own judicial officers, and national procedure ran its course. That reading is not wrong. It is just incomplete.

 

What the dismissal actually protects is worth stating plainly. European prosecutorial independence was shielded here not according to what it does, but according to who signed the act that curtailed it. Nobody designed things to work this way, which is rather the trouble.

 

The case in brief

 

The College favoured a five-year renewal for three prosecutors in the Greek national section. The Supreme Judicial Council, the organ of national judicial self-government, granted two. Kövesi sought annulment. The Plenum found she lacked standing. Under Greek law on the service status of judicial officers, recourse lies only with the affected officers themselves, and only where the underlying Council decision carried a dissent of at least two members. This renewal had been unanimous.

 

The consequence is what matters. The problem was not that the wrong applicant had turned up. On these facts, no applicant could have brought a challenge at all. A minority of ten judges would have referred the underlying question, who fixes the duration of an EDP's mandate, to Luxembourg; the majority made no reference. And the forum matters: this was the Administrative Plenum in closed session, the Court acting in its self-governing rather than its adjudicative capacity. A national body, applying national rules, set a term that would bound the independence of a Union prosecutor.

 

EU law reviews the exercise of power well

 

The EPPO Regulation shows how far Union law has come in policing how European Union power is used. Operational acts, meaning the procedural steps of an investigation that can affect third parties, are reviewable under Article 42(1). Administrative acts of the Office fall to the Court of Justice under Article 42(8). And that Court has read these provisions generously. In EPPO v I.R.O. and F.J.L.R. (C-292/23), decided by the Grand Chamber on 8 April 2025 on a reference from a Spanish court, it insisted on effective review even of a witness summons issued by a European Delegated Prosecutor, looking past the formal label of the act to its effect on a legal position. The Regulation itself reveals an asymmetry: Article 42(8) expressly provides review for decisions dismissing EDPs under Article 17(3), but says nothing about national decisions shortening the office on which the Union mandate depends. Where European Union power is exercised, in short, a court can generally be found to look at it.

 

The Greek renewal decision is not that kind of act. It exercises no Union power and administers no Union office. What it does is change the duration of the national judicial status a person must hold in order to serve as an EDP at all (Recitals 32–33). Article 17, which entrusts appointment and dismissal to the College, treats that status as a standing precondition of the Union mandate, not as the thing the mandate acts upon. The act does not use the prosecutor's independence and it does not formally end it; it determines whether that independence can go on being held at all. What is being decided, in other words, is a precondition of the Union mandate rather than anything the mandate does, and preconditions of that sort are where EU judicial review is thinnest.

 

Why it falls between the regimes

 

The Regulation's review architecture sorts acts along two axes: institutional origin (an act of the EPPO, or of a Member State) and character (operational or administrative). A decision of the kind at issue here fits none of the resulting boxes. Because it is national in origin, the national track applies and Article 42 does not. Because it is neither operational nor administrative in the Regulation's sense, no Union regime claims it either. It is left to ordinary national service-status litigation.

And in Greece that litigation led nowhere. The unanimity bar, anchored in Article 90(3) of the Greek Constitution (whose compatibility with the right to effective judicial protection is itself already contested), meant that no review was available to anyone. The independence of a Union prosecutor was capped by a national hand, and no court, Greek or European, was in a position to examine the cap.

 

The obvious objection

 

The natural response is that this is simply a national act, and that dressing it up as anything else misreads the bargain on which the EPPO was built. The Office was designed to stay embedded in national structures. Article 42 was written for the Office's operational output, not for Member States' decisions about their own judges.

 

Take that objection at its strongest and it still runs into the facts. To succeed, it has to treat the decision's effect on a Union status as carrying no independent legal weight, the two-year cap as, in Union terms, simply invisible. But the College's five-year act and the Council's two-year act, pulling in opposite directions over the same office, put exactly that in doubt. If national tenure can quietly cap the Union mandate, a formally national act is shaping a condition of Union authority with no Union-level review; if it cannot, the act was never purely national in effect. Either way the binary the architecture relies on does not hold, and incorporation of the national status into the Union scheme, even if one grants it, says nothing about who may review a decision that shortens the incorporated condition.

 

The argument does not turn on how Kövesi ends

 

It is worth being precise about what this is not. There is a substantial literature on judicial review in composite or integrated procedures, where national and Union authorities each contribute to a single act and review fractures because each court sees only its own segment. The Greek renewal is a different animal: not a national input into a composite Union act, but a self-standing national decision that governs a precondition the Union scheme takes as given. The composite-procedures problem is who reviews which part of a joint act. The problem here is that the review architecture offers no settled framework for a decision about whether the Union mandate can subsist at all.

 

None of this denies that EU law has built review doctrines in adjacent terrain. Article 19(1) TEU, in the line running from the Portuguese Judges case, obliges Member States to uphold the independence of national courts that may rule on Union law. But that doctrine asks whether independence is protected; it does not supply a route for reviewing a national decision that fixes the tenure on which a Union mandate depends. The guarantee runs to independence as a value, not to the reviewability of the act that conditions the office.

 

Suppose the Court of Justice were eventually to hold, here or in a later case, that a renewal of this kind is purely national and beyond Union reach. That would not defeat the point; it would illustrate it. The claim is not that such decisions must become Union acts and be reviewed in Luxembourg. It is narrower and more awkward: EU law currently reads such decisions through the origin of the act, so that their bearing on Union power does no independent work. A ruling that an act of this kind is 'purely national' would be the clearest demonstration of that reflex. The thesis is about the criterion of review, not the disposition of this dispute, which is why it survives whichever way the dispute is resolved.

 

Beyond the EPPO

 

European Union constitutional law has grown confident at reviewing how public power is exercised. Whether it has built anything equally coherent for reviewing the legal conditions on which that power rests is far less clear, and those conditions multiply as Union governance turns hybrid, its authorities European but their underpinnings national.

 

So Kövesi is not really a story about three prosecutors in Athens. It is the point at which the standard question of judicial review, who exercised this power, starts to miss something. EU law has developed an answer to the first question. It has not yet developed one to the second, who set the conditions under which the power could be exercised at all.

 

*A note on sources. At the time of writing the full reasoning of the Administrative Plenum was not publicly available. This post relies on the EPPO Regulation (Council Regulation (EU) 2017/1939) and CJEU case law as primary materials, and on contemporaneous reporting for the Greek proceedings. The characterisation of the majority and minority positions should be checked against the official text once it is released.

 


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