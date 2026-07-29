Who Reviews the Conditions of Union Power? The Kövesi Litigation and a Blind Spot in the Judicial Review of Hybrid EU Governance

Joanna Demopoulou
holds a PhD in International Affairs and is a former Executive in Residence at
the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP). Her research examines the legal
and institutional architecture of public authority and governance, focusing on
how law structures, distributes, and constrains public authority across
European and international institutions.
Photo: Laura Kövesi, by AGERPRES, cropped by Ionutzmovie, via Wikimedia
Commons
EU law can examine almost any exercise of public power. Where it
struggles is with the decision, taken a step earlier, about whether that power
may exist at all. The Kövesi litigation is
where the gap becomes visible.
On 24 June 2026 the Administrative Plenum of the Greek Court of
Cassation dismissed, as inadmissible, an application brought by the European
Chief Prosecutor, Laura Kövesi. She had challenged a Greek decision renewing three European
Delegated Prosecutors (EDPs) for two years, where the College of the European
Public Prosecutor's Office had wanted five. The vote was seventy-two to ten.
Reported as news, the case looks like a routine standing problem: a
supranational official has no locus, under domestic law, to contest a Member
State's handling of its own judicial officers, and national procedure ran its
course. That reading is not wrong. It is just incomplete.
What the
dismissal actually protects is worth stating plainly. European prosecutorial
independence was shielded here not according to what it does, but according to
who signed the act that curtailed it. Nobody designed things to work this way,
which is rather the trouble.
The case in
brief
The College
favoured a five-year renewal for three prosecutors in the Greek national
section. The Supreme Judicial Council, the organ of national judicial
self-government, granted two. Kövesi sought annulment. The Plenum found she
lacked standing. Under Greek law on the service status of judicial officers,
recourse lies only with the affected officers themselves, and only where the
underlying Council decision carried a dissent of at least two members. This
renewal had been unanimous.
The consequence
is what matters. The problem was not that the wrong applicant had turned up. On
these facts, no applicant could have brought a challenge at all. A minority of
ten judges would have referred the underlying question, who fixes the duration
of an EDP's mandate, to Luxembourg; the majority made no reference. And the
forum matters: this was the Administrative Plenum in closed session, the Court
acting in its self-governing rather than its adjudicative capacity. A national
body, applying national rules, set a term that would bound the independence of
a Union prosecutor.
EU law
reviews the exercise of power well
The EPPO Regulation
shows how far Union law has come in policing how European Union power is used.
Operational acts, meaning the procedural steps of an investigation that can
affect third parties, are reviewable under Article 42(1). Administrative acts
of the Office fall to the Court of Justice under Article 42(8). And that Court
has read these provisions generously. In EPPO
v I.R.O. and F.J.L.R. (C-292/23), decided by the Grand Chamber on 8 April
2025 on a reference from a Spanish court, it insisted on effective review even
of a witness summons issued by a European Delegated Prosecutor, looking past
the formal label of the act to its effect on a legal position. The Regulation
itself reveals an asymmetry: Article 42(8) expressly provides review for
decisions dismissing EDPs under Article 17(3), but says nothing about national
decisions shortening the office on which the Union mandate depends. Where
European Union power is exercised, in short, a court can generally be found to
look at it.
The Greek
renewal decision is not that kind of act. It exercises no Union power and
administers no Union office. What it does is change the duration of the
national judicial status a person must hold in order to serve as an EDP at all
(Recitals 32–33). Article 17, which entrusts appointment and dismissal to the
College, treats that status as a standing precondition of the Union mandate,
not as the thing the mandate acts upon. The act does not use the prosecutor's
independence and it does not formally end it; it determines whether that
independence can go on being held at all. What is being decided, in other
words, is a precondition of the Union mandate rather than anything the mandate
does, and preconditions of that sort are where EU judicial review is thinnest.
Why it falls
between the regimes
The Regulation's
review architecture sorts acts along two axes: institutional origin (an act of
the EPPO, or of a Member State) and character (operational or administrative).
A decision of the kind at issue here fits none of the resulting boxes. Because
it is national in origin, the national track applies and Article 42 does not.
Because it is neither operational nor administrative in the Regulation's sense,
no Union regime claims it either. It is left to ordinary national
service-status litigation.
And in Greece
that litigation led nowhere. The unanimity bar, anchored in Article 90(3) of
the Greek Constitution (whose compatibility with the right to effective
judicial protection is itself already contested), meant that no review was
available to anyone. The independence of a Union prosecutor was capped by a
national hand, and no court, Greek or European, was in a position to examine
the cap.
The obvious
objection
The natural
response is that this is simply a national act, and that dressing it up as
anything else misreads the bargain on which the EPPO was built. The Office was
designed to stay embedded in national structures. Article 42 was written for
the Office's operational output, not for Member States' decisions about their
own judges.
Take that
objection at its strongest and it still runs into the facts. To succeed, it has
to treat the decision's effect on a Union status as carrying no independent
legal weight, the two-year cap as, in Union terms, simply invisible. But the
College's five-year act and the Council's two-year act, pulling in opposite
directions over the same office, put exactly that in doubt. If national tenure
can quietly cap the Union mandate, a formally national act is shaping a
condition of Union authority with no Union-level review; if it cannot, the act
was never purely national in effect. Either way the binary the architecture
relies on does not hold, and incorporation of the national status into the
Union scheme, even if one grants it, says nothing about who may review a
decision that shortens the incorporated condition.
The argument
does not turn on how Kövesi ends
It is worth
being precise about what this is not. There is a substantial literature on
judicial review in composite or integrated procedures, where national and Union
authorities each contribute to a single act and review fractures because each
court sees only its own segment. The Greek renewal is a different animal: not a
national input into a composite Union act, but a self-standing national
decision that governs a precondition the Union scheme takes as given. The
composite-procedures problem is who reviews which part of a joint act. The
problem here is that the review architecture offers no settled framework for a
decision about whether the Union mandate can subsist at all.
None of this
denies that EU law has built review doctrines in adjacent terrain. Article
19(1) TEU, in the line running from the Portuguese
Judges case, obliges Member States to uphold the independence of
national courts that may rule on Union law. But that doctrine asks whether
independence is protected; it does not supply a route for reviewing a national
decision that fixes the tenure on which a Union mandate depends. The guarantee
runs to independence as a value, not to the reviewability of the act that
conditions the office.
Suppose the
Court of Justice were eventually to hold, here or in a later case, that a
renewal of this kind is purely national and beyond Union reach. That would not
defeat the point; it would illustrate it. The claim is not that such decisions
must become Union acts and be reviewed in Luxembourg. It is narrower and more
awkward: EU law currently reads such decisions through the origin of the act,
so that their bearing on Union power does no independent work. A ruling that an
act of this kind is 'purely national' would be the clearest demonstration of
that reflex. The thesis is about the criterion of review, not the disposition
of this dispute, which is why it survives whichever way the dispute is
resolved.
Beyond the
EPPO
European Union constitutional
law has grown confident at reviewing how public power is exercised. Whether it
has built anything equally coherent for reviewing the legal conditions on which
that power rests is far less clear, and those conditions multiply as Union
governance turns hybrid, its authorities European but their underpinnings
national.
So Kövesi
is not really a story about three prosecutors in Athens. It is the point at
which the standard question of judicial review, who exercised this power,
starts to miss something. EU law has developed an answer to the first question.
It has not yet developed one to the second, who set the conditions under which
the power could be exercised at all.
*A note on
sources. At the time of writing the full reasoning of the Administrative Plenum
was not publicly available. This post relies on the EPPO Regulation (Council
Regulation (EU) 2017/1939) and CJEU case law as primary materials, and on
contemporaneous reporting for the Greek proceedings. The characterisation of
the majority and minority positions should be checked against the official text
once it is released.
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