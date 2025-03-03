Monday, 3 March 2025

The CJEU rules on multiple temporary protection applications but leaves key questions unanswered in Case C‑753/23 (Krasiliva)

 


 

Dr Meltem Ineli Ciger, Associate Professor, Suleyman Demirel University

Photo credit: Odessa Opera and Ballet Theatre, by Konstantin Brizhnichenko, via Wikimedia Commons

 

On 27 February 2025, the Court of Justice delivered its judgment in Case C‑753/23 (Krasiliva). This is the second ruling on the Council Directive 2001/55/EC of 20 July 2001 (Temporary Protection Directive) following the Kaduna decision (Case C‑244/24, joined with C‑290/24), which interpreted Article 7 of the Directive, which concerned the termination of the temporary protection granted to persons benefitting from temporary protection at the option of a Member State, ie who do not fall within the scope of the mandatory obligations for Member States set out in Article 2(1) and 2(2) of the Implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382 of 4 March 2022 (which applied the Directive to those fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine) and the lawfulness of the return decisions adopted in their regard.

In contrast, the Krasiliva judgment concerns Article 8(1) of the Temporary Protection Directive, which requires Member States to provide temporary protection beneficiaries with residence permits. The Court held that a person eligible for temporary protection who has applied for temporary protection and a residence permit in one Member State but has not yet received it, cannot be denied a residence permit attached to a temporary protection status in another Member State solely on that basis. Moreover, the Court reaffirmed in this case the right to appeal a decision on the inadmissibility of an application for a residence permit linked to temporary protection status.

In my previous analysis here, I noted that the Court’s approach in Kaduna was largely predictable. Similarly, this judgment from the Tenth Chamber is unsurprising, and its reaffirmation of the right to challenge a negative residence permit decision is welcome. However, the ruling is particularly significant in how the CJEU addressed the first question concerning multiple temporary protection and residence applications—while notably failing to engage with the second half of that question. The judgment is unfortunately narrowly confined to the issue of denying a permit solely due to a pending residence permit application in another Member State, leaving broader and arguably more pressing issues unaddressed, such as the status of individuals who have already been granted temporary protection in one Member State but later apply elsewhere. Given these omissions and the Court’s handling of the first question, I find the judgment neither sufficiently clear nor well-reasoned.

 

Background of the case

A Ukrainian national entered the EU on 15 July 2022 and applied for temporary protection in Germany on 19 July 2022 before filing a similar request in the Czech Republic on 20 September 2022. The Czech authorities rejected her application on the grounds that she had already sought protection in another Member State. Under Czech law, a temporary protection application rejected because the applicant has previously sought protection in another Member State is not subject to judicial appeal. However, the Prague City Court ruled that it had jurisdiction to review such decisions citing Article 29 of the Temporary Protection Directive (which provides that individuals excluded from temporary protection or family reunification by a Member State have the right to challenge the decision through legal proceedings in that state) and Article 47 of the Charter and determined that the Directive does not support rejecting an application merely because of a previous application for temporary protection in another Member State, since the grounds for exclusion are strictly limited to those listed in Article 28 (namely serious crimes, security threats, or actions contrary to UN principles).

The Prague City Court annulled the Ministry of the Interior’s decision and sent the case back for reconsideration. In response, the Ministry of the Interior appealed, arguing that it is up to the Member State where the application is made to grant protection and that multiple applications should not be allowed. Consequently, the Supreme Administrative Court suspended the proceedings and referred these two questions to the Court for a preliminary ruling (para 21):

(1)      Does Article 8(1) of [Directive 2001/55], having regard also to the Member States’ agreement not to apply Article 11 of that directive, preclude national legislation under which an application for a residence permit to give temporary protection is inadmissible if the foreign national has applied for a residence permit in another Member State or has already been granted a [residence] permit in another Member State?

(2)      Does a person enjoying temporary protection under [Directive 2001/55] have the right to an effective remedy before a tribunal under Article 47 of the [Charter] against the failure of a Member State to grant a residence permit within the meaning of Article 8(1) of [that directive]?’

 

Can a Member State deny a residence permit to a person eligible for temporary protection only because he/she applied for or granted a residence permit in another Member State?

What the CJEU said: Article 8(1) of the Temporary Protection Directive requires Member States to ensure that beneficiaries of temporary protection receive residence permits for the duration of their protection, along with the necessary documentation or equivalent evidence. The Court first confirmed the right of persons falling within the categories referred to in Article 2 of Implementing Decision 2022/382 to apply to the Member State of their choice for a residence permit (para 28). As one might remember, Article 2 of the Council Implementing Decision 2022/382 defines who is eligible for temporary protection in the EU.

Article 11 of the Temporary Protection Directive provides that a Member State must take back a temporary protection beneficiary who ‘without authorisation’ stays in or attempts to enter another Member State unless a bilateral agreement between Member States provides otherwise. The Court also confirmed Article 11 of the Directive does not apply when addressing the abovementioned question, as the Member States chose not to implement it when adopting the Implementing Decision (para 32-33). In view of this, the Court ruled that Article 8(1) must be interpreted to prevent national legislation from denying a residence permit to someone eligible for temporary protection under Article 2 of the Council Implementing Decision 2022/382 solely because they have already applied for, but not yet received, a permit in another Member State (para 33). Furthermore, the Court noted that for such multiple applications, the Member States can (the Court used the term ‘it is open to the authorities of a Member State’) examine and verify whether the person applying for a residence permit falls within the scope of the Council Implementing Decision 2022/382 i.e. eligible for temporary protection and enjoy the status and whether he/she obtained a residence permit in another Member State (para 30).

My analysis: Although in my opinion the Court’s reasoning is not clearly explained at all, its judgment appears to reaffirm the following point: if a person eligible for temporary protection applies for a residence permit in one Member State and then submits a similar application in another, the second Member State cannot reject the application solely because of the earlier submission. Instead, the second Member State should assess the merits of the new application. The authorities in the second Member State may verify whether the applicant qualifies under the relevant temporary protection categories and if they have already obtained a residence permit in another Member State. But the question remains unanswered: if, following an examination on the merits, national authorities determine that the person already holds temporary protection status or has a residence permit in another Member State, can this serve as an automatic ground for rejection?

The Court’s interpretation of Member States’ decision not to apply Article 11 of the Temporary Protection Directive confirms that the Implementing Decision allows Ukrainians, their family members, and a specific subgroup of third-country nationals identified in the Implementing Decision who have fled the Russian invasion to apply for temporary protection in any Member State of their choice. It is also notable that the Court made a particular reference to recital 16 in the Preamble of the Council Implementing Decision, which notes,

Ukrainian nationals, as visa-free travellers, have the right to move freely within the Union after being admitted into the territory for a 90-day period. On this basis, they are able to choose the Member State in which they want to enjoy the rights attached to temporary protection and to join their family and friends across the significant diaspora networks that currently exist across the Union. This will in practice facilitate a balance of efforts between Member States, thereby reducing the pressure on national reception systems. Once a Member State has issued a residence permit in accordance with Directive 2001/55/EC, the person enjoying temporary protection, whilst having the right to travel within the Union for 90 days within a 180-day period, should be able to avail of the rights derived from temporary protection only in the Member State that issued the residence permit.

As previously noted, this approach—granting individuals the right to choose the Member State where they seek protection and reside—stands in stark contrast to the Dublin rules, which do not offer such a possibility for asylum seekers.

Notably, a significant issue, in my opinion, in the implementation of the Temporary Protection Directive concerns Ukrainian nationals who, after being granted temporary protection in one Member State, move to another Member State to apply for temporary protection and residence permits attached to the status. I have personally received many questions about multiple applications in several seminars and judge trainings. However, the Court limited its ruling to a very specific scenario described and did not address this broader question. In a sense, while the Court left open the possibility for Member States to deny a residence permit to individuals who have already been granted temporary protection in another Member State, it did not provide a definitive answer on the issue.

 

Can a person eligible for temporary protection appeal against the failure of a Member State to grant a residence permit?

What the Court said: The Court answered this question as follows:

Article 8(1) of Directive 2001/55, read in the light of Article 47 of the Charter, must be interpreted as meaning that a person enjoying temporary protection under that directive has a right to an effective remedy before a tribunal against a decision to reject as inadmissible an application for a residence permit, within the meaning of Article 8 thereof. (para 40)

My analysis: Given that the Temporary Protection Directive was drafted over two decades ago, it is particularly intriguing to define the precise scope of the right to an effective remedy in the context of temporary protection. The CJEU’s straightforward answer to the said question affirms the right of persons who are eligible for temporary protection to a residence permit and clarifies that Article 47 of the Charter read together with Article 8(1) of the Directive secures the right to challenge such an inadmissibility decision. With this, the Court confirmed that the right to appeal under the Temporary Protection Directive is not limited to Article 29, which covers appeals against exclusion decisions under Article 28 and family reunification rejections. Instead, Article 47 of the CFR should apply to ensure a right of appeal against an inadmissibility decision, as the Directive establishes a clear right to a residence permit. 

The judgment raises further questions for which I do not have definitive answers, making it a worthwhile topic for discussion in the comments section. Does this judgment imply that all individuals whose temporary protection applications are rejected or deemed inadmissible now have the right to appeal such decisions before a tribunal? Can the denial of rights granted to temporary protection beneficiaries under Chapter III of the Directive now be challenged before a tribunal?

 

Analysis

The Temporary Protection Directive typically addresses multiple temporary protection applications through Article 11, which establishes a take-back mechanism. However, given the Member States’ decision not to apply Article 11 or to use the quota system outlined in Article 25 of the Directive, the Directive remains silent on how to manage multiple temporary protection applications. 

In response to concerns over double registrations and access to benefits, the Commission launched the Temporary Protection Registration Platform (TPP) on 31 May 2022. Most Member States now participate in data exchange through this system to prevent duplicate temporary protection registrations and benefits. Member States have developed different approaches to handling multiple temporary protection applications and secondary movements of Ukrainians. For instance, according to the Finnish Immigration Service, “You cannot be granted temporary protection in more than one EU country at a time. If you are granted a residence permit in Finland based on temporary protection, your temporary protection residence permit in another EU country will be cancelled.” In Germany for instance, Ukrainians who already have a residence permit in another Member State can still receive a residence permit. In contrast, Swiss courts (not applying the Directive as such as Switzerland is a non-EU country, but Swiss law is modelled on the Directive) found that the validity of temporary protection or the possibility of renewing it in an EU country precludes the granting of temporary protection (so-called S protection) status in Switzerland. The same approach was followed by the Czech authorities as well.

Given these inconsistencies, the CJEU in Krasiliva upheld the right of individuals eligible for temporary protection under Article 2 of Council Implementing Decision 2022/382 to choose the Member State in which they wish to apply for temporary protection and the associated residence permit. The judgment also clarified that a Member State cannot deem multiple residence permit applications automatically inadmissible but must assess their merits. However, by failing to explicitly address the second part of the first question namely, whether an individual who has already been granted temporary protection and a corresponding residence permit in one Member State can subsequently obtain temporary protection and a residence permit in another Member State, the Krasiliva ruling represents a missed opportunity to harmonise Member State approaches to multiple applications for temporary protection and residence permits.

 

Conclusion

While the Krasiliva judgment provides clarity on the specific application of Article 8(1) of the Temporary Protection Directive, it leaves broader issues unresolved, particularly regarding multiple applications for temporary protection and the associated residence permits. The Court confirmed that a Member State cannot reject a residence permit application solely because the applicant has previously applied for, but not yet received, protection in another Member State. It also reaffirmed that Member States cannot deny the right to appeal against such inadmissibility decisions. These aspects of the ruling are significant in affirming procedural rights within the scope of the Temporary Protection Directive. However, the judgment notably fails to address whether an individual who has already been granted temporary protection and a corresponding residence permit in one Member State may subsequently obtain temporary protection and a residence permit in another Member State. The absence of guidance on this issue creates legal uncertainty, leaving Member States without clear direction on how to handle such multiple applications consistently.

1 comment:

  1. Steve Peers3 March 2025 at 12:53

    I think the logic of the Court's ruling is that the Article 47 EU Charter right to an effective remedy as regards the application of the Directive not only applies to rejection of an application as inadmissible, but also (applying the reasoning in this judgment by analogy) to a refusal on the merits of the case (ie the possibility of examining whether an applicant meets the criteria for temporary protection, as mentioned by the Court), and also refusal of the other rights mentioned in the Directive. The right to challenge an inadmissibility decision as regards temporary protection applications aligns with the explicit right to challenge inadmissibility decisions as regards asylum applications, set out in the asylum procedures directive. The Court's approach to the substance of inadmissibility as regards temporary protection could also be compared with that directive. The Charter Article 47 point also implies by analogy that there are other procedural rights in addition to appeals for temporary protection applicants, in conjunction with the general principle of good administration when implementing EU law as established in the Court's case law (on the returns Directive, for instance).

    ReplyDelete

