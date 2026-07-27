Monday, 27 July 2026

Reconciling data protection and ‘new media’: The judgment in Legal Newsdesk Sweden (Case C-199/24)

 


 

Lorna Woods, Professor Emerita, University of Essex

 

Photo credit: Océanos y dados, via Wikimedia commons

 

Introduction

This case deals with one of the perennial questions that has faced legal regimes which recognise special treatment for journalism and new media since the advent of “new media”, that is, how far are such exceptions and preferential treatment extended? While a question for individual States to balance the freedom of expression concerns with other rights and societal interests, for the EU there is also the fact that Member States seemingly take very different approaches.  The Swedish rules, the subject of this case, provide broad protections and exemptions from data protection rules; but are they compatible with the GDPR?

 

The Facts

The case originated when ND, who had been convicted a criminal offence, sought to have details of that offence removed from the database provided, for a fee, by Legal Newsdesk Sweden.  The database allows individuals and businesses to search for those who have been subject to criminal prosecution before a Swedish court. ND’s request for erasure of the data was not met and ND sought damages for failure to comply with data protection rules. Legal Newsdesk Sweden relied on a Swedish law exempting journalism from the GDPR, and the fact that the relevant authority had granted Legal Newsdesk Sweden a certificate confirming the protection applied (utgivningsbevis). Further this meant that the only remedies available to ND against Legal Newsdesk Sweden would be criminal prosecution or civil claims for defamation.

 

The Questions

The case revolved around the Swedish law’s compatibility with the GDPR and specifically whether the rules fell within the space created by Article 85. Article 85 provides:

 

(1) Member States shall by law reconcile the right to the protection of personal data pursuant to this Regulation with the right to freedom of expression and information, including processing for journalistic purposes and the purposes of academic, artistic or literary expression.

 

(2) For processing carried out for journalistic purposes or the purpose of academic artistic or literary expression, Member States shall provide for exemptions or derogations from Chapter II (principles), Chapter III (rights of the data subject), Chapter IV (controller and processor), Chapter V (transfer of personal data to third countries or international organisations), Chapter VI (independent supervisory authorities), Chapter VII (cooperation and consistency) and Chapter IX (specific data processing situations) if they are necessary to reconcile the right to the protection of personal data with the freedom of expression and information.

 

The national court referred three questions around the scope of Article 85(1) and (2) and their relationship to one another:

 

Is the list in Article 85(2) exhaustive or does Article 85(1) allow member States to adopt legislative measures in relation to further categories of activity?

 

Does the Swedish approach of limiting the remedies available to a person to criminal proceedings or defamation find an appropriate balance between freedom of expression and data protection?

Can the making available of information based on public documents in a database for a fee  without any processing or editing constitute processing of personal data for the purposes identified in Article 85(2) (specifically journalistic purposes)?

 

Judgment

As regards the first question, the Court held that the right to derogation from data protection rules applies only in relation to the categories enumerated in Article 85(2). The Court noted that Article 85(1) establishes a general rule about reconciliation of freedom of expression and GDPR requirements, but Article 85(2) operationalises it.  Although the term "including" confirms that journalistic, academic, artistic, and literary processing are only part of that reconciliation, paragraph 1 in itself does not grant independent exemption authority; that is the role of Article 85(2). The requirement to provide exceptions only applies to those exceptions listed. Exceptions are interpreted narrowly, and taking this approach provides a “fair balance”, as required by the principle of proportionality, between Charter rights.

 

As regards the second question, Article 85(2) lists the rights that may be limited, and that list does not include the rights to remedies provided for in the GDPR.  While there is Member State procedural autonomy, the GDPR confers directly effective rights and they can only be limited by conditions found in the GDPR. This means limitations such as those found in the Swedish law are not compatible with the GDPR.

 

The third question concerned whether the provision of the database constituted processing of personal data for journalistic purposes.  The Court confirmed, first, that the making available of documents to the public constituted processing. That exemptions were to be provided if necessary to provide the balance specified in Article 85(1). Moreover, the definition of journalism from Article 9 Directive 95/46 was in principle transposable to inform the concept of journalistic purposes, which was not otherwise defined, for the GDPR.  The Court referred to the definition in Satskunnan Markkinaporsii and Satamedia (Case C-73/07):

 

“disclosure to the public of information, opinions or ideas, irrespective of the medium which is used to transmit them”.

 

The Court also referred to Recital 153 GDPR which emphasises that the term should be interpreted broadly. The Court, however, continued to say it

 

“cannot cover all forms of expression but must be understood in a way that takes into account what differentiates, from the point of view of the manner in which they are created, journalistic expression from other forms of expression” [para 64]

 

The Court then referred to the case law of the European Court of Human Rights on protection of journalism within freedom of expression (Article 10 ECHR). From this body of jurisprudence, the CJEU identified three aspects:

  • carrying out the role of editing or adapting material, or publishing according to an editorial line or policy;
  • verification of factual claims for reliability; and
  • compliance with journalistic ethics.

 

The Court suggested that a service that simply makes criminal convictions available to anyone willing to pay, without editorial review or processing, is unlikely to satisfy those requirements.  The Court did emphasise that when the protections apply, they apply also to prior research as to publication.  So convictions can be useful raw material for journalists, but the processing is for  journalistic purposes only if those documents are used exclusively for such activity.

 

Commentary

This judgment is a strong defence of data protection and the coherence of the GDPR regime.  The main point of interest in this judgment is the Court’s approach to journalistic purposes. Before discussing that, it is also worth noting that in the Court’s approach to the relationship between Article 85(1) and 85(2), it has taken an approach with favours maximum harmonisation rather than allowing too much space for Member States to go their separate ways.  This re-emphasises the supremacy of EU law, and the narrowness of exceptions thereto, even when States’ individual constitutions are in issue. It is arguably a narrow interpretation of Article 85.  There is a question of how the balance that the Court has struck in Article 85(1) might impact other forms of data processing that impact the public information sphere – what for example, about search engines (already the subject of some jurisprudence: Case C-136/17 GC et al and Case C-460/20 TU and RE v Google), social media and – increasingly – chatbots?

 

Rights are a theme throughout this judgment but it is interesting to note that while the rights which the Swedish rules sought to limit were those relating to remedies, the Court did not rely on the right to a remedy as a fundamental right to support its argument. Rather, it relied on the fact that these were directly effective rights derived from the GDPR. The concern was the priority of EU legislative objectives over national concerns.

 

The main significance is the establishment of a three stage test for “journalistic purposes” which had hitherto been undefined.  The previous position had been established in Satamedia, and further elaborated in Google Spain (Case C-131/12) and Buivids (Case C-345/17), all of which seemed to be orientated towards elaborating the idea of informing the public which is the base of the definition in Satamedia.  It is arguable, that Legal Newsdesk Sweden’s activities might not fall within the scope of this definition anyway – though the position was certainly unclear. In identifying further criteria, however, the Court has provided more clarity and likely narrowed the scope of the journalistic purposes exception.  It is interesting to note that the Court has taken cases about the level or protection awarded to journalists within the ECHR jurisprudence to identify qualifying criteria for being a journalist (of carrying out journalistic purposes) in the GDPR context- a shift from assessing how to identifying who. Whether this shift is significant in practical terms is rather uncertain – both Courts seem to be asking if the person is behaving according to relevant standards to gain the benefits of extra protection (and neither require institutional affiliation as a precondition of receiving the status).

 

While the focus in the case was just about resale of public information without any amendment, contextualisation or commentary (and possibly data brokerage generally including digital archives, research platforms, aggregators, and people-search services), the implications go further and impact “citizen journalists”, bloggers, gossip sites and other public communicators who might have assumed that they would benefit from protections, even though they might also not have bothered with fact checking and ethical considerations around news-gathering and publication. While they might have argued that they contributed to informing society, now there are more specific and arguably less vague requirements to satisfy – those around verification and ethics. Although this is a narrowing of their protections, it does not mean such speakers are off air – it means that they have to pay more attention to how they acquire and retell stories.  It is also important to note that the Court has not as a point of principle excluded private actors (rather than those earning a living from journalist) from the scope of state protections, and nor does the fact that such activities are done for money affect the assessment of whether they are done for journalistic purposes or not. And, of course, traditional journalism and media are not affected by this ruling.

 

One final point is also clear: the Swedish system will require significant overhaul if it is to comply with GDPR requirements.

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