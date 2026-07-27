From recognition to positive obligations: the ECJ’s judgment in Shipov (C-43/24)

By Marzia
Genovese, Postdoctoral Lecturer and Researcher in Public Law at the
European Documentation and Research Centre of the University of Pau (France).
Photo: Bulgaria Palace of Justice; photo credit Bim in Garten via Wikimedia Commons
I.
Introduction
In K.M.H.
v Obshtina Stara Zagora (Shipov, C-43/24),
the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) held that
Article 21 TFEU and Article
4(3) of Directive
2004/38, read in the light of Article 7 of the
Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU, preclude national legislation that
does not permit a transgender Union citizen to amend certain data recorded in
civil-status registers. The judgment builds upon the Court’s recent decision in
Mirin and forms
part of a broader line of case law concerning the relationship between free
movement rights, personal status and gender identity.
The decision
will likely be welcomed as a further step in the protection of
transgender Union citizens exercising their free movement rights, yet the lines
of reasoning adopted by both the Court and the Advocate General (AG) raise a
number of conceptual and constitutional questions that remain insufficiently
explored.
This contribution
argues that Shipov marks a significant development in the evolution of
Article 21 TFEU. Unlike Mirin, the case did not involve the recognition
of a legal status previously acquired in another Member State. Instead, the
Court used Article 21 TFEU to impose a positive obligation affecting the
organisation of national civil-status law itself. At the same time, it does so
through reasoning that leaves several conceptual and constitutional questions
unresolved. In particular, the Court employs notions such as sex, gender and
gender identity, without clearly identifying the legal category that Member
States are required to recognise or modify. Additionally, the Court’s reasoning
raises broader questions regarding the practical scope of Member State autonomy
in matters of civil status.
The
discussion proceeds in four steps. It first examines the conceptual uncertainty
underlying the judgment. It then considers the shift from mutual recognition to
self-standing positive obligations under Article 21 TFEU, before analysing the
limitations of the AG’s reasoning as well. Finally, it reflects on the
implications of Shipov for the relationship between Union citizenship
and national competence in matters of civil status.
II. Conceptual ambiguity: what
exactly must be changed?
One of the
most striking features of Shipov is the conceptual ambiguity underlying
the Court’s judgment. Throughout the proceedings, a number of distinct notions
appear interchangeably, such as sex, gender and gender identity. Yet neither
the Court nor the Advocate General clearly explain the legal relationship
between these concepts or identify with precision which of them forms the
object of the obligation imposed on Member States.
Such an
obligation necessarily presupposes the identification of the legal category to
be modified. Is EU law requiring the recognition of a person’s gender identity,
the amendment of legal gender or the modification of civil-status records
relating to sex? The judgment offers no clear answer.
The
ambiguity culminates in the operative part of the judgment, where the Court
refers to “data relating to gender, such as sex” (paras 36 and 56). This
formulation is difficult to reconcile with a coherent conceptual framework. If
sex and gender are distinct categories,
as the Court itself appears to assume throughout the proceedings and it is also
scientifically established, the
judgment fails to explain why they can be treated as interchangeable for the
purposes of civil-status registration. Conversely, if the two concepts are
understood as functionally equivalent, the Court never justifies the use of
separate terminology throughout its reasoning and moves fluidly between
references to sex, gender identity and personal appearance without clarifying
the legal significance of each concept.
This
ambiguity is not merely semantic. It has direct implications for legal
certainty. Member States remain, in principle, competent in matters of civil
status. If EU law nevertheless requires them to modify certain entries
contained in civil-status records, they must be able to determine with
reasonable clarity and certainty which legal category is affected and what
precisely must be recognised. By treating distinct dimensions as largely
interchangeable, the Court risks obscuring the precise basis of the obligation
imposed on Member States.
Moreover,
the Court’s treatment of intersex and transgender persons illustrates the
conceptual difficulties underlying the judgment (para 22). In assessing the
Bulgarian legal framework, the Court appears to rely on the fact that national
law permits the amendment of civil-status records in certain situations
involving intersex persons whilst excluding such amendments for transgender
persons. Yet the comparability of those situations is largely assumed rather
than demonstrated.
This
omission is significant. Intersex variations and transgender identity raise distinct legal and factual questions. The
former concern biological conditions that may affect the classification of sex
at the time of birth and, consequently, the accuracy of the original
civil-status registration. The latter concern the recognition of a gender
identity emerging after birth and whose legal implications are conceptually
different from the correction of an allegedly inaccurate birth record. The
Court does not explain why these situations should be treated as comparable for
the purposes of civil-status registration, nor why legal solutions developed in
one context should necessarily apply in the other.
Whether the
situations ought ultimately to be treated alike is therefore not the central
issue. The difficulty lies in the absence of a clear comparability analysis. By
moving between different categories without defining the legal relevance of
each of them, the judgment further reinforces the conceptual ambiguity already
present elsewhere in its reasoning.
This
difficulty is compounded by a second and arguably more fundamental question:
does Shipov fit within the logic of the Court’s earlier citizenship case
law at all?
III. From recognition to
self-standing positive obligations
The Court
presents Shipov as part of a broader line of case law concerning the
exercise of free movement rights by Union citizens. Yet a closer examination
reveals that the judgment departs in a significant respect from the logic
underlying the Court’s earlier decisions on civil status.
Cases such
as Grunkin-Paul,
Coman and, more
recently, Mirin were all built around a common premise: a legal status
had already been lawfully acquired in one Member State and another Member State
refused to recognise it. The obstacle to free movement arose from the
coexistence of conflicting legal situations within the Union. In those
circumstances, the Court relied on Article 21 TFEU to prevent
Union citizens from suffering disadvantages resulting from the exercise of
their right to move and reside in another Member State.
In Mirin,
for example, the applicant had obtained legal recognition of his gender
identity in the United Kingdom and sought recognition of that status in
Romania. The Court’s intervention therefore remained rooted in a logic of
mutual recognition. Romania was not required to create a new legal status; it
was required to recognise one already validly established elsewhere in the
Union.
Shipov presents a fundamentally different situation.
The applicant had not obtained legal recognition of her
gender identity in Italy or in any other Member State. No foreign administrative
act, judicial decision or civil-status record existed that could serve as the
object of recognition. The case therefore lacked the transnational legal
element that had justified the Court’s intervention in previous cases. This
distinction is not merely factual. It alters the very nature of the obligation
imposed by EU law.
In the
absence of any status acquired elsewhere, Bulgaria was not asked to recognise
an existing legal situation. Rather, it was required to provide a mechanism
through which a new legal status could be established under Bulgarian law
itself. Article 21 TFEU thus ceases to operate as a principle of recognition
and becomes a source of self-standing positive obligations affecting the
organisation of national civil-status systems.
The
significance of this shift should not be underestimated. Mutual recognition has
traditionally allowed the Court to balance free movement rights with Member
State autonomy. Whilst Member States remained free to determine the substantive
conditions governing civil status within their own legal systems, they could
not disregard legal situations lawfully established elsewhere. This logic
preserved a degree of constitutional pluralism by distinguishing between the
creation of legal status and its recognition.
In Shipov,
however, that distinction becomes increasingly difficult to maintain. Once
Article 21 TFEU is capable of generating obligations independently of any
foreign status requiring recognition, the Court’s review is no longer confined
to ensuring the continuity of legal situations across borders. It extends to
the substantive content of national rules governing civil status. The
competence formally remains national, but the outcome is increasingly shaped by
EU law.
IV. The Advocate General’s
‘functional’ solution and its limits
If Shipov
cannot be really explained through the logic of mutual recognition, a different
justification is required. The AG sought to provide one by focusing on the
functional role of identity documents in facilitating the exercise of free
movement rights. Since identity documents play a crucial role in enabling Union
citizens to move and reside freely within the Union, the Member State of
nationality could not, in his view, maintain a system that prevented such
documents from reflecting a person's lived gender identity.
The most
problematic aspect of the Opinion, however, lies elsewhere. In
paragraph 94, the AG expressly states that the original indication of the
applicant’s sex should not be regarded as erroneous and should not be treated
as a mistake requiring rectification. Two paragraphs later, moreover, he
recalls the ECtHR’s recognition of the “historical nature”
of birth records and of the continuing relevance of the sex assigned at birth
for establishing facts predating gender reassignment. Yet the solution
advocated by the Opinion ultimately requires the creation of a legal mechanism
through which the same birth certificates may be amended in order to reflect a
subsequently recognised gender identity.
The
resulting tension is difficult to ignore. If the original registration was
accurate and birth certificates serve, at least in part, a historical function,
the Opinion never adequately explains why EU law nevertheless requires their
amendment.
This tension
is reinforced by the AG’s own discussion of Article 3(2) of Regulation 2025/1208.
There, he acknowledges that EU law does not require Member States to include a
reference to sex or gender on national identity cards and permits them to omit
such information altogether, unlike the International Civil Aviation
Organisation (ICAO) standards applicable
to passports and other travel documents (all Member States, but not the EU, are
parties to the Convention establishing the ICAO). If the objective pursued is
the removal of obstacles to free movement, the necessity of amending birth
certificates becomes considerably less obvious. The Opinion does not explain
why that objective cannot be achieved through less intrusive means. As
paragraph 82 of the Opinion makes clear, the perceived necessity of amending
the birth certificate stems largely from the fact that Bulgarian identity
documents are based upon that record, yet this approach risks extending the
reach of Article 21 TFEU into matters that traditionally fall within Member
State competence.
The AG’s
functional approach thus succeeds in identifying a practical difficulty faced
by the applicant, but it never convincingly explains why a birth certificate
whose original entries are acknowledged to be accurate must nevertheless be
altered in order to comply with EU law.
V. EU
citizenship and national autonomy in matters of civil status
The
preceding discussion ultimately points towards a broader constitutional issue.
If Article
21 TFEU (which sets out EU citizens’ rights to move and reside freely in
the EU) can require the amendment of civil-status records in the absence of any
foreign status requiring recognition, what remains of Member State autonomy in
matters of civil status?
The Court
has consistently recognised that matters such as civil status, family status,
names and personal identity fall, in principle, within the competence of the
Member States (e.g., Runevič-Vardyn).
At the same time, however, it has repeatedly held that those competences must
be exercised consistently with EU law whenever the exercise of free movement
rights is affected. The tension between these two propositions lies at the
heart of Shipov.
Here, the
Court expressly acknowledges that the issuing of identity documents falls
within the competence of the Member State of nationality (para 47), yet it
immediately adds that such documents serve to enable the exercise of the rights
conferred by Article 21 TFEU. Once that connection is established, national
rules governing civil-status registration become subject to review in light of
both free movement and the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Charter, such
as Article 7 (respect
for private and family life).
This dynamic
is further illustrated by the ECJ’s treatment of the Bulgarian Constitutional
Court’s reasoning. The latter had previously interpreted the concept of sex
contained in the Bulgarian Constitution as referring exclusively to biological
sex and justified its interpretative decision in light of broader moral and
religious rules and principles “prevailing over the interests of transgender persons”
(paras 21 and 46). The ECJ rejected those arguments as potential justifications
for the restriction of free movement and ultimately reaffirmed that neither the
Member State’s competence in matters of civil status nor moral and religious
considerations could justify the obstacles encountered by the applicant (paras
47-48). This logic culminates in paragraph 60 of the judgment, where the ECJ
reiterates that rules of national law, even of constitutional rank, cannot
undermine the effectiveness of EU law.
From the
perspective of EU law, this result is hardly surprising. The principle of primacy would be significantly weakened if
Member States could rely upon domestic constitutional concepts to avoid
obligations flowing from Union law. Nevertheless, Shipov illustrates how
the progressive expansion of Article 21 TFEU may affect the practical scope of
Member State autonomy in areas that formally remain within national competence.
This point is particularly significant when considered alongside the preceding
sections.
To raise
this concern is not to suggest that constitutional autonomy should operate as a
shield against Union law. Nor is it to deny the legitimacy of protecting Union citizens against discrimination and/or unjustified
obstacles to free movement. However, the broader the concept of an obstacle to
free movement becomes, the greater the potential reach of EU law into areas
that the Treaties continue formally to reserve to the Member States.
In this
respect, Shipov may ultimately prove significant not only for legal
gender recognition, but also
for the constitutional development of Union citizenship itself. The judgment
suggests that once a matter can be connected, even indirectly, to the exercise
of free movement rights, the scope for maintaining distinct national approaches
becomes increasingly narrow. Whether that development represents a natural
consequence of Union citizenship or a more profound transformation of the
relationship between EU law and national competences remains open to debate.
VI. Conclusion
Shipov is likely to be remembered as an important step in the
Court’s case law on the rights of transgender Union citizens, yet its
significance extends beyond the specific context of legal gender recognition.
The judgment
suffers from a degree of conceptual ambiguity that is difficult to ignore.
Throughout its reasoning, the Court moves between references to sex, gender and
gender identity without clearly identifying the precise legal category that
Member States are required to recognise or modify. This uncertainty is
compounded by the Court’s equal treatment of intersex and transgender
situations, whose comparability is largely assumed rather than demonstrated.
More
fundamentally, Shipov marks an important step beyond the logic that
characterised previous case law. Unlike earlier cases, no foreign legal status
required recognition here. In this instance, article 21 TFEU was used not to
ensure the continuity of a legal situation already established elsewhere in the
Union, but to generate a positive obligation affecting the organisation of
national civil-status law in circumstances where the transnational element
appeared particularly weak. The AG’s attempt to justify that
result through the functional role of identity documents is ultimately
unpersuasive, not least because it fails to explain why birth certificates
whose original entries are acknowledged to be accurate must nevertheless be
amended in order to facilitate free movement.
Ultimately,
the most significant issue raised by Shipov may not concern legal gender
recognition at all, but the limits of Article 21 TFEU itself. Once the latter
is capable of generating substantive obligations in areas formally falling
within Member State competence, the distinction between the recognition of
legal status and its creation becomes increasingly difficult to maintain.
Whether the Court has provided a sufficiently clear and principled
justification for that evolution remains an open question.
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