Wednesday, 1 July 2026

Double Direct Effect? The UK Supreme Court’s revisiting of the direct effect conditions in Dillon

 


 

Dr Eleni Frantziou, Associate Professor in Public Law and Human Rights, Durham Law School, and Dr Sylvia de Mars, Reader in Transnational Public Law, Newcastle Law School

 

Photo credit: Samuel Lennox, via Wikimedia Commons

 

Introduction

 

Is there anything left to say on the direct effect of EU law? Yes, according to the UK Supreme Court, which handed down its much-awaited judgment in Dillon et al on 7 May 2026. The UK reference above is not a typo: despite Brexit, aspects of the EU/UK Withdrawal Agreement (‘WA’) have direct effect under the conditions provided for in EU law, in line with Article 4 WA. In Dillon, the UK Supreme Court was asked to interpret whether one provision of this agreement – Article 2(1) of the Ireland/NI Protocol (‘Protocol’), which is itself a core part of the WA (Article 182 WA) – is directly effective and, if so, on what terms.

 

The case concerned the Legacy (Troubles and Reconciliation) Act 2023, which set out a broad range of immunities for serious crimes committed in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. The principal claimants were one direct victim and three relatives of victims killed in the conflict – a wife, mother and sister who, as O’Donoghue observes, were but minimally acknowledged by the UKSC. They challenged the immunities provisions of the Act under the ECHR and EU law.

 

In this post, we focus only on the EU law dimensions of the case and, particularly, on the question of direct effect. In our view, Dillon raises significant questions about the correct application of the direct effect conditions, the ultimate arbiter of which is the CJEU. In particular, we argue that the UKSC’s interpretation of direct effect in Dillon is inconsistent with EU law, because it creates an unprecedented requirement of ‘double direct effect’: it applies the direct effect conditions to both a provision of the Withdrawal Agreement/Protocol and to measures referenced in this provision.

 

Why was EU law still relevant in Dillon in 2026?

 

One of the most contentious aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement negotiations was the status of Northern Ireland. It is widely documented that EU membership was one of the principal catalysts for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (‘BGFA’) that officially marked the end of the Northern Ireland conflict known as ‘the Troubles’. As EU membership by both the UK and Ireland had ensured free movement between the Irish north and south, the creation of special arrangements that secured this after Brexit was a crucial aspect of the UK’s exit negotiations.

 

These special arrangements were embedded into the Ireland/NI Protocol (as of 2023 also known as the ‘Windsor Framework’ in the UK), which was appended to the Withdrawal Agreement as a core part of it dealing with a specific ‘withdrawal’ issue.  The Protocol provides for continued north/south cooperation, avoiding a hard border and protecting both trade and cross-border work. Importantly for the purposes of the Dillon case, the Protocol also notes in recital 7 of its Preamble that ‘Union law has provided a supporting framework for the provisions on Rights, Safeguards and Equality of Opportunity of the 1998 Agreement’ (‘RSEO’) and includes a specific non-regression guarantee with respect to this part of the BGFA. To this end, Article 2(1) of the Protocol provides:

 

The United Kingdom shall ensure that no diminution of rights, safeguards or equality of opportunity, as set out in that part of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement entitled Rights, Safeguards and Equality of Opportunity results from its withdrawal from the Union, including in the area of protection against discrimination, as enshrined in the provisions of Union law listed in Annex 1 to this Protocol, and shall implement this paragraph through dedicated mechanisms.

 

It was this article of the Protocol that formed the basis of the EU law claim in Dillon. The claimants’ argument went as follows: since the UK had been subject to the Victims’ Rights Directive (‘VRD’) before Brexit and this had been implemented in NI through domestic measures, the immunities created by the Legacy Act reduced the level of protection of fundamental rights available during the UK’s membership of the EU, and were therefore in conflict with Article 2 of the NI Protocol. This claim was made possible by Article 4(1) WA, which states that the “Agreement shall produce in respect of and in the United Kingdom the same legal effects as those which they produce within the Union and its Member States” and the test for individuals to rely on a provision of the Withdrawal Agreement before domestic courts is that such a provision should “meet the conditions for direct effect under Union law.”

 

In line with the widely known Van Gend en Loos formula, a provision of EU law has direct effect if it confers rights to individuals that are clear, precise, and unconditional, rather than being subject to the adoption of further measures by either Member States or the EU.  The wording of Article 2(1) of the Protocol prima facie meets these conditions with ease. The right conferred by Article 2(1) is to not have ‘rights, safeguards or equality of opportunity’ as set out in the BGFA and in Annex 1 of the Protocol diminished. This paragraph contains a ‘textbook’ negative obligation. It requires no further measures at all – the UK simply needs to refrain from introducing new measures that reduce the level of protection of EU fundamental rights as it stood on 31 December 2020.

 

The claimants consequently argued that, since Article 4 WA also provides for the Agreement to have primacy and, at paragraph 2, requires that domestic courts be capable of disapplying incompatible provisions, the immunity provisions of the Legacy Act had to be disapplied. Two courts in Northern Ireland had found for the claimants, disapplying the offending provisions – but the government challenged this on appeal to the UKSC. It argued that if Article 2 was to have direct effect, it could only do so by reference to obligations that were themselves clear, precise and unconditional.

 

The Supreme Court sided with the government. It found that Article 2 could not always have direct effect, but only under certain circumstances, namely when the measures cross-referenced in Article 2 were themselves directly effective.  It is worth setting out its reasoning in some detail.

 

The UKSC commences, at paragraph 112, by citing the so-called Demirel test.  Demirel is one of the early cases in which the CJEU considered whether provisions in bilateral agreements signed by the EU could have direct effect; and it found at paragraph 14 that:

 

…a provision in an agreement concluded by the European Union with a non-member country must be regarded as being directly applicable when, regard being had to its wording and to the purpose and nature of the agreement, the provision contains a clear and precise obligation which is not subject, in

its implementation or effects, to the adoption of any subsequent measure... (emphasis added)

 

So far, so good.  While, as we discuss further below, the treatment of the Withdrawal Agreement (or Protocol) as part of ordinary EU external relations law is questionable, this does reflect the commonly used test for evaluating the direct effect of bilateral agreements involving the EU.

 

However, the UKSC proceeds with the following statement in paragraph 113:

 

The obligation imposed on the United Kingdom by article 2(1) of the Windsor

Framework relates to rights, safeguards or equality of opportunity “as set out in” the RSEO chapter. It is therefore necessary to consider whether, having regard to the wording and to the purpose and nature of the RSEO chapter and of article 2(1) of the Windsor Framework, those provisions read together impose a clear and precise obligation which satisfies the test for direct effect.

 

In our view, the words “therefore necessary” make a huge argumentative leap, hitherto unseen in any EU law treatment of direct effect. In this single short paragraph, the CJEU takes the Demirel test but applies it simultaneously to the Withdrawal Agreement and its provisions and the BGFA’s RSEO chapter’s provisions. In other words, the UKSC reasons that Article 2 of the Protocol cannot have direct effect as such: for it to be directly effective, anything it references must also be directly effective.  This leads to its even more confounding finding, which is – ultimately – that Article 2 of the Protocol sometimes has direct effect – but at other times it does not. This is because, according to the UKSC, it is impossible to identify a clear and precise obligation without reference to the RSEO chapter. As the UKSC puts it at paragraph 116, “[i]t is only in this way that the obligation not to diminish rights, safeguards or equality of opportunity acquires any content.”

 

This aspect of the ruling – which we dub ‘double direct effect’ –presents a deep challenge to settled understandings of the direct effect of EU law.

 

The fallacy of the UKSC’s direct effect

 

The UKSC’s ruling does not question the possibility of Article 2 of the Protocol to have direct effect, nor does it challenge the terms of direct effect. According to the Court, as per paragraph 112, the relevant conditions are the conditions set out in EU law. But the choice of EU law is already telling of the ruling’s direction and tone: rather than going straight for the Van Gend en Loos conditions, the Court refers to the Demirel test on the direct effect of international agreements.

 

While this choice is defensible to a degree as the WA is, after all, a bilateral agreement, the confidence with which the UKSC resorts to it is puzzling. Unlike association agreements, such as the one between the EU and Turkey at stake in Demirel, or even the UK/EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, EU competence for which resides in external relations law (Article 217 TFEU), the Withdrawal Agreement is a very specific type of agreement. The competence to conclude it is found in the constitutional part of the Treaty on European Union – Article 50 TEU – and it is Article 50 (2) that sets out that the terms of withdrawal are to be negotiated in accordance with Article 218(3) TFEU. The Withdrawal Agreement is thus a category in its own right: it is not about a third state negotiating the terms of its association with the EU, however deep, but about a Member State negotiating its departure from the bloc in line with its own constitutional requirements, as set out in Article 50 TEU.  The exceptionality of the Withdrawal Agreement has been raised indirectly in litigation before the CJEU and, albeit that the Court has not had specific occasion to address what this means for direct effect, it has emphasised the significance of Article 50 TEU as the essential legal context for analysing the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement (see, e.g., Préfet du Gers I, para 54). 

 

But even if we were to accept that the Withdrawal Agreement should be treated just like any other bilateral treaty, its own terms make its ‘intention’ clear, given the express wording of Article 4 WA on the application of the direct effect conditions – a very unusual stipulation that, to our mind, would not go unnoticed by the CJEU. In fact, as Gallo and Labus note, specific exclusions of direct effect are the norm in the external relations context, as is indeed the case for the TCA, Article 5 of which preclude direct reliance by individuals on its provisions. The choice of the Demirel conditions is, therefore, significant for at least two reasons: first, it is important symbolically. The UKSC makes a choice to treat the Withdrawal Agreement as one of many international agreements the UK has signed. This automatically limits any perceived onus on its part to read the ‘purpose and nature’ of the Withdrawal Agreement or the Protocol as resulting in different obligations than other international law. Second, the reliance on the Demirel test and its focus on not only the precision and unconditionality of the relevant provisions, but also the ‘purpose and nature’ of the agreement, enables the UKSC’s further findings about Article 2(1) WA. For, as already highlighted above, rather than treating ‘purpose and nature’ as pertaining to the Withdrawal Agreement and its provisions, the UKSC understands this test as applying to the RSEO section of the BGFA.

 

The ‘purpose and nature’ of the BGFA is summarised in paragraph 119 as “establishing peace in Northern Ireland after decades of sectarianism and civil conflict”. This reference appears to preclude a reading of the BGFA as aiming to secure cross-community equality in a broader sense, which makes reliance on Article 2 for the purposes of ensuring the non-diminution of EU fundamental rights altogether less likely. It will be far more difficult to link provisions in the RSEO chapter to EU law if it is essential to prove that their purpose and nature was ‘establishing peace’. This focus on the Demirel condition of the nature and purpose of the agreement thus appears to negate, at least to an extent, the practical relevance of Article 2 as a non-regression clause. Rather than protecting the ‘supporting framework’ of fundamental rights that membership of the EU meant for the peace process in tune with the Protocol’s Preamble, the interpretation could prove to be much narrower– a possibility that remains to be fleshed out further in subsequent case law.

 

Beyond the type of direct effect it chooses, though, the UKSC also commits, in our view, a fundamental, substantive error of EU law in its application of the direct effect conditions. This error rests on the finding that Article 2(1) is a provision that could sometimes, but not always, have direct effect – depending on what else it references. This position does not withstand scrutiny from the perspective of EU law. 

 

It is trite EU law, including under Demirel, that the direct effect conditions refer to ‘a provision’. Leaving the categorical exclusion of certain forms of direct effect for certain instruments (eg, the horizontal direct effect of directives), the CJEU has never held that a provision can both have and lack direct effect. The test is a clear binary: the provision either meets the conditions and it is directly effective or it does not, and it is not.

 

In this sense, it may have been more coherent for the UKSC to state that Article 2 is not directly effective at all. That, however, would have created the problem that some of the EU law explicitly referred to in the provision (the Equality directives) are par excellence directly effective obligations. Finding that Article 2(1) lacks direct effect altogether would have created a procedurally awkward situation, whereby the Annex to the Protocol has direct effect and supremacy in accordance with Article 4(1) WA, but its ‘activating’ provision does not. It was also clear that the provision was thought to have direct effect when negotiated and the UK government did not challenge the right of individuals to invoke it with respect to the annexed Directives; while the UKSC made it clear that UK government interpretations of its own commitments made when concluding the WA were of no help in determining of Art 2 of the Protocol was directly effective (see paragraphs 123-124 of the judgment), it seems to have wanted to avoid making the existence of that Annex 1 and, indeed, Article 2 itself wholly pointless from a litigation perspective. Hence, the UKSC resorts to a half-way house: if the provisions against which non-diminution is sought are themselves directly effective, then Article 2 can be invoked before domestic courts. If they are not, it cannot. Much like Schrödinger’s cat, then, direct effect is simultaneously alive and dead – it all depends on what Article 2 is referencing. 

 

This reasoning in our view misunderstands (though it does not reference) CJEU case law on the direct effect of provisions that also refer to other provisions, as well as the nature of the direct effect conditions as interpreted in EU law, more generally. For example, Charter provisions regularly give ‘specific expression’ to non-directly effective measures of directives (see, eg, the Grand Chamber rulings in Egenberger, Braathens,  KL v X). Unlike the approach espoused by the UKSC, it is not the non-directly effective measures detailing the core obligation that suddenly acquire direct effect. Rather, the presence of a directly effective measure, such as Art 47 CFR, makes the more specific obligations listed in the directives invocable in court, where they otherwise would not be. The core obligation is directly effective regardless of what it cross-references. The CJEU makes this very clear in Egenberger:

 

78. [L]ike Article 21 of the Charter, Article 47 of the Charter on the right to effective judicial protection is sufficient in itself and does not need to be made more specific by provisions of EU or national law to confer on individuals a right which they may rely on as such [emphasis added].

 

In other words: it is the more general provision of primary law – Article 47 of the Charter – that gives rise to a clear, precise and unconditional obligation. This does not require a cross-reference to a separate provision that is also directly effective in order to be relied upon. Rather, the only effect of the directives in the above cases is to show that the scope of EU law – and hence the relevant provision of the Charter – was engaged.

 

We found similar reasoning in CJEU judgments that involve international agreements, where the cross-referencing to Annexes and Protocols is very common. In Sevince, for instance, concerning the EEC-Turkey Association Agreement, the CJEU found in paragraph 22 that provisions in several decisions adopted under this association agreement had direct effect – and that this

 

cannot be affected by the fact that [other provisions] provide that the procedures for applying the rights conferred onto Turkish workers are to be established under national rules. Those provisions merely clarify the obligation of the Member States to take such administrative measures as may be necessary for the implementation of those provisions, without empowering the Member States to make conditional or restrict the application of the precise and unconditional right which the decisions of the Council of Association grant to Turkish workers. (emphasis added) 

 

The analogy is, in our view, powerful: similarly to Article 2, this case concerned a standstill obligation that no further obstacles to the free movement of workers be imposed. Moreover, like Article 2, there was an expectation that national procedures would be introduced to ensure the effectiveness of this core obligation. The CJEU clearly distinguished this procedural conditionality from the primary negative duty. 

 

The idea that the ‘referred-to’ provisions do not themselves have to be directly effective for a primary provision to be directly effective is also expressly confirmed in the 2022 ruling in Deutsche Umwelthilfe, which concerned standing requirements in the implementation of the Aarhus Convention. The CJEU’s reasoning is worth citing in some detail:

 

66. [W]hile it is true that Article 9(3) of the Aarhus Convention does not have direct effect in EU law and cannot, therefore, be relied on, as such, in a dispute falling within the scope of EU law, in order to disapply a provision of national law which is contrary to it, the fact remains that, first, the primacy of international agreements concluded by the European Union requires that national law be interpreted, to the fullest extent possible, in accordance with the requirements of those agreements and, secondly, that Article 9(3) of the Aarhus Convention, read in conjunction with Article 47 of the Charter, imposes on Member States an obligation to ensure effective judicial protection of the rights conferred by EU law, in particular the provisions of environmental law...

         

78. … the discretion conferred on the Member States to lay down rules governing the right to bring proceedings, referred to in [Article 9(3) of the Aarhus Convention], does not affect their obligation to ensure a right to an effective remedy enshrined in Article 47 of the Charter, as, moreover, also alluded to in Article 9(4) of the Aarhus Convention. Article 47 of the Charter is sufficient in itself and does not need to be made more specific by provisions of EU or national law in order to confer on individuals a right which they may rely on as such … Thus, that article may be relied on as a limit on the discretion left to the Member States under Article 9(3) of the Aarhus Convention.

 

This case is also analogous to what the UKSC had to consider in Dillon: a primary provision that set out a clear, precise and unconditional right (Article 47 of the Charter) – and further provisions, covering more specific situations in which such a right might apply, which are not directly effective (in Article 9(3) of the Aarhus Convention).  The CJEU had every opportunity to set out that both Article 9(3) of the Aarhus Convention and Article 47 of the Charter had to be directly effective, but did not do so – instead, it stressed that Article 47 sets out framework conditions for how a conditional, imprecise referred provision had to function.  This is in our view similar to the function that Article 2 of the Protocol carries out: it sets out the conditions that apply once the RSEO and Annex 1 directives need to be considered, in the form of setting a non-diminution test.

 

Finally, the UKSC’s understanding of the core negative obligation in Article 2 as vacuous without a contemporaneous assessment of the RSEO sets too high a threshold for clarity and precision. If this was how its reasoning worked, the CJEU would have denied the direct effect of most provisions of EU primary law. To take one iconic example, it clearly would have declined to accept the direct effect of Article 157 TFEU in Defrenne back in 1976; as Daniele Gallo puts it, “[t]he contents of the obligation of [what is now Article 157 TFEU] were considered sufficiently clear, to the extent that the Member States must ensure ‘the application of the principle that men and women should receive equal pay for equal work’, despite … that there was, at the time, relative uncertainty about the concept of ‘equal work’ as well as that of ‘work of equal value’.  (Gallo, OUP 2025, 83).

 

To summarise, the RSEO determines the scope of Article 2 and it is squarely for the Supreme Court to interpret what this means. As noted above, there may be disagreement about how narrowly the ambit of the RSEO was drawn in this ruling – disagreement which can be further discussed in the Specialised Committee on the Windsor Framework. Such disagreement, however, would concern the substantive question of diminution (i.e., was there a relevant RSEO right that has now been diminished?) – and not the relevant test for direct effect. As a matter of the direct effect conditions, there can be little doubt, based on CJEU authority on direct effect, that Article 2 can be invoked before domestic court. In turn, if disagreement arises about the direct effect conditions, the correct interpretation must be determined by the CJEU – a point to which we now turn, in concluding.

 

Is this the final word on the direct effect of Article 2 NIP?

 

Assuming that our analysis is correct, and that the application of the direct effect conditions in Dillon is inaccurate, can anything be done about it? The UKSC was not entitled to make a reference to the CJEU on the matter of direct effect, as this is not provided for under this part of the Protocol. While references are possible with regard to a limited number of other provisions, primarily relating to trade, they are not provided for in the context of the non-diminution guarantee. It is to be hoped, however, that the Joint Committee overseeing the WA will discuss these issues in its upcoming meeting, particularly given the significance of the direct effect question for ongoing litigation on Article 2 at lower levels and, more generally, for the very ability of the Dedicated Mechanism set up under the Protocol to contribute to the enforcement of the non-diminution guarantee through litigation.

 

Arguably, regardless of the outcome of the political discussion, a question should now be put to the CJEU about the correct application of the direct effect criteria by agreement of the parties. The Dillon case demonstrates the technical difficulties associated with ongoing Brexit litigation that involves EU law concepts without the possibility of interpretive clarity through the preliminary reference structure, and it is in nobody’s interest for different versions of a 60 year old test to apply in the EU itself and its closest trading partner. Ultimately, though, if no agreement is reached about what the correct interpretation of the direct effect conditions is in the context of Article 2 within the Joint Committee, an arbitration panel may be appointed to determine the issue. Its decision will be binding on both parties. Crucially, the arbitration panel would be required to make a reference to the CJEU to determine any issues of EU law before it reaches its decision. Undoubtedly, the concept of direct effect would be such an issue.

 

 

 

 

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