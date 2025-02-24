The Italy/Albania asylum treaty reaches the CJEU: what are the issues?

Professor Steve Peers, Royal Holloway University of London
Photo credit: Pudelek, via Wikimedia
Commons
Is the Italy/Albania deal on housing
asylum-seekers a model of the future, to be emulated by the rest of the EU, and
the UK – or is it destined to be an expensive failure, like the UK’s Rwanda
policy? The fate of the treaty may rest on its compatibility with EU law, and tomorrow’s
hearing at the CJEU – in which it is asked to answer several questions from an
Italian court on this point – will be the first time that the EU court will
have the opportunity to address some of the issues arising from the treaty
directly. What are the issues that the
court will address? How might it address them? And what are the possible implications
going forward?
Background
As explained in the summary
of the national court’s proceedings, the Italy/Albania deal entails moving to
Albania some of the asylum-seekers whom Italy at first sight believes to come
from ‘safe countries of origin’. The asylum-seekers stay in Albania while their
claim for asylum is processed by Italy, applying Italian law – including EU law,
which defines the ‘safe countries of origin’ concept. If they win their cases,
they are accepted into Italy; if they lose, Italy attempts to remove them.
The CJEU has only given one prior
ruling on the substance of the ‘safe country of origin’ concept – its ruling
last October on the Czech government’s designation of part of Moldova as ‘safe’.
In my discussion
of that judgment I summarised the rules on ‘safe country of origin’ in the
original 2005
asylum procedures directive, the 2013 asylum procedures
Directive (which currently applies to asylum applications), and the 2024 asylum
procedures Regulation, which forms part of the recent asylum pact (which will
first apply to applications made from July 2026). The definition of ‘safe
country of origin’ is more fully laid out there; this blog post focusses on the
specific issues directly relevant to the challenges to the Italy/Albania treaty.
(It should be noted, though, that the designation creates a rebuttable
presumption of safety, which the asylum-seeker can challenge in their
particular circumstances; but the application may be fast-tracked and the suspensive
effect of an appeal may be limited).
In the October judgment, the
court ruled that it breached EU law to designate part of Moldova as a ‘safe
country of origin’, because the current 2013 procedures Directive – unlike the
previous Directive or the Regulation applying in future – does not provide for
only part of a country to be designated as ‘safe’. The judgment also clarified
some elements of the substance of designating a country as ‘safe’ (namely,
whether the supposedly ‘safe’ country invoking a derogation from the ECHR always
prevented such a designation; the court ruled that it did not, that derogation
only being a factor to consider), and on the procedure of challenging such designations
in a national court.
Although the October judgment did
not directly concern the Italy/Albania treaty, it had an indirect impact on
that treaty, which was coincidentally about to be implemented for the first
time in practice. Because of the CJEU judgment, Italian courts ruled
against detaining asylum seekers in Albania, because Italian law, like
Czech law, had also designated some non-EU countries as ‘safe countries of
origin’ in part only. Attempting to save the policy, the Italian government adopted
a new list of ‘safe countries of origin’, now eschewing the partial
designation of any countries. But this list was challenged in turn, and multiple
Italian courts have prevented further detentions in Albania, sending a
number of questions to the CJEU about the interpretation of other aspects of
the ‘safe country of origin’ rules in EU law. In the meantime, the Albanian detention
centres, built at great cost to the Italian taxpayer, lie empty except for sheltering
stray
dogs – to the fury of the Italian government and a confused Elon Musk.
But might the doggos nevertheless someday have to make way for human detainees
after all?
The cases before the CJEU
Among a number of cases sent from
the Italian courts, the CJEU chose
to fast-track two: the ‘Alace’ and ‘Canpelli’
cases. These are fake names invented by the court (applying its usual
policy): the former is from Bangladesh, but ‘Alace’ is probably the least
Bengali name ever; while the latter sounds like a posh brand of pasta. Presumably
the Court’s judgment in these cases will be relevant to answering the questions
in the other pending cases (see, for instance, Ortera,
Mibone,
Capurteli
and Leusi),
and more broadly determining if the Italy/Albania treaty can still be implemented,
and if so, whether any limits may apply.
There are four questions for the
Court to answer in Alace and Canpelli. First, does EU law preclude
a national legislature from designating a country as a ‘safe country of origin’
itself? Secondly, does EU law require the sources taken into account when designating
a country as ‘safe’ to be ‘accessible and verifiable’, as not doing so may complicate
a legal challenge to the designation? Thirdly, can the courts use information from
sources other than those referred to in the directive (namely ‘other Member
States, [the EU asylum agency], UNHCR, the Council of Europe and other relevant
international organisations’), when reviewing the designation of ‘safety’? Finally,
can a Member State designate a country as ‘safe’ where there are groups of people
who are not safe there (for instance, LGBT asylum-seekers, who are specifically
mentioned in some of the other Italian court references to the CJEU)?
We can never be absolutely certain
how a court will rule, but my answers to those questions (I’m not predicting
that the CJEU will agree) would be as follows: there’s nothing in the Directive
to prevent a national legislature from designating a ‘safe country of origin’; the
sources used when making the designation must be public, to ensure effective
judicial review; the list of sources which can be used to make the designation
are non-exhaustive (‘including in particular’), so it should follow by analogy
that the courts can also use other sources for judicial review of the
designation; and under the current law, a country of origin must be safe for everyone
before it can be designated as such. The latter should follow by analogy from the
Court’s previous judgment on listing part of a country as ‘safe country of
origin’, which took account of the legislative history: the prospect of designating
a country of origin as ‘safe’ in part was explicitly provided for in the previous
Directive and the Regulation applying in future, but not in the current procedures
Directive, which suggested that its omission from the current law was deliberate.
Likewise the prospect of designating a country of origin as ‘safe’ for some
groups was also explicitly provided for in the previous Directive and the Regulation
applying in future, but not in the current procedures Directive.
Impact of the future judgment
We can’t fully assess the impact
of a future judgment before it is handed down. But while it is possible that the
future judgment may criticise aspects of how Italy applies the ‘safe country of
origin’ rule, it might still nevertheless be possible for Italy to correct
those errors and still apply at least some amended version of the rule to
asylum seekers that it wishes to remove to Albania during the processing of
their claims. If necessary, the EU might decide to consider bringing forward
the application of parts of the future Regulation, or quickly using its power
to pass an emergency asylum law.
There might, of course, be
further challenges to any amended Italian law, or to EU law itself. For instance,
any attempt to provide in EU law that national designations of ‘safe country of
origin’ cannot be judicially reviewed, or to provide for hurdles limiting such judicial
review, would arguably be invalid as a breach of Article 47 of the EU Charter
of Fundamental Rights, which provides for the right to an effective remedy.
So there’s a decent probability
that some form of Italy/Albania treaty will be applied in practice – albeit
perhaps not as widely as the Italian government hopes. A more significant
barrier to the proliferation of such treaties in future may be the reluctance
of non-EU countries to agree to them (cf, in a different context, the CJEU
judgment ruling that Turkey’s refusal to readmit asylum seekers prevented Greece
from deciding that asylum applications made by the asylum seekers in question
are inadmissible on the grounds that Turkey is a ‘safe third country’), or at
least the limited capacity of such countries (cf Rwanda’s capacity to take only
a small proportion of those crossing to the UK on ‘small boats’).
