WS and Others v Frontex before the Grand Chamber: Ensuring Meaningful Protection of Fundamental Rights in Forced Returns by an EU Agency acting as a Safety-Net

Antje Kunst*
*Antje Kunst is
an international lawyer and barrister of Garden Court North Chambers, admitted
to the Bar of England and Wales, and the Bar of Berlin, advising and
representing individuals in a wide range of matters related to fundamental
rights within the CFSP and other fields. She has appeared in numerous cases
before both the Court of Justice and the General Court, within the Court of
Justice of the European Union.
Introduction
On 4 February 2025
the Grand Chamber held a hearing on the appeal in Case C-679/23 P
against the General Court (GC)’s Judgment of 6 September 2023 in case WS
and Others v. Frontex, Case T- 600/21. The case's high significance
lies in the fact that the Court of Justice looks the first time at Frontex's liability
in the context for illegal return operations. This article provides a brief summary
of the case and comments on some of the issues discussed at the hearing. (For a
summary of the arguments at the hearing, see here).
Despite high expectations
by many regarding the Grand Chamber’s ruling in this case, the Court may only
be asked to rule pursuant to Article 256 TFEU and Article 58 of the Statute of
the Court of Justice on whether the GC committed an error of law. Thus, the
judicial review might be limited in this respect.
Given the issues
discussed at the hearing, it is expected that the Court of Justice will clarify
Frontex’s obligations in joint return operations based on the circumstances of
the individual case on appeal. Whether it will extend its reasoning beyond this
case remains to be seen. It would certainly be desirable if the Court elaborated on Frontex's own fundamental rights obligations, which are distinct from Member States' obligations, also to counter the tendency of the Agency to negate its own obligations, as was noticeable at the hearing. One can certainly expect that Advocate General Ćapeta will offer interesting
insights in her Opinion, which she is set to deliver in June 2025.
As a factual
background the applicants, a Syrian Kurdish refugee family with four children,
arrived on the Greek island of Milos in October 2016 by boat with the intention
of claiming asylum. Even though they made their intention clear to apply for
asylum just six days later, they were deported by flight to Turkey in a joint return
operation conducted by Greece and Frontex. Because of the fear of being
returned to Syria by the Turkish authorities (para.
59 of the GC’s judgment), the family decided not to stay in Turkey but to proceed
to Iraq, where they reside to this day.
The applicants
filed a claim for compensation, alleging that Frontex had violated its
obligations under the then-applicable Frontex Regulation (the 2016 Frontex
Regulation) and several fundamental rights during the return operation. Specifically,
they claimed Frontex failed to comply with its obligations related, inter alia,
to the principle of non-refoulement, the right to asylum and the prohibition of
collective expulsion.
Admissibility of
the action: Article 340.2 TFEU
Any arguable claim
that fundamental rights have been violated should be subject to an effective
judicial remedy, and that is in these types of cases a claim for compensation
under Article 340.2 TFEU (see more here). Despite
Frontex’s arguments, the GC rightly deemed the claim admissible, which some
view as a significant success in itself, as it sets a precedent for the
admissibility of similar actions.
The GC’s
(implicit) conclusion regarding Frontex’s verification duties
The GC dismissed
the action finding that Frontex's role in joint return operations was to
provide technical and operational support to EU Member States and not to enter
the merits of return decisions or decide on applications for asylum (paras. 64 and
65 of the GC’s judgment).
The GC’s holding
that Frontex cannot assess the merits of return decisions or decide on asylum
applications is beside the point. By failing to distinguish between a return
decision and its implementation, the GC ignored Frontex’s role in the
implementation of return decisions. The implementation of returns clearly falls
within Frontex’s competence, and this was precisely what the appellants were
challenging before the GC. That is why the GC’s findings in this regard constitute
an error in law as pleaded by the appellants (see the appeal).
An EU Agency implementing
member states’ return decisions
The 2016 Frontex
Regulation requires the EU agency to provide necessary assistance and
coordinate or organize joint return operations together with member states.
With this role come specific responsibilities, which arise undoubtedly not only
after a joint return operation, but also before and during such an operation, especially
in monitoring and ensuring that individuals like the Syrian refugee family in
question are protected from fundamental rights violations.
The 2016 Frontex
Regulation specifically requires the agency to ensure respect for fundamental
rights, including the principle of non-refoulement, throughout the operation.
Its monitoring role in relation to return operations is outlined in Article
28(7) of the 2016 Frontex Regulation, which obligates Frontex to report any
fundamental rights concerns to the participating Member States. Additionally,
Article 34(2) states that Frontex must ensure no person is returned to a
country where they could face refoulement. As an EU agency, it must follow the EU
Charter of Fundamental Rights. The EU
Return Directive further sets out rules on enforcing return decisions,
including postponing a return if there is a risk of refoulement.
Independent verification
duties to ensure protection of fundamental rights
From the questions
asked it appears that the Court will take the view – quite correctly - that
Frontex is, at a minimum, under an obligation to check if it is assisting,
organising or coordinating the return of actual returnees, i.e. persons who are
subject to written return decisions. It cannot simply trust the national
authorities and turn a blind eye to who is on the returnees list.
In its own
submissions at the hearing, Frontex acknowledged a duty to verify cases where
the national documentation, including written return decisions, contains a logical
or a manifest error.
The absence of enforceable
return decisions in this case is not disputed by Frontex. In this respect, Frontex
failed to check the relevant national paperwork. A Syrian-Kurdish family was
returned where they came from, Turkey, despite having expressed their intention
to seek asylum in Greece - a fact that a proper verification of the national paperwork
would have likely revealed.
Frontex should have
identified a clear error on the returnees list, as there were sufficient
indications that the Syrian-Kurdish family, including four children, had been
wrongly included. The presence of this family on the return flight—after
arriving in Greece by boat and being scheduled for return a few days thereafter
to Southeast Turkey without apparently having filed an asylum claim—should have
raised concerns or suspicion about their possible wrongful inclusion on the
list of returnees.
Regarding the risk of refoulement, the GC acknowledged that the appellants feared "being returned to Syria by the Turkish authorities" (para. 68 of the GC’s judgment). In this context, the GC failed to rule that Frontex is obligated to assess whether individuals like the Syrian-Kurdish family risk being transferred to a third country where they may face refoulement or violations of their fundamental rights. Frontex has a duty to prevent any form of refoulement in line with its own fundamental rights obligations as clearly set out in the Frontex Regulation.
The GC failed to
rule that Frontex could and should have enquired, for example by contacting the
Greek authorities why this family was on the return flight to Turkey and
whether their placement on the list was justified. The Agency’s failure to do
so constitutes an unlawful act which the GC failed to establish.
Frontex submitted
at the hearing that a few years after the events in question, a new IT tool was
introduced by Frontex, requiring Member States to confirm several key
conditions before a return operation can proceed. These conditions include: (a)
the existence of an individual implementable final return decision, (b) the
exhaustion of all judicial remedies, (c) confirmation that the returnee has not
applied for asylum. To fulfil in a meaningful way its fundamental rights obligations,
Frontex must actively verify this information or, at the very least, implement
robust mechanisms to ensure that these criteria are met before facilitating or
participating in return operations. It failed to do so in the present case.
Consequently, the
GC’s conclusion that Frontex had no obligations regarding the return flight of
the family to verify, to the very least, whether the return operation involved actual
returnees (see the appeal)
constitutes an error of law.
Sufficiently
direct causal link
The GC concluded
that Frontex could not be held liable for any damages related to the return operation,
as the appellants had not adduced evidence of a sufficiently direct causal link
between the damage invoked and the alleged conduct of Frontex (para.71 of the
GC’s judgment).
The appellants
correctly contended that if Frontex had fulfilled its obligations regarding the
protection of fundamental rights in the context of joint operations, they would
not have been unlawfully returned to Turkey. Instead, they would have obtained
the international protection to which they were entitled, given their Syrian
nationality and the situation in Syria at the time.
In the appeal, the appellants
argued that the GC erred in law by concluding that the necessary causal link
between Frontex’s actions and omissions and the harm suffered was broken by the
appellants’ own "choices." In this regard it is not arguable that it
was their choice to stay in Turkey in a rented house for some time, and then to
abandon it and go to Iraq. On the contrary the damage they suffered was a
direct result of Frontex’s failures. If the Agency had properly checked the
relevant material the appellants would not have been wrongful returned to
Turkey and incurred the harm they suffered.
The appellants contend
that the harm they suffered was a foreseeable result of Frontex’s failure to fulfil
its obligations to uphold fundamental rights during return operations and to
prevent individuals from being disembarked in violation of the non-refoulement
principle. At the hearing, the question was raised as to whether it was foreseeable
that the family, out of fear, would not remain in South-East Turkey but instead
flee to Iraq. It has been convincingly argued here ‘it appears evident that people forcibly
expelled to Turkey in 2016 could have suffered chain (i.e., indirect)
refoulement to their countries of origin.’ In this case, the damage related to Iraq did
not result from an unpredictable intervening event; rather, it was arguably
reasonably foreseeable that the Syrian-Kurdish family out of fear to be sent
back to Syria by the Turkish authorities would flee to Iraq. If the Court
agrees with this, the damage related to Iraq was a direct and foreseeable
consequence of Frontex’s unlawful conduct and the GC erred in law by failing to
establish this.
Conclusion
The Grand Chamber’s
ruling will be highly significant in defining Frontex’s role in protecting
fundamental rights during return operations. Judicial scrutiny will enhance
accountability and drive further reform, even if the Court must limit its
ruling to the specific circumstances of this case. Both member states and
Frontex have important obligations to meet when they conduct joint return
operations. In this respect, as Eleanor Sharpston, Counsel for the appellants,
stated in her concluding remarks: Frontex provides “a safety net that, […]
preserves the honour of the European Union as an entity that values and
respects the rule of law and fundamental rights.”
