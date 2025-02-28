Friday, 28 February 2025

Hamoudi v Frontex, an EU Courts pushback case: Shifting the burden of proof and a duty to assist the Court (a duty of candour?)


 


Antje Kunst*

* Antje Kunst is an international lawyer and barrister of Garden Court North Chambers, admitted to the Bar of England and Wales, and the Bar of Berlin, advising and representing individuals in a wide range of matters related to fundamental rights within the CFSP and other fields. She has appeared in numerous cases before both the Court of Justice and the General Court, within the Court of Justice of the European Union.  

Photo credit: Rock Cohen, via Wikimedia Commons

 

Introduction

On 4 February 2025 the Grand Chamber held a hearing on the appeal of Hamoudi v Frontex in Case C-136/24 against the General Court (GC)’s Order of 13 December 2023. This appeal is taking place alongside the separate challenge in WS v Frontex (see analysis of that case and summary of the hearing).  

The case of Hamoudi v. Frontex concerns Syrian asylum seeker Alaa Hamoudi, who alleges that on 28 April 2020, he and 21 other individuals were subjected to a pushback operation in the Aegean Sea. He claims that upon arriving from Turkey by boat, he entered Greek territory on the island of Samos to seek asylum. Local police intercepted him, confiscated his mobile phone, and later that day, Greek authorities forced him and the others back out to sea. The following day, a vessel from the Turkish coast guard took them aboard. Hamoudi also alleges that on 29 April 2020, while at sea, a private surveillance aircraft operated by Frontex, equipped with a camera, flew over the scene twice.

In February 2022 OLAF issued a highly damaging report on Frontex which addresses incidents of illegal pushbacks involving Frontex assets like Frontex Surveillance Aircraft, in particular in the Aegean Sea, in late April 2020. This report was not made publicly available (see here more on this fact).

In March 2022, Mr. Hamoudi brought an action pursuant to Article 340.2 TFEU  against Frontex, seeking €500,000 compensation for non-material in damage in respect of violations of his fundamental rights, including the prohibition of collective expulsion and the principle of non-refoulement under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

The GC dismissed the action by Court Order stating it "manifestly lacked any foundation in law." (para. 62 of the Court Order). The GC found that the appellant’s own written statement taken by an NGO more than a year and a half after the events, a Bellingcat article, and four screenshots from third-party video recordings of the pushback were “manifestly insufficient” to conclusively prove Hamoudi’s presence or involvement in the incident.  It further noted that the claimant could not be identified in the images. Further his own written statement lacked credibility (paras. 40 and 41 of the Court Order).

Hamoudi appealed this decision on 19 February 2024, contending that the General Court erred in its legal assessment and mischaracterized the facts.

Relevance of two ECtHR expulsion cases

In January 2025, in two groundbreaking judgments A.R.E. and G.R.J. v. Greece the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) unanimously confirmed Greece's “systematic practice” of pushbacks of third-country nationals from Greece back to Turkey. Both ECtHR cases are very similar in terms of facts to the Hamoudi case.  The G.R.J.  case which was referred to by the judges during the hearing concerns like in the Hamoudi case a pushback from the island of Samos to Turkey in 2020.

Significantly the parties were asked to comment on the relevance of these two judgments seemingly with a view to consider the ECtHR’s finding on the existence of a “systematic practice” of pushbacks by Greece. The Court might likely to be inspired by the ECtHR approach in these types of cases, if not align its case law with the Strasbourg Court’s large case law on expulsion. Both Courts have engaged in the past in a judicial dialogue, referring to each other’s case law, aiming for consistency in protecting human rights of individuals.

Assisting the court in reaching the correct result

Pushbacks are difficult to prove, in particular when they happen at night and mobile phones are confiscated or destroyed (as happened to the appellant and applicants in ECtHR cases (e.g., in  A.R.E.  para. 266).

In proceedings before the ECtHR, respondent states often deny the facts rather than disclosing relevant records, surveillance footage, or photos and videos documenting the events, as elaborated here. In Hamoudi, Frontex representatives, during the hearing before the Grand Chamber, claimed it was unclear whether Frontex had been present at the scene of the events, noting that "they had not been monitoring the situation from afar through their binoculars" (see here).

The question arises: Is it acceptable for an EU agency like Frontex to present such arguments, displaying a stance similar to that of states before the ECtHR? Or does it, instead, have a duty to assist the Court? Article 24 of the Court’s Statute provides that the Court “may require the parties to produce all documents and to supply all information which the Court considers desirable.” This provision establishes not only a procedural obligation for the parties to cooperate fully with the Court but also an implicit duty to assist the Court in reaching an accurate outcome. The Court here relies on the transparency and good faith of the parties to uncover the relevant facts and produce it before the Court.

In UK public law there is a duty of candour vis-à-vis the Court. The duty of candour requires a public authority "not to seek to win [a] litigation at all costs but to assist the court in reaching the correct result and thereby to improve standards in public administration." (see also here)

This principle is not unknown in member states. In Germany for example pursuant to §99 Administrative Court Procedure Code and §138 Code of Civil Procedure , public authorities must act truthfully and fully cooperate with the administrative courts.

Arguably as an EU agency, Frontex, and based on Article 24 of the Court’s Statute it has a duty to assist the Court in reaching the correct result by providing information and disclosing evidence exclusively within its possession, even if that evidence may be unfavourable to its case. In other words, it is not acceptable for Frontex to adopt the same approach as states in these types of cases.

Furthermore, contrary to what the EU Agency presented before the Court, Frontex also “sits on evidence” -not only the member states- related to its activities collecting evidence when it carries out its assistance and surveillance activities acting under a clear mandate to protect the fundamental rights of individuals in distress at sea, in accordance with Articles 80(2) and 80(3) of the Frontex Regulation.

Impossible proof

The burden of proof imposed by the GC amounted to probatio diabolica, an impossible proof for Mr. Hamoudi.

There might be cases in which applicants are able to provide robust evidence related to their individual situation, such as photographs, video recordings, and witness testimonies. The possession of mobile phones with geolocation capabilities gives victims of pushback operations new means to provide proof of their presence in a certain area or to prove the involvement of Frontex.

In most cases, individuals like Hamoudi face serious practical difficulties in gathering evidence. The incident took place at night and under very stressful conditions, with Hamoudi being in the open sea in a boat. Hamoudi was unable, both physically and mentally, to gather any evidence. (see more on this here) Taking away mobile phones as happened to Mr. Hamoudi makes it impossible for the victim to use such evidence.  This is what the General Court failed to consider.

Applying the rules governing the burden of proof in Strasbourg expulsion cases

The appellant argues in his appeal that the General Court (GC) committed an error of law by failing to properly assess and apply the relevant rules governing the burden of proof. Specifically, the appellant contends that the GC did not consider the legal criteria established by the ECtHR in its expulsion case law, which aligns with the EU Court’s own established practice (e.g., in discrimination cases).

When adjudicating such cases, the ECtHR shifts the burden of proof to the state as elaborated here  where there is different access to information which advantages the state and leaves the applicant without evidence or when the defending State possesses information that could  corroborate or refute the applicant’s allegations. Despite what Frontex alleged at the hearing Frontex certainly has access to information regarding the events in question as also the OLAF report shows. This relates to information regarding its own compliance with its own fundamental rights obligations and the existence of the immaterial harm stemming from the events during the night in question.

The ECtHR expulsion case law provides that once an applicant has furnished prima facie evidence in support of his or her version of events, the burden of proof should shift to the respondent when (a) there is an absence of personalized treatment—such as not being interviewed or having personal details taken—which lies at the very core of the applicant’s complaint, as in the present case; and (b) this absence has contributed to the difficulty in adducing evidence of involvement in the event (see Case of N.D. and N.T. v. Spain, para. 85).

As analysed here in its recent rulings the ECtHR has explicitly acknowledged that the state’s complete denial of alleged facts places the applicant in an inherently difficult evidentiary position, in which they may be unable to establish the veracity of their account (A.R.E., para. 218; G.R.J., para. 183).

The consolidated case law of the ECtHR regarding the reversal of the burden of proof might serve as a compelling source of inspiration for the ECJ’s judges in this specific case, which bears significant similarities to the large number of expulsion cases the ECtHR has adjudicated, most recently in G.R.J.

The fact that this is an application for damages under Article 340(2) TFEU against an EU agency, rather than a human rights application before the ECtHR against a state, does not make a difference, as similar objectives are pursued. The judges might consider that the conditions to be met for being successful with claim for damages before the ECJ are significantly higher than a human rights application before the ECtHR. This applies particularly to the more extensive requirements for proving harm under the ECJ’s case law compared to the standards for establishing victim status under Strasbourg case law. In other words, and contrary to what Frontex appeared to imply during the hearing, the bar for establishing liability remains high and substantial.

Meet prima facie threshold

To meet the prima facie threshold under the ECtHR, regularly two key elements are required (a) an individual account which is specific, consistent, generally coherent, and credible and (b) general context evidence concerning the broader context relevant to applicants’ claims.  In G.R.J.  the ECtHR relied on such general context evidence: “[h]aving regard to the large number, diversity, and concordance of the relevant sources …the Court concludes that there is serious evidence to suggest that, at the time of the alleged events, there was a systematic practice of refoulement by the Greek authorities of third-country nationals from the Greek islands to Turkey.” G.R.J. , para. 190, unofficial translation. Contradictions in the respondent’s statements will be considered as well.

It appeared from the judges' questions during the hearing that the Court was indeed considering holding that the General Court had failed to consider shifting the burden of proof to the EU Agency. This is not surprising in view of its own well-established case law on the reversal of the burden of proof in similar cases of asymmetry of access to information, albeit in other areas (e.g., discrimination) and its approach to consider relevant case law of the ECtHR as a source of inspiration. In this regard, the Court has ample reasons to hold that the applicant has provided prima facie evidence of the violation and that the General Court should have considered shifting the burden of proof to Frontex.

The judges inquired about OLAF’s 2021 report on Frontex and its findings concerning the events of 28 and 29 April 2020. It mentioned the fact that the report refers to two Frontex officers confirming the credibility of the Bellingcat article admitting that the operation of which Mr. Hamoudi claims to be the victim of took place. In any event, if the case had been considered by the Strasbourg Court, it would have found that the specific and consistent account by Mr. Hamoudi, partially corroborated by OLAF’s findings and the Bellingcat article, constitutes prima facie evidence, thereby triggering a shift in the burden of proof.  The Court of Justice would be justified in following the Strasbourg case law and reaching this conclusion. This is also so because of the widely documented information on the general context and the myriad of contradictory statements about the events by Frontex outside the proceedings.

Refuting the appellant’s claims

Frontex stressed at the hearing that it could not “live up” to substantiating, refuting or corroborating the prima facie evidence of the appellant. It was in a situation of an impossible proof. This is wholly unconvincing. Frontex could simply review its records or surveillance footage to determine whether, at the relevant date and time, its surveillance aircrafts were operating over the area where the unlawful pushback of Mr. Hamoudi occurred. Frontex conducted two active operations in the region and is best placed to substantiate or refute the appellant’s claims. With an explicit to mandate to provide support to Greece in the Aegean Sea fully aware of Greece’s shady practices and under an explicit mandate to safeguard fundamental rights of individuals in distress at sea as per Article 80 (2) and 80 (3) of the Frontex Regulation it was monitoring the situation.

Conclusion

Enabling the EU Courts to focus on the legal assessment of alleged fundamental rights violations in such cases by providing as much factual information as possible serves the interests of all parties involved—including the Court itself.

Frontex has faced significant criticism over alleged pushback practices in the Aegean Sea, raising serious concerns about compliance with its fundamental rights obligations. It is in the Agency’s interest to be as transparent as possible, not to seek to win a litigation such as the Hamoudi case at all costs but to assist the court in reaching the correct result. By doing so, Frontex can contribute to reinforcing trust in the EU Agency’s commitment to human rights and accountability.

