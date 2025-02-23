Sunday, 23 February 2025

AI Literacy Under the AI Act: An Assessment of its Scope


  

Tiago Sérgio Cabral*

** PhD Candidate at the University of Minho | Researcher at JusGov | Project Expert for the Portuguese team in the "European Network on Digitalization and E-governance" (ENDE). Author’s opinions are his own.

Photo credit: Salino01, via Wikimedia Commons

 

Introduction to AI Literacy under the AI Act

 

Under Article 4 of the AI Act (headed “AI literacy”), providers and deployers are required to take “measures to ensure, to their best extent, a sufficient level of AI literacy of their staff and other persons dealing with the operation and use of AI systems on their behalf, taking into account their technical knowledge, experience, education and training and the context the AI systems are to be used in, and considering the persons or groups of persons on whom the AI systems are to be used”. The concept of AI literacy is defined in Article 3(56) of the AI Act as we will see below.

Article 4 is part of a wider effort by the AI Act to promote AI literacy, which is also reflected in other provisions such as those addressing human oversight, the requirement to draw up technical documentation or the right to explanation of individual decision-making. Article 4 focuses on staff and people involved in the operation and use of AI systems. As such, the main consequence of this provision is that providers and deployers are required to provide training for employees and people involved in the operation and use of AI systems, allowing them to obtain a reasonable level of understanding of the AI systems used within the organization, as well as general knowledge about the benefits and dangers of AI.

It is important to distinguish between the rules on AI literacy and the requirements on human oversight, in particular Article 26(2) of the AI Act. Under this provision, deployers will be required to assign human oversight of high-risk AI systems to natural persons who have the necessary competence, training and authority, as well as the necessary support. The level of knowledge and understanding of the AI system required of the human overseer will be deeper and more specialized than what is required from all staff in the context of AI literacy. The human overseer must have specialized knowledge about the system that he/she is overseeing. The people subjected to AI literacy obligations require more general knowledge about the AI systems used in the organization, particularly the ones with whom the staff is engaging, along with understanding of the benefits and dangers of AI. The level of AI literacy required in organizations that develop or deploy high-risk systems will, naturally, higher than organizations that deploy, for example, systems subject to specific transparency requirements. In any case, it will still likely be lower than one is required of a human overseer (although not limited to high-risk systems as the rules for human oversight).

 

The scope of Article 4 of the AI Act

 

AI literacy is a sui generis obligation under the AI Act. It is systematically placed within “Chapter I – General Provisions”, and thus disconnected from the risk categorization for AI systems. This can result in significant challenges in interpreting the scope of the obligations arising from Article 4 of the AI Act.

In fact, an isolated reading of this provision could result in the conclusion that AI literacy obligations apply to all systems that meet the definition of an AI system under Article 3(1) of the AI Act. As the definition in Article 3(1) of the AI Act is extremely broad in nature, this would result in a large expansion of the scope of the AI Act, far beyond the traditional pyramid composed of (i) prohibited AI (Article 5 of the AI Act), (ii) high-risk AI systems (Article 6 of the AI Act); and (iii) AI systems subject to specific transparency requirements (Article 50 of the AI Act). The risk categorization also includes general-purpose AI models and general-purpose AI models with systemic risk, but the AI literacy obligation under Article 4 appears to only apply directly to systems. Indirectly, providers of AI models will be required to provide providers of AI systems that integrate their models with sufficient information to allow the latter to fulfil their literacy obligations (see, inter alia, Article 53(1)(b) of the AI Act).  

The abovementioned interpretation does not hold, however, if we opt for reading of Article 4 of the AI Act that adequately considers the definition of AI literacy under Article 3(56) of the AI Act. Article 3(56) of the AI Act lays down that AI literacy means the “skills, knowledge and understanding that allow providers, deployers and affected persons, taking into account their respective rights and obligations in the context of [the AI Act], to make an informed deployment of AI systems, as well as to gain awareness about the opportunities and risks of AI and possible harm it can cause”.

Providers and deployers of AI systems that are not part of the abovementioned categorization are not, strictly speaking, subject to any obligations related to these AI systems– at least none arising from the AI Act. Likewise, the AI Act does not grant affected persons any rights in relation to systems that are not part of the “classic” categorizations. Given that the existence of rights and obligations are the building blocs upon which the AI literacy measures need to be designed, if they do not exist, the logical conclusion is that the definition cannot be applied in this context. If the definition under Article 3(56) of the AI Act cannot be applied, Article 4 of the AI Act which entirely depends on this definition cannot apply either.

 

Enforcement

 

In addition to issues around the interpretation of its scope, enforcement of Article 4 also raises significant questions. Article 99(3-5) of the AI Act does not establish fines for the infringement of AI literacy. As such organizations cannot be fined for failing to fulfil their AI literacy obligations based on the AI Act (if considered in isolation). Market surveillance authorities have enforcement powers that do not entail financial sanctions, but it is still a strange scenario for the AI Act to establish an obligation without a corresponding fine which is arguably the key sanctioning tool. It also remains to be seen whether market surveillance authorities will prioritize an obligation that the EU legislator did not consider as significant enough to merit inclusion in Article 99(3-5) of the AI Act.

In addition, Member States may use their power under Article 99(1) of the AI Act to establish additional penalties and, through those, ensure the enforcement of Article 4 of the AI Act. However, this approach risks fragmentation and inconsistency, which is undesirable.

Private enforcement is also a possibility, but whether in the context of tort liability or product liability, it seems to us that proving damages and the causal link between the behaviour of the AI system and the damage may continue to be major obstacles to the success of any attempts. In this context, it is important to note that new EU Product Liability Directive (applicable to products marketed or put into service after 9 December 2026) contains relevant provisions that may make private enforcement easier against producers in the future. In particular, Article 10(3) of the Product Liability Directive establishes that “the causal link between the defectiveness of the product and the damage shall be presumed where it has been established that the product is defective and that the damage caused is of a kind typically consistent with the defect in question”. In addition, Article 10(4) addresses situations where claimants face excessive difficulties, in particular due to technical or scientific complexity, in proving the defectiveness of the product or the causal link between its defectiveness and the damage by allowing courts to establish a presumption. However, in this scenario, linking a breach of the obligation to ensure AI literacy to a defect in a product or a specific instance of damage in any type of satisfactory manner seems challenging and unlikely to accepted by courts.

Lastly, although the AI literacy obligations technically became applicable on 2 February 2025, the deadline for the appointment of Member State authorities is on 2 August 2025. As such, any attempt of enforcement will likely be limited during this period.

 

Identification of AI systems as a preliminary step for the assessment of literacy obligations

 

Although, as referred above, literacy obligations are not applicable to systems outside of the risk categorization of the AI Act, from an accountability perspective, providers and deployers who want to rely on this exception should still proceed an evaluation of the AI systems for which they are responsible as a preliminary step. Only after identifying the AI systems and evaluating whether they fall out of the risk categories established by the AI Act can providers and deployers know with an adequate level of certainty that they are not likewise subject to the literacy obligations under Article 4 of the AI Act.   

 

The GDPR as an alternative source of literacy obligations

 

For providers and deployers who are acting as data controllers under the GDPR, it is important to note that non-applicability of Article 4 of the AI Act does not exclude literacy and training obligations that may arise under other EU legal instruments. Particularly, for AI systems that depend on the processing of personal data for their work, adequate training of staff may be required to comply with controller accountability obligations and ensure that the measures implemented by the controller to ensure lawful processing of personal data in the context of the organization’s use of AI (Articles 5(2) and 24 of the GDPR). Considering the wording of Article 39(1)(b) of the GDPR, data protection officers should be involved in the evaluation of training requirements.

 







