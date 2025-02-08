Saturday, 8 February 2025

Hands On, Eyes Closed? CJEU Grand Chamber hearing on Frontex’s role in unlawful pushbacks (WS and Others v Frontex, C-679/23 P)

 


Jan-Hendrik Seelow, Dutch Council for Refugees*

*The Dutch Council for Refugees has closely worked with the applicant’s counsel to support the case from the beginning

Photo credit: Francesco Placco, via Wikimedia Commons


Introduction

It is a few minutes after 9 a.m. and the Grand Chamber is still buzzing with morning energy. While Counsels of the parties have just convened in the back room for an introductory briefing, the courtroom is filling up. Many of the seats are occupied; students, other interested visitors and a number of media representatives are present. A larger group were visiting the European Commission and could not miss the hearing. Some members of the two legal teams who did not attend the morning's preliminary briefing are eagerly rummaging in their bags, spreading out documents, and are accompanied minutely by cameras, microphones hovering above them on long poles.

The interest in today's hearing is undeniably high, and not without good reason. What is at stake today is nothing less than the question of whether Frontex itself can be held liable for its involvement - the extent of which must also be assessed - in illegal pushbacks. Frontex, as an EU agency and as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the EU at its external borders, certainly plays a representative role and should, like any other Union institution, be obliged to respect fundamental rights and the rule of law. And the EU Court of Justice most certainly has jurisdiction with respect to its compliance in that regard.

In October 2016, a Syrian family of six, two parents and four children, arrived in Greece, where their asylum application was registered. Just eleven days later, Frontex and Greek authorities placed them on a flight to Türkiye, without processing their asylum request or issuing a return decision. Upon arrival, the family was immediately detained. In 2021, after unsuccessful attempts of seeking justice through Frontex’s complaint mechanism, the family filed a claim for damages against Frontex based on Article 268 TFEU (non-contractual liability of EU bodies).

The EU General Court (GC) issued its judgment on September 6, 2023, focussing on only one of the three conditions for non-contractual liability within the Court’s jurisprudence: the conduct must be unlawful, actual damage must have been suffered, and there must be a causal link between the alleged conduct and pleaded damage. That Court chose to focus on the causal link, instead of first establishing the unlawful conduct that the applicants challenged. Highlighting that, as regards return operations, “Frontex’s task is only to provide technical and operational support to the Member States and not to enter into the merits of return decisions”, the GC negated a causal link between the agency’s actions and damages that occurred as a result of the return. No mention was made of the fact that no formal return decision had ever been issued, a failure that went unnoticed by Frontex as it put the people – supposedly ‘returnees’ – on its plane. Critical comments were not long in coming (for example here, here), some of which on this blog (here, and here).

The family launched an appeal of the General Court’s judgment to the CJEU in November 2023. A little more than a year later, here we are, at the appeal hearing before the CJEU Grand Chamber. As a disclaimer, the following sections aim to illustrate the hearing by summarising submissions, the essence of the questions raised by the judges, and their responses – without aiming to imply underlying or hidden messages. For the sake of transparency, a recording of the hearing can be viewed here.

The hearing

Following an introduction of the President, Eleanor Sharpston takes the floor. She represents the Syrian family together with lawyers from Prakken d’Oliveira, an Amsterdam based Human Rights Law Firm. Sharpston is an English barrister with a long career in EU law. She had been Advocate General at the Court of Justice since 2006, which came to an abrupt end with Brexit. Her appearance before the Court is therefore a remarkable event in itself. When she entered the courtroom, several members of staff accorded her a heartfelt welcome.

After an appreciation to the Court for the Grand Chamber referral, Sharpston highlights the key issues of the case in simple terms. Does Frontex have to verify before a return operation that the people affected are actually subjects of a return decision? Or could anyone be on that plane? She makes very clear that these are issues of law, not of fact. The GC erred in law by assuming the application was filed against a return decision. Instead, no such decision had ever been taken. The applicants argued that it was Frontex’s own obligation to notice this and intervene accordingly.

Referring to the EU acquis, Sharpston pleads that – had everything gone according to law – the family would have remained in Greece for a processing of their asylum application, and eventually received proper protection and social support. Emphasis clearly lies on the question: which obligations of its own does Frontex have before, during and after any operation it is involved in? Whilst the reporting obligations after an operation are vital, had they proactively monitored the operation, discovered that there was a flagrant error in the return (the absence of a return decision) and intervened accordingly, no damage would have occurred. These are – according to Sharpston – ‘obligations of result’ and not satisfied with a ‘nice try’.

Frontex takes the floor. The agency hired Dr. Bertrand Wägenbaur, a German lawyer leading the CJEU litigation at Alber & Geiger. From his remarks, it swiftly transpires that both parties focus on the question of where the line is drawn between the competences of the member states and Frontex in relation to return measures. While Sharpston concentrates on Frontex's individual obligations under its own regulation, Wägenbaur focuses on the division of competences underlying the EU acquis.

Although these questions overlap and a differentiation may seem purely semantic, they represent two different perspectives that are taken here. Frontex points towards Article 4(3) TFEU which enshrines the principle of sincere cooperation. The agency, having received a list of people that had not applied for asylum, could not take the role of some ‘guardian’ that ensures that the member states have done their ‘homework’ properly. He admits that it would be a mistake should Frontex ‘look to the ceiling’ and find all and everything to be the competency of member states. But in this case, according to Wägenbaur, the agency had in fact received a list of people which it did not have to verify further. He therefore limits Frontex’s own obligations to those of operational manner, save highly exceptional circumstances. Question remains, what would be those highly exceptional circumstances if not removals of a family of six, with four children, while their asylum application is still pending? Does Frontex not have monitoring functions? And who supervises Frontex, if not this Court?

The very first question from the row of judges concerns the admissibility of the appeal. Challenging the assumption of the GC that the application was directed toward a return decision might be a question of fact rather than of law. Barrister Sharpston takes the stand to reply that the GC, in first instance, made the ‘legal assumption’ that the first instance claim was a challenge to a return decision, which is uncontestably an exclusive competency of the member states. In contrast to that, the challenge was directed at Frontex conduct. To be precise, whether Frontex had fulfilled its obligations deriving from its own Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/1624), its Standard Operating Procedures, and its duties under the Charter of Fundamental Rights, by verifying whether there actually had been a return decision with regard the applicant family. The agency had only received a list of persons who had not applied for asylum.

A subsequent question refers to the fact that following this incident, Frontex had in fact changed its modus operandi regarding return operations and is now applying a ‘check list’ to verify, among other things, whether there has been a return decision and whether the returnee is fit to fly. Frontex elaborates on the new procedures without answering the question why they had been established, leading to a reiteration of the question: Had Frontex not previously argued that there was no need to verify lists submitted by the members states, due to the principle of sincere cooperation between them and the EU? How come the change in procedure? Frontex clearly struggles to answer the question.

At this point, the President of the Court, Koen Lenaerts, leans forward and intervenes. Frontex had previously admitted that there should be no fundamental errors in conducting return operations. The essence of the question here was whether Frontex had not the initial obligation to at least verify whether a return decision had been taken.

This brief repartee gives place to another critical question; who is to be held liable for damages? The question originates from Article 42(1) Regulation 2016/1624 which holds that “Where members of the teams are operating in a host Member State, that Member State shall be liable in accordance with its national law for any damage caused by them during their operations” – seemingly conflicting with Article 60(3) of the same Regulation. The latter specifies the case of non-contractual liability: “the Agency shall, in accordance with the general principles common to the laws of the Member States, make good any damage caused by its departments or by its staff in the performance of their duties”. Barrister Sharpston provides in essence that, while these articles may appear contradictory at first glance, the provision on civil liability may refer to ‘breaking a vase’ rather than damages occurring through fundamental rights violations. Article 60(3) would pay tribute to the shared responsibility of both parties during operations and develop appropriate standards that allow for holding Frontex liable for damages occurring from a breach of its own laws and provisions.

After this rather academic debate, as it was called by President Lenaerts, the discussion circles back to the question who bear(s) primary responsibility for ensuring the lawfulness of a return operation. The question is posed, should we accept that the member states have primary responsibility, does that mean that Frontex has none at all? Do they have some sort of individual obligation? Or is there a third way? Wägenbaur responds that Frontex, compared to the member states, had a ‘considerably smaller amount of responsibility’. The judge intervenes – does Regulation 2016/1624 not establish that Frontex, additional to the member states, can be held liable? Or can only the member state be held liable for the totality of the operation? Of course, Wägenbaur admits, Frontex cannot be sheltered from any liability whatsoever. But he repeats that the agency had received and seen a list of people who had not requested asylum.

The fact that Frontex operated on the basis of such list without conducting any further verification leads to the last question that this contribution will reflect upon, a question that may stem from more willingness to put oneself, imaginably, in the situation at stake. Even if Frontex had, one of the judges asks, received a list of people that had not applied for asylum, how likely is it that a family of six, with four kids, would not ask for asylum after all the trouble (risking their lives on a boat) they went through, and then choose to be returned? Should this not have triggered further monitoring or even suspicion than to basing the return operation simply on that list? After being pointed to the fact that this question does not concern cases in abstract, but a particular incident, a particular family and their story, Frontex submits that the agency provides a channel for complaints, an immediate link between individuals and the agency. This triggers a follow-up: How would such a complaint mechanism work in a situation where the applicants do not even know what is happening to them? Had they not believed to be brought to Athens?

The Court’s President brings all people in the Grand Chamber on that day back on the same track. He summarises the discussions in simple terms. The matter at hand is not about abstract questions of joint or shared responsibility for failures during return operations, but the liability of Frontex for failing its own obligations. Eleanor Sharpston emphasises that the questions underlying the appeal are, in fact, simple questions. She calls the attempts by Frontex to complicate and distort the family’s arguments ‘Strohmann’ attempts. “I think the Court has seen through that”, Sharpston concludes. Her eyes beam through the room one last time. On her head, she wears the typical Irish wig, tribute to her praxis as barrister. Frontex’ representatives, led by Wägenbaur, will have to remain in the room to defend Frontex again, in the hearing for the appeal in Hamoudi v Frontex, which immediately follows. The Advocate General will deliver her opinion on the 12th of June.


Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)