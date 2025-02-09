Sunday, 9 February 2025

The Future of Temporary Protection in Türkiye: Return of Syrians after the Fall of Assad

 




Dr. Ayşe Dicle Ergin, Assistant Professor, Bilkent University Faculty of Law

 

Photo credit: Henry Ridgwell, Voice of America news, via Wikimedia Commons

 

As of today, the vast majority of approximately 2.8 million Syrians in Türkiye, having fled the conflict and civil war, are under temporary protection. This figure does not include the 73,331 Syrians with residence permits. The regime applicable to the temporary protection beneficiaries is set out in the Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection (LFIP) and the Temporary Protection Regulation (TPR).

 

Following the fall of the Assad regime, there has been an expectation that Syrians will soon return to their home country. However, a realistic assessment of the current situation is essential to avoid fostering misguided expectations. This blogpost will examine the meaning and scope of temporary protection, the conditions for its termination, voluntary return, and the circumstances under which Syrians may be able to return.

 

Temporary Protection

 

Temporary protection is a regime that enables states facing a mass influx of refugees to provide emergency intervention without conducting individual refugee status determination procedures. It addresses protection gaps by ensuring the fundamental rights of individuals fleeing armed conflict and guarantees protection against refoulement. This regime was originally conceived as a return-oriented protection mechanism.

 

Under the temporary protection regime, both refugees covered by Article 1A(2) of the 1951 Convention and individuals eligible for complementary protection within the broader context of forced migration are provided with legal protection. This regime aims to use the host country’s resources efficiently while avoiding the perception that beneficiaries will remain in the host country permanently. In this context, the general expectation and the most commonly preferred solution is the return of beneficiaries to their home countries.

 

The international protection regime is founded on specific principles and criteria established under international law, and it is accepted that these principles largely apply to temporary protection, with the principle of non-refoulement serving as a key criterion in this context. As outlined in Article 33 of the 1951 Convention, this principle prohibits the expulsion or return of refugees to territories where they would face a risk of persecution. While this provision specifically applies to refugees, the second paragraph of the article allows for two exceptions based on public order and public safety considerations.

 

However, with the growing influence of human rights law, the principle of non-refoulement has been interpreted more broadly over time. As reflected in key international legal instruments, this broader interpretation extends to ‘everyone’ without exception. The case law of regional human rights courts has significantly contributed to this expansive understanding, solidifying non-refoulement as a fundamental principle of human rights law and international customary law.

 

The ECtHR interprets the principle of non-refoulement within the framework of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which prohibits torture and ill-treatment in an absolute manner. In this regard the ECtHR has adjudicated cases involving both generalized violence and national security concerns. These rulings affirm that the principle of non-refoulement constitutes a non-derogable obligation under the regional law of the Council of Europe, of which Türkiye is a member.

 

The principle of non-refoulement is a fundamental and binding principle of the international protection regime, ensuring that no one is returned to a territory where they would face a risk of persecution, torture, inhuman treatment, or punishment. Türkiye upholds this principle through legal guarantees enshrined in Article 17 of its Constitution, Articles 4 and 55 of the LFIP, and Article 6 of the TPR.

 

End of Temporary Protection

 

As reflected in its name, temporary protection is granted for a limited period; however, determining the exact duration is not always possible. In the 1990s, it was widely accepted that temporary protection should not extend beyond five years, whereas the current upper limit is generally set at three years. The EU Temporary Protection Directive (EU TPD) also stipulates a maximum protection period of three years, provided that the reasons for temporary protection persist (EU TPD Art. 4). However, following the Ukraine crisis, EU practice has shifted towards extending this duration despite ongoing legal debates.

 

In contrast, Turkish national legislation does not specify a maximum time limit for the temporary protection regime (TPR, Art. 10). Temporary protection may cease either individually or collectively. In cases of collective cessation, the President may terminate temporary protection upon the proposal of the Ministry of Interior (TPR, Art. 11). Following such a decision, the President also determines the durable solution for beneficiaries of temporary protection, which may include: full cessation to facilitate return to the country of origin, collective granting of status, individual assessment of applications for international protection, or the provision of a legal right to stay under the conditions outlined in the LFIP). According to the Temporary Protection Regulation, the primary expectation after cessation is the return of beneficiaries to their home countries (TPR, Art. 14). The TPR further mandates that authorities provide the necessary facilitation and assistance for those opting for voluntary repatriation (TPR, Art. 42). The grounds for individual termination of temporary protection include voluntarily leaving Türkiye, availing protection of a third country, being admitted to a third country for humanitarian reasons or resettlement, passing away, or acquiring a legal right to stay or Turkish citizenship as stipulated in the law (TPR, Art. 12).

 

Voluntary Repatriation and Return

 

Voluntary repatriation is a key concept in situations where the conditions that initially necessitated protection in the host country no longer exist in the country of origin. In the context of international protection, the international community, particularly the UNHCR, recognizes three durable solutions: voluntary repatriation, local integration, and resettlement. While the Global Compact on Refugees expands these solutions with the inclusion of ‘complementary pathways’, voluntary repatriation remains the most widely favoured durable solution by the states. This preference is reaffirmed not only in UNHCR Executive Committee conclusions but also promoted by the international community in the Global Compact on Refugees, which emphasizes facilitating the sustainability of returns.

 

The 1951 Convention does not explicitly address voluntary repatriation. However, international human rights law establishes the fundamental principle that no individual shall be deprived of the right to return to their own country (UDHR, Art. 13/2; ICCPR, Art. 12/4; CERD, Art. 5/d; ECHR, Protocol No. 4, Art. 3/2; African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Art. 12/2; American Convention on Human Rights, Art. 22/5). The key element of this process is its ‘voluntary’ nature - meaning the return must be based on the free will of the individual. Consequently, as highlighted by UNHCR, voluntary repatriation can only be considered a viable solution under international law if conditions in the country of return ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of returnees.

 

Although voluntary repatriation and cessation are distinct legal procedures related to refugee returns, they are closely interconnected. Article 1(C) of the 1951 Convention specifically regulates cessation in cases where international protection is no longer necessary or justified. In the Turkish legal framework the conditions necessitating the cessation of international protection are stipulated for refugee, conditional refugee and subsidiary protection statuses in Article 85 of the LFIP in line with the 1951 Convention. Return to the country of origin after the termination of temporary protection, which is regulated in Article 14 of the TPR, can also be considered as a form of cessation. This is because when the circumstances that necessitated international protection no longer exist, protection ceases, making return to the country of origin a natural outcome.

 

On the other hand, there are no uniform rules regarding the modality of voluntary repatriation. Relevant material and procedural conditions may vary depending on government policies. While return is always possible, ‘repatriation’ refers specifically to the facilitation of return. According to its Statute, UNHCR is tasked with promoting voluntary repatriation (UNHCR Statute, Art. 8/c).  Yet UNHCR verifies the following essential conditions before engaging in the voluntary repatriation of refugees: (i) changes of a profound nature in the country of origin, (ii) voluntary nature of the decision to return, (iii) timely dialogue between the host country, the country of origin and UNHCR and clear allocation of responsibilities through a tripartite agreement, and (iv) ensuring that the safety and dignity of returnees are respected.

 

UNHCR Handbook on Voluntary Repatriation emphasises the importance of ensuring that return is voluntary, safe, dignified, sustainable, and durable. These standards are also underlined in relevant literature (see: here, here, here and here). Moreover the voluntary nature of return means that it must be an informed choice rather than a result of reduced assistance and unbearable conditions in the host country. This requires the transparent provision of detailed information about security and living conditions in the country of origin to potential returnees. Dignified return necessitates guarantees against potential violations of the individual’s rights, whereas, according to UNHCR, safe return is only possible when three elements are met: legal, physical, and material safety. Physical safety requires a secure environment that ensures freedom of movement and access to territory. Legal safety entails equal treatment upon return. Material safety is established through access to humanitarian assistance. These factors are directly proportional to progress in improving security and living conditions in the country of origin. Regarding the threshold for improvement in conditions, UNHCR Discussion Note considers a “general improvement in the situation of the country of origin so that return in safety is both possible and desired” sufficient (UNHCR Discussion Note, para. 8.A.i). However, this threshold is open to criticism for being lower than the one expected for cessation while it is argued that repatriation should not take place before the circumstances have changed.  On the other hand, sustainable return could be achieved through facilitating and monitoring the reintegration of returnees.

 

In short, voluntary repatriation is a solution that can be implemented when, based on an objective assessment, the circumstances that led to displacement no longer exist, return is deemed feasible and in line with the principle of non-refoulement, and the process takes place in a safe and dignified manner. Accordingly, individuals’ return decisions will be shaped by these conditions.

 

Expectations for Return of Syrians to Their Country in the Short Term After the Fall of the Assad Regime and Relevant Obligations

 

As a country that has suffered extensive damage from conflicts, Syria remains unstable, with significant uncertainty about its future. Currently it is impossible to predict when voluntary repatriation will become a viable option for the beneficiaries of temporary protection. Several factors must be considered as a priority, including the uncertainty over which actor/s will control different parts of the county, the accommodation and housing needs of returnees, existing infrastructural deficiencies, and the limited availability of employment and livelihoods opportunities.

 

UNHCR reported the return of 270,000 Syrians from the neighbouring countries to Syria as of 5 February 2025 including 81,576 returnees from Türkiye. However, it remains unclear whether these returns are permanent. Many Syrians may have travelled back their home country to assess conditions, visiting their homes while waiting for the summer holiday to bring their children and other family members along. Despite these numbers, it is too early to draw optimistic conclusions in the short term.

 

Accordingly, certain factors need to be considered for a realistic plan:

 

Respect for legal obligations and the principle of non-refoulement:

 

As outlined above, the principle of non-refoulement, governed by Article 33 of the 1951 Convention, is reinforced by fundamental human rights principles. This protection is embodied in the Turkish legislation and the ECHR. Legal provisions safeguarding the right to life and prohibiting torture impose a duty on states to protect individuals from potential violations of these rights. In line with this, both the Turkish Constitutional Court (TCC) and the ECtHR have issued recent rulings assessing whether national authorities have adequately reviewed and corroborated applicants’ claims regarding the violation of their right to life or the risk of torture or ill-treatment upon return to conflict areas. (See A.A. ve A.A.; Abdulkerim Hammud; Hüsam İbrahim; Ali Elhüseyin cases by the TCC and L.M. and others v. Russia; M.D. and others v. Russia; Akkad v. Turkey cases by the ECtHR)

 

Therefore, regardless of whether temporary protection terminates collectively or individually, the State’s obligations under international law remain in effect. In all cases, states are required to uphold their legal commitments and respect the principle of non-refoulement. Moreover, returnees should be provided with comprehensive information and guidance to ensure their informed consent for safe and dignified return, thereby mitigating the risk of human rights violations.

 

States can facilitate “go-and-see” visits after conflicts end, allowing potential returnees to assess security conditions, find accommodation, seek employment or check the general situation in their home countries. Some of the visits facilitated by the Turkish Ministry of Interior after the fall of the Assad regime can be considered within this scope. The conditions of such exploratory visits are also included in the EU temporary protection framework.

 

Planning for processing of individual applications of those in need of protection:

 

Under the TPR the beneficiaries of temporary protection are not permitted to file individual asylum applications, and applications submitted before the TPR came into force cannot be processed (TPR, Art. 16 and Provisional Art. 1). In the event of collective termination of temporary protection, it should be a priority to plan how to process individual applications of those in need of international protection and what steps to take for those who no longer have a legal right to stay in the country. Since circumstances will vary on a case-by-case basis, status determination procedures must be initiated for those who claiming to be unable to return return due to their ongoing need for international protection. Assessments may be conducted on an individual or family basis to determine the place of origin (in this case, in Syria) and to establish whether it is safe for return, whether such individuals qualify for international protection, and if eligible, what status will be granted to them. These procedures will be essential in ensuring that protection needs are met while maintaining compliance with legal obligations.

 

Adoption of realistic approaches and transparent provision of information both to Syrians and the society:

 

Historical examples demonstrate that the return of Syrians is likely to be a realistic option only in the medium to long term. Past mass influx experiences have shown that states often hold overly optimistic expectations regarding safe and rapid returns. For instance, it took more than a decade for approximately 2 million temporarily protected Bosnians to return to Bosnia and Herzegovina following the Yugoslav crisis. Similarly, the return of those forcibly displaced due to conflicts in Burundi, Cambodia, Liberia, and South Sudan was also a prolonged process.  These examples suggest that adopting a cautious approach rather than an overly optimistic one would provide a more realistic perspective.

 

The UNHCR’s Position on Returns to Syria, published in December 2024, highlights that Syria is not yet safe for large-scale voluntary repatriation, emphasizing that returns should only begin once security, societal, and humanitarian issues are adequately addressed (para. 3). That said, it would also be inaccurate to portray the return of Syrians as an impossible prospect as repatriation to safe areas remains a possibility when based on informed consent. However, states, UNHCR, and relevant stakeholders must work together to facilitate returns through a multi-stage plan with a realistic timeline.

 

Ensuring sustainable reintegration of voluntarily returning returnees:

 

Furthermore, the sustainability of returns to Syria depends on development support for Syria and increased assistance and support to Türkiye, rather than the symbolic funding allocated in recent years. Even as of 2019, Turkish authorities reported having spent $40 billion on supporting Syrians in Türkiye. Meanwhile, following the destruction caused by internal conflicts and international sanctions, the estimated cost of reconstruction in Syria ranges between $250 billion and $400 billion.

 

Significant infrastructure development, well-equipped human resources, and targeted development assistance will be essential for any new government in Syria to create conditions conducive to return and stabilize the country. To secure such assistance from the international community, the new government must establish an inclusive and democratic regime.

 

Conclusion

 

There is a perception that large-scale returns to Syria will take place soon. However, given the situation on the ground, this is dependent on political, economic and legal realities. Voluntary repatriation is not only a political matter but also a legal one, as it must adhere to international standards that ensure safety, dignity and sustainability. Various challenges could facilitate or hinder this process including political fragmentation, economic instability and security concerns. Above all a well-managed and inclusive reconstruction process will be essential. This process would demonstrate how a nation composed of diverse ethnic and sectarian groups, with weak sense of nationhood and limited resources, can transform into a stable and secure country within a relatively short period. Ultimately, time will determine whether large-scale voluntary repatriation to Syria will be possible. While a democratic and stable government is the ideal scenario for the future of Syria, the opposite also remains a possibility in the near future.

 

 

