Saturday, 22 March 2025

Fast-track visa reimposition: a strengthened tool for EU immigration control and external relations policies?

 




Professor Steve Peers, Royal Holloway University of London

How and why can short-term visa requirements be re-imposed, on a fast track basis? For the EU, this issue is decided collectively, on the basis of legislation that applies to all EU Member States (except Ireland), plus the Schengen associated countries of Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein. A proposal to change those rules to reinforce EU immigration and asylum policy is moving closer to agreement; and as it does so, both Member States and the European Parliament seek to use the new law to reinforce EU external relations objectives more generally too.

Current legal framework

The EU has long had a law harmonising which non-EU States (and entities not recognised as States by some or all Member States) are – or are not – subject to visa requirement for their nationals to make short-term visits (90 days out of every 180 days) to visit the EU (Ireland has its own visa policy) and Schengen associated countries. The law was first amended to provide for fast-track reimposition of visa requirements on immigration and asylum policy grounds in 2013, to assuage Member States concerned about the impact of dropping visa requirements for most of the Western Balkans several years beforehand. These rules were amended in 2017, this time to assuage Member States concerned about dropping visa requirements for eastern neighbourhood countries (eventually visas were waived for Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia). Currently they are found in the codified version of the EU visa list Regulation, adopted in 2018.

At present, the countries whose nationals are not subject to EU short-term visa requirements (the ‘white-list’) comprise most non-EU European states (including the UK), North American and most Latin American countries, some wealthier Asian countries (such as Israel, the UAE, Japan and South Korea), Australia, New Zealand and a number of small middle-income islands in the Caribbean and the Indian and Pacific Oceans. All other countries (the ‘black-list’) are subject to visa requirements. Member States have some flexibility as regards some categories of people (such as holders of official passports), ie they can waive or impose visa requirements for these groups of people even if the non-EU countries as a whole are on the EU white-list or black-list.

For the countries on the black-list, the EU has agreed some visa facilitation treaties (usually in return for readmission treaties) which make it easier for their nationals to obtain visas. It has been willing to suspend these partly or wholly on political grounds (ie Russia and Belarus). The EU has also used its internal law (the visa code) in recent years to make (or threaten to make) visas harder and more expensive to get, if a country (in the EU’s view) does not cooperate sufficiently on readmission. A further proposal to restrict EU trade preferences for developing countries on these grounds has not yet been agreed (in part because it has been criticised for potentially breaching WTO law).

But our focus here is on the potential fast-track reimposition of visa requirements – ie, moving a country from the black-list to the white-list – in the first place. Under the current law, in addition to the separate possibility of a fast-track reimposition of visa requirements if a non-EU country does not waive its own visa requirements for EU citizens (a power that the EU has never used), visas can be reimposed on a fast track basis if there is ‘a substantial increase in the number of nationals of that third country refused entry or found to be staying in the Member State's territory without a right to do so’; or ‘a substantial increase in the number of asylum applications from the nationals of that third country for which the recognition rate is low’; or ‘a decrease in cooperation on readmission with that third country, substantiated by adequate data, in particular a substantial increase in the refusal rate of readmission applications submitted by the Member State to that third country for its own nationals’ (or nationals of other states who transited through that country, if a readmission treaty with the EU obliges the country concerned to readmit them); or ‘an increased risk or imminent threat to the public policy or internal security of Member States, in particular a substantial increase in serious criminal offences linked to the nationals of that third country’.

The preamble to the Regulation defines some of these concepts further. A ‘substantial increase’ is more than 50%, although the Commission can use a lower threshold if it ‘deemed it applicable in the particular case’. A ‘low recognition rate’ for asylum applications is ‘around 3 or 4%’, although the Commission can deem a higher rate applicable in a particular case. There is no further definition of ‘serious criminal offences’, or any indications of what might otherwise comprise ‘an increased risk or imminent threat to the public policy or internal security of Member States’, given that the ‘serious criminal offences’ ground is only an example of such a risk or threat (‘in particular’).

The reference period to assess these changes is a two-month period compared to the same period in the previous year, or compared with the last two months prior to dropping the visa requirement for a non-EU country. As for the process, after considering a complaint by a Member State for some issues, or on its own initiative for others, and holding discussions with the non-EU country concerned, the Commission can adopt an implementing act (ie subject to scrutiny by Member States’ representatives) suspending the visa waiver for some groups of that country’s nationals for nine months, followed (if the issues still persist) by a delegated act suspending the visa waiver for all nationals of that country for 18 months – which can be extended for six months if the Commission makes a legislative proposal (which would need to be agreed by the Council with a qualified majority of Member States, and the European Parliament) to make the move to the black-list permanent.

As noted above, these rules were loosened in 2017, compared to the original 2013 version. The original version of the rules had: set a six-month reference period (instead of two months, with a seven-year time limit on the rule for countries moved to the white-list); required a ‘sudden’ increase creating an ‘emergency’ situation, and pressure on the asylum system as regards the ‘low recognition rate’ criterion’; and provided only for an implementing act reimposing visa requirements for all nationals of the country concerned for six months – possibly extended by 12 months if the Commission proposed legislation.  

Despite this loosening of the rules, though, the EU has been reluctant to use them in practice. In fact, they have only been invoked once, to reimpose visa requirements for Vanuatu (see the implementing decision and the delegated act, later extended while the legislation was amended) after that Pacific micro-state introduced a form of ‘investor citizenship’, that the EU judged made it too easy for wealthy (and arguably dodgy) people from black-list countries to buy the nationality of the tropical island so they could visit the EU visa-free. (The question of whether a Member State – Malta – is breaching EU law by doing the same thing, is due to be decided by the CJEU next month). In the EU’s view, the ‘public policy’ ground for fast-track reimposition of visa requirements applied here.

Proposal to change the rules

After some period of generalised grumbling about the need to change the rules to reinforce the EU’s immigration and asylum policy – in particular to induce neighbouring countries to align their visa policies with the EU, to make it harder for nationals of black-list countries to reach the EU’s borders and claim asylum – the Commission tabled a proposed amendment to the visa list Regulation in 2023. The Council agreed its position on this proposed law in March 2024, and the European Parliament’s civil liberties committee agreed its position last week. (I’m assuming that this draft text on the committee’s website is the position that was agreed; I’ll update, and if necessary correct, this blog post, once that point is clearer).

The Commission proposal

The Commission proposal keeps the existing four grounds for fast-track reimposition of visa requirements, with limited changes. There would have to be a significant risk to public policy, et al, rather than an increased risk (now expressly including ‘hybrid threats’, defined in the preamble as including ‘instrumentalisation’ of migrants, ie Belarus shoving them across borders). But there would be new grounds in addition: investor citizenship (which, as we have seen, is currently regarded as covered by the ‘public policy’ ground); non-alignment with visa policy; and non-compliance with commitments made to the EU when a country was moved to the white-list. The definitions of ‘substantial increase’ are moved from the preamble to the main text, and unchanged except for a power for the Commission to set them higher or lower than a 50% increase. For the asylum ground, the low recognition rate is set at 4%, but again the Commission can set it higher or lower than that.

The Commission proposal also changes the details of how long visa requirements can be reintroduced for. An implementing act as regards some categories of people having to hold visas could apply for 12 months (instead of 9), and there would be a new power for the Commission to act urgently. A delegated act applying to all nationals of the country concerned could apply for 24 months, instead of 18. In either case, there would be a power to terminate the secondary measure in the event of a change in circumstances.

The Council version

The Council accepts most of the Commission’s proposal, but wants to make some changes. Its version would add deficiencies in document security legislation or procedures’ to the public policy clause, and the preamble would refer to ‘terrorist offences and activities of organised criminal groups’ as regards public security. There would also be the possibility of reintroducing a visa requirement on external relations grounds:

 

a significant and abrupt deterioration in the Union’s external relations with a third country listed in Annex II, in particular when it relates to human rights and fundamental freedoms and is deriving from any of the following: (i) serious human rights violations and abuses; (ii) serious breaches of international law and standards, including human rights law and non-compliance with international court decisions and rulings

 

There would also be a fast-track possibility as regards ‘any other ground for suspension set out in a short-stay visa waiver agreement between the Union and a third country listed in Annex II, limited to the scope of application of such agreement’.

 

In the Council’s view, a ‘significant increase’ would be 30%, not 50%; and a low asylum recognition rate would be 20%, not 4% - matching the threshold for fast-tracking asylum applications under the recently agreed revised EU asylum procedures law.

 

The European Parliament

 

Like the Council, the European Parliament seeks to introduce a new external relations ground for fast-track reimposition of visas, although the Parliament’s text is worded differently:

 

a deterioration in the Union’s external relations with a third country listed in Annex II caused by: (i) serious breaches by that third country of the principles set out in the Charter of the United Nations; (ii) grave violations by that third country of the obligations deriving from international human rights law or international humanitarian law; (iii) violations by that third country of bilateral agreements between it and the Union; (iv) that third country carrying out hostile acts against the Union or Member States with the aim of destabilising or undermining society or institutions which are key for the public policy and internal security of the Union or the Member States; (v) non-compliance or non-alignment by that third country with relevant Union sanctions.

 

The preamble of the Parliament’s version states that the hostile acts ‘could result from foreign interference in political processes, economic coercion, cyber operations, economic espionage or the sabotage of critical infrastructure’.

Compared to the Council’s position, the ‘deterioration’ in external relations in the Parliament’s version need not be ‘significant and abrupt’, and is not solely focussed on human rights – although as the Council’s text is non-exhaustive (‘in particular’), the Council could encompass other issues too. In any event, the Parliament’s version mentions ‘serious breaches’ of the UN Charter, instead of violations of international law and non-compliance with judgments; it also differs by expressly referring to ‘international humanitarian law’, breaches of treaties with the EU, ‘hostile acts’ and non-compliance or non-alignment with EU sanctions. (It should be noted that non-EU countries are not legally obliged to comply or align themselves with EU sanctions; although there may be some cases where the EU and non-EU countries will be bound by sanctions because they were adopted by the UN Security Council, non-compliance with those sanctions would in that case be covered by the reference to non-compliance with the UN Charter)

Furthermore, the Parliament’s position would set 40% as the new definition of ‘substantial increase’, and drop any change in the threshold of low recognition rates for asylum. The Commission’s power to adopt urgent measures would be limited to cases of ‘significant risk or imminent threat to the public policy or internal security of a Member State’; and when visa obligations are reintroduced, Member States would lose their power to reintroduce the visa waiver for categories of people, such as holders of official passports. This last point may be a response to the situation created by the recent EU decision to partially suspend its visa waiver treaty with Georgia on human rights grounds, so there is no longer a visa waiver for holders of official passports; yet arguably Member States such as Hungary still have the option under the visa list Regulation to retain such waivers. The Parliament’s version of the law would address such issues.  

Comments

Negotiations between the Parliament and the Council will likely start soon. Their two versions of the proposal are not profoundly far apart, differing in particular on: some of the details of a new external relations ground (but not the idea of such a new ground), as summarised above; the thresholds for ‘substantial increase’ and low recognition rates for asylum; limiting the new prospect of adopting a requirement to reimpose visa requirements urgently (but not the idea of an urgent procedure as such); and removing the power of Member States to waive visa requirements for official passport holders when visa requirements are reimposed. On the other hand, both institutions broadly agree on several aspects of the Commission proposal: the new grounds of investor citizenship, non-alignment with visa policy and non-compliance with commitments previously made to the EU; the lengthened periods for reimposing visa requirements via implementing or delegated acts; and a possible early end to the secondary measures.

It’s tempting to extrapolate which non-EU countries might be in the Council or Parliament’s mind as regards the new external relations ground. For instance, the Trump administration’s designs on Greenland (among other things) could, if put into the form of some economic pressure or military action, be seen as ‘hostile’; Israel is often accused of breaching international humanitarian law; and the EU has concerns about the UK’s compliance with Brexit deals. But the Commission will have a great deal of discretion using these powers, and is subject to scrutiny by representatives of Member States if it uses them. And it should be recalled that the Commission has been reluctant to impose visa requirements on the US in the context of non-reciprocity as regards some Member States for the EU’s visa waiver for the US (the European Parliament even sued the Commission on this point, and lost); the Commission and many Member States have been at most mildly critical of the Israeli government; and the EU has shown an established preference to settle disputes with the UK by negotiation, not escalation.  

There may be more enthusiasm for using new powers relating to non-alignment with EU visa policy – although on this point it should be noted that this would entail asylum seekers being prevented from taking a relatively safe journey to the EU border – following a visa-free flight to Serbia, for instance – and may undertake an unsafe sea journey via payment of smugglers instead. With enemies like the EU’s interior ministries, the smuggling gangs don’t need friends.

The existing powers as regards overstay rates, readmission cooperation and asylum recognition rates might be more widely used if the thresholds for their use are lowered. (Note that the European Parliament has already accepted the 20% threshold for asylum recognition, as regards fast-tracking asylum applications as part of the asylum procedures law). In each case, though, the Commission might prefer to use the threat of using the fast-track visa reimposition power to obtain concessions from non-EU countries, rather than move straight to using such powers. Speaking softly, and carrying (but rarely using) a big stick, has been the guiding principle of the EU’s approach to reimposing visa obligations – at least so far. Whether a bigger stick might be used more often remains to be seen.


