Revolutionizing Law? Exploring experimental regulations and artificial intelligence Sandboxes in the AI Act

 


 

Davide Rauhe

 

Executive Summary

 

This blog post explores the emergence of experimental regulations and policies with focus on its gained prominence within the European Union in the recent years.

 

As emerging technologies, especially in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), continue to shape our societies, there is a growing need for flexible regulatory approaches that can adapt to rapidly evolving technological landscapes. Experimental regulation and Regulatory sandboxes have gained popularity as a potential solution to foster innovation while ensuring the maintenance of minimum standards in fundamental rights and ethical questions.

 

Therefore, special focus shall be laid upon the significance of regulatory sandboxes and their implementation in the new AI Act on EU-level. This post analyzes the significance of these new law-making methods and answers the question whether or not lawmakers can benefit from them.

 

I. Introduction

 

Regulation and legislation can have strong impacts on the economy and society of a country. However, both are still regarded as a merely bureaucratic action, despite its influence on economic and social development. Indeed, legislation is by some even considered a major force in enabling capitalistic structures, assuming that law itself can create capital by allocating resources either by allowing, shaping or even prohibiting certain economic behaviors.[1] This is particularly the case when sudden and impactful technological improvements are made as with them usually a shift in political and economic power is recorded as well – its design and scope is therefore of even greater importance.[2] This applies especially to the European Union as legislator, because the EU as a regulative body influences other jurisdictions all over the world – a process often describes as the so-called Brussels-effect.[3]

 

With the emergence of increasingly complex technological and innovative economic models in various economic sectors such as finance, commerce and others, there has been a greater demand for more diverse and innovative regulatory approaches in various sectors. However, the protection of fundamental rights standards takes a key role in this discussion as well as the age of “information” or “surveillance” capitalism comes with an increased danger for fundamental rights. Furthermore, new technologies often tend to change the distribution of wealth within societies and therefore possibly lead to either the reduction or the growth of inequality depending on how they are regulated.[4] The misalignment of innovation and regulation can therefore be extremely problematic for societies.[5] Major reasons for a misalignment have been localized in information gaps of regulators, the inability of regulators to fully grasp the innovational model itself and the invisibility of certain innovational flaws only until they become critical and therefore unmissable.[6]

 

Experimental regulations and regulatory Sandboxes may provide a fitting and promising remedy to these conditions. Both concepts promise to handle innovative business models more effectively through the implementation of different adaptability and adjustment measures while also securing a sophisticated human rights standard. The discourse over these specific forms of regulation gained more prominence with the recent improvements of artificial intelligence (AI), a generic term that encompasses various technologies that are considered to have some form of intelligent behavior, and its spreading usage in various economic and scientific sectors. Especially with the public roll out of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence powered Large Language Models (LLM), the potential of Artificial intelligence became more apparent to a greater circle of persons, including policymakers.[7]

 

With the next technological milestones in artificial intelligence development already on the horizon, generally referred to as superintelligence, a dedicated and consistent approach is essential here.[8] The goal in this regard is to reach so-called superalignment, which translates to agile and adaptive regulation combined with state of the art monitoring and reactional measures for any form of super-intelligent machines.[9] But there is still a long way to go. Until then, however, the goal must remain to reach an alignment as far as possible.

 

Due to the rapid evolution of this technology and its improvements and changes, experimental regulation and sandboxes seem to serve here as the right method to effectively regulate this technology while not preventing economic and/or scientific growth using it. As seen in the recent implementation of the AI Act and its use of experimental legislation and sandboxes these lawmaking forms found their way into one of the most discussed and anticipated EU regulations in the recent years. The EU's AI Act represents therefore a significant milestone, using the concept of regulatory sandboxes on the EU-Level for probably the technology of the 21st century.

 

This blogpost tries to assess whether this legislative approach is the right measure to tackle artificial intelligence by analyzing its historical background and the legal implications of it. After that, the case of experimental regulations and legislative sandboxes and their effective provision in the AI act will be addressed through a case study on the AI act.

 

II. Experimental Regulation and Regulatory Sandboxes

 

To comprehensively analyze the concept of experimental regulation and regulatory sandboxes, particularly in the realm of AI, it is essential to clarify its specific meaning.


1. Experimental Regulation

 

Experimental Regulation is inherently designed to serve as a more adaptive and collaborative approach to regulatory compliance in comparison to more conventional regulation methods, offering a framework that fosters innovation while ensuring accountability. Generally speaking, experimental regulation can be seen as legislation which authorizes, monitors and executes legal experiments.[10]

 

In its core, experimental regulation serves as an evidence-based form of law making in opposition to the conventional “trial & error” approach.[11] Experimental regulation tries to limit the unpredictability of that approach to an acceptable amount.

 

The most notable features of experimental regulation are its temporal nature, its derogation from current, already existing statutes and finally the evaluation of the results stemming from the execution of the experiment.[12] It can be therefore defined as a form of legislation that includes legislative measures on trial that serve the sole purpose of evaluating its effectiveness and practicability before its widespread and definitive implementation.


Experimental regulations are therefore a method for piloting fresh rules on a limited scale to assess their practical efficacy, tailor them to evolving conditions, and empower regulatory authorities to gain insights from the outcomes acquired in real-world scenarios.[13] In this regard experimental regulation serves as a form of anticipatory and flexible regulation which encompasses preventive citizen protection while promoting innovation at the same time; its experimental framework and limited scale allows private actors and state authorities to analyze possible outcomes of technologies as well as of the regulation itself in a more detailed, safe and overall sophisticated way.[14] Due to real-time feedback and constant evaluating of outcoming results, it is specially feasible for subjects and industries that require a fast and reactive regulative response to practical issues.

Furthermore, experimental regulation can easily adapt to cultural changes in economic behavior as itself is changing and adapting constantly as well.[15] While it does not make sense to apply old regulation, which for instance was made for regulating taxi and cab services to more innovative transport companies like Uber, experimental regulation could adapt and adjust its rules to the seemingly similar, but essentially different business models of new market players more easily.[16] The case-by-case approach of experimental regulation promises here a coherent and up to date regulation even in times with increasingly faster changing industries and economic realities.[17] Moreover, it can even lead to a better cost-effectiveness of state spending as potential negative monetary impacts can be detected faster and the regulation can be adjusted before its widespread establishment.


2. Regulatory Sandboxes

 

Another and more recent form of experimental regulation is Regulatory Sandboxes. As has been the case with experimental regulation, one reason why sandboxes are being promoted is that traditional legislation is no longer regarded as adequately fitting to regulate innovative business models. These frequently outpace regulatory development, which can stifle innovation or lead to unregulated deployments, which could be seen in the case of Big Tech. Here, traditional legal measures like competition law weren’t capable of regulating these companies effectively during their rise-ups.[18] In fact it could be even argued that their entire business-model cannot be monitored with previous existing measures.[19]


The alternative to the mere adjustments of already existing regulatory frameworks could be the introduction of regulatory sandboxes. Introduced for the first time in 2016 within the UK for the enhancement of innovation within the fintech sector, regulatory sandboxes can serve as a method to effectively promote innovation while mitigating compliance with regulation.[20]

Sandboxes facilitate close cooperation between public and private entities and provide secure environments for fostering innovation by either temporarily applying an alternate regulatory framework to a (pre-)selected group of companies or by providing guidance on compliance through public actors.[21] Usually, but not necessarily, both is the case. It therefore is a safe space for (often) start-ups and established companies to test new technologies, products, or services that are usually not compliant with current legislations within a limited, well-defined scope and under public supervision.[22]

 

These controlled, yet real-world environments allow for a sophisticated testing of services, products and/or market approaches while minimizing the risks associated with unchecked and new technologies as they affect here only a limited circle of individuals and/or companies with proper safeguards provided.[23] The sandboxes‘ duration depends on the decision-making authority, but they usually last up to 12 months.[24]


While the private parties involved in the sandbox regime gain important information on client impressions, lawmakers can learn from emerging technologies and refine already existing regulations, ensuring this way the maintenance of an ethical but also efficient regulation.[25] In contrast to experimental regulation in the narrow sense, regulative sandboxes do not always foresee the derogation of existing legislature within the laboratory-like framework.[26] Here, the focus lies more on the collaborative factor between companies and the regulator and sometimes even only between companies and other private actors.[27]

 

By offering a safe space for experimentation, sandboxes shall promote ideally innovation and learning on both sides, facilitating a two-way dialogue between innovators and regulators. This dialogue is instrumental in fine-tuning the regulatory framework as technologies advance since the knowledge necessary for effectively regulating increasingly more complex economic models becomes more and more complex itself.

 

The micro-optimizing and technology-specific approach promises to lead to satisfactory results, that can then be applied to a greater scale or other sectors/technologies.[28] It also minimizes knowledge gaps between regulators and innovators as the constant exchange of information lets the legislator gain a wider understanding of new products, which makes it in turn easier to adjust regulation to the specifics of the product.[29] Here, it is crucial to adjust regulation in the early stages of the development process as later changes may be already outdated or even harmful to the new standard, which the innovation usually gains more quickly after a certain period of time.[30] Overall Sandboxes can therefore lead to better informed and tested regulation, making it likely to prevent flaws in legal regimes like the before-mentioned competition law.

 

Furthermore, sandboxes can accelerate efficient, coherent, and ‘bullet-proof’ regulation, thus also improving legal certainty for businesses.[31] On top of that they also make it easier for companies to comply with upcoming regulation, as the experiences from the sandbox can already be used to amend or adjust the companies’ respective services, products and mechanisms while the legislative process is still running. Therefore, the time for these products and services to be deployed onto the respective markets can be significantly shortened. An established and well-planed learning and knowledge sharing mechanism could then foster the achieved results and make them useful for future sandboxes and thus amplify the gained knowledge. Sandboxes therefore promise to serve as a framework for nurturing innovation, but also compliance. Regulation thus often turns here into some sort of Governance based on enhanced communication.[32]

 

III. The ‘smart’ legal framework in practice: The AI Act

 

The most recent and significant use of sandboxes can be found in the new AI Act of the EU, which came into effect in August 2024, trying to regulate Artificial Intelligence and its usage.[33]  In general, the EU chose to follow a horizontal regulating approach with implementing the AI Act.[34] In this regard many artificial intelligence tools already fall under current legislation regarding several different sectors, like data protection law or competition law.[35] This is usually not due to the peculiarities of the artificial intelligence used, but rather of varying reasons connected to other issues regarding the product or the company.

 

However, the EU legislator attempted to at least minimize negative consequences of artificial intelligence in particular before the implementation of the AI Act in a non-centralized and somewhat chaotic approach, enshrining some regulative measures in different legal initiatives like the GDPR, cf. Art. 22 or 35.[36] Most of these regulations were of vertical nature, mostly born out of pressure to quickly react to fast-changing technologies and the legal vacuum they nurtured from.[37] The amendments were necessary due to the lack of a general law constraining and defining the powers and limits of this technology.[38] With the AI Act such a law now exists, crossing the threshold of regulation being predominantly reactive to being increasingly more structural and therefore preventive.[39] Through its implementation the EU now seeks to create a comprehensive framework and ecosystem to enable citizens to nurture the benefits of artificial intelligence while simultaneously minimize its risks EU-wide.[40]

 

The EU followed in this regard a mostly risk-based approach, meaning that it categorizes artificial intelligence systems and foundation models into different risk categories with different compliance standards according to the specific risk level the respective artificial intelligence systems falls under.[41] Providers as well as deployers of such systems will then be obliged to perform certain duties and comply with the regulation in order to mitigate risks stemming from risky artificial intelligence.[42] This approach does justice to the different types and areas of application of artificial intelligence, some of which have very different potential risks for society.

 

The AI Act introduces different forms of governance and regulation including complete prohibitions, the possibility of substantive fines, reporting, record keeping, documentation, transparency and human oversight obligations, but also providing among others the option to establish regulatory artificial intelligence sandboxes.[43] Proponents of regulatory sandboxes saw this as a great opportunity for the successful implementation of this legal measure on a large scale. Thus, the EU followed other legislators who already established AI-Sandboxes in their own respective jurisdictions, for example Russia,[44] Brazil, Norway, United Kingdom or Spain.[45]

 

But how and how well did the EU design these sandboxes? As outlined above the specific operationalization and the actual design of a sandbox are extremely influential on its success.

 

IV. The AI Act as a Case Study

 

If regulatory sandboxes are regarded as a sub-category of experimental regulation, both forms of legislation have found their place in the AI Act in the form of a regulatory AI sandbox, which can be found in Art. 57 ff. AI Act. According to these Articles each Member State shall establish at least one AI regulatory sandbox alone or jointly with other Member States and their competent authorities, cf. Art. 57(1) AI-Act. Accordingly, Member States must either introduce such an AI regulatory sandbox themselves or participate in a sandbox established by another Member State. This applies to the extent and only if participation in the sandbox of the other Member State is comparable to the establishment of its own. In this respect, this should be of particular interest and advantage to smaller member states if their own AI sector is too small to introduce an AI regulatory sandbox. Larger member states are likely to regularly fail this restrictive condition, unless the scale of the desired sandbox is correspondingly large.

To prevent segmentation and fragmentation of regulatory sandbox regimes across the EU, the Commission is obliged under Art. 58(1) of the AI Act to adopt an implementing act in which the modalities for the establishment, development, implementation, operation and monitoring of the AI sandboxes. Art. 58 of the Act lists numerous points that must be observed by the national authorities when establishing and operating sandboxes. It is to be welcomed that the national authorities are given an appropriate amount of leeway to shape the concrete form of the sandboxes without it being too extensive. For example, the authorities can determine the length of the respective sandbox themselves, which makes sense in line with the concept of sandboxes based on individual projects, cf. Art. 58(2)(h) AI-Act.

 

As outlined above, the success of regulatory sandboxes and experimental regulation is also highly dependent on the evaluation process as it is a crucial part of conducting the sandbox and gaining important information for future regulation attempts. Here, the national competent authorities responsible for the establishment and operation of the sandboxes must send annual reports to the AI Office and the European artificial intelligence Board – two organs introduced by the AI Act in order to monitor and guarantee the success of the regulation ­– in accordance with Art. 57(16) AI Act, in which they report on the progress and results of the implementation of these sandboxes, including best practices, incidents, lessons learned and recommendations on their establishment and, where appropriate, application and possible revision of this Regulation. Depending on whether the expected and previously mentioned implementing act of the Commission further specifies these evaluation obligations, the standard of the respective assessments could even be increased accordingly.

 

Furthermore the AI-Act provides several organizational points that should guarantee the successful implementation of European Union AI sandboxes. Pursuant to Art. 57(1) AI-Act the Commission may provide assistance in the form of technical support, advice or the providing of tools for the establishment as well as the operation of such AI regulatory sandboxes. Depending on whether – and if yes on how – the support is actually given, the sandbox framework in the AI Act may turn out as a success or a failure. This of course also depends on whether the support of the Commission is needed in the first place. Since the sandboxes will probably remain national to the greatest extent and according to Art. 57(1) AI-Act might be even conducted on a regional or local level, the centralized expertise of the Commission might turn out to be unnecessary. However, when two or more member states establish and/or operate an AI sandbox together according to Art. 57(1) Para. 1, 2 AI-Act, it may be useful to obtain information from a supranational body like the Commission as it might have more supranational resources in the first place.

 

According to Art. 53(17) AI-Act the Commission must create a comprehensive interface to give stakeholders and interested parties an overview of the sandboxes and, if necessary, contact options, which should make the access to the sandboxes easier. The attempt to amplify supranational cooperation and cross-border innovation is reflected several times within the regulation, cf. Art. 57 Para. 1 or 4 AI Act, which stipulate that the sandboxes should be designed in such a way that competent authorities from other member states can also participate if needed. Also, there is the possibility of a European Union AI regulatory sandbox for the EU institutions themselves, which can be established by the European Data Protection Supervisor.

 

All the above-mentioned points promise to guarantee a successful implementation of regulatory AI-sandboxes on an EU level. However, there are also points in which the EU only partly succeeds in establishing a coherent and effective sandbox environment. To effectively attract applicants to participate in a regulatory sandbox there should be exemptions from the existing regulatory burden. However, there is no mention of this in the AI Act, at least not explicitly. The reason for this is not entirely clear. Here too, the legislator could have easily continued to pursue the risk-based approach and made the derogation from existing rules and regulation dependent on the respective risk level of the respective artificial intelligence technology. There should still be incentives for companies to participate in the sandbox, such as faster distribution of products to the European Union market. Especially with a complex technology such as artificial intelligence, it would have made sense to offer incentives to deviate from the now comprehensive legislation in order to try out new approaches and ideas.[46]

 

Rather, a genuine "experimentation clause" should have been chosen here, which would have given the supervisory authority a certain amount of leeway to act flexibly in the application of the existing legal framework and to deviate from it accordingly if necessary.[47] Furthermore, applicants could also be attracted by monetary incentives. Here the providers of artificial intelligence systems that fall under the AI-Act are spared administrative fines as long as they respect the sandbox plan and the terms and conditions for their participation and followed the guidance given by the national competent authority, Art. 57(12) AI-Act.

 

It also has to be noted that AI Sandboxes introduced by the AI-Act do not play a too prominent role in regard to the rest of the regulation. Due to the partly extensively broad wording and categorization of certain artificial intelligence systems, there remains the fear of overregulating the technology;[48] this could have been easily mitigated or even prevented if the sandbox would have been given a more central role in the legislation as this is exactly one of the main advantages of regulatory sandboxes: balancing regulating and innovation.

 

It can be said that by establishing AI regulatory sandboxes, the AI Act has taken an important and necessary step towards the flexible and innovative regulation of artificial intelligence, perhaps the most important technology of this century. The EU has indeed successfully fulfilled many of the points that should be considered when establishing and designing regulatory sandboxes. However, some other points, in particular the lack of flexibility to deviate from the provisions of the AI Act within the sandbox, were implemented rather inadequately by the EU. This is particularly unfortunate because, due to the importance and significance of the AI Act, a full-fledged regulatory sandbox would have sent an important signal to stakeholders, companies and citizens: namely that the EU is an innovative and progressive legislator. After analyzing the sandboxes in the AI Act, this can only be partially attributed to the EU.

 

Since artificial intelligence would have been an excellent application example for effective sandboxes outside of fintech ­– both in terms of the concept of the technology itself and the importance and potential market capitalization of AI-driven business models – it is particularly unfortunate that the EU has only created a partially promising sandbox here.

 

IV. Conclusion

 

While the two discussed forms of smart legislation – experimental regulation and regulatory sandboxes – offer several advantages, they also have flaws that can be mitigated under the right conditions. These approaches introduce innovation and empiricism to a traditionally bureaucratic and slow legislative process, with the aim of rationalizing lawmaking, especially in technocratic fields. However, politics is not always purely rational and should account for emotions and ideologies, as long as they avoid extremism. While these legislative models can be useful in managing disruptive technologies and national emergencies, their effectiveness depends on careful design by legislators. As seen in the AI Act case study, success is not guaranteed, but with continued use, these approaches are likely to improve, benefiting both society and the legislative process. It was expected that the goal of super-alignment could not have been reached by the AI-Act and its use of experimental regulation. However, the EU did take a big step towards a modern approach of law-making and an alignment as far reaching as possible when it comes to the AI-Act. Whether this approach will be successful in regulating such an important and influential technology as AI remains to be seen.

 

 


