The EU must not become a lawless zone – appeal of European academics

For
a brief moment, the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border has attracted public
attention. The images of thousands of refugees from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and
elsewhere, who were lured by the Belarussian President Lukashenko and assembled
on the Belarusian side of the border in inhumane conditions, sparked outrage
among European audiences. Geopolitical analyses have been put forward, political
and repressive responses have been formulated (sanctions, border
militarization).
But
today, the humanitarian drama continues on both sides of the border, and no
adequate response has been found. Since September 2021, the Polish government
declared an emergency zone along its border with Belarus. Migrants who enter
the EU by crossing the Polish-Belarusian border have found themselves in a
dangerous militarized area to which doctors, journalists, and representatives
of NGOs do not have access. In the Białowieża Forest, one of the last remaining
old-growth forests in Europe, men, women, and children are dying of
hypothermia, thirst, hunger, and lack of access to lifesaving medical aid.
Polish
border guards systematically ignore their requests for asylum and return them to
the Belarusian side of the border. The practice of refoulement is prohibited
even in times of crisis by the 1951 Geneva Convention relating to the status of
refugees (article 33), the European Convention on Human Rights (art. 3) and its
Protocol 4 (art. 4), as well as the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the
European Union (articles 18 and 19), all of which the European Union and its
Member States have a duty to respect.
Forced
by Belarusian soldiers to cross the border, some families have been sent back
more than ten times or separated, which has exacerbated the intolerable human
dramas taking place in the border areas. On the 19th November 2021, the
Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatović, called
for access to humanitarian aid, including international assistance, and
reiterated the urgency of stopping the systematic violation of human rights in
the border areas. NGOs such as Grupa
Granica or Human Rights Watch have published thorough reports on these
violations. The MEP Pietro Bartolo, otherwise known as Lampedusa’s “migrant
doctor”, reported "massive violations of human rights, of the rule of law,
of conventions", "an atmosphere of terror", and "a
humanitarian disaster".
On
December 1st, 2021, The European Commission responded by proposing
(based on Article 78 § 3 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European
Union) that the Council adopt emergency measures to enable the EU Member States
concerned to manage the crisis. However, instead of reaffirming the fundamental
nature of the right to apply for asylum, the proposal effectively authorises
the Polish, Lithuanian and Latvian authorities to apply the accelerated border
procedure to all asylum applications. It thus makes it less likely that the
asylum requests of these populations in dire need of protection will be considered
and supports the legalisation of mass expulsions. Yet, the events we are
witnessing are not a "migration crisis". The few thousand people at
the border are a small group whose presence has been politically
instrumentalised and dramatised. Although this situation poses no proven
"emergency", the creation of the no-go zone in Poland threatens the
daily life and economic subsistence of tens of thousands of locals who reside in
the border area.
The
Commission’s proposal is a threat to all EU citizens. Supporting such illegal
measures empowers authoritarian governments to establish lawless zones in
Europe. The European Union, which was founded on the rule of law and on the
defence of fundamental rights, simply cannot compromise with these principles.
The
EU’s very future is playing out today in the Białowieża Forest. We call on the
Council of the European Union to renounce the legalisation of these derogations
from treaties that require Member States of the EU to protect human rights. We call
on the European Union to lead with a humane response to the humanitarian crisis
that is playing out on the borders with Belarus, and for immediate actions to
be taken to protect vulnerable individuals and to respect the right of asylum.
This
is not a question of giving lessons about morals to any particular country. A
number of EU countries can be criticised for their failings in respecting fundamental
rights. Countries do have a right to control their borders. But in the face of
illegal and inhumane practices that persist and increasingly become
institutionalised, it is urgent to restate the law’s universal and fundamental
rules. We, citizens of the EU, must affirm and defend these rights because, in
a democracy, only the law can protect us against arbitrary decisions.
