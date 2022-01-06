Teaching EU law in the UK post Brexit

Professor Catherine Barnard, Trinity College, University of
Cambridge
In his recent and, as it turned
out, final statement
on reviewing retained EU
Law (REUL), Lord Frost added that his review would consider ‘the place of EU
law in legal education’. Leaving aside the implications of the executive
interfering with what is taught in universities (remember the days when Chris
Heaton Harris MP (now himself Minister of State at the FCDO) wrote to all
Vice-Chancellors asking for access to university course documents and the names
of professors involved in ‘the teaching of European affairs, with particular
reference to Brexit’?), leaving aside, too, the fate of
the REUL review, Brexit has raised broader questions for EU law academics about
how and what to teach. These questions have already been subject to extensive and
ongoing discussion.
What constitutes an EU law course?
The Standard Model
A standard EU law syllabus looks
something of a Cook’s tour. Roughly speaking it covers EU institutions, EU
constitutional law principles such as competence for the EU to act, supremacy
of EU law, direct effect, human rights/Charter, remedies such as judicial
review, and one or two of the four freedoms, including free movement of goods,
and/or competition law. I’ll call this the standard model. Dozens of textbooks,
mainly published by British publishing houses, broadly reflect this ‘standard
model’ approach. Students graduate with a good understanding of the principles
of the EU system. The question then is it still fit for the post Brexit world?
Many would say yes. They would
argue:
-
that it is important to see the EU’s legal
system as an integrated whole where the internal market is complemented by the enforcement
role of the Commission and the system of remedies
-
that a number of these key principles still
function in the UK and especially in Northern Ireland and it is important to understand
them in the context
-
that EU law will continue to have a direct or
indirect impact on the UK for decades to come
-
that, at a minimum, studying EU law is an
exercise in comparative law. Courses that study, say, US law do not see the US
legal system through the prism of the effect of it on and in the UK
The EU Relations Law Model
Others might disagree, arguing
that the UK’s relationship with the EU has changed and this should be reflected
in our teaching. So some would advocate a course on ‘EU Relations Law’. This might cover the
Withdrawal Agreement (WA), including the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP), with
some reference to EU law principles (direct effect, remedies, equality law,
free movement of goods), and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA). Any
reference to the TCA inevitably involves some explanation of the World Trade
Organisation (WTO)
rules on which much of the free trade provisions build.
It might also involve public international law to which the TCA refers.
A permutation on the ‘EU Relations
Law’ theme is to consider how the WA and the TCA operate in domestic law. This
would involve a study of Retained EU law (REUL),
introduced by the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and the rather startling provisions
of the EU (Future Relations Act) 2020, especially s.29, which makes domestic
law subject to the provisions of the TCA.
A third model would be some sort
of hybrid, which might look like the standard model but gently adapted to
include some coverage of Brexit and the WA/TCA, or the EU Relations Law model but
with more substantive EU law included in it.
There will, of course, be
adaptations over time, as new textbooks come out and the nature of the UK/EU
relationship develops. The process is organic: what is important today – such
as the role and status of REUL - will diminish in importance in the future. Different
approaches might also be taken at undergraduate and post graduate level.
Should EU law be compulsory?
A more difficult question, and
one which is of interest to the professions, especially the bar (there is
divergence with the Solicitors’
Regulatory Authority), is whether EU law (the standard, the EU Relations Law,
or the hybrid model) continues to be a foundation (compulsory) subject for
those wishing to go on to practise. As professor of EU law, I need to declare
an interest. However, I would like to make four points as to why EU law, in
some form, should continue to be part of compulsory legal education.
First, some EU law will continue
to apply directly in the UK. For example, EU competition law has ‘extra-territorial’
application. This means that a potentially anti-competitive agreement that is
entered into by a UK, French and German company can be scrutinised under EU law
and any decision taken against the cartel may end up being challenged before
the Court of Justice.
Second, in Northern Ireland
swathes of EU law in the field of goods, electricity, VAT, equality law and
perhaps some social law will continue to operate directly as a result of the NIP.
The WA expressly provides that the principles of direct effect and supremacy
apply to the WA’s provisions. As the years go by, the WA will have less effect,
except in two areas – Northern Ireland and ‘citizens’ rights’. Where there is
uncertainty about citizens’ rights, UK courts can continue to make references
to the European Court of Justice until 2028 in cases where the law is not
clear.
Third, in order to understand the
‘onshoring’ of EU rights as ‘retained EU law’ students need to understand EU
law and its vocabulary. Courts will continue to need to look at Court of
Justice case law which has interpreted EU law, especially in respect of
pre-Brexit case law. Students – and courts – need to be able to understand what
they are reading and the special way the judgments are written.
The points made so far are
essentially technical. My fourth and final point is more fundamental. The EU
provides an interesting case study as to how to manage a federal or
quasi-federal system. It introduces students to the concepts of conferral of
powers, subsidiarity, proportionality. The EU’s internal market is the most
sophisticated in the world. It has provided something of a template for the
UK’s own internal market. Teaching internal market law also provides an entry
point into understanding the concepts of customs union and free trade areas, as
well as more broadly the language of international trade. This equips students
wishing to study UK-EU trade agreements. Without EU law, undergraduates risk
graduating with no awareness of the international trade and constitutional context
in which law operates.
So there is a strong case for EU
law – in some form – to continue to be an important part of undergraduate legal
education. The discussions should be – and are – ongoing in university common
rooms and in the more hallowed halls of the Inns of Court. And, as teachers, we
need to be able to explain to rightly questioning students what we are doing
and why.
Photo credit: Manchester Law
Library reading room, taken by KJP1
via wikicommons
