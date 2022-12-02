EU foreign policy sanctions: extending and using EU criminal law powers to enforce them

Professor Steve Peers,
University of Essex
Photo credit: Pierre Blaché, via Wikicommons
*This blog post draws upon
research for the forthcoming 5th edition of EU Justice and Home Affairs Law (OUP, 2023)
On Monday this week, the EU Council
adopted a decision
to extend EU criminal law competence to cover EU foreign policy sanctions.
Today, the EU Commission proposed
a Directive that, if agreed, would use that competence to harmonize the
criminal law of Member States on this issue. The following blog post analyses
in turn the decision and the proposed Directive, in order to assess the
potential impact.
The Decision extending competence
The legal context: criminal law
The context of the Decision is
the Treaty framework on the EU’s power to harmonize substantive criminal law.
That power is set out firstly in Article
83 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), in
particular Article 83(1), which reads as follows:
1. The
European Parliament and the Council may, by means of directives adopted in
accordance with the ordinary legislative procedure, establish minimum rules
concerning the definition of criminal offences and sanctions in the areas of
particularly serious crime with a cross-border dimension resulting from the
nature or impact of such offences or from a special need to combat them on a
common basis.
These areas of
crime are the following: terrorism, trafficking in human beings and sexual exploitation
of women and children, illicit drug trafficking, illicit arms trafficking,
money laundering, corruption, counterfeiting of means of payment, computer
crime and organised crime.
On the basis
of developments in crime, the Council may adopt a decision identifying other
areas of crime that meet the criteria specified in this paragraph. It shall act
unanimously after obtaining the consent of the European Parliament.
As can be seen, the second
sub-paragraph lists ten crimes (commonly referred to as ‘Eurocrimes’) which the
EU has competence to harmonize. That competence involves not only the
‘definition of criminal offences’ but also ‘sanctions’, ie the length of jail
terms and/or other sanctions that can be imposed as part of the criminal law.
However, these are ‘minimum rules’ – meaning that Member States can add to them
as part of their criminal law.
Since the Treaty of Lisbon
entered into force in 2009, the EU has adopted Directives regarding most of the
ten Eurocrimes, in most cases replacing older forms of EU law adopted before
the Treaty of Lisbon entered into force. The exceptions are arms trafficking,
corruption, and organized crime – although there are pre-Lisbon EU laws
concerning the latter two crimes, and other EU legislation concerning firearms
that falls short of adopting criminal sanctions for arms trafficking. In any
event, as we shall see, some arms trafficking will fall within the scope of the
new EU competence regarding criminal law and EU foreign policy sanctions.
Opt-outs apply to the new
Decision: Denmark is entirely opted out of EU criminal law adopted after the
Treaty of Lisbon, while Ireland chose to opt in. We can only speculate whether
the UK would have chosen to opt in or not.
Since the Treaty of Lisbon,
ordinary CJEU jurisdiction applies in this area – meaning that national courts
can ask the CJEU questions about the validity and interpretation of EU Directives
on substantive criminal law. (There have only been a few such references to the
CJEU by national courts). The EU Commission can also bring infringement
proceedings against Member States for late or inaccurate transposition of the
Directives which the EU adopts.
Finally, the context of EU
criminal law includes the other related competences of the EU. Article 83(2)
provides for the EU to adopt criminal law harmonization Directives also in other
areas of criminal law, where this ‘proves essential to ensure the effective
implementation of a Union policy in an area which has been subject to
harmonisation measures’. This has, for instance, been used to adopt a Directive
on fraud
against the EU’s financial interests. (It might be argued that foreign
policy sanctions already fell within the scope of Article 83(2), so the recent
decision extending the list of ‘Eurocrimes’ was unnecessary, but the EU thought
otherwise)
Furthermore, Article 82(1) gives
competence to adopt measures on mutual recognition in criminal matters, along
with other forms of cooperation between criminal law authorities, while Article
82(2) gives competence to adopt harmonization measures on national criminal
procedure – listing evidence, victims’ rights, and fair trials as areas where
the EU can act. Article 84 gives limited powers regarding crime prevention;
Article 85 gives powers relating to Eurojust, the EU agency on cooperation
between prosecutors; and Article 86 provides for a European Public Prosecutor’s
Office (EPPO) to be set up.
In practice regarding those other
powers, since the Treaty of Lisbon, the EU has adopted a few mutual recognition
measures, a law on victims’ rights, six Directives on fair trials, and
Regulations on Eurojust and the EPPO. Most of these laws update pre-Lisbon
legislation (except the fair trials Directives and the EPPO Regulation); and
there is still an important batch of pre-Lisbon law on mutual recognition (most
significantly, the European
Arrest Warrant law). Some of this legislation generates CJEU case law –
mostly regarding the European Arrest Warrant, but also there are judgments on
most of the fair trials directives and most of the other mutual recognition
measures.
The legal context: EU foreign policy sanctions
Unlike the other Eurocrimes
listed in Article 83(1), there is a body of EU law already in this field. This
has been built up on the basis of two related powers to act: first the EU’s
powers to adopt Decisions on foreign policy sanctions (along with other foreign
policy issues) on the basis of Article
29 of the Treaty of European Union (TEU). Secondly, Article
215 TFEU, which provides for most of those foreign policy sanctions to be
paralleled in the form of ordinary EU law (in practice, Regulations):
1. Where a
decision, adopted in accordance with Chapter 2 of Title V of the Treaty on
European Union, provides for the interruption or reduction, in part or
completely, of economic and financial relations with one or more third
countries, the Council, acting by a qualified majority on a joint proposal from
the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
and the Commission, shall adopt the necessary measures. It shall inform the
European Parliament thereof.
2. Where a
decision adopted in accordance with Chapter 2 of Title V of the Treaty on European
Union so provides, the Council may adopt restrictive measures under the
procedure referred to in paragraph 1 against natural or legal persons and
groups or non-State entities.
3. The acts
referred to in this Article shall include necessary provisions on legal
safeguards.
Although Article 215 provides for
qualified majority voting of Member States in the Council, the effective rule
is actually unanimity, for that is the rule which applies (with marginal
exceptions) to the adoption of the EU foreign policy measures which the Article
215 legislation gives effect to. The
Commission proposed
a few years ago to drop unanimity here, but Member States didn’t bite. (They
would have to agree unanimously to change the voting rule).
Over the years, there have been a
lot of EU foreign policy sanctions and a lot of litigation – mostly direct
challenges to the validity of the sanctions measures by the persons or companies
(or even the States)
concerned by them in the EU General Court. That Court’s judgments can be appealed
to the CJEU; and national
courts have occasionally asked the CJEU about the interpretation or
validity of sanctions decisions too. (Although in general the CJEU has no
jurisdiction over EU foreign policy measures – an exception which the Court has
been slowly nibbling
away at for awhile – as an exception to the exception, the CJEU has its
normal jurisdiction over foreign policy sanctions: see Article
275 TFEU).
Given that the new Eurocrime
refers back to a body of EU law, it is thematically very similar to the areas covered
by the EU’s separate powers to harmonize criminal law to give effect to EU
policies, as set out in Article 83(2) TFEU – for instance, see the proposed new
Directive on environmental
crime, which refers back to specific EU legislation.
The details of the Decision
The main text of the Decision
simply adds the breach of EU foreign policy sanctions to the list of
Eurocrimes. Note that this is a breach of EU
sanctions: the Decision does not give the EU power to harmonize criminal law as
regards the breach of purely national
foreign policy sanctions. (How much power Member States have to adopt national
sanctions is an interesting question, but need not concern us further here,
because of this distinction).
On the other hand, the new
competence is not limited to breach
of EU foreign policy sanctions relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Even though that event is obviously what led the EU to extend its competence,
as acknowledged in the preamble to the Decision, there is nothing in the
wording of the Decision to say that it only applies to sanctions against
Russia. Indeed, the Commission proposal
for the Decision noted that the EU has forty sanctions regimes, applying not
only to countries but also ‘targeting proliferation and use of chemical
weapons, cyberattacks, human rights violations and terrorism’. (For more details,
see the Council website,
especially its sanctions map).
The anti-terrorism sanctions have been around for awhile, attracting high
profile litigation such as cases involving Mr Kadi
or Hamas;
the human
rights sanctions are fairly new, but will sometimes cross over with other
sanctions – see, for instance, the sanctions against Putin’s alleged allies, the
Wagner Group, for human rights breaches (along with links to other EU
sanction measures).
In terms of the type of sanctions covered, the preamble
also makes clear that this is broad, applying not only to economic sanctions
such as restrictions on trade or financial relations, but to bans on entry into
the territory (which are also already given effect to by listing the sanctioned
people in the Schengen Information System) and to arms embargoes.
Much of the preamble to the
Decision justifies this new extension of EU competence on the basis of the
criteria set out in Article 83(1) TFEU, which any extension of competence has
to satisfy: ‘particularly serious crime with a cross-border dimension resulting
from the nature or impact of such offences or from a special need to combat
them on a common basis’. For instance, the preamble refers to the threats to
international peace and security dealt with by sanctions as being ‘particularly
serious’, as well as the cross-border scale of the offences.
The proposed Directive
Content of the proposal
The proposed Directive has
similarities to other Directives in this area – see, for instance, the
Directive on harmonization of criminal law as regards terrorism.
But there are also some new elements compared to other Directives; and in any
event, it is the EU’s first foray into adopting criminal law relating to EU
foreign policy sanctions.
It should be stressed that (as
the preamble to the Decision confirms) the Directive would not make breaches of EU foreign policy sanctions criminal for the first time in most Member States.
Just as with issues like terrorism and drug trafficking, these were already
crimes in most national laws before EU law came along. But the details of the
national laws probably differed more before the EU got involved; the point of
the EU’s involvement is to harmonize
the national laws somewhat.
Today’s proposal would require
Member States to criminalize nine types of breach of EU sanctions, such as
trading in goods or services covered by EU sanctions, providing financial
services despite an EU law sanction, or even enabling the entry or transit of a
person covered by an entry ban deriving from EU sanctions (in effect, an
immigration law offence that might overlap with the pre-existing EU law on facilitation
of illegal entry and residence in general – although the EU
criminal law in that area is less detailed than today’s proposal). In every
case, an intentional breach would have to be criminalized; and in most cases,
‘serious negligence’ resulting in the breach would have to be criminalized too.
As with the Decision on competence, the Directive would not be limited just to
sanctions against Russia, but would apply to EU foreign policy sanctions across
the board.
There is a novel clause on the
position of lawyers advising those accused of sanctions breaches:
Nothing in
paragraph 2 [the list of crimes] shall be understood as imposing an obligation
on legal professionals to report information which is obtained in strict
connection with judicial, administrative or arbitral proceedings, whether
before, during or after judicial proceedings, or in the course of ascertaining
the legal position of a client. Legal advice in those circumstances shall be
protected by professional secrecy, except where the legal professional is
taking part in the violation of Union restrictive measures, the legal advice is
provided for the purposes of violating Union restrictive measures, or the legal
professional knows that the client is seeking legal advice for the purposes of
violating Union restrictive measures.
There is also a specific guarantee
for the right to silence, and exemptions for goods or services provided for
daily use, failure to report, or humanitarian aid for those in need. Inchoate
offences of incitement and (in most cases) attempts are also criminalized, as
is aiding and abetting. As for penalties, Member States must provide for a
maximum possible penalty of at least five years for most offences, and one year
for the rest – subject to a threshold of €100,000 being involved (which can be
satisfied by a linked series of offences). Otherwise, Member States are obliged
to provide at least for the possibility of some imprisonment (for instance for
sanctions with a lower value, or breach of an entry ban), and in all cases to
provide for additional penalties, such as fines.
Legal persons are subject to
liability, too, and must be subject to penalties such as shutting down the
business or withdrawal of its licences. This is a longer list than usually
provided for in EU criminal law Directives. Criminal liability must be
aggravated in certain cases (such as organized crime, or breach of duty by a
public official or a professional), and mitigated in others (where the offender
‘flips’ on his or her criminal associates).
Criminal jurisdiction would apply
more widely than under most EU criminal law Directives, where it usually
applies to acts committed on the territory (sometimes with further elaboration)
or by nationals. Here it would apply also to habitual residents, and the
territory is further defined as including a Member State’s airspace or any
aircraft or vessel under its jurisdiction.
Unusually, there would be rules
on limitation periods, ie when Member States would be out of time to bring a
prosecution or enforce a sentence. In most cases the limitation period would be
five years, with a possibility for derogation. Previously Member States have
only agreed to regulate this issue via EU law as regards fraud against the EU
budget (although the pending proposals on environmental crime and violence
against women would also address it).
Finally, there would be links to
other EU law (besides, obviously, the sanctions laws themselves). The proposal
would link up with EU law on money laundering and confiscation, plus there is a
novel link to the EU legislation on whistleblowers:
that law must also apply to protect those in a company or organization who tip
off the authorities about breaches of sanctions. Conversely, there is no
proposed amendment of the law on the European Arrest Warrant – even though
breach of EU foreign policy sanctions is not
on the list of crimes where the dual criminality condition for extradition must
be waived. However, prosecution or sentences for sanctions breaches will
sometimes fall within areas where dual criminality has to be waived (like
terrorism or organized crime); and the dual criminality condition is more
likely to be met as a result of the harmonization Directive anyway (it may even
be met already, simply by virtue of the foreign policy sanctions measures
themselves).
The legislative process
Opt-outs will apply to the
proposed Directive: again, Denmark is entirely opted out of EU criminal law
adopted after the Treaty of Lisbon, while Ireland can choose to opt in or not.
Again, we can only speculate whether the UK would have chosen to opt in or out.
Other Member States have a form
of protection for their interests too. Although the ‘ordinary legislative
procedure’ applies to the adoption of laws in this area (see the text of Article
83(1) above), which means only a qualified majority of Member States in the
Council is necessary to adopt a law (along with agreement of the European
Parliament), Article 83(3) TFEU provides that if a Member State believes that a
Directive ‘would affect fundamental aspects of its criminal justice system’, it
can effectively pull an ‘emergency brake’ and ask EU leaders to discuss the
issue. If there’s no agreement at that level, if at least nine Member States
still want to participate in the proposed law, they can trigger ‘enhanced
cooperation’ to go ahead – without the objecting Member State(s) – on a fast-track
basis. To date, Article 83(3) has not been used, although its mere existence
may have meant that any concerns Member States have raised about their criminal
justice systems received particular attention during negotiations.
Comments
It’s difficult to see what impact
the extension of competence, in conjunction with the proposal to harmonize the
law (if adopted), would have in practice, without more detail on what changes
would be made to national law as a consequence of its adoption. One issue with
criminal law – just as with non-criminal forms of regulation of conduct – is of
course the resources and expertise necessary to investigate and bring prosecutions.
On this point, the prospect of extending competence to the European Public
Prosecutor’s Office to include breaches of EU foreign policy sanctions has been
raised
by the German and French justice ministers. This would certainly be a big
development if it happens (extensions of EPPO competence need unanimous
agreement of Member States, although some Member States have opted out of the
EPPO; the Commission’s proposal to extend
its competence to terrorism has not been agreed so far).
Is this extension of EU competence
an example of the endless EU power-grabs so feared by the EU’s critics? On this,
it’s notable that the extension came on the eve of the thirteenth anniversary of
the Lisbon Treaty entering into force – and yet it’s the first such extension of
competence in that whole time. By contrast, Member States have not yet agreed
an earlier proposal to extend the list of Eurocrimes to cover hate
speech and hate crimes. Nor, as noted above, have they agreed the proposal
to drop unanimous voting for some foreign policy measures – or to drop unanimity
in a
number of other areas which the Commission proposed years ago.
The extension of competence is
better understood as part of the EU’s response to the Russian invasion of
Ukraine – which has also prompted developments in the use of EU defence powers,
and the first-ever use of the long-dormant temporary
protection Directive. By itself, the extension of EU competence and the use
of those new powers will not end the invasion – and, as noted already, it
applies to other EU sanctions too. Nor does it address the criticism that that
those sanctions are too little and too late. But it may make some contribution
to the effective implementation of those sanctions which have been established
to oppose the invasion, and in any event it sends a political message that the
EU is stepping up their enforcement.
No comments:
Post a Comment