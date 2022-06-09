It’s the end – but the moment has been prepared for: the CJEU confirms that UK citizens have lost EU citizenship

Professor Steve Peers, University of Essex
In today’s judgment,
the CJEU has finally confirmed that UK citizens lost EU citizenship as a
consequence of Brexit, following the earlier Advocate-General’s opinion,
which I discussed here.
(There are other pending cases on this issue – see my compilation
of Brexit litigation – but there’s no reason to think that the CJEU
would decide them differently).
The judgment is striking for the
extent to which it dismisses arguments that British citizens have retained EU
citizenship. It’s definitely the end of an era. And yet, it also contains
foreshadowing of issues that will be relevant to the post-Brexit future
relationship between the UK and the EU.
Summary of the judgment
The case concerned a UK citizen
resident in France, who lost the right to vote in local elections following
Brexit day (1 February 2020) as a consequence of no longer being a national of
a Member State, and therefore no longer having the right to vote in local
elections. She challenged her removal from the electoral roll on the grounds that
she could no longer vote in the UK (as she had been abroad more than 15 years),
and a French court asked the CJEU questions about the interpretation of EU law
and the validity of the EU Council decision to conclude the withdrawal
agreement. In the UK citizen’s view,
the loss of EU citizenship status ‘cannot be an automatic consequence of the
United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union’, because ‘that loss
infringes the principles of legal certainty and proportionality and also
constitutes discrimination between Union citizens and an infringement of her
freedom of movement’.
However, the Court began by
observing that ‘citizenship of the Union requires possession of the nationality
of a Member State’, by reference to the Treaty provisions which say just that.
In the Court’s view, ‘the authors of the Treaties thus established an
inseparable and exclusive link between possession of the nationality of a
Member State and not only the acquisition, but
also the retention, of the status of citizen of the Union’ (emphasis added).
The Court placed its prior case law holding that EU citizenship ‘is destined to
be the fundamental status of nationals of the Member States’ in that context.
It also noted that in the various Treaty provisions on EU citizens’ rights, ‘none
of those provisions enshrines that right in favour of nationals of a third
State’.
It then agreed with the
Commission’s argument that there was no exception from those who moved within
the EU: the exercise of free movement rights is ‘consequently, not such as to
enable him or her to retain the status of citizen of the Union and all the
rights attached thereto by the FEU Treaty if, following the withdrawal of his
or her State of origin from the European Union, he or she no longer holds the
nationality of a Member State’.
Secondly, the Court reiterated
prior case law that the UK chose to leave unilaterally, ‘in accordance with its
own constitutional requirements’, and that the leaving Member State is not ‘required
to take its decision in concert with the other Member States or with the EU
institutions’: ‘[t]he decision to withdraw is for that Member State alone to
take, in accordance with its constitutional requirements, and therefore depends
solely on its sovereign choice’. Having left the EU in accordance with Article
50, the UK ‘is no longer, as from’ the date of entry into force of the withdrawal
agreement, ‘a Member State’. It followed that ‘as from 1 February 2020,
United Kingdom nationals no longer hold the nationality of a Member State, but
that of a third State’. And ‘possession of the nationality of a Member State is
an essential condition for a person to be able to acquire and retain the status
of citizen of the Union and to benefit fully from the rights attaching to that
status. The loss of nationality of a Member State therefore entails, for the
person concerned, the automatic loss
of his or her status as a citizen of the Union’ (emphasis added). Being ‘nationals
of a third State as from 1 February 2020’, UK citizens ‘lost the status of
a citizen of the Union as from that date’, so ‘no longer enjoy’ voting rights
in local elections. ‘It is irrelevant, in that regard, that United Kingdom
nationals have previously exercised their right to reside in a Member State’.
Was the loss of EU
citizenship disproportionate? In the Court’s view, this was ‘an automatic
consequence of the sole sovereign decision taken by the United Kingdom to
withdraw from the European Union’; and the 15-year rule ‘is a choice of
electoral law made by that former Member State, now a third State’. There was
no need to carry out an ‘individual examination’ of the loss of citizenship:
here the Court distinguished Brexit from its prior case law in which it ruled
that loss of EU citizenship resulting from a Member State depriving a person of
its nationality in individual cases needed
to be justified – as distinct from (again) ‘the automatic result of a sovereign
decision made by a former Member State, under Article 50(1) TEU, to
withdraw from the European Union and thus to become a third State with respect
to the European Union’. So ‘case-law arising from those various judgments
cannot therefore be applied to a situation such as that in the main proceedings’.
The Court then
dismissed a more technical argument that the withdrawal agreement must be
interpreted to mean that voting rights in local elections for British citizens
were retained. (In fact, the provisions on the transition period expressly excluded the
application of this right). The Court observed that the argument being made ‘would
create an asymmetry between the rights conferred by that agreement on
United Kingdom nationals and Union citizens’, which it ruled was ‘contrary to
the purpose of that agreement’, as the preamble stated the objective of ensuring
‘mutual protection for citizens of
the Union and for United Kingdom nationals who exercised their respective
rights of free movement before the end of the transition period’.
Similarly, the
Court noted that after the end of the transition period, the citizens’ rights Part
of the withdrawal agreement (discussed here) ‘lays down…rules designed to protect, on
a reciprocal and equal basis, the situation of citizens of the Union and that
of United Kingdom nationals…who exercised their rights to freedom of movement
before the end of the transition period.’ It stated that ‘[t]he purpose of
those rules, which apply…as from the end of the transition period, is…to ensure
reciprocal protection for Union citizens and United Kingdom nationals….those
rules concern the rights connected with residence, the rights of employed and
self-employed persons, professional qualifications and the coordination of
social security systems.’ But the citizens’ rights part did not retain voting rights after the end of the
transition period either. The prohibition on discrimination on grounds of
nationality in the withdrawal agreement only applied to citizens’ rights listed
in the agreement – which did not include voting rights. Yet again, the Court
noted that the deprivation of this right followed from ‘the United Kingdom’s
sovereign decision to withdraw from the European Union’. Various rights in the
EU Treaties equally did not help, because (again) UK citizens ‘are no longer
nationals of a Member State’.
The Court did,
however, note that Member States retain a right ‘to grant, under conditions
which they lay down in their national law, a right to vote and to stand as a
candidate to nationals of a third State residing in their territory’. (A number
of Member States and the UK have indeed to some extent retained voting rights
in local elections).
Next, the Court turned to
questions about the validity of the Council’s decision to conclude the
withdrawal agreement. It confirmed prior case law that it had the jurisdiction
to examine whether treaties which the EU has concluded are ‘compatible with the
Treaties and with the rules of international law which, in accordance with the
Treaties, are binding on the Union’, although in that context it could only
rule on whether the EU decision concluding
the treaty was valid, not whether the treaty itself was valid. However, the
Court ruled that arguments about voting in European Parliament elections, and EU citizens voting in the UK, were irrelevant – focussing on the
issue litigated in the national court (UK citizens voting in the EU).
The Court dismissed all the
arguments that the decision to conclude the withdrawal agreement was invalid. Again,
various Articles of the EU Treaties were not relevant, because as Article 50
says, the Treaties have ‘ceased to apply to the United Kingdom from the date of
entry into force of that agreement’, therefore UK nationals ‘no longer hold, as
from that date, the nationality of a Member State but that of a third State. It
follows that, as from that date, they are no longer citizens of the Union.’
As for the principle of
proportionality, the Court took the view that:
there is
nothing in the documents before the Court to suggest that the European Union,
as a contracting party to the Withdrawal Agreement, exceeded the limits of its
discretion in the conduct of external relations, by not requiring that, in that
agreement in general or in Article 127 thereof in particular, a right to
vote and to stand as a candidate in municipal elections in the Member State of
residence be provided for United Kingdom nationals who exercised their right to
reside in a Member State before the end of the transition period.
It reiterated
prior case law that ‘the EU institutions enjoy broad discretion in policy
decisions in the conduct of external relations’ and noted that:
In the
exercise of their prerogatives in that area, those institutions may enter into
international agreements based, inter alia, on the principle of reciprocity and
mutual advantages. Thus, they are not required to grant, unilaterally,
third-country nationals rights such as the right to vote and to stand as a
candidate in municipal elections in the Member State of residence, which,
moreover, is reserved solely to Union citizens….
Therefore the EU
Council ‘cannot be criticised for’ concluding the withdrawal agreement
without ensuring a continued right to vote for UK citizens in local EU elections.
And again, the loss of a voting right in
the UK under the 15-year rule was a decision by the UK, not attributable to the
EU.
Comments
The judgment is very similar to
the Advocate-General’s opinion, although it does not include the point in the
opinion that Member States chose not to confer on the EU the power to determine
who can become an EU citizen. I don’t think this means it’s likely that the
Court would rule, if asked somehow, that the EU does have such power; its judgment implicitly suggests there’s no such power (as the judgment confirms
that EU citizenship is exclusively for nationals of Member States). In any
event, there’s no sign that the EU institutions and Member States have any
interest in unilaterally creating some form of EU consolation citizenship for
Brits. The excited suggestion of one MEP to this end is not a source of EU law.
Nor does the judgment repeat the
opinion’s observation that the applicant could simply obtain French citizenship,
or the explicit conclusion that the applicant had no legitimate expectation to
the retention of EU citizenship (although one might conclude that the Court
implicitly rejects this when it attributes the responsibility for the
consequences of withdrawal to the UK).
The centre-piece
of the Court’s judgment is the simple linguistic interpretation of the
Treaties: EU citizenship is conferred upon nationals of Member States; the UK
is no longer a Member State; therefore UK nationals are no longer citizens of
the Union. The Court does not explicitly address the argument that the Treaties
only provide rules on the acquisition
of EU citizenship, but not its loss;
but it implicitly rejects them by ruling that the loss of EU citizenship
follows from the withdrawal from the EU. In my view, this line of argument is
unfounded because it imports words into the Treaties that don’t exist: there’s
no wording in the definition of EU citizenship in the Treaties to suggest that this
is solely a rule on how that citizenship is acquired.
And it’s reasonable to deduce that there’s no need for an explicit provision on
the loss of EU citizenship, because Article 50 covers that ground by necessary
implication. Also, a key means of how EU citizenship is acquired in practice is
by accession to the EU – which the withdrawal process mirrors. So the more
logical comparison is between the collective,
not the individual, acquisition and loss
of EU citizenship.
Also,
the Court is keen to point out that the consequences of the loss of EU
citizenship follow from the UK’s sovereign decision to leave the EU. This is
consistent with prior CJEU case law (see Wightman and Shindler,
discussed here and here). It again points out (and some Remainers seem
unwilling to accept this) that the process of leaving the EU is up to the
national law of the Member State choosing to leave, with no approval from the
EU required (the notion that the EU ‘shouldn’t have let the UK leave’, or should
somehow consider various facts – still less wild allegations – about the process
of leaving, is obviously unfounded). In this context, it is worth remembering
that some on the Leave side were prone to misleading or false comments about
the impact for Brits of leaving the EU: for instance, this infamous tweet by the current Prime
Minister (‘Brexit will make no difference’).
The
Court does knock on the head the attempt to rely on the previous case law on
the loss of EU citizenship (Rottmann, Tjebbes and Wiener
Landesregierung – see discussion here),
because they all concern the loss of EU citizenship via means of loss of nationality of a Member State.
In fact, those judgments reinforce, not contradict, the logic of today’s ruling
– that there is an inextricable link between EU citizenship and nationality of
a Member State.
Today’s judgment is the end of
the assumption – strongly held by many – that EU citizenship is a status conferred
upon individuals, not a status linked to a state’s membership of the European
Union. There’s certainly an argument that EU citizenship should be based on the former
approach, the wording of the Treaties (as the judgment confirms) points
inescapably to the latter. Member States simply did not choose to create a
status of EU citizenship independently from that of nationality of a Member
State.
Finally, though, there are interesting
nods to the post-Brexit future in the Court’s judgment. Although it does not
mention the possible relevance of EU law on long-term resident non-EU citizens
(on which, see here
as regards its application to Brits, and here
and here
as regards proposals for reform), it goes out of its way to mention the
citizens’ rights provisions of the withdrawal agreement, which now govern the
position of those EU citizens who moved to the UK, and UK citizens who moved to
the EU, before the end of the transition period. In this context (and other
contexts), it mentions the importance of reciprocity in EU external relations –
implicitly echoing the concerns of those who thought that arguments for Brits to
retain EU citizenship, like some demands made by Leave supporters, sought to ‘have
their cake and eat it too’. The Court also notes that the EU institutions have
great political discretion in external relations. Time will tell whether, if
UK/EU relations deteriorate still further, this might come to be seen as ‘the
gun in the first act’.
Photo: Garry Knight, via Wikimedia
commons
