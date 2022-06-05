Greater Coherence for the Ne Bis in Idem Principle, at Last: The Bpost Judgment (C-117/20)

Victor Davio and Ilaria Gambardella*
*Victor is a PhD Researcher at the Institute for European Law, KU
Leuven and Assistant in Constitutional Law at University Saint-Louis Brussels
and Ilaria is Teaching Assistant and Research Associate at the Institute for
European Law, KU Leuven. They are part of the RESHUFFLE research project hosted
by KU Leuven under the direction of Prof. Elise Muir, and supported by the
European Research Council (European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and
innovation programme, grant agreement No 851621).
Introduction
On 22 March 2022, the European Court of Justice (‘the ECJ’) delivered
in Grand Chamber its judgment in the bpost case (C-117/20), which brings significant developments regarding the principle of ne
bis in idem as enshrined in Article 50 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights
(‘the Charter’). On the same day, the ECJ, also in Grand Chamber, rendered its
judgment in the Nordzucker case (C‑151/20) which concerned the ne bis in idem principle in the field of
competition law and in which the ECJ developed a similar approach to the bpost judgment in several respects. We
will refer to the Nordzucker
judgement to the extent that it is relevant for the analysis.
These judgments, and in particular the bpost judgment which will be
discussed below, constitute a step forward towards greater coherence on ne bis in
idem, a principle which has been deemed ‘among the most complex
legal issues involving fundamental rights’. Also known as the prohibition of double jeopardy, the ne bis in
idem principle has a double rationale: on the one hand, it is a rule of criminal procedure which aims to
ensure legal certainty and a fair administration of criminal justice; on the
other hand, it is an individual right which seeks to protect the individual
from abuses of the ius puniendi. This
principle is notably relevant in the context of the so-called dual proceedings, namely where a natural or legal person is subject to both criminal
and administrative proceedings for the same misconduct and the latter
proceedings are criminal within the meaning of the Charter or the European
Convention of Human Rights (‘the ECHR’).
In the European landscape, the ne bis in idem principle has been
characterised by a phenomenon of double fragmentation. The first is within EU
law itself: the principle has been scattered in various legal instruments and
has been subject to divergent interpretations by the ECJ depending on the area
concerned, including between competition law and other areas of EU law. The
second is between EU law and the ECHR: over the past years, the ECJ and the
ECtHR have developed different methodologies for the application of the ne bis in idem principle, which places
difficulties on national judges who are bound by both sets of rules.
The judgment commented upon provides a welcome, albeit partial,
solution to this double fragmentation. Firstly, the ECJ departs from the
dichotomy between competition law and other fields of EU law, by holding that
the scope of protection of ne bis in idem is the same in all fields of EU law.
Secondly, the ECJ aligns its case-law on the ECtHR case-law, and in particular
on the Grand Chamber judgment A and B v. Norway of 15 November 2016. There is no perfect coherence between the ECJ
and ECtHR case-law, however, since the CJEU confirmed its approach developed in
the Menci judgment (C-524/15) which entails that the ne bis in idem principle must be submitted
to the proportionality test under Art. 52(1) Charter, as we shall see below.
Bpost, the incumbent postal
services provider in Belgium, offers its services to two main categories of
clients: the bulk mailers, which are end consumers, and the mail preparation
firms, which are consolidators. As for 2010, bpost established a new tariff
system for advertising and administrative mail items based on the ‘per sender’
model. Under the new system, the discounts granted to the consolidators are
calculated on the volume of mail items deposited individually by each sender
and no longer on the total amount of items from all senders for which the
consolidators provided their services.
Due to this new tariff
system, bpost was fined twice. First, the Belgian Postal Regulator imposed a
fine for infringement of the non-discrimination rule related to tariffs in the
postal sector. It considered that the new tariff system created an unjustified
difference of treatment between the two main categories of clients. The
decision was annulled by the Brussels Court of Appeal in a decision which
became final. Second, the Belgian Competition Authority imposed on bpost a fine
on the ground of abuse of dominant position. It estimated that the new tariff
had an exclusionary effect on consolidators and potential competitors. Once again,
the Brussels Court of Appeal annulled the decision on the ground that it was
contrary to the ne bis in idem principle. After the decision was set aside by
the Court of Cassation, the case came back to the Court of appeal which,
therefore, submitted a request for a preliminary ruling to the ECJ.
The referring court stated
that the two proceedings conducted by the Belgian Postal Regulator and the
Belgian Competition Authority lead both to the imposition of administrative
penalties of criminal nature. However, these penalties aimed to punish
different offences: in one case, the infringement of non-discrimination in the
postal sector and in the other case, the infringement of competition law. In
the field of competition law, three criteria are required to verify whether the
‘idem’ condition is fulfilled, namely the same facts, the same offender and the
same legal interest protected. However, the latter criterion is not applied in
the case law relating to other fields of EU law. Therefore, the referring court
asked the ECJ whether it had to rely on the case law on the application of ne
bis in idem in the field of competition law (Toshiba
(C-17/10)) or rather on the line of
cases related to the Menci judgement.
The Opinion of Advocate
General Bobek
The starting point for Advocate General Bobek’s Opinion is that the ECJ
case-law on the ne bis in idem principle is ‘marked by fragmentation and
partial incoherence’ (§3) and can ‘be described as a mosaic of parallel
regimes’ (§85). In a pedagogical manner, the Advocate General paints a picture
of this mosaic by discussing successively the protected legal interest in EU
competition law (§43-52), ne bis in idem in the area of freedom, security and
justice (§53-62), the case-law of the ECtHR (§63-74) and the developments in
the Menci judgment (§75-84).
In his view, such a situation of fragmentation is untenable for
three reasons. First, because the area of competition law cannot, per se and in
the abstract, be considered different from other areas of EU law and therefore
be subject to a different test (§92). Secondly, because of the unpredictability
of the tests since there is no rule to determine which test applies when two of
the areas of application of the ne bis in idem principle overlap in a case
(§93). Thirdly, because the same provision of primary law, Art. 50 of the
Charter, should not have a different content depending on the area of EU law to
which it is applied (§95).
Should the test developed by the ECJ in Menci prevail across all EU areas? According to the Advocate
General, this question requires a negative answer. In his opinion, the Menci judgment is a problematic decision
in that it submits the ne bis in idem principle to the Article 52 Charter test
and analyses this principle in the light of proportionality. He submits that:
‘Article 50 of the Charter is a bar. If validly triggered, it prevents the
other proceedings from even starting. Such a bar must be defined ex ante and
normatively’ (§107). The Advocate General thus favours a procedural version of
the ne bis idem principle (which prevents ex ante the introduction of new
proceedings) over a substantive version of this principle (which analyses ex
post the proportionality of different sanctions under Article 52 of the
Charter).
Then, the Advocate General argues in favour of the introduction of a
threefold test for the assessment of the idem for the purposes of Article 50 of
the Charter. This test would be based on a triple identity: an identity (1) of
the offender, (2) of the relevant facts, and (3) of the protected legal
interest (§133). What should be understood as a protected legal interest? In
his view, it corresponds to ‘the societal good or social value that the given
legislative framework or part thereof is intended to protect and uphold’
(§136). Insofar as the ‘bis’ condition (i.e. the existence of a prior final
decision) and this triple identity of idem are met, the ne bis in idem
principle would preclude the introduction of new proceedings.
In the bpost case, the Advocate General suggests that the triple
identity, subject to verification by the referring court, has not been met, in
particular in view of a difference in the protected legal interest. While the
Belgian postal regulator fined bpost in order to avoid discrimination and
ensure the transparency of the internal market for postal services, the Belgian
Competition Authority sanctioned bpost’s anti-competitive practices (§160-162).
The aim pursued by the two regulators was therefore different.
The judgment of the ECJ
The ECJ starts its
reasoning by reminding that the ne bis in idem is a fundamental principle of EU
law which is now enshrined in Article 50 of the Charter. The principle, which
corresponds to that provided in Article 4 Protocol 7 ECHR, prohibits a duplication
of proceedings or penalties of a criminal nature for the same acts and against
the same person (§23).
The application of the ne
bis in idem principle is subject to a twofold condition: (1) there must be a
prior final decision as to the merits of the case (the ‘bis’ condition) and (2)
the prior decision or the subsequent proceedings must concern the same facts
(the ‘idem’ condition). The identity of material facts is the criterion to
assess the existence of the same offence and is defined by the ECJ as ‘a set of
concrete circumstances stemming from events which are, in essence, the same, in
that they involve the same perpetrator and are inextricably linked together in
time and space’ (§37). The ECJ adds that, for the purpose of establishing the
existence of the same offence, the legal interest protected is not relevant, ‘in
so far as the scope of the protection conferred by Article 50 cannot vary from
one field of law to another’ (§34-35). Therefore, the ECJ explicitly rejects
the condition of the legal interest protected which was traditionally only required
in the field of competition law (Toshiba
(C-17/10)). In doing so, the ECJ accepts the suggestion of Advocate General
Bobek to harmonise its case law on the application of the ne bis in idem
principle. The ECJ had been already invited in the past to depart from the different
approach to the application of the ne bis in idem in competition law by both AG Kokott in Toshiba (§ 114-118) and AG Wahl in Powszechny (§45).
Subsequently, the ECJ
clarifies that when the two conditions are met, the duplication of proceedings
or penalties does not constitute a violation, but a limitation of the
fundamental rights guaranteed by Article 50 of the Charter. On that point, the
ECJ rejects the suggestion of the Advocate General to consider the ne bis in
idem ‘as a bar’. Hence, a limitation to the ne bis in idem principle might be
justified according to Article 52(1) of the Charter if the duplication of
proceedings is aimed to protect distinct legitimate objectives and does not
exceed what is appropriate and necessary in order to obtain these objectives. The
ECJ affirms that ‘the the fact that two sets of proceedings are pursuing distinct
objectives of general interest which it is legitimate to protect cumulatively
can be taken into account, in an analysis of the proportionality of the
duplication of proceedings and penalties, as a factor that would justify that
duplication, provided that those proceedings are complementary and that the
additional burden which that duplication represents can accordingly be
justified by the two objectives pursued’ (§49). In this paragraph, as it will
be stressed in the comments below, the Court heavily relies on the ECHR case-law
(A and B v Norway).
Regarding the circumstances
of the case, the ECJ recognises that the two proceedings pursue two distinct
legitimate objectives which are, in one case, the liberalisation of the
internal market for postal services and, in the other case, the protection of a
fair competition on the market. The ECJ leaves to the national authorities to
ascertain whether the duplication of proceedings was justified in the specific
case. In conclusion, according to the ECJ, Article 50 Charter does not preclude
the duplication of proceedings in circumstances such as those of the case,
provided that a series of circumstances are respected, which is an evaluation that
belongs to the referring Court.
Comments
A salient feature of the ECJ’s judgment in the bpost case is that it brings more coherence and consistency to the
ne bis in idem principle, which was marked by its high degree of fragmentation.
It does so, first and foremost, by harmonising its application within EU law
itself, by holding that the scope of protection of the ne bis in idem principle
enshrined in Article 50 of the Charter is the same in all areas of EU law,
unless otherwise provided by EU law (see also Nordzucker, §40). In doing so, the ECJ set aside the dichotomy
between competition law and other areas of EU law, the former having
historically been the subject of separate case law as to the application of the
ne bis in idem principle (Toshiba
(C-17/10) and Slovak Telekom (C-857/19)).
Furthermore, the ECJ further develops a common understanding of the
ne bis in idem principle at a pan-European level by aligning its approach on
the ECtHR case-law. That the ECJ relies on the latter case-law may not come as
a surprise in the light of Article 52(3) of the Charter, according to which the
Charter rights shall have the same meaning and scope as those of the
corresponding rights guaranteed by the ECHR. Since Article 50 corresponds to
Article 4 of Protocol No 7 to the ECHR, its meaning and scope must be similar
to those established by the ECHR. The explanations to the
Charter indicate that the meaning
and the scope of the guaranteed rights are determined not only by the text of the
ECHR and its Protocols, but also by the ECtHR case-law.
Yet, what is singular about the bpost
case is the extent to which the ECJ draws on the latter case-law. While the ECJ
had referred to the ECtHR case-law in its Menci
judgment (Menci, §61), the ECJ relies
on the latter case-law in a more explicit and clear manner. Notably, the ECJ
embraces the concept of ‘coherent whole’ developed in the ECtHR A and B v. Norway judgment. Repeating
almost identically the wording of the latter’s judgment (A and B v. Norway, §121), the ECJ considers that: ‘public
authorities can legitimately choose complementary legal responses to certain
conduct that is harmful to society through different procedures forming a
coherent whole so as to address different aspects of the social problem
involved, provided that the accumulated legal responses do not represent an
excessive burden for the individual concerned’ (bpost, §49). Furthermore, in order to determine whether the
duplication of procedures and sanctions pursuing distinct legitimate aims is
strictly necessary, the CJEU identifies a series of factors largely inspired by
the case-law of the ECtHR, namely that (1) there are clear and precise rules
making it possible to predict which acts or omissions are liable to be subject
to a duplication of proceedings and penalties and that there will be
coordination between the different authorities; that (2) the two sets of proceedings
have been conducted in a manner that is sufficiently coordinated and within a
proximate timeframe; and that (3) any penalty that may have been imposed in the
proceedings that were first in time was taken into account in the assessment of
the second penalty burden (bpost, §51;
compare with A and B v. Norway,
§132-134).
In spite of the increasing
convergence between the case-law of the ECJ and the ECHR, some differences
still persist regarding the scope of the principle and the methodology adopted
by the two European Courts when they apply the ne bis in idem principle.
First, regarding the scope,
in the ECHR context the ne bis in idem applies only within the jurisdiction of
one Member State, while under EU law it also applies between several Member
States. In other words, at EU level, the ne bis in idem principle has developed
from a domestic to a transnational level. This is also attested by the Nordzucker
case, which concerns two proceedings before two national competition
authorities of different Member States.
Second, the two Courts
still adopt a slightly different methodological approach to achieve the same
result. On the one hand the ECHR only recognises the possibility of a
duplication of proceedings when the two proceedings are complementary to each
other, so that they can be considered ‘as a whole’, i.e. as one single set of
proceedings. In principle, no exceptions and limitations to the principle are
possible. On the other hand, in bpost the ECJ explicitly confirms that a
duality of proceedings is accepted and refers to the concept of ‘coherent whole’.
However, the duplication of proceedings
is considered by the ECJ as a limitation of the principle of ne bis in idem which
is subject to the Article 52(1) Charter test and the fulfilment of a series of
conditions that are shaped on the ECHR case-law.
Overall, the bpost judgment can be seen as a positive
development for the ne bis in idem principle in Europe. It is an important step
out of the ne bis idem maze, so to speak. It contributes to greater coherence
and clarity regarding this principle, which has long been difficult to grasp
for EU (fundamental rights) lawyers. In doing so, this judgment also eases the
work of national courts which are at the intersection of at least three
fundamental rights legal systems, namely the ECHR, EU fundamental rights and
national fundamental rights, and whose role should be facilitated by the ECJ
and the ECtHR in view of the increasing complexity of human rights in Europe.
