Monday, 27 April 2026

The Fiction of Non-Entry Meets the Fiction of Remaining: AG Emiliou in Sedrata

 


 

Andreina De Leo*, Post-doctoral researcher, Maastricht University

 

* Funded by the European Union (ERC, SoftEn project, 101165167, PI: Lilian Tsourdi). Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Council. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

 

Photo credit: Fred Romero, via Wikimedia commons

 

Introduction

 

On 23 April 2026, Advocate General Nicholas Emiliou delivered his Opinion in Sedrata, one of two pending preliminary references concerning the Italy–Albania Protocol. The Opinion marks a significant development in the ongoing proceedings before the Court of Justice of the European Union, addressing for the first time the question of whether asylum and return procedures may be conducted in a third country while remaining fully under the jurisdiction of a Member State.

 

While affirming that EU law continues to apply wherever a Member State exercises jurisdiction, and that the relocation of procedures outside EU territory does not, in itself, remove them from the scope of the acquis, the Opinion does not exclude, in principle, the possibility of delocalising asylum and return procedures to a third country, provided that all guarantees under EU law are fully respected.

 

This post examines the key elements of the Opinion and highlights the tensions that arise from its underlying logic.

 

EU Law Beyond Territory: Applicability and Conditional Compatibility in the AG Opinion

 

A central feature of the Opinion is its unequivocal rejection of a strictly territorial understanding of EU migration law. The AG finds that both the Return Directive and the Asylum Procedures Directive apply directly to the situations at issue, not merely by virtue of their incorporation into national law, but as a matter of EU law itself. In his view, the transfer of individuals to centers located in a third country cannot have the effect of rendering those directives inapplicable or of prejudicing the application of common standards, insofar as the procedures clearly fall within the material scope of EU law (see, in particular, paras. 34 and 48).

 

More broadly, the Opinion endorses a jurisdiction-based understanding of the scope of EU law, echoing principles familiar from international law. Where a Member State exercises authority over individuals, it remains bound to ensure compliance with all applicable EU rules, irrespective of the geographical location in which those activities are carried out. In this respect, the Opinion directly contradicts the position advanced by the European Commission during the hearing, which emphasized the territorial anchoring of the asylum acquis and denied its direct applicability outside the Union. Instead, the Advocate General affirms that EU law does not “switch off” when procedures are relocated beyond EU borders (para. 47).

 

Having established that EU law applies, the Opinion adopts a relatively concise approach to compatibility. As regards the Return Directive, the AG considers that nothing in its provisions expressly precludes the operation of detention facilities outside the territory of a Member State. In his view, the Directive regulates the grounds, duration, and conditions of detention, but remains silent on the geographical location of such facilities. From this silence, he infers that EU law does not, in principle, prohibit transfers to centers situated in a third country. The Opinion recognizes that such a scenario was likely not envisaged by the EU legislature. On this basis, and in the absence of explicit regulation, Member States retain a margin of discretion as to the organization of detention, including its possible extraterritorial dimension (paras 58-59, and 64).

 

At the same time, the Opinion draws a crucial conceptual distinction: the transfer to Albania cannot be qualified as a “return” or a “removal” within the meaning of the Directive. It neither brings the return procedure to an end nor constitutes the enforcement of a return decision. This clarification is significant, as it confirms that the Italy–Albania model is conceptually and legally distinct from the idea of “return hubs” currently discussed in the context of the proposed EU Return Regulation. In that framework, the transfer of a third-country national to a third State, other than the country of origin or habitual residence, would amount to the execution of a return decision directed towards that State, a possibility which is not permitted under the existing EU law. By contrast, the transfer to Albania is characterized as an intermediate step within an ongoing procedure: individuals remain fully under the authority and jurisdiction of the Member State, and the return decision is neither executed nor exhausted (paras 60-62).

 

A similar reasoning is adopted in relation to the Asylum Procedures Directive and the Reception ConditionsDirective. The AG considers that Article 9(1) of the Procedures Directive – which enshrines the right to remain on the territory of Member States pending the first instance asylum decision – does not, in principle, preclude the transfer of asylum seekers to a third country, provided that applicants are able to exercise their procedural rights effectively, including appearing before the competent authorities and benefiting from the guarantees laid down in EU law. While acknowledging that a literal reading might suggest that applicants must be brought back to the territory of the Member State once they lodge an application, the AG rejects such an interpretation when the provision is read in context and in light of its purpose. In his view, the notion of “remaining in the Member State” must be understood by reference to the definition in Article 2(p) of the Directive, which already includes border areas and transit zones, thus pointing towards a functional rather than strictly territorial understanding (paras 93-97).

 

On this basis, and supported by a functional and systemic reading, he argues that Member States cannot be regarded as precluded, as a matter of principle, from organizing asylum procedures in facilities located outside their territory, provided that those facilities fall under their jurisdiction and that EU guarantees are fully ensured in practice. The core objective of Article 9(1) is, in his view, to prevent removal before a final decision on the application has been taken and to safeguard the effectiveness of the right to seek asylum, rather than to guarantee physical presence on the territory of the Member State in all circumstances. In situations where those guarantees are maintained and no risk of refoulement arises, the relocation of procedures does not, in his view, undermine the Directive’s purpose. Accordingly, Emiliou concludes that Article 9(1) does not, in principle, preclude national legislation such as that at issue in the main proceedings (paras. 102–103).

 

The Functional Turn: “Magically turning non-EU territory into EU territory via some mystical legal alchemy” (Peers, here)

 

As argued elsewhere (see here, with Celoria, and here with Celoria and Ferri), I concur that EU law does not apply as a matter of voluntary choice, but follows from the fact that the procedures fall within its material scope, thereby ensuring the need to preserve the primacy and uniform interpretation of EU law, and to prevent unilateral circumvention of the acquis. Likewise, the transfer to Albania does not amount to a “return” or a “removal” within the meaning of the Return Directive, nor can it be assimilated to the concept of “return hubs”, as it does not constitute the enforcement of a return decision. It is also plausible that the silence of the EU legislature reflects the fact that such configurations were not contemplated at the time of adoption. However, beyond these points, the reasoning of the AG appears unconvincing, and is affected by internal inconsistencies.

 

The Opinion relies on a broad and functional interpretation of spatial concepts within EU law. The AG adopts an expansive reading of notions such as “territory,” “border,” and “transit zones,” suggesting that their meaning should be determined in light of function rather than physical location. This approach makes it possible to treat facilities located outside the Union as functionally equivalent to border or transit zones situated within Member State territory.

 

This is not entirely new: for instance, in the recent Danané (discussed, in this blog here), the Court, on the basis of an Opinion by the same AG, accepted that procedures traditionally associated with entry control may operate through a legal fiction of non-entry and be carried out in facilities located inland where national law designates them as “border” or “transit” settings. In that sense, the underlying logic of functional interpretation of geographical concepts is not unprecedented.

 

However, those cases remain anchored, in practice, within the geographical space of the Union, understood in a legally fragmented but still territorially contained manner. What is distinctive in the present context is the further conceptual step that is being contemplated: the extension of this legal fiction beyond the geographical borders of the Union itself. This marks a qualitative shift, as the “border” is no longer merely redefined within the territory of the Member State, but effectively displaced outside it.

 

This development raises significant concerns. By effectively allowing Member States to shape the spatial reach of EU procedures, it risks extending derogatory regimes beyond their traditionally circumscribed scope and weakening the safeguards attached to them. Moreover, the Opinion itself appears to expose tensions regarding the internal coherence and normative limits of this reasoning.

As mentioned, the interpretative ambiguity stemming from the absence of an explicit prohibition on relocating EU asylum and return procedures outside the Union is addressed through an expansive reading of “territory” and of “border” or “transit zones,” extending these concepts to extraterritorial settings. In other words, in the absence of a clear treaty or legislative definition clarifying that “territory” refers to the geographical territory of the Union rather than what a Member State unilaterally designates as such, the question arises as to whether Member States retain any discretion to determine the spatial scope of EU asylum law in this field.

 

EU institutions, including the Commission during the hearing, have consistently rejected such an approach, clarifying that asylum claims cannot be lodged or processed outside the Union, as this would require an extraterritorial application of EU law considered neither legally feasible nor politically acceptable. At most, Member States may transfer individuals to third countries in compliance with the principle of non-refoulement, but without retaining responsibility for the examination of asylum applications after disembarkation. The European Parliament’s Legal Service has adopted a similar position, recognizing that jurisdiction may, in certain circumstances, extend extraterritorially, while stressing that this does not transform such locations into EU territory for the purposes of asylum law. The institutional position thus converges on a key distinction: while jurisdiction may extend beyond borders in limited situations, the notion of “territory” under EU asylum law remains autonomous and confined to the geographical territory of the Union (for more info, see De Leo & Celoria, p. 604).

 

The AG introduces, however, a preliminary contextual remark noting that the agreement underlying the Italian legislation concerns Albania, a geographically close State to Italy, separated only by the Adriatic Sea, which is also an ECHR Contracting Party and an EU candidate country engaged in accession negotiations. These elements are treated as relevant factors in assessing the lawfulness of the scheme under EU law (paras 68-69). This is where a significant internal incoherence emerges.

 

If “territory” under EU asylum and migration law is not an autonomous legal concept, meaning that Member States are free to define its spatial reach at their discretion, then the assessment of compatibility with EU law in abstracto cannot, without contradiction, be made to depend on contextual variables such as geographical proximity or an ex ante assumption of compliance with fundamental rights. The attempt to anchor the analysis in Albania’s proximity and its presumed rights compliance therefore sits uneasily with the jurisdictional reading endorsed elsewhere in the Opinion. It effectively introduces an ad hoc relational criterion into what is otherwise presented as a non-autonomous legal concept under EU law, thereby blurring the distinction between a principled determination of the spatial scope of EU migration and asylum law and a pragmatic, case-by-case assessment of legality. Either the asylum and migration acquis is territorially bound to the Union’s geographical space, including only its legally constructed exceptions such as borders and transit zones, or it is not territorially constrained at all. In the latter scenario, the question would no longer concern abstract spatial limits but the concrete application of EU guarantees in individual cases, leaving national courts to assess compliance with EU law obligations without any role for EU law in further delimiting the spatial reach of “territory” itself.

 

The result is a conceptual inconsistency: what is framed as a question of legal scope, i.e. whether “territory” under EU law is autonomous or subject to Member State discretion, is made dependent on operative factors based on contextual and geopolitical considerations. These considerations, however, have no clear legal basis in determining the applicability of the acquis and end up suggesting, implicitly, a degree of autonomy in the concept of territory that the initial premise simultaneously denies.

 

This tension is further reinforced by the Advocate General’s acknowledgment that, while compatibility in abstracto may be preserved, the extraterritorial location of detention facilities inevitably generates practical and structural difficulties in ensuring full compliance with EU guarantees, thereby highlighting how relocation outside the Union introduces an inherent and additional layer of complexity in the effective protection of rights that would not arise within the territorial space of the Union.

 

More concretely, these difficulties are linked to structural factors such as geographical distance, the need to cross an international border to access the centers, and dependence on both third-country authorities and those operating within the centers for the enjoyment of key guarantees, including family visits and effective communication with legal counsel. The AG emphasizes that this does not, as such, imply a violation of EU law, but rather that Member States may be required to adopt specific organizational and logistical measures to ensure compliance with EU standards (para 80).

 

The limits of this reasoning become particularly visible in the AG’s own discussion of the requirement of “immediate” release under the Return Directive. In assessing the meaning of this guarantee, the Opinion accepts that the term “immediately” cannot be interpreted in an overly rigid or literal manner, but nevertheless acknowledges that national authorities must be able to organize, within a short timeframe, the practical modalities necessary to give effect to a judicial order ordering release, including transport by air or sea where required (para. 82). Even accepting this flexible interpretation, however, the Albanian model reveals the structural impossibility of equivalence introduced by extraterritorialisation. In a purely domestic setting, a finding that detention is unlawful triggers immediate release within the legal and physical space of the Member State, without any further material impediment to the restoration of liberty. By contrast, in the Albanian setting, even where a judicial authority orders release, the individual remains subject to continued physical constraint until the completion of a cross-border transfer back to Italy, thereby introducing an additional and legally significant phase of deprivation of liberty which is absent in a territorial context and stems solely from the extraterritorial location of the detention facility. This example illustrates, more broadly, that the issue is not confined to a single instance of unequal treatment. Rather, it reveals a pattern of structural frictions affecting a range of guarantees, i.e. access to legal assistance, the possibility of family visits, and the effectiveness of judicial protection, which, taken together, seriously undermine the claim of functional equivalence.

 

Seen in this light, the reasoning concerning the conditions for compatibility appears particularly unconvincing. The difficulty is not simply that individual guarantees may, in specific cases, be ineffectively implemented. It is that the extraterritorial design itself generates structural constraints that systematically hinder their effective exercise. These are not incidental or remediable deficiencies, but structural features of a system that operates outside the territorial and institutional framework in which the EU acquis was conceived. The issue, therefore, is not whether compliance can be demonstrated case by case, but whether a model that introduces additional layers of dependency, delay, and fragmentation can, as such, meet the standard of effectiveness and uniform applicability required by EU law, irrespective of any ad hoc organizational measures adopted by Member States. As such, this interpretation departs not only from a literal reading of the relevant provisions, but also from their teleological interpretation, which is precisely to ensure the effective and practical enjoyment of the rights they enshrine.

 

Furthermore, accepting the relocation of procedures outside the Union leaves unresolved a set of central issues concerning the Dublin system and mutual trust (a dimension addressed in detail in our previous analysis here), which the Opinion largely sidelines, merely noting that its applicability follows from that of the Asylum Procedures Directive and that its provisions must be interpreted coherently with it (para. 49). These questions therefore remain insufficiently developed in the reasoning, plausibly because they were not directly raised by the referring court, but are likely to be clarified in pending related proceedings (Joined cases C-706/25 Comeri and C-707/25 Sidilli), which more broadly concern whether the Protocol may adversely affect the proper functioning of internal EU rules, in potential breach of the Union’s exclusive competence in the light of the ERTA doctrine.

 

Conclusion

 

Overall, the Opinion of Advocate General Emiliou in Sedrata adopts an ambivalent approach to the legality of the de facto extraterritorial application of EU asylum and migration law.

 

On the one hand, it clearly affirms that EU law continues to apply wherever Member States exercise jurisdiction, thereby ruling out any attempt to circumvent obligations through geographical relocation. At the same time, it preserves the compatibility of the Protocol with EU law through a functional redefinition of the notion of “territory”. On the other hand, the delocalization of asylum and return procedures to third countries is accepted only under strict conditions: full compliance with EU standards, coupled with an uncertain reliance on contextual factors such as geographical proximity and an ex ante assumption of adequate fundamental rights protection based on formal international commitments. Yet the AG himself acknowledges that ensuring such compliance is significantly more demanding in an extraterritorial setting, while also leaving open a degree of Member State discretion in shaping the spatial understanding of “territory” and “border”.

Taken together, this gives rise to a structural tension and an internal incoherence that ultimately weakens the persuasiveness of the reasoning. From this perspective, coherence and effectiveness can in my view only be preserved by recognising that “territory”, for the purposes of EU asylum and return law, is an autonomous concept confined to the geographical territory of the Union, including its legally constructed exceptions such as border areas and transit zones. This implies, in practical terms, that both the examination of asylum applications under ordinary and accelerated border procedures and the detention phase under the Return Directive, prior to the enforcement of removal to the country of origin or to a third different country (should the proposed Return Regulation be adopted), must take place within the Union’s geographical space, irrespective of any unilateral qualification by Member States.

This view is grounded in the structural logic of the asylum and return acquis prior to removal, whose safeguards are designed to operate within the Union’s territorial framework. It is within this framework that supervision, enforceability, and effective protection are meant to be ensured. Accordingly, such guarantees cannot be transposed outside the Union through a functional extension of jurisdiction without altering their operation and effectiveness, even where formal complianc appears to be ensured.

Ultimately, it is now for the Court of Justice to decide whether this logic is to prevail, or should it be rewritten.

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