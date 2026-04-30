Thursday, 30 April 2026

EU values, LGBTQI+ rights and the future of democracy in Hungary and beyond: On the wider significance of case C-769/22

 



Benedetta Lobina* and Esther Martínez**

* re:constitution fellow and lecturer at the UCD Sutherland School of Law

** Co-founder and director of RECLAIM, a human rights NGO that campaigned for Member States to join in the proceedings in this case against Hungary

Photo credit: Budapest Pride march 2025, photo by bannedpride via Wikimedia Commons

 

In what has been a momentous 10 days for Hungary, after the elections that ousted Orban as Prime Minister after 16 years, the Court of Justice of the European Union delivered its much-anticipated judgment in the Hungarian “anti-LGBT propaganda” case. This case is remarkable for a number of reasons: for the first time, the Court found a breach of Article 2 TEU as a stand-alone plea in law; it expanded upon the protection of LGBTQI+ rights under the scope of EU law; and it saw an unprecedented number of interventions in support of the Commission, namely from the European Parliament and 16 Member States. Additionally, the timing of the Court’s delivery makes this the first opportunity for the new Magyar government to turn a new leaf for the country, after pledging its commitment to Europe during the course of the electoral campaign. In this blogpost, we will break down the wider significance of this judgment, beyond the undoubtedly groundbreaking use of Article 2 (and related doctrinal debates), especially with regards to the implementation of LGBTQI+-related CJEU judgments in Hungary and in the rest of the EU, and as pertains to what it signals for future litigation efforts.

Background of the case

The case was triggered by Orban’s far-reaching reforms seeking to restrict access to LGBTQI+ content (see here for an accessible breakdown). According to the arguments presented by the Commission (which the Court found well-founded in their entirety), the laws infringed a wide range of EU instruments related to the provision of services and the internal market, several rights protected by the Charter (Articles 1, 7, 11, 21), and lastly but most crucially, Article 2 TEU. This was the first use of Article 2 TEU on its own merits, underscoring the gravity of the departure from EU values witnessed in Hungary.

In its ruling, the CJEU sitting as a full court agreed with the Commission on all the pleas in law, specifically finding for the first time an infringement of Article 2 TEU, based on the nature of the legislative provisions at issue as a coordinated series of discriminatory measures, amounting to a manifest and particularly serious curtailment of LGBTQI+ rights. Consequently, it found that the Hungarian law is “contrary to the very identity of the Union as a common legal order in a society in which pluralism prevails” (counterarguments based on national identity notwithstanding).

This approach seems to crystallise a test whereby the sheer scale and seriousness of violations of relevant EU law – for instance several rights of the Charter embodying Article 2 TEU values – is enough to demonstrate a departure from shared values and therefore lead to a breach of Article 2 as a whole (para 548). Moreover, in order to remain within the limits and scope of EU law, the CJEU underlined “only manifest and particularly serious breaches of one or more values common to the Member States may give rise to a finding [of Article 2 violations, which are] incompatible with the very identity of the Union as a common legal order of a society in which pluralism prevails.” This reasoning would suggest that systemic stigmatisation of the LGBTQI+ community in and of itself (i.e. without any link to other provisions of the acquis) would give rise to an Article 2 breach – although in practice, the offending behaviour at issue is more than likely to also infringe upon several directives or regulations (as it did in this case), which may or may not raise questions over the logical soundness of the Court’s argument (see here and here). As such, this judgment sets the stage for stronger and more systemic infringement proceedings in the future, which can use multiple severe violations to prove a pattern that ultimately triggers an Article 2 violation.  

What happens next?

Such an emphatic decision is bound to have consequences beyond the black letter of the law, both in Hungary – especially after a dramatic shift in its political landscape – and in the rest of the Union. After winning a super majority in Parliament on a pro-EU platform, newly elected Prime Minister Peter Magyar will have his first chance to prove his commitment to EU values and the EU legal order by swiftly implementing this judgment. After being sworn in (presumably in the next month), repealing the offending legislation should be high up on his priority list.  Considering that the legislation at issue was blatantly lifted from Putin’s autocratic playbook, there would be a great amount of symbolic significance in using this as one of the first olive branches extended to Hungary’s European partners.

Whether this is likely to happen, however, remains up to question. Magyar was conspicuously silent on LGBTQI+ rights during the campaign and did not mention the issue in his victory speech, beyond pledging to rule for all Hungarians. When directly asked, he remained vague by simply emphasising that the general right to freedom of assembly should be enjoyed by everyone. At the same time, there are significant incentives for compliance which inspire hope for a change of course in Hungary on this front (including not only the somewhat distant threat of financial penalties for non-implementation, but also horizontal enabling conditions that tie LGBTQI+ rights restoration to €700M worth of frozen EU cohesion funds). Nonetheless, the offending legislation is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the state of LGBTQI+ rights in the country.

In the present judgment, the Court was particularly vocal, in its finding of several violations of the Charter, in stressing that laws of this kind reinforce stigmatisation of sexual identity and orientation in the public sphere, leading to hateful behaviour and fostering social “invisibility” for the marginalised communities targeted, contrary to the value of human dignity. Additionally, it also reaffirmed, in light of its previous jurisprudence, that MS have “a positive obligation to ensure respect for everyone’s right to develop a sexual identity” (at 447). Conversely, and in line with the aforementioned reasoning as to what constitutes a freestanding breach of Article 2 TEU, the Court ruled that the Hungarian law violates said Article because it seriously and manifestly breaches LGBTQI+ rights, such as respect for human dignity, equality and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities (at 556).

This is of huge importance, as it can serve as the basis to consider the broader body of anti-LGBTQI+ laws as contrary to EU law. Indeed, it is crucial to note that the case at hand is not comprehensive of all the restrictions imposed by the Orbán government on LGBTQI+ rights, and that efforts must therefore not be limited to repealing the legislation at issue. For instance, in 2018, the Fidesz government banned gender studies from state-accredited university programmes; in 2020 it banned legal gender recognition and adoptions for rainbow families. These measures, by the logic of the CJEU, fit within the pattern of persistent stigmatisation of non-cisgender and non-heterosexual persons, as well as breaching the principle of non-regression by lowering the protection of LGBTQI+ rights over time. Therefore, in order to truly comply with the spirit of the judgment, the new government should go further and repeal these discriminatory pieces of legislation as well.

Secondly, there is a long and growing list of landmark CJEU rulings that do not necessarily originate from Hungary, but are nonetheless not complied with by national authorities here, including judgments on freedom of movement and family life (Coman, V.M.A.; Cupriak-Trojan; Rzecznik Praw Obywatelskich), on legal recognition of transgender identity (Mirin; Deldits; Shipov), and on protection of human dignity for LGBTIQ+ people (Makeleio and Zougla). Without respect for these precedents, even after the repeal of the legislation at issue, the situation of LGBTQI+ people in Hungary would remain acutely precarious.

Thus, the Commission and Member States must insist on full implementation of all outstanding jurisprudence, in line with the principle of sincere cooperation, free movement, and the internal market. Generally speaking, the aforementioned line of jurisprudence – which remains mostly unimplemented also in the respective countries of origin – highlights that more is to be done to preserve not only equality, but also a harmonious legal order where all EU citizens can enjoy their EU-derived rights. This new judgment’s emphasis on human dignity sets a strong precedent, and should spur better monitoring and enforcement efforts across the Union.

Lastly, beyond Hungary, there are several member states that have emulated Orban’s so-called “LGBT propaganda” laws. Similar measures to the ones found foul of EU law in this judgment are in force in Bulgaria and Slovakia, and are currently being discussed in other MS, such as Portugal and Lithuania. This judgment should shift scrutiny in their direction, to make sure Hungary is not simply replaced by an exponentially larger number of Member States freely pursuing the same (unlawful) anti-LGBTQI+ agenda.

What to learn from this: a new standard we should be proud of and build on

This case marks a significant breakthrough in how the EU approaches violations of its founding values, and one that should serve as a template for future litigation. Firstly, this is a massive improvement from the initial line taken by the Commission at the dawn of backsliding in Hungary, moving closer to the idea of systemic infringement proceedings that clearly show a pattern of departure from the commitments at the very basis of the integration process. As argued by AG Capeta, it is important to frame these sort of violations, especially those that affect a marginalised group, as a violation of a value like human dignity, which “constitutes the actual Grundnorm (basic norm) of post-World War Two European constitutionalism against the horrors of totalitarianism which denied any value of the human person.”

Equally significant is the unprecedented show of solidarity from Member States and the European Parliament. A total of 16 MS intervened before the Court, together with the EU’s democratic body par excellence, which further underlines the widespread commitment to shared values and adds a layer of democratic legitimacy and accountability to the legal process. This is an effective way to bolster the Commission’s case, while also diffusing (bad faith) arguments as to EU priorities being dictated by a detached technocratic “Brussels elite”, instead proving that values matter to the vast majority of the Union

The combination of a strong response from the Member States, the EP and the CJEU should thus inspire confidence in the Commission to bring similarly framed cases on these salient issues in the future, especially in the face of the aforementioned Member States currently enforcing anti-LGBT propaganda laws. Taking Slovakia for example, it is clear that the regression of LGBTQI+ rights operated under Fico since 2023 can satisfy the test for manifest and serious curtailment of rights amounting to an Article 2 TEU infringement – as the reforms have included halting funding for comprehensive sex-ed initiatives, removing guidelines banning forced sterilisation for transgender persons, mandating parental consent for any teaching on sexuality, denying same-sex couples from legal recognition as parents, and entirely banning legal gender recognition for non-cisgender individuals. In this sense, the judgment at hand is timely and its impact should be felt beyond Budapest, at least by giving the Commission leverage to pursue cases against any government operating such deliberate curtailment of values.

As for Hungary, the first test will be whether the Magyar government will be willing to repeal the legislation which bans the Budapest Pride. This is a very time-sensitive issue, since unless the law is off the books by May 28th, the organisers will not be able to obtain the necessary permits within the required 1-month window.

Ultimately, this judgment is to be welcomed as a seminal piece of EU jurisprudence, and one that expands both the justiciability of EU values, and the protection of LGBTQI+ rights. Moreover, it should be seen as the future of values-related litigation, promoting wider accountability and clearly demarking the Union’s commitment to democratic values in the face of aspiring autocrats. At a time in which fundamental values and specifically minority rights are under attack globally, this is a powerful signal. However, it is paramount that the momentum remains strong, lest yet another powerful values-related decision remains merely a paper tiger.

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