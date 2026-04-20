Monday, 20 April 2026

One Legal Fiction After Another: The Court of Justice judgment on the asylum border procedure in Joined Cases C‑50/24 to C‑56/24 (Danané)



 

 

Dr. Vasiliki Apatzidou, Associate Tutor at the University of London

 

Photo credit: Nicolas Economou, via Wikimedia Commons

 

Introduction

 

The Court’s judgment in the Danané case largely confirms the core argument made by Advocate General Emiliou in his Opinion: that the border procedure in EU asylum law (which provides for a fast-track assessment of asylum claims, with the implied legal fiction that the applicant has not entered the territory) is not exclusively attached to the physical border. In my earlier analysis of the Opinion, I argued that the Advocate General had moved towards a functional rather than pragmatic understanding of the ‘border’. According to him, procedures traditionally associated with entry control may not only take place in border facilities, but also in inland facilities if they are designated as such by national law. The Court of Justice has now broadly endorsed that logic by holding that EU law does not prohibit Member States from detaining asylum applicants during asylum border procedures in centres that are not geographically located at the border, and that such detention may continue in the same place after the expiry of the four-week period envisaged for the border procedure provided that a new legal basis for detention exists. In that sense, the original thesis still stands. However, the judgment also tries to contain the consequences of this argument through a focus on safeguards.

Summary of the Judgment

 

The joined cases arose from applications for international protection lodged at the Belgian border by third-country nationals who were refused entry and detained in the Caricole Transit Centre, a facility located inside Belgian territory but treated under national law as a place ‘at the border’ for the purposes of the border procedure. In Danané, the Court confirms that Article 43 of the recast asylum procedures Directive (APD), which sets out the current version of the border procedure, does not require border procedures to be implemented only in facilities physically located at the external border, since a border procedure may also be conducted in an inland detention centre that national law treats as a place ‘at the border’.

At the same time, once the four-week period in Article 43(2) recast APD expires, the case no longer remains within the border procedure and must continue under the regular procedure, even though the applicant may still be kept in the same facility if continued detention is separately justified under the detention grounds laid down in Directive 2013/33 (the reception conditions Directive, or RCD). The Court therefore accepts a dual classification of the same place of detention. However, this may happen only on condition that the applicant is informed of the change in legal status – it should be clear that he or she is now allowed to enter the territory – and that continued detention complies with the requirements of necessity, proportionality, individual assessment, and judicial review. It also makes clear that investigative steps already carried out during the border phase may still be relied on in the subsequent procedure, and that the examination of the application may be prioritized. Significantly, detention after the four-week limit cannot become automatic or systematic for all those who are channelled from the border to the regular procedure.

 

One Legal Fiction After Another

 

What makes Danané case especially important is that the Court relocates the decisive legal limit on the use of border procedures from geography to proper legal justification and safeguards. The judgment accepts that the same detention facility may first function as a place ‘at the border’ for the purposes of Article 43 recast APD and then, once the four-week period has expired, as a place ‘in the territory’, without any necessary change in the applicant’s physical surroundings. Instead, the Court tries to preserve a merely legal distinction between the two phases. Once the four-week period in Article 43 recast APD expires, the application no longer falls within the border procedure and his or her application will be examined under the other provisions of Directive 2013/32, while any continued detention may take place in the same facility, but must comply with the safeguards and requirements envisaged in Directive 2013/33. The Court also makes clear that detention cannot simply continue under the old border-procedure logic, that the applicant must be informed of the change in his or her legal situation, and that, where appropriate, the person must receive the document certifying their status as an asylum-seeker referred to in Article 6 of Directive 2013/33 or equivalent evidence, although in practice detained applicants often do not receive prompt documentation giving practical effect to this safeguard.

Yet the real problem is that this legal transition may leave the applicant’s position almost untouched in practice. If the same person remains in the same closed facility and under the same deprivation of liberty, the transition from border procedure to regular procedure risks becoming a legal fiction itself. That is where the judgment deserves a more critical reading. Formal entry into the territory may mean very little if it is not accompanied by adequate safeguards. The reception conditions Directive links applicant status to documentation, reception conditions, education for minors, and access to the labour market under the conditions laid down in the directive, yet the judgment says relatively little about how immediate and effective those rights must be in practice where the person remains detained. If an applicant still lacks prompt documentation, cannot effectively enjoy reception rights, and remains unable to exercise rights that normally follow from being an asylum seeker who has entered the territory and whose application is processed inside the territory under the regular procedure, then the shift from border to regular procedure serves primarily the asylum authorities, which in practice gain more time to decide while preserving continuity of control.

For that reason, continued detention after the expiry of the time limit foreseen in Article 43 recast APD must be treated with particular rigour. In this regard, it is very important that the Court itself turns from geography to safeguards, stressing that such detention must satisfy the ordinary standards of the recast RCD: necessity, proportionality, individual assessment, and one of the exhaustively listed grounds in Article 8 of the RCD, together with judicial review under its Article 9. If those requirements are not applied strictly, the transition endorsed in Danané risks turning the strict four-week time limit (extended to 12 weeks according to the Asylum Procedures Regulation, part of the EU Asylum Pact, which applies to asylum applications starting on 12 June) of the border procedure into a merely formal threshold.

This case matters beyond the Belgian transit centre and beyond the immediate interpretation of Article 43 recast APD. As my earlier analysis already suggested, the judgment fits a broader trajectory in EU asylum law in which the border is becoming less a fixed territorial line and more a shifting legal frontier that can be reproduced inside the territory. Read alongside the Pact texts, especially the Asylum Procedures Regulation, which more openly accommodates designated inland locations and expands the operational importance of border procedures, Danané looks less like an isolated ruling and more like a bridge toward a more internalised model of border procedures, in which procedures traditionally confined to the border and justified as exceptional may increasingly be reproduced inside the territory. For that very reason, safeguards become more important than ever, as the more flexible the geography of the border, the stricter the requirements governing detention, procedural guarantees, and the legal consequences of the expiry of time limits must be.

Conclusion

The deeper concern, then, is not merely that the Court has de-geographised the border. It is that, once the border is treated primarily as a legal status rather than a territorial threshold, ‘non-entry’ itself risks becoming a legal fiction capable of sustaining restrictive forms of asylum processing well inside national territory. The Court’s answer is that this is acceptable so long as the relevant guarantees, both in the asylum procedure and the detention safeguards, are preserved.

Whether that answer is convincing will depend entirely on practice. If detention after four weeks is truly exceptional and tightly reviewed, the distinction between border procedure and regular procedure may still make sense. But if applicants remain in materially unchanged detention while the determining authority simply acquires more time to decide, Danané will stand as a case of one legal fiction after another. Especially under the Pact, where screening and border procedures are further mainstreamed, the central question is whether safeguards are strong enough to prevent exception from becoming the ordinary mode of asylum governance.

 

 

 

 

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