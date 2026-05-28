Amazon, systemic risk, and the Digital Services Act: What the General Court did and did not decide

Catalin Gabriel Stanescu, Associate Professor of Private
Law at the University of Southern Denmark. His research focuses on consumer
law, digital regulation, financial vulnerability, and the political economy of
private law.
Photo credit: David Dixon, via Wikimedia
Commons
The DSA
Observatory recently published a thoughtful post on the General Court’s judgment in Amazon
v Commission, which rejected Amazon’s
argument that it should not have been listed as a ‘very large online platform’ (VLOP)
under the Digital
Services Act (DSA), and, in doing so, critiqued a working
paper of mine on ‘systemic risk’ under the Digital Services Act. For me, it was a valuable engagement. The judgment does
influence how arguments about systemic risk under the DSA can be framed.
However, it does not support the broader claim that a financial-law analogy
about the definition of ‘systemic risk’ has been displaced. When read
carefully, Amazon takes a narrower approach: it rejects one specific
application of the financial analogy, while preserving a more structural
comparison between financial supervision and the DSA’s systemic-risk regime.
My paper’s central claim
was not that the DSA should be read as banking law in another guise. Nor was it
that systemic risk under the DSA must be defined by interbank contagion or by
the existence of a closed system of interconnected undertakings. What I
proposed was that the DSA relocates into digital governance a supervisory
rationality already familiar from EU financial law: a mode of regulation built
around ex ante risk assessment, differentiated obligations for
systemically significant actors, and a recalibrated proportionality analysis
where institutions are acting under conditions of complexity, uncertainty, and
potentially large-scale harm. That remains, in my view, the right level at
which to compare the two regimes.
The General Court’s
judgment, however, establishes an important limitation. Amazon contended that
marketplaces could not generate “systemic” risks because, unlike financial
institutions, they do not form part of an interconnected system. In paragraph
69, the Court summarized Amazon’s submission that marketplaces are not
interdependent, do not constitute a system, and therefore cannot give rise to
systemic risks in the manner of financial institutions. The Court rejected this
argument in paragraph 70. It held that the DSA is not concerned with systemic
risks posed by marketplaces due to their participation in a “system” in that
sense. Instead, the DSA aims to mitigate systemic risks to society as a whole,
insofar as those risks may affect a significant portion of the European Union’s
population. Consequently, the Court found that the independence of marketplaces
from one another does not prevent them from generating some of the risks
identified in Article
34(1) DSA (ie the risks which VLOPs are obliged to assess).
This is a significant
point. Under the DSA, interconnectedness in the financial-law sense is not a
necessary criterion for defining systemic risk. Instead, the Court places
decisive emphasis on reach, scale, and disproportionate societal impact. This
approach is evident not only from paragraph 70, but also from the Court’s
reliance on recitals 75 and 76 DSA, which highlight the reach of very large
online platforms, their role in facilitating public debate and economic
transactions, and the potential for disproportionate impact once they reach a
significant share of the Union’s population. The same reasoning appears later
when the Court notes that marketplaces above the Article
33 DSA threshold for designating VLOPs may pose risks to society that
differ in scale and impact from those posed by smaller platforms. On this
point, the Observatory’s interpretation is correct: Amazon shifts the analysis
away from a narrow contagion model.
What does not follow,
however, is the stronger conclusion that the judgment rejects the relevance of
financial systemic-risk thinking altogether. The Observatory interprets Amazon as
attributing a more autonomous meaning to systemic risks under the DSA and as
introducing a break with the reliance on financial systemic-risk regulation as
a reference point. I believe this interpretation overstates the case. The Court
rejected Amazon’s specific application of the analogy, but did not assert that
the DSA lacks structural affinity with systemic-risk governance as developed in
other areas of EU law.
This distinction is
important because the DSA’s regime retains a recognizably systemic-risk
structure.
First, the regime is actor-specific. In the present context, Articles
34 to 43 DSA apply only to platforms designated as VLOPs, while more broadly it
also includes very large online search engines (VLOSEs). The Court accepts this
differentiation as resting on the legislative judgement that platforms of such
scale may generate risks with a disproportionate impact in the Union. In
paragraphs 52 and 53, the Court summarizes the obligations imposed on VLOPs:
risk assessment, potential adaptation of service design, independent audit,
profiling-free recommender options, advertising repositories, data access for
researchers, internal compliance functions, transparency reports, and
supervisory fees. In paragraphs 63 to 65 and 77, the Court accepts the
legislative premise that VLOPs may cause societal risks that differ in scope
and impact from those caused by smaller platforms, and that marketplaces above
the threshold may give rise to the risks listed in Article 34(1). This is not
merely a semantic distinction regarding the meaning of what qualifies as “systemic.”
It is a sorting mechanism that imposes heightened obligations on actors deemed
systemically significant due to their scale. This feature is central to the
financial-law genealogy discussed in my paper.
Second, the regime is preventive. The obligations upheld in Amazon are
not limited to sanctioning completed infringements, but are intended to
identify, assess, and mitigate risks before harm occurs. The Court’s summary of
Articles 34 to 43 confirms this preventive orientation. This is why the
financial-law comparison remains relevant at the level of supervisory logic. In
both contexts, the law acts proactively rather than waiting for collapse or
completed harm before intervening. My paper identified this preventive approach
as a central element of systemic-risk governance in EU law, both in finance and
under the DSA. Nothing in Amazon contradicts this analysis.
Third, and most importantly, Amazon strongly
supports the argument that systemic-risk governance is accompanied by a
relatively flexible form of proportionality review. The Court explicitly
recognizes that Article 33(1), by subjecting VLOPs to Articles 34 to 43,
interferes with the freedom to conduct a business under Article 16 of the
Charter, as these obligations may entail significant costs, substantial
organizational effects, and complex technical solutions. Nevertheless, the
Court upholds this interference because the legislature possesses broad
discretion when making political, economic, and social choices and undertaking
complex assessments. In this context, only measures that are “manifestly
inappropriate” can be deemed unlawful. The Court further emphasizes that the
freedom to conduct a business is not absolute and must be balanced with the
objective of ensuring a high level of consumer protection under Article 38 of
the Charter. It concludes that the legislature did not commit a manifest error
in treating marketplaces above the threshold as capable of generating the risks
identified in Article 34(1), and that Article 33(1) DSA was not shown to be
manifestly inappropriate for achieving the Regulation’s objectives.
This aspect of the
judgment is at least as significant as paragraph 70. Even if one accepts that
DSA systemic risk is not linked to interconnectedness in the financial sense,
the Court’s reasoning still supports a model of anticipatory, differentiated,
and intrusive supervision, constitutionally sustained through broad
institutional discretion and limited judicial review. This is precisely the
dimension of systemic-risk governance that my paper sought to highlight. EU financial-law
jurisprudence exhibits the same pattern: preventive intervention,
differentiated obligations for systemically significant actors, and a
proportionality review tailored to technical complexity and predictive
judgment. At this level, the comparison is not only valid but also
illuminating.
The core disagreement with
the Observatory is not whether Amazon alters the analytical
landscape –it does – but rather concerns the appropriate level of abstraction
for comparison. If the argument were that DSA systemic risk merely replicates
bank-contagion logic, the judgment would be difficult to defend. However, that
was not my position. My argument is that the DSA adopts a macroprudential style
of governance: it identifies a subset of actors whose scale enables them to
cause significant harm, subjects them to enhanced due diligence and
supervision, and justifies these obligations through a preventive
public-interest rationale. Amazon does not undermine this claim, it only
refines it.
One further point should be
noted. The judgment did not resolve all interpretive questions regarding
Article 34 DSA. Specifically, it did not explicitly determine whether the list
of risks to be assessed, set out in Article 34(1), is exhaustive. While the
Observatory may reasonably infer from certain passages that this is the case,
such an inference does not constitute a definitive holding. The repeated
references to the risks “referred to in Article 34(1)(a) to (d)” are consistent
with the narrower view that these were the risks relevant to the case at hand.
On this issue, a cautious approach remains advisable.
In my view, the most
accurate reading of Amazon is as follows. The judgment narrows the
conceptual overlap between financial and digital systemic risk by rejecting
interconnectedness as a necessary definitional criterion under the DSA.
However, it reinforces the structural overlap at the level of governance. Under
the DSA, systemic risk continues to justify a regime that is differentiated,
preventive, supervisory, and constitutionally sustained through a broad margin
of institutional discretion. Therefore, the financial analogy I proposed
remains useful, provided it is applied at the appropriate level of abstraction.
The DSA is not banking law for platforms, but it is law crafted in a distinctly
macroprudential register.
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