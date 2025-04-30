Wednesday, 30 April 2025

Skirting the Fault Line? AG Richard de la Tour’s Opinion in the Wojewoda Mazowiecki case: EU law requires registration of same sex marriages only when no alternatives exist


 

Helga Luku, PhD researcher, University of Antwerp

Photo credit: Jakub Halun, via Wikimedia commons

On the 3rd of April 2025, Advocate General (AG) Richard de la Tour delivered his Opinion in C-713/23, Wojewoda Mazowiecki, concerning the recognition and entry in a civil register of a foreign certificate of marriage between persons of the same sex. While aiming to comply with the division of competences between the EU and Member States, AG Richard de la Tour took a pragmatic approach by opining that the EU law does not oblige Member States to register foreign same-sex marriage certificates when they provide alternative means to ensure recognition and protection of same-sex couples. However, where no alternative form of recognition exists, Member States are obliged to register foreign same-sex marriage certificates in their civil registry.

Facts of the case

In 2018, Mr Jakub Cupriak-Trojan, a Polish and German national,  and Mr Mateusz Trojan, a Polish national, got married in Berlin. They currently reside in Poland. After their marriage, Mr Cupriak-Trojan decided to add to his birth name, in accordance with German law, the surname of his spouse. Upon the request of Mr Cupriak-Trojani, the Head of Civil Registry Office of Warsaw reflected this change in his birth name in Poland as well.

In 2019, the Head of the Civil Registry Office of Warsaw, where the birth certificates are held, refused to transcribe the German marriage certificate of Mr Cupriak-Trojan and Mr Trojan on the grounds that Polish law does not allow same-sex marriages and the transcription of such a certificate would be contrary to the fundamental principles of the Polish legal order. This decision was upheld by other Polish authorities and courts until the case reached the Supreme Administrative Court of Poland.

The latter subsequently referred a preliminary question to the Court of Justice (ECJ) asking whether EU law (Articles 20, 21 TFEU, Article 21(1) of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU and Directive 2004/38) should be interpreted as precluding Member States from refusing to recognise a same-sex marriage and transcribe a foreign marriage certificate into the national civil registry when it prevents those persons from residing in that Member State as a married couple, on the ground that the law of the host Member State does not provide for same-sex marriage?

Opinion of Advocate General Richard de la Tour

The analysis of the AG Richard de la Tour started in the classical way by pointing out that under the current state of EU law, the status of persons is a matter falling within the competence of the Member States and EU law does not affect that competence.  However, when exercising that competence, Member States must comply with EU law, particularly with the free movement rights of Union citizens.

AG Richard de la Tour opined that the absence of any recognition in one Member State of the marital relationship established between two persons of the same sex registered in another Member State creates a restriction on the exercise of the right deriving from Article 21(1) TFEU. Thus, the applicants who are both Union citizens and whose situation falls within the scope of EU law must be able to reside and move freely within the territory of the Member States as well as when they return to their Member State of origin, while being recognised as married persons.

Referring to Article 7 of the Charter and its alignment with Article 8 ECHR, the AG invoked the case law of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). The latter has interpreted Article 8 ECHR as requiring Member States to ensure legal recognition and protection of same-sex couples by putting in place a ‘specific legal framework’. While putting that conclusion in the EU law context, the AG Richard de la Tour reasoned that it is for the Member States, where they do not provide for, or even prohibit, the institution of marriage between persons of the same sex in their national law, to establish appropriate procedures for the recognition of ties established in another Member State.

At this juncture, the AG framed an important question: under what conditions, according to EU law, can a Member State be required to register a same-sex marriage in its civil registry, even if its national legal framework neither permits the conclusion of such marriages on its territory nor provides for the registration of same-sex marriages concluded in another Member State—regardless of whether one of the spouses holds the nationality of the Member State in question?

In the view of the AG Richard de la Tour, as long as Polish national law does not offer any alternative form of recognition for same-sex couples, it is consequently obliged to transcribe the foreign marriage certificate into its civil register. The obligation to register a foreign marriage certificate does not apply where the marriage’s effects are otherwise ensured, and it is for each Member State to define the appropriate means of guaranteeing the right to respect for the private and family life of same-sex couples.

In conclusion, AG Richard de la Tour held that Articles 20 and 21(1) TFEU, in light of Article 7 of the Charter, do not require a Member State to transcribe a same-sex marriage certificate lawfully issued in another Member State, provided that alternative forms of recognition are available. However, they preclude national laws or practices that deny any form of recognition of such marriages solely because same-sex marriage is not permitted under domestic law.

Comment

Once again, the Court of Justice has been called to address the contentious issue of same-sex marriage recognition within the European Union. In the present case, Wojewoda Mazowiecki (C-713/23), the ECJ is asked whether a Member State must record in its civil registry a same-sex marriage legally concluded abroad, even if national law does not recognise such unions.

At first glance, the facts echo those of Coman in 2018 (on the application of free movement law to same sex marriages, discussed here), but the present case is different, as both applicants- a same-sex couple- are Union citizens. As such, their right to move and reside freely within the EU is not contingent upon the recognition of their marriage for the purpose of family reunification under free movement provisions.

Notably, this element (i.e. both of them being Union citizens) influenced the Opinion of AG Richard de la Tour, which did not centre its analysis on free movement rights but rather anchored its reasoning in the fundamental right to private and family life, guaranteed by Article 7 of the Charter. When interpreting Article 7 of the Charter and Article 8 of the ECHR, AG Richard de la Tour drew upon the case law of the ECtHR -(Przybyszewska and Others v. Poland, Fedotova and Others v. Russia, Orlandi and Others v. Italy and Formela and Others v. Poland) - which has established that contracting States are required to provide a "specific legal framework" for the recognition and protection of same-sex unions. Nevertheless, the ECtHR does not impose a direct obligation on Member States to recognise same-sex marriages.

A few key points in the Opinion of AG Richard de la Tour are particularly significant for understanding the broader legal implications of the case.

Firstly, the right of same-sex spouses to lead a family life without encountering administrative obstacles relates specifically to the exercise of rights provided for spouses by national legislation (para. 43). Meanwhile, as regards rights deriving from EU law, a Union citizen does not have to prove that he or she has the status of married person in order to move and reside freely within the territory of the Member States (para.42). Thus, the applicants’ approach may be interpreted as an attempt to reinforce their reliance on free movement rights by invoking additional protection and benefits granted to spouses under national law. This understanding is further supported by their request during the hearing of the case to have their marriage certificate transcribed into the civil register, thereby enabling them to prove their status as spouses, specifically in Poland. Rightfully, one may ask whether the issue of recognition of such a same-sex marriage would have reached the ECJ if Polish law had provided an alternative form of recognition, such as registering them as a civil union, given that the latter would result in the downgrade of their relationship status and rights. AG Richard de la Tour appears to overlook this issue in his Opinion.

Secondly, the Opinion of AG Richard de la Tour in this case seems to reflect a fragmented approach towards the recognition and registration of civil status elements. He interpreted the ECJ’s case law as distinguishing between familial ties – such as marriage and parenthood – which must be recognised only for the purpose of exercising EU-derived rights, and identity-related matters – such as name or gender changes – which, following the Mirin judgment, must be recognised and entered into civil registers without such a limitation (para. 28, 29, 30). The ECJ has held that ‘like a name, gender defines a person’s identity and personal status’, and the refusal in one Member State to recognise changes to them obtained by a Union citizen in another Member State is liable to cause ‘serious inconvenience’ for that citizen at administrative, professional and private levels. When comparing the ECJ’s approach in the Mirin and Coman rulings, it can be implied that familial statuses, like marriage and parenthood, go beyond the personal sphere and may entail broader normative frameworks, including national conceptions of family law. Consequently, Member States have been afforded greater discretion in regulating and recognising these statuses within their legal systems. Nevertheless, this fragmentation appears both ambiguous and somewhat inconsistent. Although both identity-related matters (such as changes in name or gender) and familial statuses (like marriage and parenthood) remain under the competence of Member States, the non-recognition of either can create serious inconveniences for Union citizens, potentially violating their rights under Article 21 TFEU.

Lastly, AG Richard de la Tour advocated for a clear distinction between, on the one hand, the obligation of the Member States to offer some form of recognition to same-sex couples (derived from the ECtHR case law) and, on the other hand, the obligation to transcribe a foreign same-sex marriage certificate into the civil register. He supports the latter obligation only in situations where no alternative legal framework exists, as is the case in Poland (para. 55). In his view, disregarding this distinction and requiring automatic registration of such marriage certificates would lead to an interpretation of freedom of movement and residence of Union citizens as a right that can be exercised without limit in matters of personal status (para.56). At this point, I concur with his viewpoint, as EU law does not provide for such an expansive interpretation. According to him, it would imply a purely fundamental rights-based approach detached from any link to EU free movement provisions, and such a position would contravene Article 51(2) of the Charter. As noted by the AG Richard de la Tour, the ECJ has refrained from adopting such an expansive view even in cases when the best interests of the child were at stake (para. 58). It is obvious that AG Richard de la Tour aimed to strike a balance between fundamental rights of individuals and the division of competences between EU and Member States- a fault line that has repeatedly tested the ECJ and other EU bodies. However, his proposed solution raises questions, such as whether the transcription of foreign marriage certificates implies full recognition of same-sex marriage-which, in my view, it does- and, if so, whether this could lead to reverse discrimination.

It now falls to the ECJ to deliver its ruling and determine whether to adopt the Opinion of AG Richard de la Tour.

 

