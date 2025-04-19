Saturday, 19 April 2025

Between pragmatic and legal considerations: comment on the Advocate General's opinion in joined cases C‑758/24 [Alace] and C‑759/24 [Canpelli]

 

 


 

 

Matteo Zamboni (human rights lawyer working between Italy and the UK. He is a partner to the Immigration Law and Policy clinic of Goldsmiths, University of London)

 

Photo credit: Matteo Zamboni - The Grand Chamber of the CJEU in Luxembourg before the hearing of 25 February 2025

  

Introduction

 

On 10 April 2025, Jean Richard de la Tour, Advocate General (AG) at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), delivered his conclusions in joined cases C‑758/24 [Alace] and C‑759/24 [Canpelli], regarding the implementation of the Italy-Albania Protocol on asylum and return procedures, which was the subject of my previous blog.

 

In a nutshell, as stated in the press release from the Court, the AG argued that (i) ‘a Member State may designate safe countries of origin by a legislative act’; (ii) a Member State ‘must disclose, for the purpose of judicial review, the sources of information upon which that designation is based’; (iii) ‘[a] Member State may […] under certain conditions, grant a third country the status of safe country of origin, while identifying limited categories of persons likely to be at risk of persecution or serious harm in that country’.

 

This post tries to dig a little bit deeper in the opinion in order to highlight its nuances, strengths, and criticalities.

 

Context

 

Some background information helps put the opinion into context.

 

The opinion was published on the same day that the Italian military vessel Libra (already infamous for not taking action when called to the rescue of the victims of the massive shipwreck of 11 October 2013) was sailing toward the centres in Albania to bring 40 individuals whose claims for international protection had been rejected by the Italian authorities. According to the information available, these people ‘will be held in [the] Italian-run detention centres until they are repatriated to their home countries’. In fact, it was reported that, ‘facing criticism from the opposition over the legal confusion, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's conservative coalition […] decided to use [one of the two detention centres built in Albania, the one in Gjader] as a staging post for people whose asylum bids have already been turned down’. More precisely, by means of decree-law no 37 of 28 March 2025 the Italian government established that one of the two centres built in Albania  will temporarily be turned into a repatriation hub – in Italian, ‘Centri di permanenza per i rimpatri’, abbreviated CPR; that is to say, centres to detain undocumented migrants whose claims to international protection had been rejected with a final decision and who are awaiting deportation to their countries of origin.

 

Interestingly, the amendment enacted by the Italian government mirrors the proposal of the EU Commission for a Common European System for Returns, which, amid criticism from human rights organisations, ‘endorsed the idea of “return hubs” located outside the European Union’. Yet, according to sources in the press, the plan is only temporary. In fact, ‘the government still hopes to revert to its original plan and is waiting on a ruling from the European Union's Court of Justice which could compel Italian judges to process new asylum seekers dispatched to Albania’.

 

Moreover, on 16 April 2025 the EU Commission published a proposal for amendments to regulation 2024/1348 (the asylum procedures Regulation, forming part of the asylum pact) touching precisely on the matter of the designation of safe countries of origin (SCOs). Notably, the Commission highlighted that ‘Regulation 2024/1348 […] for the first time provides for the possibility to designate safe countries of origin at Union level’ and informed that ‘the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA) had been asked to accelerate its analysis […] with a view to drawing up an EU list [of SOCs]’.

 

The proposal is of interest for the case under review for at least three main reasons: 

 

(i)                from a general perspective, the European Commission made it clear that the proposed amendments have an eminently practical purpose: ‘[to] help Member States manage asylum applications more efficiently’ and with ‘greater flexibility’;   

(ii)              the Commission took note of the fact that Article 61(2) of regulation 2024/1348 ‘allows for designation of […] safe countries of origin with exceptions’, including ‘by excluding specific regions or clearly identifiable categories of individuals’, and proposed to ‘bring[…] forward [the] application [of these exceptions]’; the Alace and Canpelli case is partly about the designation of categories of asylum seekers who may be at risk even though their country of origin is designated as ‘safe’;

(iii)           the provisional list of SCOs proposed to be designated at EU level includes Bangladesh; i.e., the country of origin of Alace and Canpelli, the fictitious names of the asylum seekers concerned by the present case – although the Commission does not propose any exceptions for categories of people in that country.

 

Summary of the AG opinion

 

The context briefly discussed above, to which it may be added the fact that pictures of the 40 asylum seekers handcuffed at the time of disembarkation in Albania made the front pages on Italian newspapers, could explain, at least in part, the reason why the AG opinion is full of reference to non-legal considerations.

 

Indeed, the opinion cites, for 4 times in total, the ‘high migratory pressure’ against some Member States as one of the factors to take into due consideration in the effort to advance a balanced interpretation of the relevant provisions of directive 2013/32 (the current asylum procedures Directive, which applies until the 2024 Regulation takes effect).

 

From a legal point of view, the balancing exercise transpires from the juxtaposition of two concepts: one the one hand, that of the margin of discretion (and/or appreciation) enjoyed by Member States when giving effect to the directive at hand, cited 10 times in total; on the other hand, the doctrines of “effet utile” and of the primacy of EU law, referred to in the opinion 6 times in total.

 

Generally speaking, the careful balancing of these competing legal concepts, coupled by practical considerations regarding the State response to mass migration, resulted in the nuanced replies given by the AG.

 

The first question

 

To begin with, the AG noted that the first question, asking whether EU law precludes a national legislature from designating a third country as a SCO by a legislative act of primary law, ‘does not raise, in itself, any particular problem’. The AG noted that directive 2013/32 does neither specify which national authorities are competent for such designation, nor requires that the designation is made with a specific instrument. To the contrary, the expression ‘legislation’, contained in Article 37(1) of the directive, ‘must be understood in its broadest sense, as including acts of a legislative, regulatory or administrative nature’. As a consequence, the AG acknowledged that, under the principle of ‘institutional and procedural autonomy’, Member States enjoy ‘a wide margin of discretion’ as regards the means and the procedures to be used to proceed to the designation of SCOs. Such discretion encompasses the possibility to proceed to the designation by means of primary legislation; i.e., acts of Parliament. At the same time, the AG clarified that ‘the act by which a Member State designates third countries as [SCOs] must not affect […] the basic principles and fundamental guarantees set out in […] directive 2013/32, and in particular […] the right to an effective judicial remedy’ (see AG opinion § 35-39, all translations from the original in Italian and French into English are mine).

 

Thus, the AG replied to the first question stating that:

 

‘Articles 36 and 37 of directive 2013/32 must be interpreted as not precluding Member States from designating SCOs by means of legislative acts’. However, this is possible only insofar as (i) the primacy of EU law is guaranteed; and (ii) the obligations and the objectives of the directive are fully implemented’ (see § 39).

 

The second and the third question

 

A similar tension between the doctrine of the margin of discretion and the overarching objective to ensure the full and consistent application of the acquis communautaire throughout the European Union legal space permeates the answer given to the second and the third question, regarding the need to make publicly available the sources used to justify the designation of a country as a SCO (second question) and the possibility, for the national judge, to assess the designation by making use of information drawn independently from the sources referred to in Article 37 and Annex I of directive 2013/32 (third question). (The Annex defines the criteria to designate a country as a ‘safe country of origin’)

 

At the outset, with a clarification that was much needed after some confusion in the arguments made by the parties (and, above all, by the Italian government and the intervening Member States) during the hearing of 25 February, the AG stated that ‘these questions do not concern the review to be carried out by [the] judicial authority with regard to Article 36(1) of directive 2013/32, which requires the rebuttal of the presumption of safety of a given country [designated as a SCO] in a particular case where, as a result of a specific and detailed assessment […], it appears that that country is not safe due to the individual circumstances of an applicant’ but rather the different issue of challenging the general designation of a country as a SCO (see § 44).

That said, the answers of the AG follow the reasoning applied with regard to the first question. Notably, the AG reiterated that the designation of SCOs by means of primary legislation cannot be construed as excluding the possibility to subject the designation to proper judicial review, as required by Article 46 of the directive. Indeed, when they proceed to the designation of SCOs under Article 37 of the directive, Member States are implementing EU law. Thus, quite regardless from the means employed, they must ‘ensure the respect of the substantive and procedural guarantees established […] by EU law’. It is, therefore, ‘essential’ that ‘sufficient and adequate publicity’ is given to the sources used by the national authorities to proceed to the designation of a county as a SCO (see § 48-49).

 

The AG acknowledged that the publication of the sources is not expressly required by the letter of directive 2013/32. However, he argued that such obligation can be inferred from a ‘systemic reading’ of the directive that takes into due account its overall ‘objectives’. Indeed, ‘the rebuttable nature of the presumption that a country is safe’ implies that  the asylum seekers concerned as well as the national (judicial or administrative) authorities are allowed to know the grounds relied on by Member States to proceed to the designation of a country as a SCO with a view to guaranteeing their right to, respectively, challenge and assess the legitimacy of such designation (see § 50-51 and 54-55).

 

The conclusion is confirmed in the light of the general principle of the duty of cooperation (set out, with specific regard to refugee law, in Article 4(1) directive 2011/95) and the right to an effective remedy (guaranteed by Article 47 of the Charter), which impose that asylum seekers and national courts are given access to all relevant materials, including those allowing them to assess the possible ‘violation of the substantive conditions of [the] designation [of a country as a SCO]’ (see § 56-59).

 

Yet, such a strong petition of principle was not translated into an equally forceful practical answer. As a matter of fact, in answering the third question, the AG gave different options to Member States, arguing that they should include the sources as annexes to the legislative act adopted to designate SCOs, or, alternatively, communicate them at the request of the asylum seeker concerned and/or of the national administrative or judicial authorities. Moreover, in answering the fourth question, the AG held that ‘if the sources of information are not disclosed, then the competent judicial authority may review the legality of [the] designation [of a country as a SCO] in the light of the conditions set out in Annex I to the directive on the basis of the sources that were gathered by the judicial authorities among those listed in Article 37(3) of the directive’ (see § 62, 64, 65).

 

Admittedly, these answers may be said to fail to curb all the uncertainties, as they leave several options open to Member States who are unwilling to publish the sources on the basis of which they proceeded to the designation of SCOs. Moreover, the answer to the fourth question (and in particular the opening caveat ‘if the sources of information are not disclosed’) is capable to undermine the answer to the third question (which states that, anyway, the sources must be published).

 

Be this as it may, this does not seem problematic in the specific case of Alace and Canpelli, as the Italian government had already back-trailed on their position and, with a decision of 28 March 2025, had anticipated the judgment of the CJEU by providing for the publication of the country reports relied on for the purpose of the designation of SCOs.

 

The fourth question

 

The last question, regarding the possibility to designate a country as a SCO notwithstanding the existence of categories of persons for whom it does not meet the substantive conditions for such a designation, was rightly identified as the most complicated one, and has indeed prompted the AG to draft a very nuanced reply.

 

Namely, the AG came up with two possible solutions. The first, based on a ‘restrictive’ interpretation of Annex I to directive 2013/32, relied on the assumption that, to be considered as such under EU law, a safe country must guarantee ‘all nationals and stateless persons living there sufficient protection against the risk of persecution or serious harm, regardless of the portion of the territory in which they find themselves and [independent from] their race, nationality, political [opinions] or religious beliefs, or […] their belonging to a specific social group’. On the other hand, the second solution is meant to ‘allow [Member States] to designate a third country as a SCO even though one or more categories […] of individuals at risk […] have been identified’ (see § 68 and 70).

 

Between the two, the AG concluded that the second option would seem the correct one.

 

The reasons adduced to discard the first option seem more practical than legal. Indeed, the AG borrowed the expression used by the Italian government in their oral arguments and stated that such a restrictive interpretation of the concept of SCO under EU law would be ‘idealistic’ and would undermine the practical effect of directive 2013/32 insofar as it would prompt ‘Member States to treat all the requests advanced by citizens [coming] from those countries under the ordinary procedure, even though the overwhelming majority of those asylum seekers do not have any real need of international protection’. According to the AG, this would result in a ‘procedural congestion’ all the more intolerable in ‘a context characterised by a strong migratory pressure’ (see § 70).

 

In essence, this seems to be the reason prompting the AG to favour the second solution, albeit, as the AG himself did not fail to point out, this may be seen as being at odds with the findings of the CJEU in case C-406/22 (last year’s judgment in which the CJEU interpreted the currently applicable Directive to mean that Member States could not designate part of a country of origin as ‘safe’).

 

To overcome the contradiction, the opinion argued that the second option is grounded in (i) the letter of Annex I to directive 2013/32; (ii) the systematic reading of the relevant EU legislation; and (iii) its purpose.

 

Before addressing this three-pronged argument, however, the AG resorted, once again, to ‘pragmatic’ considerations, stating that ‘in the event that the asylum system of a Member State is under strong migratory pressure and [faces] a high proportion of manifestly ill-founded applications lodged by nationals from [SCOs]’, the second option ‘would [represent] a balanced solution which would make it possible, on the one hand, to […] expedite the examination of those applications [and, on the other hand,] to ensure [that] all applications [receive] appropriate treatment in accordance with the provisions of directive 2013/32’ (see § 71-72).

 

Having said that, the opinion focusses on the letter of Annex I, and specifically on the interpretation of the adverb ‘generally’ (included in the formula ‘a country is considered as a safe country of origin where […] it can be shown that there is generally and consistently no persecution […], no torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and no threat by reason of indiscriminate violence in situations of international or internal armed conflict’). According to the AG, the adverb ‘generally’ refers to ‘an event, a fact or any other circumstance which manifest itself in the majority of cases or […] which is applicable to a really wide number of persons, without taking into account particular cases’. It, then, follows that, ‘from a literal point of view, a third country may be designated as a SCO if it is demonstrated […] that it protects, not each of its nationals but, the majority of them’. In this scenario, as it had been argued by the Italian government, the second option would also be confirmed by the text of Whereas 42 of directive 2013/32 (see § 78-79).

 

This argument is reinforced by a systematic argument regarding the dichotomy between general and specific considerations underpinning directive 2013/32. In the opinion of the AG,

 

‘if [EU law] requires the competent national authorities to depart (ex post) from the presumption of the safety of a country whenever they determine, as a result of an individual examination […], that the person concerned may, by reason of his individual circumstances, be exposed to a risk of persecution or serious harm in his or her country of origin, then [there is] no valid reason why a Member State should not decide, as a result of the general assessment of that country, to exclude (ex ante) from the scope of that presumption the category or categories of persons whom it has […] identified as being at risk’ (see § 81).

 

Finally, the second solution is said to fit the purpose of the directive, which is to allow Member States to ‘speed up the procedure […] every time that a request for international protection may be ill-founded’. From a wider perspective, this is also confirmed by the consideration of the ‘margin of appreciation’ enjoyed by EU Member States when enacting the directive. Moreover, in reaching this conclusion the opinion also relies on the new provisions of regulation 2024/1348, which, at Article 61(2), explicitly allows for the possibility to designate a country as a SCO even though there exist categories of individuals at-risk. As a matter of fact, and even though the new regulation will become applicable only as of 12 June 2026 (unless the Commission’s recent proposal to bring forward parts of it is adopted beforehand), the AG noted that it would be ‘paradoxical’ to prevent Member States from using this possibility at a moment in which they are called to ‘adequately prepare to implement’ the new regulation, including Article 61(2) (see § 83, 85, 94). 

 

At the same time, the AG seemed to be conscious of possible abuses, and indeed strived to place clear limitations to the implementation of the second option by requiring that these categories are ‘limited’ and ‘clearly identifiable’. In general terms, the need for a qualified application of the personal exceptions to the designation of SCOs is predicated on the assumption that the margin of appreciation, or discretion, of Member States is limited by EU law and by the principle of proportionality. As a result, the use of discretion can never ‘impair the general objectives of directive 2013/32’ (see § 85-87 and 93). 

 

As a consequence, Member States must ‘confine [such] personal exceptions to a very limited number of persons’. Otherwise, the very operation of the presumption of safety would be questionable. In other words, if a given country is designated as a SCO notwithstanding the identification of numerous categories of people that may be exposed to the real risk of persecution of serious harm (as for example, all members of the LGBTQIA+ community), then the concept of safe country of origin would be tantamount to a ‘legal fiction’ (see § 70 and 91-92).

 

Based on this (quite balanced and nuanced) reasoning, the opinion concluded that

 

‘Articles 36 and 37(1) of, and Annex I to, Directive 2013/32 must be interpreted as not precluding a Member State from designating a third country as a safe country of origin for the purposes of examining applications for international protection, while at the same time identifying limited categories of persons as potentially exposed to a risk of persecution or serious harm in that country, provided that on the one hand, that the legal and political situation in that country characterises a democratic regime under which the population enjoys, in general, durable protection against that risk and, on the other, that Member State proceeds accordingly to expressly exclude those categories of persons from the application of the concept of safe country of origin and the presumption of safety attached to it’ (see § 95).

 

Final considerations

 

Few conclusive remarks further highlight the very nuanced nature of the AG opinion.

 

This is particularly evident as regards the first three questions, the answers to which really give the impression of a balancing exercise between the position of the Italian government (and the intervening Member States) and that of the defence. Indeed, the AG validated the practice to designate SCOs by means of primary legislation while at the same time making it very clear that this practice cannot be invoked in order to undermine the guarantees set out at EU level.

 

All in all, the AG found a workable compromise between the legal concepts of the margin of discretion/appreciation and the fundamental principle of the consistent application of the acquis communautaire and its supremacy over national law.

 

On the facts of the case, this approach resulted in a very careful stance toward what seems to be the crux of the questions. Indeed, the AG does not mention the possibility to file a challenge of constitutionality with the Italian constitutional court, which was forcefully put forward by the Italian government as the effective remedy provided by the domestic legal system to question the designation of a country as a SCO. In so doing, the opinion confirmed that the judicial review over the legislation enacting the provisions of directive 2013/32 must be performed by the judge of the case, including first-instance judges. At the same time, the AG opinion does not go as far as stating that the national judge is empowered to disapply national legislation in case of non-compliance with the provisions of the directive. Rather, the multiple references to the doctrine of “effet utile” seem to favour the interpretation that, as I had already argued, the case at hand concerns provisions of EU law lacking direct effect.

 

Still, the answers to the first three questions seem to find a reasonable balance between legal and non-legal considerations. Unfortunately, it seems that one could argue that the matter is different with regard to the answer to the fourth question, as it appears that the option to favour the solution allowing for personal exceptions to the designation of SCOs is grounded on ‘pragmatic’ considerations more than on sound legal reasoning.

 

In particular, this seems to be the case as regards the literal argument employed by the AG, which focusses on the term ‘generally’, but completely overlooks the other adverb in the hendiadys; that is, in the English version of the directive, ‘consistently’. According to the English dictionary, consistently means ‘in every case or on every occasion; invariably’. Therefore, it seems that the literal meaning of this term would rather support a more restrictive interpretation of Annex I; i.e., the interpretation excluding the possibility to designate as SCO a country which is not safe for specific categories of persons.

 

True, the opinion justified this approach by making reference to some inconsistencies in the different language versions of Annex I to directive 2013/32. However, the language versions that I have examined (i.e., the English version, that says ‘generally and consistently’; the French version, which states ‘d’une manière générale et uniformément’; and the Italian version, in which these terms are translated as ‘generalmente e costantemente’) seem to have the same meaning.

 

Also the reference to recital 42 in the preamble to directive 2013/32 may be said to cause raised eyebrows. In fact, when taking into due account the distinction (highlighted by the AG at § 44 of his opinion) between a (more specific) challenge to the application of the concept of SCO to a given case, and a (more general) challenge to the designation in itself, it seems that recital 42 refers to the latter question, while the matter addressed in the fourth question pertains to the second.

 

Finally, the argument regarding the future application of Article 61(2) of regulation 2024/1348 appears to be contradicted by the latest proposal from the EU Commission. Indeed, when the Commission proposes to ‘bring forward’ the application of the personal and territorial exceptions provided in the new legislation, it seems to imply that the EU legislative framework as it currently stands does not allow for such exceptions.

 

Hopefully, these aspects will be clarified by the CJEU in the judgment, which is expected before the summer. 

