High Trust Arrangements in a Low Trust Context: The Rwanda Policy’s impact on the Common Travel Area

Professor Colin Murray,
University of Newcastle, and Professor Steve Peers, Royal Holloway
University of London
Introduction
The latest spat between the UK
and Ireland over the knock-on consequences of the UK’s Rwanda policy exposes
the tangled web of EU law and Common Travel Area (CTA) arrangements which now
cover the interactions between both countries’ immigration policies. This post
considers these interactions and proposals of the Irish Government to legislate
in light of the Irish High Court decision in A v
Minister for Justice.
The Realities of the CTA
post-Brexit
The CTA has been a remarkably
durable feature of relations between the UK and Ireland for over a century. In
the immediate aftermath of a bloody war of independence, both countries
recognised the mutual benefits of facilitating people moving across their new
borders. And even at the height of the Brexit referendum campaign, pro-Brexit
campaigners lined up to downplay any concerns around the land border
because the CTA would continue after Brexit. Even if it was not, of itself,
capable of ensuring an open border on the island of Ireland, the CTA was
generally accepted as providing an important ongoing element of UK-Ireland
relations. This always underplayed how difficult it was going to be to make
these arrangements work post Brexit.
The CTA arrangement has been
operable for so long on the basis that it works on two levels; unrestricted
movement can take place between the parts of the CTA because each part enforces
broadly comparable external rules of entry. For decades, the two states aligned
their immigration policy and enforced a shared list of excluded individuals.
After both joined the EEC at the same time, these arrangements were augmented
by a range of EU law, but Ireland and the UK continued to jointly operate opt
outs to let them maintain distinct elements of immigration policy and to
provide more legal entitlements to each other’s citizens than they did to other
EU citizens (see here).
Post Brexit, the immediate
concern was over the UK’s commitment to the CTA. Once Brexit happened, the
common external arrangement would no longer be operative, because EU citizens
could continue to move freely into Ireland (whereas they would face new
restrictions on moving directly to the UK). They could, however, then use the
CTA to move into the UK, thereby circumventing the UK’s new immigration
policy. UK ministers, however, remained
confident that they could deal with this issue by immigration enforcement away
from the border (by requiring banks, landlords, etc to require individuals
provide proof of status before accessing services). They therefore signed up to
a new CTA
deal with Ireland in 2019.
The latest spat in post-Brexit
relations between the UK and Ireland, however, involves the necessary corollary
of some of the concerns being raised before Brexit took effect. Once the UK set
about tightening its restrictions on immigration, and particularly abandoning
safeguards around refugees that it had implemented under EU law, would there be
a displacement effect as people turned to Ireland instead to process asylum
claims. This led to the claims by Ireland’s Justice Minister, Helen McEntee,
that not only was there a sharp rise in asylum applications in Ireland in
recent months, that 80% of new applicants were now crossing the land border
from Northern Ireland. There has not been any evidence published to support
this figure (a fact emphasised by some coalition government ministers
from other parties, perhaps more alive to the consequences of ramping up these
tensions for the CTA).
Groups like the Irish Refugee Council
have pointed out that simply because the number of in-country applications has
risen, this does not mean that all of those individuals have crossed the land
border (people in the country on a different immigration status can make
decisions to apply for asylum on the basis of a change in the circumstances of
their home country, for example). But the impression that the UK Government’s
Rwanda policy has had a direct knock on impact on Ireland, which needs to be
addressed, has become central to ministerial thinking.
The position in Ireland
EU asylum law framework
The problem for Ireland is how to
enforce returns to the UK, especially in light of the legislation closing off
of routes to claim asylum in the UK. The starting point is that Ireland is
bound by aspects of EU asylum law, having exercised the possibility to opt in
to parts of it. In particular, Ireland opted into the first phase asylum
procedures Directive, adopted in 2005, but not the second
phase asylum procedures Directive, adopted in 2013 (the ‘2013 Directive’),
both of which contain slightly different rules (optional for Member States) on
‘safe third countries’ – ie countries that asylum seekers could arguably
make their applications in instead, other than their countries of origin or the
country where they are applying now.
The ‘safe third country’ rules in
the Directives refer to non-EU countries. If the argument is that the asylum
seeker should have applied in an EU Member State or a Schengen associate
(Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein), a different set of rules (the
‘Dublin rules’) apply instead, which determine in detail which Member State is
considered responsible for the application, how transfers of asylum-seekers to
give effect to the responsibility rules work, and what rights asylum-seekers
have to challenge the potential transfers. Ireland has opted in to the current
version of those rules – the 2013 version of the Dublin
Regulation, known as ‘Dublin III’ – which states that rather than apply
those rules to transfer an asylum seeker to another Member State which is
responsible, a Member State can choose (as an option) to send an asylum seeker
to a non-EU country instead, in accordance with the ‘safe third country’ rules
in the 2013 Directive. (One way for Ireland to get around difficulties sending
asylum seekers back to the UK would be to revert to the Dublin rules and try to
send more of them back to other Member States under those criteria; but that
will not always work, for instance because there may not be enough evidence to apply
those rules, or the responsibility for the Member State which they first
entered illegally to deal with the asylum-seeker may have timed out).
Ireland intends
to opt in to the 2024 versions of the Dublin Regulation and the procedures
law – which will now become a Regulation – after they are formally adopted,
which is scheduled for May 14 (on the details of the new Regulations, see here
and here).
The procedures Regulation will change the ‘safe third country’ rules again.
However, this will not have an immediate impact, since these new Regulations
will not apply until mid-2026. So the focus here is the current law.
According to the recent Irish
High Court judgment, Ireland had ‘safe third country’ rules at several
points previously, but reintroduced the possibility in 2020, when an omnibus
law on Brexit amended the International
Protection Act 2015 to provide again for ‘safe third countries’ to be
designated. Obviously this legal change had the UK in mind – given that the
Dublin rules ceased to apply to the UK at the end of 2020, when the Brexit
transition period expired. Indeed, the Irish government promptly used these new
powers to designate
the UK as a ‘safe third country’.
EU ‘safe third country’ rules
The 2005 ‘safe third country’
rules, which apply to Ireland as such, state that a Member State can apply the
concept ‘only’ if ‘the competent authorities are satisfied that a person
seeking asylum will be treated in accordance with the following principles in
the third country concerned:’
a) life and
liberty are not threatened on account of race, religion, nationality,
membership of a particular social group or political opinion;
b) the
principle of non-refoulement in accordance with the Geneva
[Refugee] Convention is respected;
c) the
prohibition of removal, in violation of the right to freedom from torture and
cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment as laid down in international law, is
respected; and
d) the
possibility exists to request refugee status and, if found to be a refugee, to
receive protection in accordance with the Geneva Convention.
The Directive goes on to state
that ‘[t]he application of the safe third country concept shall be subject to
rules laid down in national legislation, including:’
a) rules
requiring a connection between the person seeking asylum and the third country
concerned on the basis of which it would be reasonable for that person to go to
that country;
b) rules on
the methodology by which the competent authorities satisfy themselves that the
safe third country concept may be applied to a particular country or to a
particular applicant’, which must ‘include case-by-case consideration of the
safety of the country for a particular applicant and/or national designation of
countries considered to be generally safe’;
c) rules in
accordance with international law, allowing an individual examination of
whether the third country concerned is safe for a particular applicant which,
as a minimum, shall permit the applicant to challenge the application of the
safe third country concept on the grounds that he/she would be subjected to
torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.
Next, Member States must:
a) inform the
applicant accordingly; and
b) provide
him/her with a document informing the authorities of the third country, in the
language of that country, that the application has not been examined in
substance.
Finally, if the non-EU country
concerned ‘does not permit the applicant for asylum to enter its territory,
Member States shall ensure that access to a procedure is given in accordance
with the basic principles and guarantees described in’ the Directive.
The 2013 Directive is similar,
except for adding ‘there is no risk of serious harm as defined in Directive
2011/95/EU [the EU Directive on definition of refugee and subsidiary
protection status] to the list of principles that must apply in the non-EU
country, and providing that the applicant must be permitted to argue that the
non-EU country ‘is not safe in his or her particular circumstances’ and ‘to
challenge the existence of a connection between him or her and the third
country in accordance with’ the Directive.
The impact of designating a
country as a ‘safe third country’ is that the application is inadmissible on
the merits – on the assumption that it will be considered on the merits in the
other country instead, because it is presumed that the asylum-seeker will apply
for asylum in that country after being expelled there. The case will be
fast-tracked, and it may be harder to stay on the territory in the event of an
appeal against the decision than in some other cases.
The Court of Justice has ruled
several times on the interpretation of the ‘safe third country’ rules in the
2013 Directive: Cases C-564/18,
C-821/19,
and C-924/19
and C-925/19 PPU, inter alia ruling that the principle does not
apply to transit countries, and that Hungary had not fully provided for the
guarantees related to the ‘safe third country’ concept’ required by the
Directive in its national law.
The High Court judgment
The Irish High Court judgment
ruled that the Irish government’s designation of the UK as a ‘safe third
country’ was unlawful; but it did not rule on whether or not the UK was actually
safe. This apparent paradox stems from the nature of administrative law, which often
concerns itself with whether the public administration followed the correct procedure,
rather than the merits of the decision – in part because courts are often
more willing to review the procedure which a government applied to take a
decision than the merits of that decision, which are seen as to some extent a
matter of political discretion. So it’s possible that after a court quashes a
government measure as unlawful on procedural grounds, the government could back
and lawfully adopt the same decision again, provided that it now does so
following the correct procedure. (And to knock on the head another common
misconception: a minister taking an unlawful decision does not mean that the
minister has committed a crime)
So why was the designation of the
UK as a ‘safe third country’ unlawful? Mainly because the Irish law from 2020
providing the powers to designate such countries was not fully consistent with
EU law, particularly because it did not provide the guarantees required in the
2013 Directive, which is cross-referenced in the Dublin III Regulation. (As
noted above, the CJEU came to a very similar conclusion regarding Hungary’s
lack of full application of those guarantees, but oddly the High Court judgment
makes no reference to this case law). Also, there had not been a continual
review of the position in the UK.
However, this did not mean – despite
a popular misconception on this point – that the High Court judgment ruled that
the UK was unsafe because of the UK’s Rwanda policy. In fact the
judgment is at pains to point out that it was not reaching any conclusion on the
Rwanda policy one way or another.
The Irish government’s response
The Irish government has announced
plans to adopt legislation to designate the UK as a ‘safe third country’. Depending
on the content, this may be sufficient to address the specific reasons why the
High Court found that the previous designation was unlawful. But this is not
the end of the story, because, as we have seen, the High Court did not get into
the merits of whether the UK was ‘safe’ or not, particularly in light of the
Rwanda policy, which has moreover developed since. Any fresh legislation could
be challenged on those grounds. It’s even possible, if fresh challenges are
brought, that an Irish court may want to send questions to the CJEU on this or
other aspects of interpretation of the ‘safe third country’ rule. (Incidentally, as the Irish High Court did not rule on the merits of whether or not the UK was 'safe', the Irish government - unlike the UK recently - is not legislating to overturn a court judgment on whether another country is 'safe').
Furthermore, there are other
elements to the EU rule, not discussed much in the High Court ruling. As noted
above, there must be a ‘connection’ between the asylum seeker and the non-EU
country (a point notably missing from the Rwanda policy, on the UK side), and
the case law says that mere transit is not enough to create a connection. The
two asylum-seekers concerned by the previous High Court judgment had been
deemed to have spent enough time in the UK to have a ‘connection’, but that
will arguably not be the case for all asylum-seekers who might make their way via
the UK to Ireland.
Another point – also scrapped on
the UK side in the Rwanda policy – is that the asylum-seeker must be readmitted
by the non-EU country. The EU rules thus aim to avoid the very limbo that
thousands of asylum-seekers are subject to in the UK, where their cases are
inadmissible but with no country willing or obliged to decide their
applications on the merits. While the High Court judgment refers to UK
willingness to readmit asylum seekers previously (see para 44), the UK has now
announced that it is not willing to do so, perhaps because it views the CTA
arrangements as not binding. This obviously creates a further issue on the EU
side (on the readmission/’safe third country’ nexus in EU law, see the pending
Case C-134/23).
Immigration Policy for the
whole of the UK?
As well as the Irish dimension to
this argument, there is also a Northern Irish aspect. Notwithstanding
the current wrangling, many question marks hang over the UK’s policy under the Illegal
Migration Act 2023, as extended by the Rwanda Act 2024,
and particularly over how they apply in the context of Northern Ireland. As
part of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement the UK committed to ensuring no
diminution of rights and equality protections operative in Northern Ireland law
as a result of EU law because of Brexit (Windsor
Framework, Article 2). It did so to avoid any claim that Brexit jeopardised
the rights provisions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 1998, some of which
had come to rely upon EU law in practice. This concession headed off a
lightning-rod argument for opposition to Brexit in the Northern Ireland
context, and enabled the deal to proceed.
But now that these arrangements
are in place, and operative, it means that Northern Ireland has a separate (and
higher) floor of rights protections than the remainder of the UK. It is
arguable that many aspects of EU law applicable to asylum seekers, and
providing protections for them (including the Trafficking Directive), continue
in full effect in Northern Ireland post Brexit. As pointed out in previous
posts (here
and here)
the courts have the ability to disapply statutes insofar as they conflict with
the Windsor Framework arrangements. In other words, this casts doubt on whether
the UK Government’s flagship policy on asylum seekers can apply equally in all
parts of the UK. The issue has already been argued before the Northern Ireland
High Court with regard to the Illegal
Migration Act (judgment is pending). Even if the Rwanda Act closes off many
legal challenges, asylum seekers within Northern Ireland are therefore likely
to try to use the Windsor Framework to challenge any deportations under these
measures for the foreseeable future.
Conclusions
Amid the tangle post-Brexit
arrangements, both countries appear to be talking at cross purposes. For the UK
Government, Brexit removed its obligations to comply with the Dublin III
regulations and the arrangements thereunder for return of asylum seekers to
other EU countries (and it cites the restrictions on it being able to enforce
the return of individuals to France post Brexit as evidence of this). For the
Irish Government, the Dublin III process might have been used when both
countries were EU Member States, but the underlying CTA relationship sprang
back into full effect (although conditioned by its own EU obligations) once
the overlaying EU law was removed post Brexit. In reality, so much of the CTA
relies on shared understandings and reciprocal nods, that there is considerable
scope for misinterpretation. Indeed, two countries which were engaging with
each other in the close collaborative relationship that the CTA requires might
well have been expected to publicly make the appropriate arrangements in
advance of Brexit taking effect (but that, alas, is not where UK-Ireland
relations are at – see Professor Bernard Ryan here).
Elections loom in both Ireland
and the UK, and many politicians in both countries have decided that there are
votes to be won in looking tough on immigration. When refugees and
asylum-seekers are at issue, however, it is difficult to ignore the fact that
both countries process a relatively low number of asylum claims on a European
level. But both countries are at loggerheads over policies which increasingly
put the CTA arrangements in jeopardy and which seek to ignore the fact that
conflict and persecution necessarily create more refugees. Both, it has to be
concluded, would like this to be someone else’s problem.
