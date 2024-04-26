Friday 26 April 2024

The new Screening Regulation – part 5 of the analysis of new EU asylum laws

 


Professor Steve Peers, Royal Holloway University of London

Photo credit: Rock Cohen, via Wikimedia Commons

Just before Christmas, the European Parliament and the Council (the EU body consisting of Member States’ ministers) reached a deal on five key pieces of EU asylum legislation, concerning asylum procedures, the ‘Dublin’ system on responsibility for asylum applications, the ‘Eurodac’ database supporting the Dublin system, screening of migrants/asylum seekers, and derogations in the event of crises. These five laws joined the previously agreed revised laws on qualification of refugees and people with subsidiary protection, reception conditions for asylum-seekers, and resettlement of refugees from outside the EU. Taken together, all these laws are intended to be part of a ‘package’ of new or revised EU asylum laws.

I’ll be looking at all these agreements for new legislation on this blog in a series of blog posts (see the agreed texts here), unless the deal somehow unravels. This is the fifth post in the series, on the new Regulation on screening of migrants (mostly) at the external borders. The previous blog posts in the series concerned the planned new qualification Regulation (part 1), the revised reception conditions Directive (part 2), the planned new Regulation on resettlement of refugees (part 3), and the revised Regulation on Eurodac (part 4).

As noted in the earlier posts in this series, all of the measures in the asylum package could in principle be amended or blocked before they are adopted, except for the previous Regulation revising the powers of the EU asylum agency, which was separated from the package and adopted already in 2021. I will update this blog post as necessary in light of developments. (On EU asylum law generally, see my asylum law chapter in the latest edition of EU Justice and Home Affairs Law).

The Screening regulation: background

There have been two previous ‘phases’ in development of the Common European Asylum System: a first phase of laws mainly adopted between 2003 and 2005, and a second phase of laws mainly adopted between 2011 and 2013. The 2024 package will, if adopted, in effect be a third phase, although for some reason the EU avoids calling it that.

However, unlike most of the 2024 package of legislation, the Screening Regulation is entirely new – although to some extent it may provide a legal basis for things that were already going on in practice before its adoption. So unlike most of the other laws in the asylum package, there is no current version of the law to compare the new version to – and therefore no prior CJEU case law to consider either.

Having said that, the Screening Regulation will amend a number of other EU measures, to ensure their consistency with it, namely the Regulations on: the Visa Information System; the entry-exit system; ETIAS (the travel authorisation system); and interoperability of databases. Furthermore, a parallel Regulation will amend two EU criminal law measures to ensure that they are also consistent with the main Screening Regulation.

Why two parallel Regulations? Because the Screening Regulation, unlike the rest of the package of EU asylum law measures, is technically a law on external borders, not asylum. As such, it ‘builds upon the Schengen acquis’, and so will be applicable in principle to the Schengen associates (Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein) too. Ireland must opt out (as it does not participate in Schengen) and Denmark is formally excluded (although it may apply the Regulation as a matter of national law). In contrast, the parallel amendment to EU criminal law is only relevant to Member States (but again, there will be an Irish and Danish opt out from it).

In this context, the preamble to the Regulation makes special provision for Cyprus, which has not yet fully applied Schengen; that country must apply the Regulation to those crossing the line separating the areas controlled by the Cypriot government and the Turkish Cypriot administration, even though it is not legally an international border from the perspective of EU law.  As for Denmark and Schengen associates, the preamble states that for them, references to the EU’s reception conditions Directive in the Screening Regulation should be understood as references to the relevant national law.   

As with all the new EU asylum measures, each must be seen in the broader context of all the others – which I will be discussing over the course of this series of blog posts. Furthermore, the new Screening Regulation will have links with the Schengen Borders Code, the main law governing crossing of external EU borders – although the Regulation will not formally amend the Code. It will also link with (but again, not amend) the EU’s Returns Directive.

The legislative process leading to the agreed text of the revised Eurodac Regulation started with the Commission proposal in 2020, as part of the attempt to ‘relaunch’ the process of amending EU asylum law, started back in 2016. The proposal was subsequently negotiated between EU governments (the Council) and then between the Council and the European Parliament. But this blog post will look only at the final text, leaving aside the politics of the negotiations.

Like most of the other measures in the asylum package, the application date of the Screening Regulation will be two years after adoption (so in spring 2026). However, the provisions on queries of other EU information systems will only start to apply once those information systems enter into operation.

Scope

The Regulation applies to four categories of people, namely those who: 

without fulfilling the entry conditions [in the Schengen Borders Code], have crossed the external border in an unauthorised manner, have applied for international protection during border checks, or have been disembarked after a search and rescue operation

and of

third-country nationals illegally staying within the territory of the Member States where there is no indication that those third-country nationals have been subject to controls at external borders, before they are referred to the appropriate procedure.

The Regulation distinguishes between the first three categories, who are all connected with the external borders, and the fourth category (illegal staying where is there is no indication of having been controlled at external borders). For simplicity’s sake, this blog post refers to the first three categories as ‘external cases’, and the fourth category as ‘internal cases’. Both the first and third groups must be screened regardless of whether they apply for asylum or not.

Member States ‘may refrain’ from screening the fourth category of people (on the territory, having entered without authorisation), if they send the non-EU citizen back, ‘immediately after apprehension, to another Member State under bilateral agreements or arrangements or under bilateral cooperation frameworks.’ In that event, the other Member State must apply a screening process.

The Screening Process

For external borders cases, screening must be ‘carried out without delay’, and in any event completed within seven days of apprehension, disembarkation, or presentation at the border. For internal cases, the deadline is three days. Screening must end if the person concerned is authorised to enter the territory. Screening may end if the person concerned ‘leaves the territory of the Member States, for their country of origin or country of residence or for another third country’ to which they voluntarily decided to return to and were accepted by. In any case, screening ends once the deadline to complete it is reached.

Screening must take place at an ‘adequate and appropriate’ location decided by Member States; for external cases, that location should be ‘generally situated at or in proximity to the external borders’, although it could be at ‘other locations within the territory’. It must entail (referring in part to checks under other EU laws): checks on health, vulnerability, and identity; registration of biometric data ‘to the extent that it has not yet occurred’; a security check; and filling out a screening form.

For those who have made an asylum application, the registration of that application is governed by the asylum procedures Regulation. The preamble to the Screening Regulation explicitly states that an asylum application can be made during the screening process. Furthermore, the Screening Regulation is ‘without prejudice to’ the Dublin rules; and it ‘could be followed by relocation’ (ie movement to a Member State not responsible for the application) under the Dublin rules ‘or another existing solidarity mechanism’.

Member States are obliged to inform the persons being screened about the screening process itself, as well as asylum law and returns law, the Borders Code, national immigration law, the GDPR, and any prospect of relocation. Otherwise, there is no explicit reference to procedural rights. Conversely, the people being screened have procedural obligations: they must ‘remain available to the screening authorities’ and provide both specified personal data and biometric data as set out in the Eurodac Regulation. Finally, after screening ends, the person concerned should be referred to the appropriate procedure – either the asylum process or the returns process.

Treatment During Screening

As regards immigration law status during the screening process, external cases must not be authorised to enter the territory of the Member States, even though the screening might be carried out on the territory de facto. This is obviously a legal fiction, which is exacerbated by the prospect (under the procedures Regulation) of continuing that legal fiction under the ‘borders procedure’ for up to 12 weeks.

Moreover, Member States must provide in their national law that persons being screened ‘remain available to the authorities carrying out the screening for the duration of the screening, to prevent any risk of absconding and potential threats to internal security resulting from such absconding.’ This wording looks like a euphemism for detention, which the Regulation goes on to refer to more explicitly – providing that where the person being screened has not applied for asylum, the rules on detention in the Returns Directive apply.

For those who have applied for asylum, the reception conditions Directive applies to the extent set out in it. This cross-reference is potentially awkward because that Directive applies to those ‘allowed to remain on the territory’ with that status, whereas the Screening Regulation decrees that the people covered by it are not legally on the territory. Logically the reception conditions Directive must apply despite the non-entry rule of the Screening Regulation, otherwise that Regulation’s references to that Directive applying would be meaningless (the preamble to the Regulation also says that the detention rules in the reception conditions Directive ‘should apply’ to asylum seekers covered by the Regulation). Screening is not as such a ground for detention in the exhaustive list of grounds set out in the reception conditions Directive – so Member States will have to find some other ground for it from that list. The preamble to the Regulation sets out general rules on limits to detention, borrowing some language from the reception conditions directive.

As for other aspects of treatment, the Screening Regulation states that Member States ‘shall ensure that all persons subject to the screening are accorded a standard of living which guarantees their subsistence, protects their physical and mental health and respects their rights under the Charter [of Fundamental Rights].’ For asylum-seekers, this overlaps with the more detailed rules in the reception conditions Directive, but for non-asylum seekers, it in principle goes further than the Returns Directive – although the case law on that Directive has required some minimum treatment of people covered by it. Of course, for many people subject to screening, it will be the provisions on detention conditions under those two Directives which will be relevant in practice. There is a more specific provision on health care, stating that those being screened ‘shall have access to emergency health care and essential treatment of illness.’

The Regulation includes specific provisions on minors. The best interests of the child must always be paramount; the minor must be accompanied by an adult family member, if present, during the screening; and Member States must ensure the involvement of a representative for unaccompanied minors (overlapping with the relevant provisions of the reception conditions Directive).

Finally, as for contact with the outside world, ‘[o]rganisations and persons providing advice and counselling shall have effective access to third-country nationals during the screening’, although Member States may limit that access under national law where the limit is ‘objectively necessary for the security, public order or administrative management of a border crossing point or of a facility where the screening is carried out, provided that such access is not severely restricted or rendered impossible’. Presumably such access can help check that the rules on treatment are being applied, including possible challenges to detention and offering advice as regards subsequent asylum or returns procedures, or potential challenges to screening as discussed above.

Human Rights Monitoring

The Regulation sets out an overarching obligation to comply with human rights obligations, including the principle of non-refoulement (not sending a migrant to an unsafe country), as well as a requirement to have an independent human rights monitoring mechanism, which is specified in some detail. Member States must: ‘investigate allegations of failure of respect for fundamental rights’ as regards screening; ensure civil or criminal liability under national law ‘in cases of failure to respect or to enforce fundamental rights’; and create an independent mechanism to monitor human rights compliance during the screening, ensuring that allegations of human rights breaches are triggered or dealt with effectively, with ‘adequate safeguards’ to ensure its independence. The preamble points out that judicial review is not enough to meet these standards. (Also, these rules will apply to monitoring the borders procedure in the procedures Regulation)

Assessment

To what extent has this Regulation ensured a balance between migration control and human rights? It does aim towards a greater degree of migration control by imposing new legal obligations as regards many asylum seekers; but the key point as regards their rights is that the Regulation provides for a filtering process, not a final decision. In other words, the screening process does not entail in itself a decision on the merits or admissibility of an asylum claim, or a return decision. Whilst it is based on a legal fiction of non-entry, that process is strictly and absolutely limited in time, with no prospect of extending the short screening period even as a derogation under the Exceptions Regulation. (In contrast, the border procedure under the procedures Regulation lasts for longer, and can be extended in exceptional cases). And the legal fiction does not in any event mean that no law applies at all to the persons concerned; obviously at the very least, the screening Regulation itself applies, as do other EU laws which it makes applicable. (So does the ECHR: see Amuur v France) For instance, the Regulation refers to detention on the basis of the returns and reception conditions Directives, and although the lack of authorisation to enter means that the right to remain on the territory as an asylum seeker is not triggered as such, nevertheless the Regulation precludes Member States taking return decisions to remove asylum seekers, as it only provides for a filtering process.

Despite the absence of any express procedural rights in the Regulation, it is arguable that in light of the right to effective remedies and access to court set out in Article 47 of the Charter, it should at least be possible to challenge the application of the screening procedure on the basis that (for example) there is no legal ground for the screening at all, or that the screening has exceeded its permitted duration. In any event, the absence of express procedural rights should be seen in the context of the screening process not determining the merits of an asylum application.

The drafters of the Regulation chose instead to focus on the prospect of non-judicial processes to protect human rights in the context of the screening process. While non-judicial mechanisms of course play an important role in protection of human rights in general, it is useful if parallel judicial processes can be relied upon too. And one area where the Regulation should have explicitly provided for both judicial and non-judicial mechanisms is pushbacks from the territory – illegal not only under human rights law but also under EU law, as recently confirmed by the CJEU.

 

