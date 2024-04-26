The new Screening Regulation – part 5 of the analysis of new EU asylum laws

Professor Steve Peers, Royal Holloway University of London
Just before Christmas, the European
Parliament and the Council (the EU body consisting of Member States’
ministers) reached a deal on five key pieces of EU asylum
legislation, concerning asylum procedures, the ‘Dublin’ system on
responsibility for asylum applications, the ‘Eurodac’ database supporting the
Dublin system, screening of migrants/asylum seekers, and derogations in the
event of crises. These five laws joined the previously agreed revised laws on qualification of refugees and people with
subsidiary protection, reception conditions for asylum-seekers,
and resettlement of refugees from outside the
EU. Taken together, all these laws are intended to be part of a ‘package’ of new or revised EU asylum laws.
I’ll be looking at all these
agreements for new legislation on this blog in a series of blog posts (see the
agreed texts here), unless the deal somehow unravels. This
is the fifth post in the series, on the new Regulation
on screening of migrants (mostly) at the external borders. The previous
blog posts in the series concerned the planned new qualification Regulation (part 1), the
revised reception conditions Directive (part 2), the planned
new Regulation on resettlement
of refugees (part 3), and the revised Regulation on Eurodac
(part 4).
As noted in the earlier posts in this
series, all of the measures in the asylum package could in principle be amended
or blocked before they are adopted, except for the previous Regulation revising the powers of the EU asylum agency,
which was separated from the package and adopted already in 2021. I will update
this blog post as necessary in light of developments. (On EU asylum law
generally, see my asylum law chapter in the latest edition of EU Justice and Home Affairs Law).
The Screening regulation:
background
There have been two previous ‘phases’
in development of the Common European Asylum System: a first phase of laws
mainly adopted between 2003 and 2005, and a second phase of laws mainly adopted
between 2011 and 2013. The 2024 package will, if adopted, in effect be a third
phase, although for some reason the EU avoids calling it that.
However, unlike most of the 2024
package of legislation, the Screening Regulation is entirely new – although to
some extent it may provide a legal basis for things that were already going on
in practice before its adoption. So unlike most of the other laws in the asylum
package, there is no current version of the law to compare the new version to –
and therefore no prior CJEU case law to consider either.
Having said that, the Screening
Regulation will amend a number of other EU measures, to ensure their consistency
with it, namely the Regulations on: the Visa Information System; the entry-exit
system; ETIAS (the travel authorisation system); and interoperability of databases.
Furthermore, a parallel
Regulation will amend two EU criminal law measures to ensure that they are
also consistent with the main Screening Regulation.
Why two parallel Regulations? Because
the Screening Regulation, unlike the rest of the package of EU asylum law
measures, is technically a law on external borders, not asylum. As such,
it ‘builds upon the Schengen acquis’, and so will be applicable in principle to
the Schengen associates (Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein) too. Ireland
must opt out (as it does not participate in Schengen) and Denmark is formally
excluded (although it may apply the Regulation as a matter of national law). In
contrast, the parallel amendment to EU criminal law is only relevant to Member
States (but again, there will be an Irish and Danish opt out from it).
In this context, the preamble to the Regulation
makes special provision for Cyprus, which has not yet fully applied Schengen; that
country must apply the Regulation to those crossing the line separating the
areas controlled by the Cypriot government and the Turkish Cypriot administration,
even though it is not legally an international border from the perspective of
EU law. As for Denmark and Schengen
associates, the preamble states that for them, references to the EU’s reception
conditions Directive in the Screening Regulation should be understood as
references to the relevant national law.
As with all the new EU asylum
measures, each must be seen in the broader context of all the others – which I
will be discussing over the course of this series of blog posts. Furthermore,
the new Screening Regulation will have links with the Schengen
Borders Code, the main law governing crossing of external EU borders –
although the Regulation will not formally amend the Code. It will also link
with (but again, not amend) the EU’s Returns
Directive.
The legislative process leading to
the agreed text of the revised Eurodac Regulation started with the
Commission proposal
in 2020, as part of the attempt
to ‘relaunch’ the process of amending EU asylum law, started back in 2016. The
proposal was subsequently negotiated between EU governments (the Council) and then
between the Council and the European Parliament. But this blog post will look
only at the final text, leaving aside the politics of the negotiations.
Like most of the other measures in
the asylum package, the application date of the Screening Regulation will be two
years after adoption (so in spring 2026). However, the provisions on queries of
other EU information systems will only start to apply once those information
systems enter into operation.
Scope
The Regulation applies to four categories of people, namely those who:
without fulfilling the entry conditions [in the Schengen Borders Code], have crossed the external border in an unauthorised manner, have applied for international protection during border checks, or have been disembarked after a search and rescue operation
and of
third-country nationals illegally staying
within the territory of the Member States where there is no indication that
those third-country nationals have been subject to controls at external borders,
before they are referred to the appropriate procedure.
The
Regulation distinguishes between the first three categories, who are all
connected with the external borders, and the fourth category (illegal staying
where is there is no indication of having been controlled at external borders).
For simplicity’s sake, this blog post refers to the first three categories as
‘external cases’, and the fourth category as ‘internal cases’. Both the first
and third groups must be screened regardless of whether they apply for asylum or
not.
Member
States ‘may refrain’ from screening the fourth category of people (on the territory,
having entered without authorisation), if they send the non-EU citizen back,
‘immediately after apprehension, to another Member State under bilateral
agreements or arrangements or under bilateral cooperation frameworks.’ In that
event, the other Member State must apply a screening process.
The Screening
Process
For
external borders cases, screening must be ‘carried out without delay’, and in
any event completed within seven days of apprehension, disembarkation, or
presentation at the border. For internal cases, the deadline is three days.
Screening must end if the person concerned is authorised to enter the territory.
Screening may end if the person concerned ‘leaves the territory of the
Member States, for their country of origin or country of residence or for another
third country’ to which they voluntarily decided to return to and were accepted
by. In any case, screening ends once the deadline to complete it is reached.
Screening
must take place at an ‘adequate and appropriate’ location decided by Member
States; for external cases, that location should be ‘generally situated at or
in proximity to the external borders’, although it could be at ‘other
locations within the territory’. It must entail (referring in
part to checks under other EU laws): checks on health, vulnerability, and
identity; registration of biometric data ‘to the extent that it has not yet occurred’;
a security check; and filling out a screening form.
For
those who have made an asylum application, the registration of that application
is governed by the asylum procedures Regulation. The preamble to the Screening Regulation
explicitly states that an asylum application can be made during the
screening process. Furthermore, the Screening Regulation is ‘without prejudice
to’ the Dublin rules; and it ‘could be followed by relocation’ (ie movement to
a Member State not responsible for the application) under the Dublin rules ‘or
another existing solidarity mechanism’.
Member
States are obliged to inform the persons being screened about the screening
process itself, as well as asylum law and returns law, the Borders Code,
national immigration law, the GDPR, and any prospect of relocation. Otherwise,
there is no explicit reference to procedural rights. Conversely, the people being
screened have procedural obligations: they must ‘remain available to the
screening authorities’ and provide both specified personal data and biometric
data as set out in the Eurodac Regulation. Finally, after screening ends, the
person concerned should be referred to the appropriate procedure – either the
asylum process or the returns process.
Treatment During Screening
As
regards immigration law status during the screening process, external cases
must not be authorised to enter the territory of the Member States, even though
the screening might be carried out on the territory de facto. This is
obviously a legal fiction, which is exacerbated by the prospect (under the
procedures Regulation) of continuing that legal fiction under the ‘borders
procedure’ for up to 12 weeks.
Moreover,
Member States must provide in their national law that persons being screened ‘remain
available to the authorities carrying out the screening for the duration of the
screening, to prevent any risk of absconding and potential threats to internal
security resulting from such absconding.’ This wording looks like a euphemism
for detention, which the Regulation goes on to refer to more explicitly – providing
that where the person being screened has not applied for asylum, the rules on
detention in the Returns
Directive apply.
For
those who have applied for asylum, the reception conditions Directive applies
to the extent set out in it. This cross-reference is potentially awkward because
that Directive applies to those ‘allowed to remain on the territory’ with that
status, whereas the Screening Regulation decrees that the people covered by it are
not legally on the territory. Logically the reception conditions Directive
must apply despite the non-entry rule of the Screening Regulation, otherwise
that Regulation’s references to that Directive applying would be meaningless
(the preamble to the Regulation also says that the detention rules in the
reception conditions Directive ‘should apply’ to asylum seekers covered by the
Regulation). Screening is not as such a ground for detention in the exhaustive list
of grounds set out in the reception conditions Directive – so Member States will
have to find some other ground for it from that list. The preamble to the
Regulation sets out general rules on limits to detention, borrowing some language
from the reception conditions directive.
As
for other aspects of treatment, the Screening Regulation states that Member
States ‘shall ensure that all persons subject to the screening are accorded
a standard of living which guarantees their subsistence, protects their
physical and mental health and respects their rights under the Charter [of Fundamental
Rights].’ For asylum-seekers, this overlaps with the more detailed rules in the
reception conditions Directive, but for non-asylum seekers, it in principle
goes further than the Returns Directive – although the case
law on that Directive has required some minimum treatment of people covered
by it. Of course, for many people subject to screening, it will be the provisions
on detention conditions under those two Directives which will be
relevant in practice. There is a more specific provision on health care,
stating that those being screened ‘shall have access to emergency health care
and essential treatment of illness.’
The Regulation includes specific provisions on minors. The best
interests of the child must always be paramount; the minor must be accompanied
by an adult family member, if present, during the screening; and Member States
must ensure the involvement of a representative for unaccompanied minors
(overlapping with the relevant provisions of the reception conditions
Directive).
Finally, as
for contact with the outside world, ‘[o]rganisations and persons providing
advice and counselling shall have effective access to third-country nationals
during the screening’, although Member States may limit that access under national
law where the limit is ‘objectively necessary for the security, public order or
administrative management of a border crossing point or of a facility where the
screening is carried out, provided that such access is not severely restricted
or rendered impossible’. Presumably such access can help check that the rules on
treatment are being applied, including possible challenges to detention and
offering advice as regards subsequent asylum or returns procedures, or potential
challenges to screening as discussed above.
Human Rights Monitoring
The
Regulation sets out an overarching obligation to comply with human rights
obligations, including the principle of non-refoulement (not sending a
migrant to an unsafe country), as well as a requirement to have an independent
human rights monitoring mechanism, which is specified in some detail. Member
States must: ‘investigate allegations of failure of respect for fundamental
rights’ as regards screening; ensure civil or criminal liability under national
law ‘in
cases of failure to respect or to enforce fundamental rights’; and create an independent mechanism to monitor
human rights compliance during the screening, ensuring that allegations of
human rights breaches are triggered or dealt with effectively, with ‘adequate
safeguards’ to ensure its independence. The preamble points out that judicial
review is not enough to meet these standards. (Also, these rules will apply to
monitoring the borders procedure in the procedures Regulation)
To what extent has this Regulation ensured a balance between migration control and human rights? It does aim towards a greater degree of migration control by imposing new legal obligations as regards many asylum seekers; but the key point as regards their rights is that the Regulation provides for a filtering process, not a final decision. In other words, the screening process does not entail in itself a decision on the merits or admissibility of an asylum claim, or a return decision. Whilst it is based on a legal fiction of non-entry, that process is strictly and absolutely limited in time, with no prospect of extending the short screening period even as a derogation under the Exceptions Regulation. (In contrast, the border procedure under the procedures Regulation lasts for longer, and can be extended in exceptional cases). And the legal fiction does not in any event mean that no law applies at all to the persons concerned; obviously at the very least, the screening Regulation itself applies, as do other EU laws which it makes applicable. (So does the ECHR: see Amuur v France) For instance, the Regulation refers to detention on the basis of the returns and reception conditions Directives, and although the lack of authorisation to enter means that the right to remain on the territory as an asylum seeker is not triggered as such, nevertheless the Regulation precludes Member States taking return decisions to remove asylum seekers, as it only provides for a filtering process.
Despite
the absence of any express procedural rights in the Regulation, it is arguable that
in light of the right to effective remedies and access to court set out in
Article 47 of the Charter, it should at least be possible to challenge the
application of the screening procedure on the basis that (for example) there is
no legal ground for the screening at all, or that the screening has exceeded
its permitted duration. In any event, the absence of express procedural rights should
be seen in the context of the screening process not determining the merits of
an asylum application.
The drafters of the Regulation chose instead to focus on the prospect of non-judicial processes to protect human rights in the context of the screening process. While non-judicial mechanisms of course play an important role in protection of human rights in general, it is useful if parallel judicial processes can be relied upon too. And one area where the Regulation should have explicitly provided for both judicial and non-judicial mechanisms is pushbacks from the territory – illegal not only under human rights law but also under EU law, as recently confirmed by the CJEU.
