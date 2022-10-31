Migration in Europe and the Problems of Undercriminalisation

By Amanda Spalding,
Lecturer
in Law, University of Sheffield
media
Introduction
As five
million refugees enter Europe having fled Ukraine, Denmark
and the
UK prepare for off-shore processing of asylum applications and Frontex
tells us that in the first half of 2022 irregular
entries to the European Union are up 84%, it is difficult to keep up with
rapid and ever-changing laws and policies on migration. However, it is
important to continue to reflect on the broader legal context that these
developments are situated within, especially the human rights framework that
will be crucial in providing some level of protection. This protection, though,
is far from robust and subject to being increasingly undermined by other trends
in the law.
The following blog post summarises some of the main themes
of my new book, The
Treatment of Immigrants in the European Court of Human Rights.
The Criminalisation
of Immigration
The criminalisation of immigration has long been noted by
scholars across Europe and beyond. The criminalisation of immigration –
sometimes called ‘crimmigration’-
refers to the increased entwining overlap of the criminal justice system and
the immigration system. This entwining takes multiple different forms including
the law. The legal framework surrounding immigration increasingly draws on the
criminal law by creating a huge number of immigration offences. This includes
the criminalisation of the most basic immigration offences such as irregular
entry or stay which is widely criminalised in Europe with varying levels of
seriousness (see the Country Profiles by the Global Detention Project).
For example, the level of fine for such an offence can be relatively low such
as in the Czech Republic and Estonia where maximum fines are below €1,000
whereas in countries such as Austria, Cyprus, Italy and the UK maximum fines
exceed €4,000. Most European states, including the UK, Sweden, Norway, the
Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, France, Finland and Denmark, set the maximum
prison term for these types of crime at between six months to one year. In
practice though some states such as Germany and Finland rarely use imprisonment
whereas in others such as Bulgaria
and the Czech
Republic there is evidence of extensive inappropriate use of imprisonment
against asylum seekers.
Criminalisation is not confined to migrants themselves but
also affects those who facilitate their irregular entry and stay. Article
1(1)(a -b) of the EU Facilitation Directive requires Member States to
create appropriate sanctions for those who deliberately assist irregular entry
to or stay in a Member State with Article 1(1)(b) requiring the imposition of
sanction on anyone who does so for financial gain. The aim of these measures
was, at least in part, to tackle organised crime. Article (1)(2) of the
Facilitation Directive does allows Member States to provide exceptions for
those who provide such assistance for humanitarian reasons but it does not
require them to do so. Thus, there are varying standards across Europe as to
when the facilitation of entry or stay is a punishable offence with some
countries allowing for broad criminalisation including situations of
humanitarian assistance. The prosecution of individuals providing help such as Lisbeth
Zornig Andersen in Denmark, the criminalisation
of rescue where those who aid migrant boats in distress as sea have faced
criminal charges and extensive
criminalisation of NGO organisations providing asylum and humanitarian assistance
have all been incredibly controversial. Many states have also gone further and
criminalised other interactions with migrants such as the
letting of accommodation to those with irregular status.
Immigration and criminal law have become further entwined by
the increased use of immigration measures as a consequence of criminal
conviction. Although public security has long been a ground for deportation in
many European countries, its use in recent years have become increasingly punitive
and severe. Over the last twenty years states such as the UK, Denmark
and Germany
have all passed laws that make deportation an automatic result of many criminal
convictions and the UK and
Norway now have separate prisons to hold foreign national prisoners.
There has also been a significant increase in the
immigration detention estate across the EU with varying types and uses as
explored by Elspeth Guild in her ‘Typology
of different types of centres in Europe’ for the European Parliament. There
has also been a huge increase in surveillance of migration. The EU has created
a
‘plethora of systems’ regarding border control including the EURODAC
database which holds migrant fingerprint data, the Visa Information System
(VIS) which stores the biometric information on all third country nationals who
apply for a visa in the Schengen area and Eurosur which is a surveillance
system which uses drones, sensors and satellites to track irregular
immigration. The use of fingerprint and other surveillance technology in
immigration control in and of itself has connotations with the criminal law but
this is further compounded by Europol (European Police Office) and national law
enforcement agencies being given access
to some of this data.
The Problem of
Undercriminalisation
There are thousands of other elements to the criminalisation
of immigration trend, not least the rhetoric
surrounding migration in many European states, but there is a possibility
that focusing too much on criminalisation is actually a bit of red herring. The
complex powers and systems in immigration law and policy mean that much of the
stigma and severity of the criminal law is being endured by migrants but often
without the concurrent procedural safeguards that the criminal law provides.
The problem for immigrants may be then conceptualized
as a problem of ‘undercriminalisation.’ Ashworth and
Zedner offer a clear definition of this practice: “undercriminalisation can
be said to occur when the state sets out to provide for the exercise of police
power against citizens in alternative (non-criminal) channels which are subject
only to lesser protections inadequate to constraining an exercise of power of
the nature and magnitude involved… undercriminalisation occurs where the
failure to designate a preventative measure as criminal deprives the citizen of
what is due to her, in view of the substance of the restrictions on liberty and
possible sanctions involved in the ostensibly preventative measure.”
Thus, in a perverse way, immigrants might be better off if
the whole system was being criminalised as they’d benefit from far more
procedural safeguards and judicial oversight than they do now. It is also
possible that this is not simply ‘undercriminalisation’ but the beginnings of a
two-tier system in both criminal justice and human rights. The intersection of
these two can already been seen in the UK
government’s proposed Bill of Rights Bill which seeks to severely limit
certain human rights for migrants, particularly foreign national offenders.
The ECtHR and
Migration
In order to appreciate the risk of this two-tier system, it
is important to understand how the European Court of Human Rights has responded
to the increasingly harsh immigration system and where there are significant
gaps in protection. For example, the lack of a proper necessity and
proportionality test when considering the arbitrariness of immigration
detention means it has the lowest level of protection of any form of detention
and as Professor Costello put it: has been left “in its own silo.”
Likewise the failure of the Court to apply the right to a fair trial contained
in Article 6 to immigration decisions has barely been discussed by academics
and advocacy organisations despite the fact that this is an incredibly powerful
and fundamental right that would serve as a crucial check on state power. The
fact that immigration decisions and detention are becoming increasingly bound
up with the criminal law means that we should be especially careful to
scrutinise the legal approach to such issues, with many criminological and
sociological scholars challenging
the long-held legal conception of immigration measures as non-punitive.
Finally, it is important to continuous reflect on the fact
that the criminalisation phenomenon is part of a wider trend of very harsh
immigration regimes in Europe and the two are often related. The
criminalisation phenomenon may increase the harshness with which immigrants are
dealt with and exacerbate existing issues, but it is not always the root
problem in the failure of the Court to protect migrants fully. As already demonstrated in depth by others
such as
Professor Costello and Professor
Dembour, there are significant issues with how the European Court of Human
Rights approaches migrants’ rights and that to truly understand the treatment
of immigrants in Europe, the criminalisation of immigration framework may be
insufficient. This is a trend that must be subject to rigorous scrutiny. Beyond
the clear moral issues with having a two-tier human rights and criminal justice
system, the Court’s approach poses other dangers. The general failure of the
Court to engage in proper scrutiny of state immigration power and policies
means that it may allow racial discrimination to go unchecked. The approach of
the Court to immigration matters may also seep into other areas of its case-law
and mean a general erosion of rights for everyone, immigrants and citizens.
