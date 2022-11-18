The Cyber Resilience Act in the context of the Internet of Things

Mattis van ’t Schip, PhD
candidate, Radboud University
Image credit: Grafiker61, via Wikicommons
In our homes and across industries, the use of
Internet of Things (IoT) devices is increasing. These devices integrate
hardware and software elements (e.g., a ‘smart’ watch, a WiFi-connected
security camera). The cybersecurity of these connected devices is a growing
issue. In the ‘Mirai botnet’, hackers accessed
thousands of devices and, together, used them to bring down websites and
companies, while other
attackers accessed the cash registers of Target supermarkets by hacking into their
network-connected air-conditioning systems. As evident from the Target
hack, attackers can easily access these devices as they are always connected,
through WiFi or BlueTooth. Companies and consumers now use billions of IoT
devices, which thus creates an expanding cybersecurity threat. The European
legislator struggled with this cybersecurity issue for a long time, as existing
legislation (e.g., product safety law) did not sufficiently cover the
cybersecurity of IoT devices. A recent legislative proposal, however, now
intends to address this legal gap.
On 15 September 2022, the European Commission
published the
proposal for the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). The Cyber Resilience Act
intends to protect the European Union’s market from insecure products. The Act
addresses four central themes, according to Article 1:
1) rules for
placing products with digital elements on the European Union’s market to ensure
the cybersecurity of such products;
2) essential
requirements for the design, development, and production of products with digital
elements;
3) requirements for
vulnerability handling processes by manufacturers to ensure cybersecurity
throughout the whole lifecycle of products with digital elements; and
4) market
surveillance and enforcement.
This blog post gives a short overview of the
new rules on the cybersecurity of products with digital elements (points 1-3).
First, I address the framework of the Act by focusing on its scope and
cybersecurity provisions. Second, I shortly examine how the Act fits within and
adapts the existing regulatory landscape for the cybersecurity of products with
digital elements, especially Internet of Things devices.
Products
with digital elements
The Cyber Resilience Act will apply to ‘products
with digital elements’. Article 3(1) clarifies that such products can be software,
hardware, and remote data processing solutions. The Act does thus not only
apply to software applications, but also applies to certain hardware objects
that are not traditionally digital (e.g., routers, microcontrollers). A
connected security camera is an example of a product with digital elements. The
camera integrates a traditional camera system (the hardware) with software that,
for instance, allows users to access the device’s camera from anywhere in the
world.
The
European Commission mainly hints at IoT devices as the main focus of the Act,
but these devices are not the only products in scope. The Commission includes
two additional categories of products with digital elements. These categories
are based on the ‘criticality’ of the products. All ‘critical products with
digital elements’ are listed in Annex III and mainly include products which
have privileged access to networks or security. For example, Annex III includes
password managers, identity management software, and network monitoring
systems. Such critical systems present a cybersecurity risk, according to
Article 3(3), and therefore must adhere to stricter cybersecurity requirements,
which I discuss below. An additional category exists for ‘highly critical
products with digital elements’, which present even more serious cybersecurity
risks (e.g., network management software used by energy providers).
The Commission can amend the list of critical
and highly critical products based on the cybersecurity risks those products
pose, according to Article 6(2) and 6(5). Criteria for the assessment of those
risks include whether the products have privileged access, control access to
data, or perform critical trust-based functions in networks or security. The
Commission uses additional criteria for highly critical products (e.g., the use
of the product within critical sectors). (See also the NIS2 proposal for the
cybersecurity requirements of devices employed in those sectors: Proposal for a
Directive for a high common level of cybersecurity, which is about
to be adopted)
Cybersecurity
requirements
For all products with digital elements, the
Cyber Resilience Act prescribes baseline cybersecurity requirements. Only
products with digital elements that adhere to those requirements can be placed
on the European market, similar to earlier IoT related product rules, such as
the Radio
Equipment Directive.
The cybersecurity requirements are listed in
Annex I Section 1. The requirements must be met on the condition that devices
are properly installed, maintained, used, and updated, according to Article
5(1). The provision is not clear on who should actually ensure these
pre-conditions. The responsibility could shift between the manufacturer and
user based on the action; for example, proper use is most likely a condition
for the user, while proper maintenance is a condition for the manufacturer. Article
10(10) seems to indicate that the manufacturer must document the conditions
under which the user can ensure proper installation, operation, and use. In a
broader sense, these conditions could also indicate that the user, for instance
as part of proper installation, should change the default password of their
device before using it.
Next to the cybersecurity requirements,
manufacturers must comply with certain vulnerability handling requirements,
listed in Annex I Section 2. These vulnerability handling requirements address
the large number of devices which do not receive sufficient updates during
their lifecycle. Without
sufficient updates, devices become security threats, as the manufacturers do
not ‘patch’ the latest security issues.
Manufacturers must now provide regular
security updates which address any vulnerabilities in their products. This
obligation exists for the expected lifetime of the product, or up to five
years, according to Article 10(6). In addition, the vulnerability handling
processes are meant to ensure transparency about the vulnerabilities that
manufacturers discover and patch. Here, the Commission aims to solve two problems:
a lack of security updates for devices that manufacturers disregard (e.g., because
they brought a newer device to the market) and a lack of transparency on any
vulnerabilities the manufacturer or third parties find in their products. The
latter can put devices from other manufacturers at risk. For example, if
company Eppla finds a vulnerability in their BlueTooth protocol and patch it,
this patch could help other companies, such as Geeglo, who use the same
protocol. If Eppla is not transparent about the vulnerability, they might put
Geeglo at risk of security breaches too.
Through
the cybersecurity requirements and vulnerability handling processes, the Cyber
Resilience Act thus addresses quite a broad range of cybersecurity related
issues.
Economic
operators
The Cyber Resilience Act introduces product
requirements to protect the European Union’s market. Therefore, most of its
rules apply to manufacturers that bring devices to the Union’s market. In addition,
the rules apply to any other actors, including importers and distributors, that
place a product with digital elements on the market with their name or
trademark on it, or if they carry out a substantial modification of a product
which is already on the market (Article 15). The same condition of a
substantial modification applies to any natural or legal person (Article 16).
The scope of the Act is thus broad: any entity that brings the product to the
market or modifies a product on the market to the extent that it can be
considered a ‘new’ product, falls within the scope of the Act.
The rules of the Cyber Resilience Act mostly
apply to manufacturers. Article 10 lists several of the most important
obligations for the manufacturers. Most of these obligations also apply to
importers and distributors. Manufacturers must primarily ensure
security-by-design (Article 10(2)). They must ensure this secure design by
conducting a risk assessment for their device. Subsequently, the manufacturers
must implement the results of that assessment throughout the entire production
process of the device, from planning to delivery and maintenance. Manufacturers
must include certain information in the technical documentation, including this
risk assessment (Article 10(3)). The rules for technical documentation are part
of a set of obligations for manufacturers to provide clear and intelligible
information to users about different aspects of the device (Article 10(10)).
Finally, Article 10(14) includes an obligation
for manufacturers to notify market surveillance authorities (a type of
regulatory agencies) and users of their product when they cease operations.
This obligation might help mitigate a problem in the IoT industry where
manufacturers who, for instance, go bankrupt or sell their company to a
competitor, disregard their existing devices on the market. As
a result, consumers are left with devices that no longer receive regular
updates or stop working entirely. In some cases, consumers are not aware of
this problem. This new obligation can help mitigate this problem as
manufacturers must inform market surveillance authorities and users of this
situation, which can lead to a more secure end of service for existing devices
on the market.
A new
approach
The Cyber Resilience Act will contain the most
important cybersecurity requirements for Internet of Things devices. Existing
legislation does apply to the cybersecurity of Internet of Things, but only
through particular criteria.
The closest piece of legislation to the Act is
the Radio Equipment Directive (RED), a type of product safety legislation. The Directive
establishes requirements for radio equipment before it can be placed on the
Union’s market. The approach is thus quite similar to the Cyber Resilience Act:
economic operators must comply with specific requirements before they can place
their products on the market of the EU.
In terms of cybersecurity requirements, the
Radio Equipment Directive, however, is much more limited than the Cyber
Resilience Act. The Directive contains two main cybersecurity requirements in
Article 3(3): 1) radio equipment must ‘not harm the network or its functioning
nor misuse network resources’ (3(3)(d)); and 2) radio equipment must contain
safeguards to protect the personal data and privacy of its users (3(3)(e)). These
cybersecurity requirements also apply to Internet of Things devices, pursuant
to a recent Delegated Act from the Commission. These general cybersecurity requirements
are much more limited than the list of requirements in the Cyber Resilience Act,
which, crucially, also includes requirements for vulnerability handling
processes. Recital 15 of the Act notes on these differences: ‘The essential
requirements laid down by [the Cyber Resilience Act] include all the elements
of the essential requirements referred to in [the Radio Equipment Directive].’
The Cyber Resilience Act, therefore, will be much more in the forefront concerning
cybersecurity requirements for Internet of Things devices than the Radio
Equipment Directive.
The Radio Equipment Directive is quite similar
in its product safety provisions; it includes, for example, rules on technical
documentation. However, the Cyber Resilience Act includes broader obligations
for the manufacturer that focus on cybersecurity, for instance with the
requirement to notify the market surveillance authorities when they cease their
operations. While, from the outset, the Directive might seem partially
redundant due to its similarities with the Act, the approach of both pieces of
legislation is different. The Radio Equipment Directive focuses on rules that
ensure radio equipment is safe, broadly speaking, when placed on the European Union’s
market. These safety requirements are different from cybersecurity
requirements. For instance, the Radio Equipment Directive requires devices to
ensure access to emergency services, to facilitate users with certain
disabilities, and to work with commonly used chargers. The Cyber Resilience Act,
instead, fully focuses on the cybersecurity of devices.
The foundation of the Cyber Resilience Act
also differs from the General Data Protection Regulation, another relevant piece
of legislation in the context of cybersecurity for Internet of Things devices.
The GDPR applies to processing of personal data, which only partially covers
the security requirements of the Act. The GDPR, foundationally, focuses on
protecting people against misuse of their personal data. The Cyber Resilience
Act, therefore, as with the Radio Equipment Directive, supports the aim of the
GDPR with its cybersecurity requirements. The Cyber Resilience Act notes, in
Recital 17, that ‘the essential cybersecurity requirements laid down in this
Regulation, are also to contribute to enhancing the protection of personal data
and privacy of individuals.’
The Cyber Resilience Act will provide a
comprehensive framework for cybersecurity requirements, which supports the aims
of similar legislation, such as the Radio Equipment Directive and the General
Data Protection Regulation. Therefore, the Act gives substance to the growing
number of cybersecurity requirements for Internet of Things devices in currently
scattered pieces of legislation.
Conclusion
The Cyber Resilience Act offers a more
comprehensive set of cybersecurity requirements for Internet of Things devices
than existing legislation. Furthermore, its rules offer answers to many
lingering questions on the security of IoT, such as what should happen when
manufacturers cease their operations or when new vulnerabilities require
updates from the manufacturer.
In
relation to existing legislation, the Cyber Resilience Act will provide a
comprehensive overview of cybersecurity requirements. Existing
cybersecurity-related legislation often contained open norms and required
specific operations (e.g., personal data processing in the General Data
Protection Regulation). The Cyber Resilience Act will support the aims of this
related set of legislation, while offering the primary set of cybersecurity
requirements modern software and hardware must adhere to.
