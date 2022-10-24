A boost for family reunification through the Dublin III Regulation? The CJEU on the right to appeal refusals of take charge requests

Mark Klaassen, Leiden University
An unaccompanied minor has the
right to appeal the refusal of a take charge request by the receiving Member
State. This is the conclusion of the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) in the I.
& S. judgment. The preliminary question posed by the District Court
of Haarlem in the Netherlands was interesting from the outset because the
Dublin III Regulation itself does not provide for such right to appeal. The
take charge request procedure functions between two Member States and the
individual asylum seeker is not a party to this procedure. The referring court
essentially asked the CJEU whether the right to an effective remedy as
protected by Article 47 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights obliges the Member
States to provide for an appeal procedure against the refusal of take charge
requests. In this blog, I discuss the reasoning of the Court and the
implications for the application of the Dublin III Regulation.
The applicant is an Egyptian
national who applied for asylum in Greece as an unaccompanied minor. His uncle
lives in the Netherlands and the applicant would like to join him there as
well. Based on the Dublin III Regulation, Greece made a take charge request to
the Netherlands. As prescribed by Article 8(2), Greece deems that the
Netherlands is responsible for handling the asylum request of the applicant.
The Netherlands had refused the take charge request because it deemed that the
applicant did not substantiate the existence of family ties with his uncle.
Greece requested the Netherlands to reconsider the refusal, but this request
was denied. The applicant and his uncle started proceedings against the refusal
before the Dutch courts. The administrative appeal was declared inadmissible by
the Dutch authorities because the Dublin III Regulation does not provide for a
right to appeal the refusal of a take charge request. In the appeal against
this, the referring court asked preliminary questions to the CJEU.
Based on Article 27(1) Dublin III
Regulation, an asylum seeker has the right to appeal a transfer decision made
by the sending State. But when the receiving State refuses a take over or take
charge request, no transfer decision is made at all. The CJEU observes that
even though Article 27(1) does not provide for a right to appeal the refusal of
a take charge request by the receiving State, it does not exclude the
possibility that such right to appeal exists. The Court refers to its earlier
case law to conclude that the Dublin III Regulation is not only an instrument
that functions between the Member States, but that it is also intended to
afford rights to asylum seekers. Based on this assertion, the Court ruled in Ghezelbash
that asylum seekers must be able to appeal the application of the criteria
which determine which Member State is responsible to deal with an asylum
request.
In the present judgment, the
Court also applies this reasoning to the refusal of a take charge request of an
unaccompanied minor. According to the Court, the legal protection of an asylum
seeker may not be dependent on the acceptance or refusal of a take charge
request (para 41).That would hinder the effectiveness of the right of the
unaccompanied minor asylum seeker to be reunified with the family member
lawfully residing in the receiving Member State (para 42). The Court holds that
based on the right to an effective remedy, an asylum seeker has the right to
appeal both the wrong application of the criteria, as well as the refusal of a
take charge request (para 45). Furthermore, the right to appeal the refusal of
a take charge request is also based on the right to respect for family life and
the best interests of the child, as protected by respectively Article 7 and
24(2) Charter. An asylum seeker has the right to invoke the protection of these
rights and therefore a procedure must exist to do so (paras 47-49). The family
member residing in the receiving Member State does not have the right to appeal
the refusal of a take charge request. The Court reasons that Article 27 does not
grant appeal rights to the family member at all and therefore the family member
also does not have the right to appeal the refusal of a take charge request.
This judgment makes it necessary
for the Member States to provide for the possibility to appeal the refusal of a
take charge request to the authorities of the receiving Member State. This is a
novelty in EU asylum law. The Court does not give further guidance on this
appeal procedure. In his Opinion,
Advocate-General Emiliou observes that in the absence of concrete guidance in
the Regulation itself, the appeal procedure falls within the procedural autonomy
of the Member States, which is limited by the principle of effectiveness. The
AG argues that this principle requires that the asylum seeker is informed of
the reasons for the refusal of the take charge request. The AG deems it most
appropriate if the authorities of the sending Member State inform the asylum
seeker of the reasons of the refusal by the receiving Member State. Even though
the Court has not made this explicit, in my view the reasoning of the AG is
still applicable. Not informing the asylum seeker of the reasons for a refusal
would undermine the effectiveness of the right to appeal because the asylum
seeker would not know on what grounds the take charge request has been refused.
Furthermore, the receiving Member State is already obliged to motivate the
refusal of the take charge request to the sending Member State based on Article
5(1) Commission Regulation (EC) No 1560/2003. As the applicant is residing in
the sending Member State at the moment that the take charge request is refused,
it seems the most appropriate solution that the authorities of that Member
State inform the applicant of the reasons of the refusal of the take charge
request by the receiving Member State and the procedure to appeal this refusal.
This, however, requires coordination between both Member States involved.
Having established that under the
Dublin III Regulation an asylum seeker has the right to appeal the application
of the criteria (Ghezelbash) and the
refusal of a take charge request (I.
& S.), a remaining question is whether an asylum seeker has the right
to appeal against the refusal of a sending Member State to make a take charge
request in the first place. In my view, the reasoning of the Court in I. & S. can be applied to that
question as well. The Dublin III Regulation aims to provide concrete rights to
asylum seekers and lists the criteria for determining the responsible Member
State. An asylum seeker, however, is dependent on the sending Member State to
make a take charge request. If the sending Member State simply refuses to make
a take charge request, for whatever reason, the Dublin III Regulation does not
provide the asylum seeker the possibility to appeal against this refusal. In my
view, even though Article 27 Dublin III Regulation only grants the right to
appeal a transfer decision, reading the criteria from the Regulation as rights
for asylum seekers implies that refusing to apply the criteria would undermine
the right of the asylum seeker to be transferred to a Member State where a family
member is legally present. For this reason, asylum seekers must be able to
challenge the refusal to make a take charge request.
The reasoning of the Court is
also interesting in the light of the current negotiations regarding the reform
of the Dublin system. Article 33(1) of the Proposal
for a Regulation on asylum and migration management (COM(2020) 610 final)
provides for a limitation of the right to appeal. It states that the scope of
the legal remedy shall be limited to the risk of ill-treatment within the
meaning of Article 4 Charter and the application of the criteria relating to family
life. This proposal from the Commission is an attempt to limit the effects of the
Court’s ruling in Ghezelbash. By
repeating Ghezelbash and emphasising
that the right to appeal is based on the Charter of Fundamental Rights in the I.
& S. judgment, it seems unlikely to me that the Court would deem limiting
the scope of the legal remedy to be lawful.
Considering that because of the
structure of EU asylum law, family members with an asylum background often find
themselves in different Member States, in practice the Dublin III Regulation
can function as an instrument to bring families together. By placing family
ties at the top of the pyramid of criteria in the Dublin system, this was also
the intention of the EU legislature. The judgment of the CJEU in I. & S. makes clear that a refusal
of a take charge request may violate fundamental rights and therefore a legal
remedy must be made available by the Member States. This gives asylum seekers
an extra tool to enforce the application of the Dublin criteria to reunite with
family members.
