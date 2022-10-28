Should the EU Ban the Real-Time Use of Remote Biometric Identification Systems for Law Enforcement Purposes?

Asress Adimi Gikay (PhD)
Senior Lecturer in
AI, Disruptive Innovation, and Law
Brunel Law School &
Brunel
Centre for AI(London, UK)
Twitter: @DrAsressGikay
Photo credit:
Irbsas, via Wikimedia
commons
The Call for Ban on Real-Time Remote Biometric
Identification System
It has been around
two years since the European Commission introduced its Draft Artificial Intelligence Act ("EU-AIA), which
aims to provide an overarching AI safety regulation in the region. The EU-AIA's
risk-based approach has been severely criticised mainly for failing to take a
fundamental rights approach to regulate AI systems. This post
focuses on the EU-AIA's position on the use of Real-Time Remote Biometric
Identification Systems (RT-RBIS) by law enforcement authorities in public
spaces, which continues to cause the most controversy.
The EU-AIA defines
RT-RBIS as a "system whereby the capturing of biometric data, the
comparison and the identification all occur without a significant delay"
[EU-AIA Art. 3(37)]. The regulation covers the real-time processing of a person's
biological or physical characteristics, including facial and bodily features,
living traits, and physiological and behavioural characteristics, through a
digitally connected surveillance device. The most commonly known RT-RBIS is
facial recognition technology (FRT)—a process by which an AI software
identifies or recognises a person using their facial image or video. The
software compares the individual's digital image captured by a camera to an
existing biometric image to estimate the degree of similarity between two
facial templates and identifies a match. In the case of real-time systems,
capturing and comparing images occur almost instantaneously.
As EU institutions,
Member States, and stakeholders continue to discuss the EU-AIA, there is
growing dissent against the use of RT-RBIS for law enforcement purposes in
publicly accessible spaces. In 2021, the European
Parliament invited the Commission to consider a moratorium on the use of
this technology by public authorities on premises meant for education and
healthcare. In response to the EU Council's latest proposed revision of the
EU-AIA, on October 17, 2022, 12
NGOs wrote a letter to the EU Council reiterating the need to prohibit the
technology unconditionally.
The Risk Posed by the Technology
RT-RBIS poses
multiple risks that might jeopardise individual rights and citizens’ overall
welfare.
As the technology
is still evolving, there remains the risk of inaccurate analysis and decisions
made by the system. In the United States, police have used FRT to apprehend
individuals suspected of a crime where multiple instances of mistaken
identification led to wrongful arrests and pre-trial incarcerations. In one
example, a Black American wrongly identified by a Non-Real Time
FRT for suspicion of shoplifting, resisting an arrest and attempting to hit a
police officer with a car spent eleven days in jail in New Jersey. Between January
2019 and April 2021, 228 wrongful arrests were reportedly made based on FRT
in the State of New Jersey.
The deployment of
RT-RBIS in public spaces could cause more significant harms compared to
Non-Real time biometric identifications systems. These harms include missing
flights, false arrests, and prolonged and distressing police interrogations
that have adverse socio-economic and psychological effects on law-abiding
members of society.
RT-RBIS could also
be applied discriminatorily, disproportionately targeting specific groups. In a
2019 study, researchers have found that FRT falsely identifies "Black and Asian faces 10 to
100 times more often than white faces." False positives were found to be
between "2 and 5 times higher for women than men." Whilst an ethical and inclusive
machine learning programme could alleviate this, the potential for
discriminatory application of the technology cannot be ignored. In the UK, the
existing policing practice has been criticised for subjecting ethnic minorities
to disproportionate
stops and searches. Indeed, the police should not be allowed to use
technology to maintain similar stereotypical practices.
Lastly, RT-RBIS
could continue to normalise surveillance culture and increase the infrastructure
for it. Public spaces such as airports, train stations, and parking lots could
be equipped with cameras that law enforcement authorities could activate for
live biometric identification in case of necessity. This could expose the
public to the risk of state surveillance. The use of FRT to crack down on the
exercise of democratic rights by authoritarian governments is becoming a common
practice. Currently, there is an ongoing legal
challenge against Russia before the European Human Rights Court for mass
surveillance of protests using FRT.
The risks
highlighted above must be addressed seriously and comprehensively. However, is
a complete ban on the use of the technology a reasonable solution?
Qualified Prohibition and Fundamental Rights Approach
under the EU AI Act
Due to the high
risk to fundamental rights posed by some AI systems, scholars have argued
that the EU-AIA should take a fundamental
rights approach in regulating these AI systems. As fundamental rights are
given strong legal protection, any measure that interferes with them should
meet three legal requirements:
Interference with derogable
rights is allowed for a narrowly defined, specific and legitimate purposes prescribed
by law, and subject to the tests of necessity
and proportionality.
The
burden of proving the necessity and proportionality of interfering with
fundamental rights lies with the authority seeking to interfere with such
rights.
A court or a
similar independent body determines whether the authority has met the threshold
of its burden
of justification.
These requirements
involve a careful judicial balancing act. The EU-AIA's qualified prohibition of
using RT-RBIS effectively adopts the same approach.
First, the EU-AIA
permits, by way of exception, the use of the technology for narrowly defined,
specific, and legitimate purposes [EU-AIA Art. 5(1)(d)]. These purposes are,
(i) the targeted searches for specific potential victims of crime, including
missing children; (ii) the prevention of a specific, substantial and imminent
threat to the life or physical safety of natural persons or a terrorist attack;
and (iii) the detection, localisation, identification or prosecution of a
perpetrator or suspect of a crime with a maximum sentence of at least three
years that would allow for issuing a European Arrest Warrant. These are
specific and legitimate purposes for restricting fundamental rights, depending
on the context.
Second, the relevant
law enforcement authority must demonstrate that the use of the technology is
justifiable against: (a) the seriousness, probability and scale of the harm
caused in the absence of the use of the technology; (b) the seriousness,
probability and scale of consequences of the use of the technology for the
rights and freedoms of all persons concerned; and (c) the compliance of the
technology's use with necessary and proportionate safeguards and conditions in
relation to the temporal, geographic and personal limitations[EU-AIA Art.
5(2)-3]. The authority proposing to use the technology bears the burden of
justification.
Third, the relevant
law enforcement authority must obtain prior express authorisation from a
judicial or a recognised independent administrative body of the Member State in
which the technology is to be used, issued upon a reasoned request. If duly
justified by urgency, the police may apply for authorisation during or after
use [EU-AIA Art. 5(3)].
The preceding
analysis demonstrates that the EU-AIA does not give a blank cheque to the police
to conduct spatially, temporally, and contextually unlimited surveillance.
Despite the EU-AIA not explicitly employing fundamental rights language in the
relevant provision, it entails a balancing act by courts, that must determine
whether the use of RT-RBIS is necessary and proportionate to the purpose in
question by considering multiple factors, including
human rights.
The Call for Categorical Prohibition is Unsound
The fear of
increasing surveillance is one of the grounds for the heightened call for the
complete prohibition of RT-RBIS. Nevertheless, viewed within the overall
context, the envisioned use of the RT-RBIS under the EU-AIA does not
significantly change the existing surveillance culture or
infrastructure.
Amid Corporate Surveillance Capitalism
Contemporary societies
now live in massive corporate surveillance capitalism. Big Tech companies such
as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Instagram, and many other
businesses access our personal data effortlessly. They know
almost everything about us— our location, addresses, phone numbers, private
email conversations and messages, food preferences, financial conditions and
other information we would prefer to keep confidential. Surveillance is the
rule rather than the exception, and we have limited tools
to protect ourselves from pervasive privacy intrusions.
Whilst
surveillance, if employed by law enforcement, is used at least in theory to
enhance public welfare, such as prosecuting criminals and delivering justice,
Big Tech uses it to target us with advertisements or behavioural analysis. The
fear of law enforcement's use of RT-RBIS in limited instances is
inconsistent with our tolerance for Big Tech corporate surveillance. This does
not mean we must sink further into surveillance culture, but we should not
apply inconsistent policies and societal standards, detrimental to the
beneficial use of the technology.
Minimal Change in Surveillance Infrastructure
The
deployment of RT-RBIS as envisioned by the EU-AIA is unlikely to change the current
surveillance infrastructure significantly, where Closed-Circuit Television
(CCTV) cameras are pervasively present. In Germany, in 2021, there were an estimated 5.2 million CCTV
Cameras, most facing publicly accessible spaces. In the UK, there are
over five million surveillance cameras, over 691 000 of which are in London. On average, a London resident could be
caught 300 times on CCTV cameras daily.
The police can
access these data during the crime investigation, probably without
needing a search warrant in practice. It is improbable that private CCTV camera
owners refuse to provide access footage to the police due to a lack of a search
warrant, unless they are involved in the crime or protecting others. At the
same time, footage from these cameras play an instrumental role in solving serious
crimes. However, the overall picture surveillance infrastructure would
not significantly change; if it does, it is for a better public good.
Ethical Development and Use Guideline
The potential biases
or disproportionate use of the technology against certain groups could be
tackled by designing ethical standards for the development, deployment and use
of AI systems. These guidelines include ensuring that the AI systems are
bias-free before deployment and requiring law enforcement authorities to have
clear, transparent and auditable ethical standards. The EU-AIA itself has
several provisions to ensure this.
Maintaining the EU-AIA's Provisions on RT-RBIS
The use of RT-RBIS,
as envisioned under the EU-AIA, does not fundamentally change the existing
surveillance culture and infrastructure. Nor does it unreasonably increase the
surveillance power of the state. On the contrary, a categorical ban would
impede beneficial limited use. Therefore, the provisions of the EU-AIA
governing the limited use of RT-RBIS by law enforcement authorities in publicly
accessible spaces must be maintained. Stakeholders should resist the temptation
to implement radical solutions that will harm societal interest, and
focus on developing ethical guidelines for development, deployment and use
of the technology.
No comments:
Post a Comment