Hunting the Benefits of Brexit

Introduction
Two
reports published on the same day, 31 January 2022, appear likely to help us to
understand what are the consequences of the decision to leave the European
Union taken by the people of the United Kingdom in June 2016, over five and a
half years ago. At last, one might suppose, we can reckon with what Brexit
truly entails, beyond the vacuous slogan "Take back control!" and the
dismal evasion of policy detail captured by "Brexit means Brexit!". And
yet …
"The
Benefits of Brexit: how the UK is taking advantage of leaving the EU" is a
report
published by the UK government - hereafter Benefits
of Brexit. "Doing Things Differently? Policy after Brexit" is a report
published by UK in a Changing Europe, an ESRC-funded body based at King's
College London - hereafter Doing Things
Differently?. And, to declare an interest, I wrote the short comment on Consumer
Protection in this report.
Both
reports aim to chart the trajectory of Brexit Britain's new found regulatory
freedoms. Both reveal how little has been done so far in the two years since the
UK left the EU. Doing Things Differently?
Is sober, detailed and thoughtful on why this is and on what may be expected in
future. Benefits of Brexit is, in
stark contrast, disingenuous in its misdescriptions of the consequences of
Brexit and shameless in its inflated claims about joys to come in future.
Benefits of Brexit:
four strands
Benefits of Brexit offers a glossy 105 pages of
exultation about having taken back control. It careers widely and wildly across
the terrain of Brexit, shouting about what to do with this new regulatory freedom.
But anyone hoping for detail - costed, impact-assessed, granular detail - will
be disappointed. It is not supported by cost-benefit analysis: in fact it is
full of claims about benefits, but it is rare to find even a hint that there
may be costs too.
The
report is wearyingly unsystematic, repetitive and rambling. This is probably
deliberate. It appears to be designed to conceal the need for detailed inquiry beneath
a splurge of performative energy and a blizzard of misdirection. But there are
lurking within it four distinct strands to its zeal to identify "Benefits
of Brexit". The four share the common feature that none of them truly counts
as a Benefit of Brexit. The list of four comprises, first, changes that the UK
could make today which could have been readily made as a member of the EU;
second, changes which are a consequence of Brexit but which entail
disadvantages for the UK not advantages; third, changes which are highly
unlikely to be made for good economic, political and legal reasons; fourth, changes
which are little more than pie in the sky - they are vague appeals to an
imagined future world of bounty.
Strand one: Changes that the UK could make today which could have been readily made as a member of the EU.
Scattered
through Benefits of Brexit are
claimed benefits of Brexit which are at best only marginally facilitated by
Brexit and at worst of no relevance at all to Brexit. Some are familiar tropes.
Page 6 promises a review of "the EU ban on imperial markings and
sales", and page 7 advises that it will be possible once again to use the
crown stamp on pint glasses. But there was no EU ban on imperial markings and
sales, nor on use of the crown stamp on pint glasses. EU law requires only that
metric measurements be used, and does not preclude that they be accompanied by
imperial measures. Similarly it requires a CE mark on pint glasses but does not
preclude the addition of a crown stamp. (Whether such trivial matters deserve any
place on a checklist of governmental policymaking is another question, as is
the claim at page 6 that imperial units "are a core part of many people's
British identity"). Much play is made of the Turing student educational
exchange scheme (pages 13, 80) which, we are told, will engage mobility
worldwide in over 150 destinations. But although the ERASMUS scheme funded
through the EU was focused on Europe nothing prevents an EU Member State
putting in place its own global version. The Turing Scheme could have been
created as a self-standing supplement to ERASMUS while the UK was a member of
the EU. And - of course - no celebration of Brexit would be complete without welcome
for the return of blue passports, and page 6 of Benefits of Brexit dutifully cites their reintroduction. But EU law
never stopped the UK from preferring blue passports. In similarly deceitful
vein page 9 cheers the opportunity to reduce taxes on alcohol but the UK's
relatively high taxes on alcohol are a domestic choice not an EU obligation.
Why else were UK consumers so eager to buy their booze in the hypermarkets of
Calais and points South, where - in the EU - prices were so much lower than in
the UK largely because of the local disinclination to tax wine heavily or at all?
At
least in these instances the matters cited have some connection of sorts with
EU law and practice. In other areas Benefits
of Brexit makes claims to regulatory changeability as a result of Brexit which
are simply false because EU law has little or nothing to say about the matter,
in some circumstances because the matter lies beyond the reach of the EU's
competence. Consider selling heritage products like Burberry, Northampton
handmade men's welted shoes, and Harris Tweed (page 58), a new independent regulator
for English football (page 64), safer streets (page 65), allowing people to get
married at sea (page 75) and Community Forests (87). Good things? Quite
possibly. Things now feasible only as a result of Brexit? Absolutely not.
There
are still more egregious claims to be found in Benefits of Brexit: consider deploying HMS Queen Elizabeth to the
Bay of Bengal (page 18), hosting COP26 and working through NATO (page 99). These
have no legitimate place in a report which purports to catalogue consequences
of Brexit.
There
would be value in a report which pins down what really is changeable as a
result of Brexit. (Even more value had it been prepared before June 2016). Benefits
of Brexit is not that report. It lacks rigour. Actual or potential changes
which are opened up by Brexit are not separated from actual or potential
changes that could have been made as a Member State of the EU. The result is
analytical mush.
Strand Two: Changes
which are a consequence of Brexit but which entail disadvantages for the UK not
advantages
The
most spectacular example of this second type of misdescription is found in Benefits of Brexit's claims about action
taken to reduce friction at the UK's (more precisely, GB's) borders. Technical
work is underway to make export health certificates operate digitally, and this
involves discussions with EU partners (page 10). Digitisation more generally is
presented as a means to reduce trade barriers (pages 42-43, 94-95). Page 74
commits to reducing frictions in supply chains.
This
is desirable, but as far as trade with the EU-27 is concerned this is about
reducing the costs of the frictions introduced as the direct consequence of
Brexit. Withdrawal from the EU, especially when accompanied by abandonment of its
customs union and the ecosystem of its internal market, guarantees exposure to
the barriers to trade which, inside the EU, membership has consigned to
history. That is not a benefit of Brexit - it is a cost of Brexit. Benefits of Brexit is a title to be
taken scrupulously literally: it does not even acknowledge that there may be
consequences of Brexit which are not benefits.
There
are other manifestations of this sly attempt to depict attempts to reduce the
harm flowing from Brexit as benefits, and they are equally unconvincing. Page
11 heralds the creation of a domestic scheme to protect geographical
indications, but leaves unmentioned that UK producers used to enjoy EU-wide
protection guaranteed by EU rules. Duty free shopping is welcomed at page 14,
but that is a poor substitute for the rights enjoyed by a consumer in the EU to
bring home from another Member State unlimited amounts of goods for personal
consumption without the need to pay any difference in taxation between that
levied in state of purchase and state of residence.
Strand Three: Changes
which are highly unlikely to be made for good economic, political and legal
reasons.
Much
of Benefits of Brexit is devoted to
bite-sized summaries of gleefully bright horizons across a number of sectors of
the economy, but the reality is that the UK is likely to find that departing
from the EU model is costly, even if possible in principle. There is barely any
recognition in Benefits of Brexit that regulatory changes which are in
principle possible after Brexit may be opposed by interest groups, contradict
economic rationality or even violate international legal norms. The report
presents a vision of a UK unshackled from EU obligations, as if there are no
other sources of influence which constrain regulatory freedom. It is here that Doing Things Differently? is
particularly helpful in offering a more sober narrative.
Take
procurement. At page 79 of Benefits of
Brexit we are told that the regime will be made simpler, allowing the £300
billion spent annually on public procurement "to generate social value and
unleash opportunities". How did EU rules restrain this? We are not told.
How much is lost as a result of the impediments created by Brexit to ability to
compete in EU markets and to have EU suppliers compete in the UK? This is
ignored. Sanchez-Graells, writing on the subject in Doing Things Differently?, acknowledges the play made of loosening
procurement rules in the Leave campaign during the referendum, including promises
to use Brexit as a means to "Buy British". But a chapter in the Trade
and Co-Operation Agreement which sets the terms for the UK's future
relationship with the EU commits the UK to a set of rules which largely
replicate the market access commitments which apply within the EU, and the UK
has also assumed obligations which applied to it via the EU when it was a
member state found in the Government
Procurement Agreement of the World Trade Organisation. Consequently, as
Sanchez-Graells notes, the UK government issued a notice
in February 2021 which explains the high level of continuity in obligations,
Brexit notwithstanding. Such changes as have been made, such as a fresh
approach to assessing social value in government contracting, are described as
"modest" by Sanchez-Graells, and "most, if not all, would have
been possible before Brexit". It means that "there is virtually no
scope for a Buy British policy", and so he concludes that "not much
has changed and, rhetoric apart, there is limited scope for further
change", especially given the density of existing international commitments.
Freedman
and Loutzenhiser make similar points about tax in Doing Things Differently?. The extent of existing international treaty
obligations combined with the domestic pressure to legislate to curtail tax
avoidance make it unlikely that Brexit will herald major changes even if in
principle the obligations of EU membership are now at an end. In fact, far from
reducing taxes, the Finance Act 2021
raised corporation tax from 19% to 25% with effect from April 2023 - which, as
they point out, could have been done as a member of the EU. In similar vein
scope for freeports is widened by the ending of the application of EU state aid
rules in the UK (subject to Article 10 of the Ireland/Northern
Ireland Protocol) but there are persisting international obligations which
circumscribe UK regulatory autonomy in the field. They point out that the UK
has chosen to remove VAT on women's sanitary products but at a more general
level with Brexit comes complexity for traders selling into the EU who need to find
a way through the VAT registration process. Benefits there may be - costs there
certainly are. Overall Freedman and Loutzenhiser predict only modest changes in
the field of tax.
Energy
is another sector in which, according to the contribution of Watson and
Drummond in Doing Things Differently?,
the UK has not chosen to pursue any significant deviation from EU rules. Nor do
they predict any such shifts. In the case of eco-design regulations and the
development of the broader circular economy, they find that UK government
proposals published in November 2021 have a "similar focus" to the
EU's, and that maintaining "market access for regulated products may
constrain future divergence." Kassim makes similar observations about
aviation, which is "a sector where international regulation is extensive
and detailed, leaving little scope for independent lawmaking, regulatory
divergence or policy experimentation"". It means for example that
safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation are now implemented in
the UK by the Civil Aviation Authority rather than the European Air Safety
Agency (EASA) "but since the UK has little discretion over the substance
of the rules, regulatory autonomy is an empty shell".
Bailey
and Rajic tell a similar story of constrains imposed by international
agreements in relation to autonomous vehicles, and caution too of the economic
costs of diverging from EU practice as it emerges. Jordan tells a story of
"policy parallelism" between the UK and the EU in relation to climate
change, an area where international action is plainly required and where
moreover the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement is relatively robust in the
nature of its commitments. Treatment of genetically modified organisms and gene
editing have been areas where it has been suggested the UK could be bolder than
the EU, but Ely's essay in Doing Things
Differently? concludes cautiously that "the government is coming to
understand the complexities of reconfiguring a tightly interwoven set of
technical, legal, and institutional arrangements, and the political challenges
of balancing public opinion, strategic industries, and different trade
interests". Freeguard notes that the UK has not yet moved from general EU
data protection rules to specific UK ones, "suggesting reform may be more
difficult than it looks" and he thinks it "tough for the UK to
develop a distinct direction" given the clout of China, the EU and the US
as dominant regulators in the field of data systems.
Financial
services is a sector in which the UK has chosen to prioritise regulatory
autonomy over alignment with the EU's rules. The contribution of Hall and Heneghan
to Doing Things Differently? spells
out the consequences. Reduced market access has so far led to some 7,400 jobs
and 1 trillion euros worth of capital moving from London to financial centres
in the EU-27. This, they note, is only the start: numbers will rise once
COVID-related restrictions are lifted and EU rules become still more restrictive.
The UK's aim is to improve the global appeal of London as a place to do
business in financial services, but Hall and Heneghan cite research which shows
it is highly unlikely that trade with countries more geographically distant
than the EU can compensate for the losses.
Doing Things
Differently? therefore
tells a story of relatively modest substantive changes in most sectors, for
good and carefully explained reasons associated with continuing legal
obligations and economic connection and geographical proximity to the EU. Most
of all the UK is simply not big enough to become a dominant regulator. Benefits of Brexit is hopelessly
incomplete in its account, for it fails to engage with evidence and detail
which would challenge its portrayal of Brexit as a new dawn for the UK's
regulatory freedom.
Strand Four: Changes
which are little more than pie in the sky - vague appeals to an imagined future
world of bounty.
The
tone of Benefits of Brexit is bright
and breezy. A charitable interpretation would treat it as sunnily optimistic,
eager to please and to inspire. A grumpier verdict would condemn it as
fatuously uncritical. Everything, it seems on page after page after page, is
for the best in this best of all possible Brexit worlds: the newly unshackled
UK is about to soar to success on a wave of fresh and energetic regulatory
reform.
This
covers both the changed regulatory techniques which the post-Brexit UK intends to
deploy and the particular sectors in which it proposes to unleash this new dynamism.
This is truly the heart of any plausibly successful Brexit. The UK needs to
show how it will do things differently, now that it no longer subject to the
obligations of EU membership, and it needs to present some kind of case to
underpin claims that doing things differently will mean doing things better.
Benefits of Brexit is rich in its glowingly
positive vocabulary, but much less persuasive in its substance.
Pages
20 - 33 chart the intended approach to regulatory strategy, and the sub-section
carries the title "The Best Regulated Economy in the World". Modesty
and caution have no place in Brexit Britain! Let the opening paragraph on page
20 speak for itself:
"Our regulatory system is
recognised globally. We want to raise the bar even higher as we embrace our new
found freedoms outside of the EU and position ourselves as a global hub for
innovation and a science and technology superpower".
The
British are coming!
The
pages that follow take vainglory to towering heights. One can expect a "supercharge"
in sectors where the UK has competitive advantage (page 21); cutting-edge
technologies will be unlocked (page 22). Five stated regulatory principles
burst the banks of banality. There will be a "sovereign approach",
the UK will lead from the front; proportionality will reign; there shall be recognition
of what works; and there shall be high standards set at home and globally. It
will be strategic! Holistic! Efficient!
Digging
too deep into this mire of verbiage invites misery. Let page 26 capture the
mood:
"Outcome-focussed, experimental regulators. We will encourage bold,
outcome focused and experimental activity from regulators, who will work
collaboratively with businesses, for example using test -beds and sandboxes to
support innovation and the co-creation of future industries."
It's
regulatory reform the David Brent way.
There
is nothing wrong with identifying organising regulatory principles, and the
five chosen by Benefits of Brexit are
mostly well-intentioned if vague, even if one might wonder whether any other
country appreciates or even cares that the UK is planning to "lead from
the front". What really counts is how the principles are put into
practice. Sector by sector, how is Brexit going to be exploited to improve the
shape of UK regulation and consequently the performance of its economy?
Benefits of Brexit sweeps its gaze across a number
of sectors. It is a "World of Future Opportunities", as the title on page
34 claims. The UK will be "a
science superpower by 2030" and "a global hub for innovation by
2035" (page 36). How? By creating a "research and development
ecosystem" which will - of course - be "world class", and by establishing
a new agency which will operate "with minimal bureaucracy". Top scientists
will be encouraged to move to the UK. It is not explained how. As for quantum
technologies, the UK has a "unique global position" (page 38), though
no explanation is offered of what is unique about it. But a new strategy and a
"top class environment" for quantum technology is promised. The
digital economy, we learn, is thriving, and is to be supercharged, and data
flows underpin exports worth over £83 billion to 2022 priority countries, which
are the USA, Australia, Dubai, Korea, Singapore and Colombia. How the gravity
model of trade has been refuted is not explained. A "pro-innovation"
approach is promised, which will be more agile and lighter-touch than the EU's
(page 40), and the next page, 41, claims the UK approach will be "more
flexible and targeted" than the EU's. Details come there none.
A
UK data protection regime will be created which will be "ambitious,
pro-growth and innovation-friendly". (Who would promise the opposite?)
This is important enough for the exact same phrase to be used twice in the
space of eight lines on page 40. In new technologies the UK "can become a
world leader" (page 41), and the same phrase and claim attaches to digital
trade (page 43), where, we learn, the UK recently "spearheaded" the
adoption of a set of G7 digital trade principles. This barrage of jubilation is
exhausting, yet it goes on and on, a cascade of unverifiable claims to current
superiority and future pre-eminence. Financial services will be "at the
forefront of the major global trends … over the coming decade" (page 48),
backed by "nimble policymaking and agile regulation" (page 49); a
"first in class regulatory landscape for professions" will be created
(page 50); a "progressive regulatory and business environment for new
aviation technology" will be developed, which will be (in some undefined)
way) "less prescriptive" than the EU's (page 56). In the field of
agriculture, surely a place for concrete post-CAP ideas, we are offered the
desire that "we want people around the world to be lining up to buy
British" (61) and a promise to "do even more to supercharge our
burgeoning English and Welsh wine industry" (page 62).
Throughout
Benefits of Brexit it is not enough to be good, nor even to be better, the UK
must be best. The UK is to become "the safest place in the world to be
online" (page 44). There are no prizes for guessing which country will "set
the global standard for a risk-based proportionate regulatory framework"
for online safety (page 44). The UK has "taken the lead globally" in
cybersecurity (page 45) and is to be a "Life Sciences superpower in the
next ten years" (page 46). One wouldn't know how this will be achieved from
Benefits of Brexit but the report asserts
that Brexit "gives us the opportunity to design a world-class sovereign
regulatory environment for clinical trials" (page 46) and "a world-leading
regulatory framework for medical devices" (page 47). So too the UK will be
"world leading when it comes to road safety" (page 74). There will be
a "world leading approach to green finance" (page 84), and the Environment
Act 2021 is - wait for it - "world-leading" (page 86). Anyone
with any awareness of the series of Home Office blunders and scandals in recent
years, let alone those actually on the wrong end of policy horrors such as Windrush,
will gasp at the effrontery of the claim that in matters of immigration
"We intend to be global leaders in providing a streamlined and seamless
experience " (page 96), and that at the UK border there will be
contactless solutions to create "a world class customer experience"
(page 97).
It's
easy to mock this puppy dog enthusiasm. It's impossible
not to, in truth. Benefits of Brexit
is world leading in flim flam and shiny enthusiasm. Use the search function:
"innovation" appears on 79 occasions; global/ globalised/ globally -
126; transform/ transforming/ transformation - 16; "world leading" -
8; "world-leading" - 11; "world class" - 2; "world-class"
- 4; "leadership" - 10; "ambitious" - 17;
"superpower" - 8. The relentless buoyancy is numbing, and robs the
narrative of any depth or persuasiveness. How one longs for an admission that
in this or that sector the UK will do no more than pull its weight or seek
humbly to follow leads from elsewhere. But that is not the mood of Benefits of Brexit. Its golden thread is
unpersuasively inflated claims about Britain's actual and potential role as a
regulatory leader or, at least, best in class performer. Its claims are not
simply vulnerable to the charge made above that it neglects the good economic,
political and legal reasons which explain why the UK's departure from the EU's
regulatory model is unlikely to be radical in many sectors. More than that it makes
claims about the UK's future pre-eminence which are frankly implausible.
Benefits of Brexit claims that new-found regulatory
freedom will permit UK-specific choices, both in the design of domestic
regulation and in the shape of trade deals with third countries. But the
assumption that these choices will deliver superior outcomes to those achieved
and achievable through EU membership, though one that animates Brexit generally,
needs to be demonstrated not simply asserted. Benefits of Brexit adds no flesh to the bones. One of its few
attempts to lend concrete detail to its case is found at page 27 where we are
told of a target to "cut £1 billion of business costs from retained EU red
tape". This is evidently a figure which is plucked from the sky. It
strengthens the impression that Benefits
of Brexit is written to advertise the government's deregulatory credentials
rather to offer a clear-sighted list of options which are realistically available.
It
is here that Doing Things Differently?
is helpful. It looks at detail. Yes, Brexit permits UK-specific choices, but
what really might that mean? And will whatever benefits might be found really
exceed the costs of departing from the EU model, most of all the trade friction
introduced with a bloc to which almost half of UK exports are routed? More
generally is there any traction in the idea that the UK can lead as a regulator
- if it can't, it is simply creating trade barriers between itself and every
other jurisdiction across the planet by choosing to regulate differently. Doing Things Differently? tracks these
questions across a number of important sectors, and, as explained above, it
comes to conclusions about economic, political and legal obstacles to reform in
the UK which in their detailed caution serve as a sharp rebuke to the
exaggerations and lack of balance which litter Benefits of Brexit.
Conclusion
In
any normal world identifying the Benefits of Brexit in a carefully costed and
realistic manner would have preceded a referendum on whether to pursue Brexit.
But that milk has been spilled. Brexit is done, and Brexit entails significant
change. Free movement is ended, EU state aid rules are no longer applicable
(subject to the Ireland/ Northern Ireland Protocol), the Common Agricultural
Policy is now a stranger to the UK, management of fisheries has been profoundly
altered, and so on. How much of this is a benefit is open to discussion. So,
for example, the UK is no longer bound by EU free movement rules which entails
also that UK nationals are no longer able to rely on those rules in order to
live and work in the EU-27. Taking back control entails also losing control -
the UK has chosen to shake off the disciplines of EU membership but the
disciplines of EU membership to which all Member States are subject are no
longer available to benefit citizens of the UK. This is what leaving the EU
means. One might agree this is a benefit, one might think the benefits, such as
they are, are outweighed by the loss of influence and participation in the EU network
of reciprocal obligations. But it isn't 2016 any more. Those dice have been
rolled.
Equally
it is depressing to read in Benefits of Brexit that withdrawal from the EU restores
the UK's status as an independent sovereign country (page 5) and that EU membership
entailed giving up sovereignty (page 30) - it didn't: entering into an
international treaty is an exercise of state sovereignty, not its abdication,
just as withdrawing from a treaty is an exercise of state sovereignty - and one
can only regret that the 2017 White
Paper's sober explanation that 'Whilst parliament has remained sovereign
throughout our membership of the EU, it has not always felt like that" is
now regarded by the UK government as a concession too far to reality. But sovereignty
talk too is just 2016 on repeat. It's over. What matters now - and what Benefits of Brexit purports to demonstrate
- is what will be done with these supposed new-found freedoms. That is the
agenda needed in 2022.
Benefits of Brexit reveals a feeble menu. It fails
to distinguish between opportunities presented by Brexit and changes that could
have been made by the UK as a member of the EU; it claims as advantages of
Brexit things that are truly simply attempts to reduce the disadvantages of
Brexit; it ignores good economic, political and legal reasons for scepticism
about the UK's scope to diverge from EU rules and practice; and it offers a
wildly optimistic flurry of claims about the UK's world-beating future which
are sorely lacking evidence base or plausibility.
Doing Things
Differently? begins
with a brutally detailed essay by Winters and Morita-Jaeger making clear that
Brexit-induced trade losses with the EU far exceed possible gains from new
trade deals with third countries (as they point out, the government's own
published figures admit this) and their contribution is rich in detailed scepticism
about post-Brexit UK trade policy and potential. Benefits of Brexit does nothing to counter this, because (as its
title promises) it literally refuses to consider costs that are a consequence of
Brexit. Energetic divergence from EU rules carries the price tag of increased
friction to economic activity. This is a trade-off the addressing of which must
lie at the heart of any realistic plan for Brexit. Benefits of Brexit - in sorry mimicry of the Leave campaign back in
2016 - refuses even to acknowledge the issue.
The
Prime Minister's Foreword to Benefits of
Brexit cries that "the act of Brexit was not an end in itself but the means
by which our country will achieve great things". He adds "the bolder
we are, the greater the gains will be for all of us". Yet more than five and
a half years on from the fateful referendum we are still dealing in a Brexit
that is painted in the colours of imperial units, the crown on pint glasses, and
- of course - blue passports.
Benefits of Brexit's most striking feature is its
needy tone. It has the feel of a country hectoring the world about its
qualities, and hoping it has an audience. It is alarmingly light on detail, evidence
and concrete proposals that are realistically capable of fulfilment. In that
respect the voice of the UK government in 2022 still has a loud echo of 2016's
Vote Leave campaign. The strong message of Benefits
of Brexit is that the government's plan for Brexit is to say stridently that
there is a plan for Brexit. A world-leading ambitious best in class transformative
plan for Brexit. The strong message of Doing
Things Differently? is that reality is a great deal more obstructive and
complicated.
