The New EU Asylum Laws, part 3: the Resettlement Regulation

Professor Steve Peers,
Royal Holloway University of London
Photo credit: Voice of
America, via Wikimedia
Commons
Just before Christmas, the
European Parliament and the Council (the EU body consisting of Member States’
ministers) reached a deal on
five key pieces of EU asylum legislation, concerning asylum procedures, the ‘Dublin’
system on responsibility for asylum applications, the ‘Eurodac’ database
supporting the Dublin system, screening of migrants/asylum seekers, and
derogations in the event of crises. I’ll be looking at these agreements for new
legislation on this blog when the agreed texts of these five measures are
available (and I’ll also update this blog post with links when they are),
unless the deal somehow unravels. But for now I have begun a series of blog
posts looking at the planned new legal framework for asylum in the EU by looking
at texts that are already available: agreements on revised laws on qualification of
refugees and people with subsidiary protection, reception conditions
for asylum-seekers, and resettlement of
refugees from outside the EU. These laws, agreed earlier between the European
Parliament and the Council, but not yet formally adopted, are intended to be
part of a ‘package’ of new or
revised EU asylum laws, along with the recently agreed measures.
This is the third blog post in
the series, on the planned new Regulation on resettlement of refugees. For the
first blog post in the series concerned the planned new qualification
Regulation, and the second blog post concerned the revised reception
conditions Directive. There’s also an earlier
analysis of the planned resettlement law on this blog, by Emiliya Bratanova
van Harten.
As noted in the first post in
this series, all of the measures in the asylum package could in principle be
amended or blocked before they are adopted, except for the Regulation revising the powers
of the EU asylum agency, which was separated from the package and
adopted already in 2021. At the very least there will be technical amendments
to finalise things like the numbering of Articles and cross-references between the
legislation. I will update this blog post as necessary in light of developments.
(On EU asylum law generally, see my asylum law chapter in the latest edition of
EU Justice and Home Affairs Law).
The Resettlement regulation:
background
There have been two previous ‘phases’
in development of the Common European Asylum System: a first phase of laws mainly
adopted between 2003 and 2005, and a second phase of laws mainly adopted between
2011 and 2013. The 2024 package will, if adopted, in effect be a third phase,
although for some reason the EU avoids calling it that.
One important aspect in the way
that asylum law applies in practice is the resettlement of refugees, or people
who otherwise need protection, directly from where they have fled to into
countries of refuge. This avoids any further unsafe journey for them (or
payment of any more huge costs to smugglers), and also avoids the need to go
through the asylum system in the country of refuge, since the UNHCR (the UN
agency assisting with the application of refugee law) or another body has already
assessed their need for protection before they were resettled.
For some countries, resettlement
makes up a large proportion of the refugees who enter their territory; for the
EU, geographically closer to conflicts than countries like Canada (pending a
Trumpian civil war in its neighbour), inevitably there will be more people
fleeing persecution or conflict across its borders.
While the EU has previously adopted
non-binding ‘soft law’ on resettlement, and provided some funding for
resettlement from its budget, there has not previously been EU legislation on
the issue as such in either of the first two phases of the Common European
Asylum System. Like the planned Screening Regulation, the issue is therefore
being regulated for the first time in the 2024 batch of EU asylum law. So there
is no previous version of the law to discuss, and no relevant CJEU case law on
such previous legislation to refer to either.
The UK and Ireland opted out of
the proposed resettlement Regulation, although the role of the UK is now moot
post-Brexit. Denmark opted out it also.
As with all the new EU asylum measures,
each must be seen in the broader context of all the others – which I will be
discussing over the course of this series of blog posts. So whatever numbers
are admitted under the resettlement regulation, they are likely to be only a
small proportion of those who seek asylum in the EU. For those who are
resettled, in EU law terms, they will avoid being covered by the rules on reception
conditions or asylum procedures – as in principle they will move straight to
being covered by the Qualification Regulation (although not in all cases, as we
shall see). But it should not be forgotten that for everyone else applying for asylum,
the effect of other EU asylum law will be rather more convoluted and
controversial.
The legislative process leading
to the agreed text of the resettlement Regulation started with the Commission proposal
in 2016, as a response to the perceived refugee crisis. EU governments (the
Council) and the European Parliament then adopted their negotiating positions,
and jointly agreed a text in principle. Member States were reluctant to accept
that text, but then agreed to it eventually in 2022. But this blog post will look
only at the final text, leaving aside the politics of the negotiations.
Basic issues
It is not clear whether the resettlement
regulation aims to be the exclusive form of resettlement into the EU, or rather
whether Member States could still run their own parallel resettlement
programmes if they wished. It is also unclear if Member States could set higher
standards than set out in the Regulation.
The date of application of the
Regulation is not yet set out in the latest text. I will update this blog post
once an application date is agreed.
While Regulations are binding in
principle, the drafters of the Regulation are at great pains to limit its
binding effect in practice. It specifies that it ‘does not establish a right
for third-country nationals or stateless persons to request admission or to be
admitted to the territory of the Member States’ Equally, the Regulation ‘does
not impose an obligation on Member States to admit a person’. Member States’ contributions
to the EU’s Resettlement and Humanitarian Admission Plan set up by the
Regulation are ‘on a voluntary basis’. The details of Member States’ participation,
‘including the type of admission and the regions or countries from which
admission shall take place, and of their contribution to the total number of
persons to be admitted under that Plan shall be voluntary’.
The Regulation will define ‘resettlement’
as ‘the admission, following a referral from’ UNHCR, of non-EU citizens who are
eligible and not refused as defined by the Regulation, ‘from a third country to
which they have been displaced, to the territory of the Member States, and who
are granted international protection and have access to a durable solution in
accordance with EU and national law’. The parallel concept of ‘humanitarian admission’
is defined as admission after being ‘requested by a Member State, a referral
from the UNHCR, the European Union Agency for Asylum or another relevant
international body’, of non-EU citizens ‘from a third country to which they
have been forcibly displaced, to the territory of the Member States and who, at
least, on the basis of an initial evaluation’ meet the eligibility and refusal
grounds in the Regulation, and are granted ‘humanitarian status under national
law that provides for rights and obligations equivalent to those of’ the Qualification
Regulation. The resettlement Regulation also provides for 'emergency admission',
ie ‘the admission through resettlement or humanitarian admission of persons
with urgent legal or physical protection needs or with immediate medical needs’.
The framework for resettlement
The starting point is the EU Resettlement
and Humanitarian Admission Framework, which provides for: the ‘legal and safe
arrival’ of those with resettlement or humanitarian admission status, encouraging
Member States to ‘scale up their efforts’ to this end; contributes to
international resettlement and humanitarian admission initiatives ‘with a view’
to increasing the number of places available; and strengthening relations with
non-EU countries where the people concerned have currently fled to.
Which countries or regions should
people be admitted from? The Regulation says that this should be based on the
UNHCR’s Projected Global Resettlement Needs, ‘the scope for improving the
protection environment and increasing the protection space in third countries’,
and the scale of non-EU countries to meeting the UNHCR’s defined needs.
To advise the Commission on the
Regulation, a High Level Resettlement and Humanitarian Admission Committee will
be set up, consisting of representatives of Member States, the Council, the
Commission and the European Parliament. The UNHCR, the International Organisation
for Migration and the EU Asylum Agency will be invited to attend, and civil
society bodies may be invited too. After this Committee meets, the Commission
will invite Member States to indicate how many people they can admit under this
framework, including the type of admission and which countries people will be
admitted from.
At EU level, taking account of
the UNHCR’s needs and the Committee’s deliberations, the Council will adopt, on
a Commission proposal, a series of two-year EU Resettlement and Humanitarian
Admission Plans. The European Parliament will only be informed, but in practice
it is likely to express its opinion informally too. Each of these Plans will
define: the numbers of people to be admitted, indicating how much of this
number is covered by resettlement (‘not less than approximately 60%’) alongside
humanitarian admission and emergency admission; the breakdown of Member States’
participation and contributions (remember that Member State commitments will be
voluntary); and the list of regions or non-EU countries that people will be resettled
from or offered humanitarian protection from. Emergency admission will be
offered regardless of any list of countries or regions. The Plan ‘may, where necessary’ also include
a breakdown of groups of people to be covered, and details of coordination on the
ground between Member States. If ‘required by new circumstances, such as an
unforeseen humanitarian crisis’, the Council can amend the Plan by the same
process.
Who will be admitted?
People will be eligible for
resettlement if, first of all, they meet the refugee or subsidiary protection
definitions of EU law (with cross-references to the definition of grounds of
persecution and subsidiary protection in the Qualification Regulation). Palestinians
who are no longer protected by the relevant UN agency (using the wording of the
Refugee
Convention, but not cross-referring to the Qualification Regulation or the
relevant case law on the EU qualification rules – see part 1 of this series) will
also be eligible – which could be important depending on developments in Gaza (a
CJEU Advocate-General’s opinion on Gaza is imminent).
Secondly, they must also be vulnerable,
as further defined: ‘women and girls at risk’; ‘minors , including
unaccompanied minors’; ‘survivors of violence or torture, including on the
basis of gender or sexual orientation’; ‘persons with legal and/or physical
protection needs, including as regards protection from refoulement’; ‘persons
with medical needs, including where life-saving treatment is unavailable in the
country to which they have been [forcibly] displaced’; ‘persons with
disabilities’; or ‘persons who lack a foreseeable alternative durable solution,
in particular those in [a] protracted refugee situation’.
For humanitarian admission, the first
criterion also applies; and in addition, they must fall into ‘at least one of the
categories’ listed in the definitions of vulnerable persons and family members
of a legally resident non-EU citizen or an EU citizen. Family members are
further defined as not only spouses and minor unmarried children, but also including
extended family: parents, siblings, and those dependent on a parent or child due
to ‘pregnancy, a new-born child, serious illness, severe disability or old age’,
where ‘family ties existed in the country of origin, that the child, parent or
other family member is able to take care of the dependent person, and that the
persons concerned expressed their desire in writing’. In this context, ‘Member
States shall take due account of the best interests of the child’; and where a
married minor is ‘not accompanied by his or her spouse, the best interests of
the minor may be seen to lie with his or her original family.’
The preamble states that the Regulation
is ‘without prejudice’ to the EU law on family
reunion of non-EU citizens (which includes special rules for family reunion
for refugees), as well as EU free
movement law, which has generous rules for family reunion of EU citizens
who move to another Member State. Family reunion under the Regulation ‘therefore
should focus on the family members who fall outside the scope of those
Directives or relevant national law, or who could not be reunited with their families
for other reasons’. The preamble goes on to say that when defining if family
members are dependent, ‘it should be recognised that the extended relations may
be the last line of defence for individuals who rely exclusively on the family
for survival, psychological support, and emotional care.’
There are several grounds for mandatory
exclusion: having the rights attached to nationals of the country of residence –
the wording of Article 1.E of the Refugee Convention – adding ‘or equivalent
rights and obligations’; where there are ‘reasonable grounds for considering’
that they have committed war crimes et al, in wording similar (but not fully
identical) to Article 1.F of that Convention; a security risk exception vaguely
similar (but broader than) Article 33(2) of that Convention; being the subject
of an alert in the Schengen Information System or a national database for the
purpose of refusing entry; those who have international protection or humanitarian
admission already from a Member State; and a prior refusal of resettlement from
a Member State on the security or database entry control grounds, within the last
three years. Member States may refuse admission on grounds that: the person
concerned refused or withdrew their consent to be admitted to another Member
State under the Regulation within the last three years; they committed a less
serious crime, as defined further; they refused to take a pre-departure
orientation programme; or the Member State cannot support their vulnerability.
But all of these grounds are subject to a non-discrimination rule.
Those covered by the Regulation will
have to consent (including as regards which Member State would resettle them),
and can withdraw consent. Failure to supply certain data or attend a personal
interview can be treated as an implied withdrawal, unless the person concerned was
not informed, complies later or can show that he or she was prevented from complying
due to force majeure informed.
The admission process
In case of resettlement, Member
States will ask the UNHCR to refer candidates to them. For humanitarian
admission, Member States may ask the UNHCR, the EU asylum agency, or another international
body to refer people. Member States will then assess if those people meet the
criteria for admission, or fall foul of the criteria for refusal; they may give
preference for those with family links, social links, and protection needs. After
they are identified, these people will then be registered, and Member States must
inform them about the process.
For resettlement, Member States
must request UNHCR to assess the main criteria for admission; for humanitarian
admission, they may request UNHCR to do so. Member States must then
decide on admission within seven months; this can be extended for three months
in complex cases. In emergency cases, Member States ‘shall endeavour to decide’
within one month. Member States must end the process if the candidate withdraws
their consent; Member States may end the process if they have filled their
commitments, or to give preference based on the criteria in the Regulation, or
if they cannot comply with the time limits ‘for reasons beyond their control’.
There are detailed rules on how long information referred to in the Regulation
can be stored for.
It the candidate is rejected, the
Member State shall not admit them. There is no provision for procedural rights
if admission is refused, even to inform the candidate – although Member States
are obliged in principle to inform the UNHCR.
If the candidate is accepted, the
Member State must give them status in accordance with the Qualification Regulation,
and may give them a national form of permanent residence in accordance with the
EU’s long term residence Directive. Oddly
the resettlement Regulation fails to mention that the person with refugee
status or subsidiary protection can eventually qualify for EU long-term
residence as such under that Directive.
For humanitarian protection, the
Member State must give them a national status with rights ‘equivalent’ to those
under the Qualification Regulation, although this is ‘without prejudice to the
right to apply for international protection’. Unlike those with international
protection in a Member State, people with a national form of protection are
outside the scope of the current EU long-term residence Directive – although the
European Parliament (but not the Council or Commission) seeks to include them
during current talks on amending that Directive (on which, see my blog
post).
For a family member of a legal
resident ‘who does not individually qualify for international protection or for
a humanitarian status under national law’, Member States must issue a residence
permit which ‘shall have the same effect as a decision to issue a residence
permit’ for family members under the Qualification
Regulation, which will confer many of the rights under that Regulation anyway.
In any case, Member States must
make ‘every effort to ensure entry’ within twelve months, or less for emergency
cases. They ‘shall offer’ to make travel arrangements ‘where necessary’, and shall
offer prior orientation programmes ‘when considered feasible’.
Comments
This Regulation might end up being
‘sold’ as an altruistic EU contribution to helping desperate people escape
conflict or persecution without risking further unsafe journeys or paying vile
smugglers. And that will be true – for a modest number of people. The EU will be
leaving everyone else who seeks to flee to the EU to escape persecution and
conflict to the mercy of those vile smugglers and unsafe journeys. Indeed, the
asylum package as a whole could well mean that it is harder for that larger group
of people to obtain refuge in the EU.
The altruistic motives of the
Regulation are rather undercut by its voluntary nature for Member States, and the
explicit inability of individuals to rely upon it. Like the pirate code, the
resettlement Regulation is more what you’d call guidelines, than actual rules. But
it is surely a racing certainty that at least one right wing populist party
will claim that it entails an obligation to admit millions, if not billions and
trillions, of scary people.
We should also be wary of anyone
in the EU institutions or Member States perverting the role of resettlement
within the broader context of refugee law to claim or imply, UK
government-style, that resettlement (or legal entry generally) is the only
legitimate route to seek or obtain asylum. In fact, the Refugee Convention
explicitly provides that irregular entrants can qualify as refugees, specifying
that in some circumstances States must refrain from punishing them for
irregular entry. But the Convention does not, as some other people believe,
provide that all refugees who enter illegally must be treated as legal entrants;
rather, the Convention recognises the existence of irregular entrants and a distinction
between them and legal entrants or residents in many respects, providing that
many rights of refugees are only granted to those who are legally present. Yet
the core non-refoulement right in the Convention – protection from being
sent to an unsafe country – applies regardless of whether the refugee entered
legally or not.
The final text of the Regulation
focusses on the needs of individuals and the capacity and willingness of Member
States, dropping the provisions from the original text that aimed also to link
resettlement to the source countries’ submission to EU external migration policy:
cooperation on readmitting people, controlling their border crossings, becoming
a ‘safe third country’ or ‘first country of asylum’ for the EU to send asylum
seekers back to, and development of their reception capacity. But a cynic may
well imagine that these criteria could nevertheless end up playing a role in
the application of the Regulation in practice.
