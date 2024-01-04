Football Revolution: how do the Court’s rulings of 21 December 2023 affect UEFA’s role as a ‘gatekeeper’?

Steve Weatherill, Somerville College and Faculty of Law, University of Oxford
Summary
The Court of Justice’s rulings of
21 December 2023 found practices associated with prior approval of new sporting
competitions organised by third parties to be incompatible with EU law. The
most prominent reason for this finding was the absence of transparent, non-discriminatory,
clear and precise substantive criteria and procedures. So – of course – governing
bodies in sport must amend their practices. But what remains, if anything, of
their legitimate role as a ‘gatekeeper’? Assume a prior approval system is based
on transparent, non-discriminatory, clear and precise substantive criteria and
procedures: when may a governing body – I will focus on football and on UEFA -
refuse to authorise a new competition?
I have three questions to address
in order to elucidate the legal principles set out by the Court on 21 December.
First could UEFA refuse to authorise a closed League (and could it
penalise participants)? I think, yes. Second could UEFA refuse to
authorise a second Champions League (and penalise participants) – i.e. in a
format identical to its own, except owned by third parties? I think, no. Third
could UEFA refuse to authorise a new competition (and penalise participants)
where the format is not identical to its own, but similar (and not closed), except
owned by third parties? I think, no, unless UEFA can demonstrate its own
competitions are superior according to the (predominantly economic criteria)
recognised by EU law. It seems to me that UEFA is entitled to defend the
European Model of Sport, most conspicuously by legitimately using its power to
forestall the creation of a ‘closed’ competition, but UEFA is not entitled to
protect its monopoly over the supply of competitions which comply with the
European Model of Sport. Therefore the Court has opened the door as a matter of
law to those who would wish to revolutionise football in Europe.
The treatment of governing
bodies in sport as ‘gatekeepers’
What is the status of governing
bodies in sport – UEFA in particular - as ‘gatekeepers’ in the light of the three
momentous and lengthy rulings of 21 December 2023 - Case
C-333/21 European Superleague Company SL v FIFA, UEFA; Case
C-680/21 UL, SA Royal Antwerp Football Club v URBSFA, UEFA; Case
C-124/21 P International Skating Union v Commission. The three
rulings, all delivered by the Grand Chamber, will be referred to hereafter as ESL,
Royal Antwerp and ISU.
The Court went out of its way in ESL
to insist that its ruling mainly addresses the compatibility with EU law of FIFA
and UEFA rules governing the prior approval of competitions and participation
therein by professional football clubs or players. The Court was not being
asked to rule on the compatibility of the Super League project itself with EU
law (ESL para 80). The rulings, though important, do not answer every
question and in fact they ask several new ones. Sometimes the Court issues
rulings which are relatively concrete and have a quasi-legislative feel – not on
this occasion.
Plainly, however, the Court on 21
December 2023 has done much to develop our understanding of the legal framework
which surrounds UEFA’s power of prior approval. Consequently it has also done
much to provide those who would wish to challenge the existence and/ or
exercise of that power in order to offer new competitions on the market for
football in Europe with fresh ammunition. The original version of the
Superleague – a ‘closed’ competition to which in any event only two of the
original twelve participating clubs continue to express fidelity – may be dead,
but the incentives to challenge UEFA’s monopoly and to introduce new
competitions have not vanished. This power struggle has only just begun.
The ‘gatekeeping’ power or the
power of prior approval claimed by UEFA is a power to authorise new events (or
not). It is, then, the power to determine the conditions under which potentially
competing undertakings may enter the market for the supply of football
competitions. This is a market which is well known to be immensely lucrative,
but it is also, as recent trends in club ownership reveal, of increasing
political salience. The world covets European football.
This gatekeeping power is capable
of falling within the scope of EU law – of course. The rulings of 21 December
2023 are clear on this, unsurprisingly so. The ‘rules on a sporting
association’s exercise of powers governing prior approval for sporting
competitions, the organisation and marketing of which constitute an economic
activity for the undertakings involved or planning to be involved therein,
come, in that capacity, within the scope of the … Treaty provisions on competition law’ (ESL
para 90). In support of this proposition the Court is able to cite its previous
ruling of 1 July 2008, MOTOE,
C‑49/07, which also found the gatekeeping practices of a governing body in
sport (in casu motorcycling) to fall foul of EU competition law. And it
added that for the same reason the rules also come within the scope of the
Treaty provisions on freedom of movement (ESL para 90).
The Court tells us that EU law is
violated where that power of prior approval is not governed by transparent,
clear and precise substantive criteria, which make it possible to prevent it
from being used arbitrarily. Those criteria must be appropriate to ensure the
non-discriminatory exercise of such a power and to enable effective review.
Moreover there shall be transparent and non-discriminatory procedural rules. The
rulings, most of all ESL, are larded with insistence on these features as a
condition of legality (ESL paras 88, 134-136, 147-8, 151-152, 175, 177, 178,
179, 203, 254, 255; Royal Antwerp para 57; ISU paras 127, 133).
It applies across the board in internal market law too – the same principles
are applicable to review pursuant to Article 102, Article 101 and Article 56
(on abuses of a dominant position, cartels, and free movement of services) too,
so competition and free movement law are aligned on this point.
This is general EU internal
market law. As the Court takes care to point out, this is consistent with
existing internal market case law in a wide range of economic sectors. Case law
cited ranges across several areas of activity. ESL para 133, and ISU
para 125 cite GB-Inno-BM,
C‑18/88, which concerns telecommunications and Raso
and Others, C‑163/96, which concerns the management of ports, alongside MOTOE
from the world of sport.
We can understand this as EU law
requiring good governance standards (transparency, non-discrimination etc) as a
pre-condition to finding regulatory practices to be lawful. This is not
specific to sport, but rather to any situation in which a body exercises a
power of, in short, gatekeeping.
The Court is anxious to protect
equality of opportunity as between undertakings, and to entrust an undertaking
which exercises a given economic activity the power to determine which other
undertakings are also authorised to engage in that activity and to determine
the conditions in which that activity may be exercised, gives rise to a
conflict of interests and puts that undertaking at an obvious advantage over
its competitors, by enabling it to deny them entry to the market concerned or
to favour its own activity.
The Court goes out of its way to
note that it does not matter how this is created, whether by public law
delegation or private market power (ESL paras 133, 137; ISU paras
125, 126). MOTOE, the motorcycling case, arose out of state regulation,
but the principle that such a gatekeeper needs to be controlled is – it is now
made clear by the Court - not limited to that, it applies to a gatekeeping
power however created and in whichever economic sector, and in fact it is
particularly important where the power is not derived from a grant made by a
public authority (ESL para 137). But, even if the principle is of
general application to any kind of ‘gatekeeper’, it might be of particular
relevance to sport given the notoriously poor governance standards that plague
some parts of it. And it is of particular relevance to the practices under
scrutiny in the judgments, because at the time the process followed by UEFA and
the ISU as gatekeepers was clearly deficient.
The absence of a framework providing
for substantive criteria and detailed procedural rules suitable for ensuring
that they are transparent, objective, non-discriminatory was fatal to the rules
when they were put to the tests demanded by Articles 102, 101 and 56 TFEU. This
is why the governing body practices were found to be unlawful on 21 December
2023 – just as fifteen years previously MOTOE had condemned the
practices of a governing body in sport as contrary to EU competition law for
want of restrictions, obligations and review within the prior approval process.
So governing bodies in sport and
UEFA in particular must change. They must improve. Let us assume they do. Let us
assume that a governing body has such a ‘gatekeeping’ power governed by
transparent, clear and precise substantive criteria, which make it possible to
prevent it from being used arbitrarily. They are appropriate to ensure the
non-discriminatory exercise of the power and to enable effective review. There
are transparent and non-discriminatory procedural rules.
Is that enough? What more does EU
law have to say? Most of all, within the framework applicable to authorisation decisions,
what criteria are legitimately applied to exclude third party organisers, and
which are not? This is vital to understand just how far the Court on 21
December 2023 has shrunk UEFA’s powers as a gatekeeper.
The Court takes us a bit further.
But the whole story is yet to be told.
Three questions serve to
structure the analysis: First could UEFA refuse to authorise a closed
League (and could it penalise participants)? Second could UEFA refuse to
authorise a second Champions League (and penalise participants) – i.e. in a
format identical to its own, except owned by third parties? Third could
UEFA refuse to authorise a new competition (and penalise participants) where
the format is not identical to its own, but similar (and not closed), except
owned by third parties?
(i) First question
Could UEFA refuse to authorise a
closed League (and could it penalise participants)? Obviously it could not when
it had the inadequate framework which is the background to the rulings of 21
December, but if it has cleaned up its process and now follows a scheme that
meets the Court’s requirements of transparency, objectivity etc, could it
refuse to authorise a closed League (and could it penalise participants)?
I think, yes, UEFA could refuse
to authorise a closed League.
ESL para 143 concerns
Article 102. It tells us participation in and conduct of competitions is based
on sporting merit, which can only be guaranteed if all the teams involved
compete under homogeneous regulatory and technical conditions, ensuring a
certain equality of opportunity. Para 144 tells us it is legitimate to make the
organisation and conduct of international professional football competitions
subject to common rules, and, more broadly, to promote competitions based on
equal opportunities and merit. Compliance can legitimately be ensured by a
scheme of prior authorisation and by accompanying sanctions in the case of
violation of the rules. The same phrase appears at ISU para 132: the
holding of sporting competitions based on equality of opportunity and merit.
ESL para 175 addresses
Article 101. It begins by stating that ‘it follows from paragraphs 142 to
149’ – i.e. the Court explicitly wants to align Article 101 to Article 102 on
this point - that the specific nature of international football competitions
and the real conditions of the structure and functioning of the market for the
organisation and marketing of those competitions on European Union territory
lend credence to the idea that it is legitimate to have rules on prior approval
– though they need to be objective, transparent etc. Para 176 states that rules
on prior authorisation may be motivated by the pursuit of certain legitimate
objectives, such as that of ensuring respect for the principles, values and
rules of the game which underpin professional football.
Para 253 contains the same
approach to Article 56 TFEU on the free movement of services.
So – provided always that the
process meets the requirements of objectivity, transparency etc – the Court
appears to accept that a prior authorisation system may be used to refuse a
competition which is not based on sporting merit. So, most obviously, a ‘no’ to
closed leagues (and penalties on participants) appears to be a legitimate
exercise of the gatekeeping function.
The legal basis for this
legitimate exclusion of closed Leagues is not made entirely clear by the Court.
An important part of the package unwrapped on 21 December is to shrink the role
played in the legal analysis by Wouters
and Others, C‑309/99 and Meca-Medina
and Majcen v Commission, C‑519/04 P. Conduct which ‘by
its very nature infringes Article 102 TFEU’ cannot benefit from the Wouters/
Meca formula (ESL, para 185). Nor does it apply in situations
involving conduct which, far from merely having the inherent effect of
restricting competition, ‘reveals a degree of harm in relation to that
competition that justifies a finding that it has as its very “object” the
prevention, restriction or distortion of competition’ (ESL, para 186, Royal
Antwerp, para 115). So only if conduct does not have as its object the
prevention, restriction or distortion of competition and does not by its very
nature infringe Article 102 does the Meca-Medina route open up, allowing
a governing body in sport to show its practices to be necessary to achieve
legitimate objectives and thereby to place its practices beyond the scope of
the Treaty rules on competition.
All
this comes later in the ruling in ESL than the acceptance that
participation in and conduct of competitions shall be based on sporting merit
and equal opportunities and merit and that rules on prior authorisation may be
motivated by the pursuit of legitimate objectives including respect for the
principles, values and rules of the game which underpin professional football -
ESL paras 143, 144 re Article 102, para 176 re Article 101 and see also para
132 of ISU. Probably, then, the correct understanding is that action
taken to defend sporting merit is not a restriction of competition by object at
all within the (new) understanding of the scope of Article 101(1), and so
benefits from application of the Meca-Medina formula.
The object of requiring that new
competitions be open and based on sporting merit is not to restrict competition
but rather ‘the pursuit of legitimate objectives, such as ensuring observance
of the principles, values and rules of the game underpinning professional
football’ (ESL para 176) - just as in Meca-Medina itself the
Court found an inherent effect of restricting potential competition between
athletes as a result of anti-doping but placed the matter outwith Article
101(1) because the rules had the objective to ‘to safeguard the fairness,
integrity and objectivity of the conduct of competitive sport, ensure equal
opportunities for athletes, protect their health and uphold the ethical values
at the heart of sport, including merit’ (as explained, citing Meca-Medina
and Majcen v Commission, C‑519/04 P, EU:C:2006:492, in ESL
para 184, Royal Antwerp para 114, ISU para 112).
So, in sum: it is potentially
lawful to act to suppress a competition not based on access via sporting merit,
subject to showing transparent, objective, non-discriminatory (etc) criteria.
This is clearly important, and it puts a shape on the legitimate objectives
which UEFA may pursue in crafting pre-authorisation criteria. The Court in ESL
is not opening the door to a free-for-all – certain types of sporting
competition are, it seems, legitimately suppressed by UEFA as gatekeeper. In
this sense the judgments put a shape on the European Sports Model. It may as a
matter of law be defended: UEFA may legitimately act against ‘closed’
competitions and insist instead that only competitions which are merit-based
may be approved. In December 2022 Advocate General Rantos wrote a wildly
adventurous Opinion
in ESL which claimed that Article 165 ‘constitutionalised’ the European Sports
Model and that accordingly EU law granted a high level of protection to the
sporting status quo. One year later the Court’s rulings of 21 December 2023
ignore Mr Rantos’s Opinion and prefer a much more restrained reading of the
extent to which EU law respects the specificity of sport. But on this
particular point – the distaste for competitions which are not based on
sporting merit – the Court echoes Mr Rantos in its willingness to interpret EU
internal market law in a way that gives constitutionalised (i.e. recognised in
primary law) protection to open competitions.
This seems very helpful to UEFA.
It is entitled to act as a gatekeeper charged with the responsibility to defend
a model based on sporting merit. It means too that UEFA’s own competitions need
to have access based on sporting merit.
(ii) Second question
Could UEFA refuse to authorise a
second Champions League (and penalise participants) – i.e. in a format
identical to its own, except owned by third parties?
I think, no.
This follows from ESL para
151 (concerning Article 102), on non-discrimination. This notes that UEFA
itself is economically active in the market in which it has the power of
pre-authorisation. So the criteria applicable must not favour UEFA over third
parties. If UEFA is able to stage a competition, then it cannot prevent a third
party from staging a similar competition.
It means too that UEFA may not
place restrictions on third party organisers which have the effect of favouring
its own competitions over others. It could not for example authorise clubs to
participate in a new competition while also requiring them to participate in
the UEFA Champions League.
UEFA’s rules on prior approval
were overhauled after ESL was referred to the Court but before the rulings of
21 December 2023. So the rules and procedures governing prior approval
condemned by the Court are not the rules and procedures which UEFA employs
today. Its June 2022 renovated Regulations may be found here: https://documents.uefa.com/v/u/_rmtminDpysQUj1VGB01HA.
However the rules, amended to
clarify process and applicable criteria, seem to me to violate the
non-discrimination rule on which the Court insists. They provide that third
party organisers ‘shall provide confirmation that the clubs concerned can
always comply with their obligation to field their strongest team throughout
UEFA club competitions and national club competitions and any other
International Club Competition authorised by UEFA’; also that ‘in order to
protect the sporting merit of UEFA Champion Club Competitions’ and so that it
‘shall not adversely affect the good functioning of UEFA Champion Club
Competitions’ particular conditions shall be met.
That seems to me to be unlawful.
It seeks to protect the pre-eminence of UEFA’s competitions in the market.
The ruling in ESL seems to
open up scope for competing football competitions. I have often wondered if
UEFA could claim a need to have one and only one European competition for elite
clubs, to produce the true champion – so football isn’t like boxing. There is no
hint in the rulings of 21 December that this would be a legitimate exercise of
UEFA’s gatekeeping role. Instead the Court seems to open the door to multiple
competing versions of the Champions League. Whether that is economically
sustainable is far from clear: I do not explore that here, I confine myself to
exploring what shape EU law places on available opportunities.
(iii) Third question
Could UEFA refuse to authorise a
new competition (and penalise participants) where the format is not identical
to its own, but similar (and not closed), except owned by third parties?
I think, no, unless UEFA can
demonstrate its own competitions are superior according to the (predominantly
economic criteria) recognised by EU law.
The question here is whether the
ruling in ESL restricts UEFA still further than merely a
non-discrimination standard. If it does – it is dynamite!
I think it does, although there
is room for argument about precisely what the Court’s rulings entail.
ESL para 176 ESL (addressing
Article 101 TFEU) seems stronger still than a non-discrimination standard. It
notes that the pre-authorisation rules limit the design and marketing of
alternative or new competitions, even though they might offer an innovative
format attractive to consumers. They ‘completely deprive spectators and
television viewers of the opportunity to attend those competitions or to watch
the broadcast thereof’ (see also ISU para 146). That suggests an even
tighter control over UEFA than a mere non-discrimination standard. What is
needed, it seems, is a calculation of the attractiveness of the competitions on
offer (by national courts; maybe also by the Commission enforcing the Treaty
competition rules). UEFA cannot simply say: this is our model, and we tolerate
no other. This is explosive. It is here that the Court’s ruling could be
revolutionary or, at least, that it opens the door as a matter of law to those
who would wish to revolutionise football in Europe. The ruling’s treatment of media
rights seems the same. UEFA cannot simply say this is the existing design and
it cannot be changed. Its quality needs to be assessed (in a serious manner).
This is where/ why we appreciate
the significance of the Court’s refusal to allow Meca-Medina to apply to
practices which it considers by their very nature to infringe Article 102
TFEU (ESL para 185) or to conduct which does not merely having the inherent
‘effect’ of restricting competition but rather reveals a degree of harm in
relation to that competition that justifies a finding that it has as its very
‘object’ the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition (ESL
para 186, Royal Antwerp para 115, ISU para 113). The Meca-Medina
test, which invites a relatively open-ended assessment of the necessity of
practices to meet legitimate objectives in sport, is replaced by a narrower
test. The pre-authorisation scheme used by UEFA to deal with new competitions
(which are open and based on sporting merit) can survive only if it complies
with Article 101(3) and 102.
Exemption pursuant to Article
101(3) is possible, but the Court in ESL chooses to spell out with some
detailed care what is at stake under a clear concern to instruct a national
court to make a careful assessment of the prevailing circumstances, and not to
make easy assumptions about UEFA’s compliance with Article 101(3). (I take this
to be part of the motivation for its choice to shrink the scope of the much
looser Meca-Medina test). Efficiency gains must correspond not to any
advantage enjoyed by UEFA but only to ‘the appreciable objective advantages’
that practice makes it possible to attain in the market(s) concerned (ESL
para 152, Royal Antwerp para 121); those efficiency gains must have a
positive impact on all users, be they traders, intermediate consumers or end
consumers, which in football means inter alia, national football associations,
professional or amateur clubs, professional or amateur players, young players
and, more broadly, consumers, be they spectators or television viewers; the
conduct at issue must be indispensable or necessary; and must not provide the
opportunity to eliminate all actual competition for a substantial part of the products
or services concerned (the large market share held by UEFA is here clearly
relevant and causes the Court particular anxiety, ESL paras 199, 207).
The Court moves to Article 102,
and expressly aligns its interpretation with that advanced under Article 101(3)
(ESL, paras 201, 205). An undertaking holding a dominant position may
escape a condemnation of abuse by showing that its conduct is objectively
necessary, or that the exclusionary effect produced may be counterbalanced or
even outweighed by advantages in terms of efficiency which also benefit the
consumer: this is orthodox in the Court’s case law. In the circumstances under
review, were UEFA to amend its rules to comply with the requirements of
transparency, precision, non-discrimination proportionality etc, there would be
room to show them objectively justified ‘by technical or commercial
necessities’ (ESL para 203) or apt to allow efficiency gains which
counteract the likely harmful effects on competition and consumer welfare on
the market(s) concerned.
The Court’s hard-hitting point is
this: for Article 101(3) as for Article 102, justification requires the
demonstration of ‘convincing arguments and evidence’ (ESL para 205, Royal
Antwerp para 120), involving ‘establishing the actual existence and extent
of those [efficiency] gains’ (ESL para 204, Royal Antwerp para 121).
That is an inquiry for the national court. It clearly must be a serious
inquiry.
The ruling in Royal Antwerp
is similarly motivated by an insistence on the need for ‘specific arguments and
evidence’ about the reality and extent of incentives and efficiency gains (para
129), as well as the attitude of spectators and television viewers (para 130),
albeit in the different context of the claim that rules on home-grown players
encourage training. So too under free movement, the national court must
consider the factors ‘thoroughly and comprehensively … taking into
consideration the arguments and evidence submitted’ (para 149).
Very similar concerns animate the
Court’s treatment of UEFA’s ownership and marketing of media rights (ESL
paras 210-241). It does not exclude that practice may be justified despite the
apparent anti-competitive effect consequent on the centralised control claimed
by UEFA at the expense of clubs acting as sellers of rights unilaterally,
bilaterally or multilaterally, but it does insist on a hard evidence-based look
at the possibility of exemption under Article 101(3) and at the basis of
claimed efficiency gains under Article 102. This is to be done by the national
court (maybe also by the Commission enforcing the Treaty competition rules).
Doubtless the Commission’s 2003
decision on joint selling of rights to the Champions League will need close
attention (2003/778/EC,
AT.37398). That Decision is particularly interesting for not looking at the
argument that promoting solidarity in sport through income redistribution might
justify the anti-competitive consequences of centralised selling. In 2003 the
Commission saw no need to consider solidarity because it concluded that the
economic benefits of the joint selling met the criteria stipulated by Article
101(3) and it needed to look no further. ESL finds the Court willing to consider improvements in production and distribution
resulting from the centralised sale and the ‘solidarity redistribution’ of the
profit generated as of benefit to supporters, consumers, that is to say,
television viewers, and, more broadly, all EU citizens involved in amateur
football. It also mentions maintaining a balance and preserving a certain
equality of opportunity as between the participating professional football
clubs, given the interdependence that binds them together. Moreover it notes (better
maybe: it claims) there is a trickle-down effect from those competitions into
smaller professional football clubs and amateur football clubs which, whilst
not participating therein, invest at local level in the recruitment and
training of young, talented players, some of whom will turn professional and
aspire to join a participating club. And ‘the solidarity role of football, as
long as it is genuine, serves to bolster its educational and social function
within the European Union’ (ESL paras 234-235). But the benefit ‘for each
category of user – including not only professional and amateur clubs and
other stakeholders in football, but also spectators and television
viewers – must be proven to be real and concrete’ (ESL para 236).
It seems, then, that UEFA cannot
exclude new forms of competition unless it shows that Articles 101(3) and 102
are satisfied. That, I think, requires a much more sophisticated set of
criteria than UEFA currently has, even in the newly (2022) renovated form. Most
of all, ESL is simply the beginning in trying to understand how far UEFA, as
gatekeeper, may go in excluding new competitions which are different from
existing forms of competition but which are open and based on sporting merit.
There is now – after ESL – in principle more room to compete in the
market for football competitions in Europe.
Conclusion
The Court has opened the door to
those who would wish to revolutionise football in Europe. This does not mean
there will be a SuperLeague or anything like it. There is no guarantee who will
win the power struggles to come. A lot will depend on the attitudes of the
elite clubs and of the fans, on sources of funding (certainly not limited to
Europe), as well as on the skill deployed and the strategies pursued by UEFA
and by those who would wish to dislodge UEFA from its current position of power.
The top-down ‘pyramid’ structure of governance in sport is robust and typically
defended with vigour from those near or at its top. Tension between UEFA and
the elite clubs is nothing new. Moreover history tells us that competing
Leagues in football tend not to survive. This, however, is not true in all
sports and perhaps it will not be true in football in future. There is a lot of
politics here, a lot of commercial incentives, a lot of cultural and social
dimensions. But as of 21 December 2023 as a matter of law UEFA’s power as a ‘gatekeeper’
able to dictate the pattern of football competitions in Europe seems
significantly weakened.
