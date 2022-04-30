The Jurisprudence of Constitutional Conflict in the European Union (OUP 2022)

Ana Bobić, Référendaire at the Court of
Justice of the European Union
Photo credit:
Antoine Montulé, via Wikicommons
It has been
almost 60 years since the Court of Justice introduced the principle of primacy
of EU law, but it still continually triggers debates on the nature of the EU’s
constitutional order. The penetration of Union law and its peculiarities into
national constitutional orders has originally created a relationship of unease
between the Court of Justice and national courts with constitutional
jurisdiction. The Court of Justice, convinced in the utmost value of
effectiveness of Union law, is expecting all national courts to share its zeal.
National courts performing constitutional review, however, tend to prioritise
their respective constitutions. The main objective of my new book was thus to determine the actual application of the principle of
primacy of EU law by constitutional adjudicators in the European Union, through
a mutual feedback loop of contestation with the Court of Justice. The book
enriches our knowledge of the incidences of, and reasons for, constitutional
clashes between the European Court of Justice and national constitutional courts
in the application and enforcement of EU law.
The conundrum
faced by national courts performing constitutional review is multi-faceted and
depends on the national constitutional setting in which they operate. I have
thus created and used the judicial triangle as a visual representation of
changes in power relations between courts over time. As I show, the judicial
triangle is always unbalanced at individual points of conflict: at times in
favour of the Court of Justice and its privileged relationship to ordinary
national courts; at other times in favour of national constitutional courts and
their authority over the national judiciary. In this context, heterarchy, as
the guiding scheme of judicial interactions, becomes visible when all the
imbalanced judicial triangles are regarded in aggregate. For this purpose, this
book conducts an in-depth analysis of constitutional conflict across different
areas of law and over time (Chapters 5 to 7). Such an approach then enables us
to see the resulting judicial triangles from all case studies, which are
analysed jointly in the conclusions (Chapters 8 and 9). This allowed me to
paint a distinctly nuanced picture of power relations among the courts under
analysis.
In so doing, I
have relied upon the framework of constitutional pluralism, arguing it is both
descriptively and normatively relevant for the web of relations in the European
judicial space. Descriptively, it is characterised as a system in which we can
observe a parallel operation of different constitutional sites claiming
ultimate authority. These sites regularly engage in conflict, which is resolved
incrementally through the auto-correct function, sustained in turn by the
application of sincere cooperation and mutual respect. The actors in the system
are in a relationship of heterarchy as they continually change their ranking
over time. Normatively, constitutional pluralism is comprised of a shared core
codified in Article 2 TEU, representing the minimum requirements for Union
membership. The emergence of constitutional conflict in this constellation is a
regular and desirable feature of the system that promotes a dynamic development
of law and sets in place checks and balances between different sites of
constitutional authority. However, when constitutional conflict reaches such
extremes that the basic values from Article 2 TEU are no longer respected, even
in their most minimalist interpretation, without any trace of sincere
cooperation and mutual respect, we are speaking of destructive conflict that
can only be resolved jointly by political and legal means. I have offered a broad-brush
empirical illustration of the descriptive and normative propositions of the
theory in Chapters 3 and 4.
Next, to
corroborate these theoretical claims, I explore in great detail the three areas
of constitutional conflict – ultra vires
review, identity review, and fundamental rights review. The aim of this part of
the book is to provide a detailed and nuanced analysis of the way the Court of
Justice has expanded the self-referential system of the Treaties; the different
limits that constitutional adjudicators have placed on the principle of primacy
as a result; what possible solutions they envisage in the event of a
constitutional conflict; and whether such solutions pertain to a constructive
or destructive interpretation of the shared normative core codified in Article
2 TEU. In all three areas of review, it was possible conclusively to state that
a heterarchical constellation is more conducive to cooperation, mutual respect
and the will to avoid conflict. The role of national constitutional adjudicators
is to keep the Court of Justice in check and control its jurisprudence in a
constructive manner, and vice versa.
In ultra vires review (Chapter 5), not only
have Member States announced they will police the transfer of competences from
the national to the EU level, but have also found individual decisions of the
Court of Justice outside the Treaty mandate. Yet, in all those cases, the
finding was based on previously established standards of competence control,
the Court of Justice was first involved through the preliminary reference
procedure, and ultra vires review was an option available only to courts
performing constitutional review, rather than ordinary courts.
In identity
review (Chapter 6), constitutional adjudicators on the national level are
consistently re-emphasising their prerogative to protect the constitutional
core (the Portuguese and Italian constitutional courts have both recently
included the constitutional identity discourse into their jurisprudence,
whereas the Belgian Cour Constitutionnelle introduced constitutional core
limits to the operation of the principle of primacy). Identity review on the EU
level showed that the Court of Justice defers to the national level to define
the content of their specific constitutional values with wide discretion and
confines its role to ensuring a common denominator for the protection of such
values through the proportionality test. This area of review has further shown
that without the application of sincere cooperation and mutual respect,
constitutional courts that are under the control of the executive may stretch
constitutional identity beyond recognition and descend into destructive
conflict. The usefulness of the auto-correct function in accommodating
constitutional conflict stops here: judicial interactions in destructive
conflict only legitimise the captured courts' decisions, while allowing them
free reign in malforming the rule of law according to the needs of
authoritative tendencies of the executive. Destructive conflict thus demands
joint political and legal action at both EU and national levels.
Finally, in
fundamental rights review (Chapter 7), national constitutional adjudicators enforced
substantive limits to the principle of primacy, grounded in a satisfactory
level of fundamental rights protection. The Court of Justice has reacted by
subscribing to the imperative of fundamental rights protection at the EU level.
Through the incremental development of jurisprudence, the landscape of
fundamental rights protection has improved considerably due to the jurisprudence
of constitutional conflict (for example, the Court of Justice's decisions in Aranyosi
and Căldăraru and C.K.
as well as the annulment of the Data
Retention Directive).
When we flip
through the illustrations of all the judicial triangles presented and analysed
in the book (Chapter 8), what emerges is an animation of power relations permanently
shifting between the Court of Justice and national courts performing
constitutional review. Such a system is complex and its operation regularly
causes headaches, either for the Court of Justice or for national constitutional
courts, but most commonly for legal academics trying to make sense of judicial
interactions and the broader ramifications for the character of the EU’s
constitutional space. It is clear that the courts under analysis often
disagree. Yet, the way these disagreements have been playing out in practice
tells us that they form a delicate equilibrium, built incrementally over a long
period of time, which allowed them to remain predominantly constructive.
Ultimately, constitutional conflict is here to stay. With many a procedural and
substantive tool analysed in this book, the courts I analysed can, and
predominantly do, keep it constructive, to the benefit of the EU’s
constitutional order.
No comments:
Post a Comment