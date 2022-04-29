“Daphne’s Law”: The European Commission introduces an anti-SLAPP initiative

Professor Justin Borg-Barthet, University of Aberdeen*
*Advisor to a coalition of press freedom NGOs on the
introduction of SLAPPs, co-author of the CASE Model Law, lead author of a study
commissioned by the European Parliament, and member of the Commission's Expert
Group on SLAPPs and its legislative sub-group
Background
When Daphne Caruana Galizia was
assassinated in Malta on 16th October 2017, 48
defamation cases were pending against her in Maltese and other courts. Daphne
was at the peak of her journalistic powers when she was killed, producing a
seemingly endless exposé of criminality involving government and private sector
actors. Naturally, those she was exposing did not take kindly to the intrusion
on the enjoyment of the fruits of their labour. Courts which offered few
meaningful safeguards against vexatious litigation presented a nominally legitimate
forum in which they would seek to exhaust and punish Daphne and to ensure that
others did not engage in similar investigations. Most of these cases were
inherited by her sons, whose grief was interrupted constantly by a need to
appear in court in defence of their mother’s work.
The scale of abusive litigation
which Daphne endured prompted several NGOs to look more closely at the
phenomenon of SLAPPs. Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, a term
coined in American academic circles, are lawsuits intended not to serve the
legitimate purpose of pursuing a claim against a respondent, but instead to use
court procedure to suppress scrutiny of matters of public interest. The direct
costs, psychological strain, and opportunity costs of defending oneself in
court are intended to coerce retraction of legitimate public interest activity,
and to have a chilling effect on others who might show an interest. While most
SLAPPs are framed as defamation claims, there is also a growing body of abusive
litigation which suppresses public participation using the pretext of other
rights such as privacy and intellectual property.
In response to the growing SLAPP
phenomenon, several
US States, Canadian provinces and Australian states and territories have
introduced anti-SLAPP statutes. Typically, these statutes provide for the
early dismissal of cases, and include cost-shifting measures to compensate
SLAPP victims and to dissuade claimants. No EU Member State has yet adopted
similar laws. Prompted by Daphne’s experience, European NGOs and MEPs became
increasingly aware of the alarming incidence of SLAPPs throughout Europe. They
then set out to identify and advocate for legal solutions in the European
Union.
Initially, the European
Commission resisted calls for the introduction of anti-SLAPP legislation, citing
a lack of specific legal basis. As the legal and statistical research bases
for NGO advocacy evolved further, and following a change
in the Commission’s political leadership, the Commission’s assessment
changed. This culminated in the introduction of a package
of anti-SLAPP measures on 27th April 2022, including a proposed anti-SLAPP
Directive which Vice-President Jourova dubbed “Daphne’s Law”.
The legislative proposal is
based, in part, on a Model
Law which was commissioned by the Coalition Against SLAPPs in
Europe (CASE), a grouping of NGOs established to further the research basis
and advocacy for anti-SLAPP laws in Europe. That Model Law is itself inspired
by anti-SLAPP statutes adopted in the United States, Canada and Australia, but accounts
for divergent continental legal traditions, and benefits from extensive
consultation with experts and practitioners in Europe and elsewhere.
Legal Basis and Scope
As noted above, the key barrier
for NGOs and MEPs to persuade the Commission to initiate anti-SLAPP legislation
was disagreement about whether the EU had competence to act in this area. Subsequently,
however, the Commission recognised the internal market relevance of SLAPPs, as
well as adopting a more strident approach
to the rule of law and human rights implications of SLAPPs. Arguments
concerning a legal basis included an approach based
on numerous treaty articles (as in the Whistleblowers’
Directive), reliance on the internal market effects of SLAPPs (Article 114
TFEU) as in the Model Law, and the potential use of treaty
provisions on cross-border judicial cooperation. Ultimately, in view of
Member States’ expected resistance to intervention in domestic procedural law, the
Commission’s draft proceeds on the basis that Article 81 TFEU confers
competence in respect of judicial cooperation in civil matters.
The orthodox view of Article 81 TFEU
presupposes an international element to matters falling within its scope. It
was therefore incumbent on the drafters to constrain the scope of the proposed
directive to cases having a cross-border dimension. The Commission’s proposal
begins with a classic private international law formulation which refers to the
domicile of the parties. A case lacks cross-border implications if the parties
are both domiciled in the Member State of the court seised. This, however, is
subject to a far-reaching caveat in Article 4(2):
Where both
parties to the proceedings are domiciled in the same Member State as the court
seised, the matter shall also be considered to have cross-border implications
if:
a)
the act of public participation concerning a
matter of public interest against which court proceedings are initiated is
relevant to more than one Member State, or
b)
the claimant or associated entities have
initiated concurrent or previous court proceedings against the same or
associated defendants in another Member State.
The Commission’s proposal adopts
an innovative formulation, the breadth of which is commensurate to the internal
market and EU governance implications of SLAPPs. Given the EU’s interconnectedness,
it is paramount that the law account for the fact that cross-border
implications do not flow only from the circumstances of the parties but also from
transnational public interest in the underlying dispute.
The broad scope could be extended
further if and when Member States come to transpose the proposed directive in
national law. It is hoped, and indeed recommended
as good practice, that Member States will take the view that national transposition
measures will not be restricted to matters falling within the scope of the
Directive but would apply also to purely domestic cases. This would avoid the
prospect of reverse discrimination against SLAPP victims in domestic disputes.
It would also minimise opportunistic litigation concerning the precise meaning
of ‘[relevance] to more than one Member State’ in Article 4(2)(a).
Defining SLAPPs
Other than in the title and
preamble, the proposed directive does not deploy the term ‘SLAPPs’. Discussions
preceding the drafting process noted a number of difficulties associated with
the term, not least (i) its unfamiliarity to a European legal audience, and (ii)
the potential confusion resulting from the word ‘strategic’, which could be
understood to require evidence of said strategy. In keeping with the Model Law,
the Commission’s draft Directive deploys familiar language and focuses on the abusive
nature of the proceedings. Rather than referring to SLAPPs, therefore, the text
of the draft directive uses the term ‘abusive court proceedings against public
participation’.
In identifying matters falling
within the scope of the draft directive, it is first necessary to establish
that a matter concerns ‘public participation’ on a matter of ‘public interest’.
The Commission’s draft accounts for the fact that SLAPPs do not only target
journalistic activity, but also seek to constrain legitimate action of civil
society, NGOs, academics, and others. Public participation and public interest
are therefore defined broadly as follows in Article 3:
‘public
participation’ means any statement or activity by a natural or legal person
expressed or carried out in the exercise of the right to freedom of expression
and information on a matter of public interest, and preparatory, supporting or
assisting action directly linked thereto. This includes complaints, petitions,
administrative or judicial claims and participation in public hearings;
‘matter of
public interest’ means any matter which affects the public to such an extent
that the public may legitimately take an interest in it, in areas such as:
a)
public health, safety, the environment, climate
or enjoyment of fundamental rights;
b)
activities of a person or entity in the public
eye or of public interest;
c)
matters under public consideration or review by
a legislative, executive, or judicial body, or any other public official
proceedings;
d)
allegations of corruption, fraud or criminality;
e)
activities aimed to fight disinformation;
If a case concerns public
participation in matters of public interest, it is then necessary to establish
that the proceedings are abusive in accordance with the definition in Article
3:
‘abusive court
proceedings against public participation’ mean court proceedings brought in
relation to public participation that are fully or partially unfounded and have
as their main purpose to prevent, restrict or penalize public participation.
Indications of such a purpose can be:
a)
the disproportionate, excessive or unreasonable
nature of the claim or part thereof;
b)
the existence of multiple proceedings initiated
by the claimant or associated parties in relation to similar matters;
c)
intimidation, harassment or threats on the part
of the claimant or his or her representatives.
There are therefore two key
elements to the notion of abuse: (i) claims may be abusive because they are
fully or partly unfounded, or (ii) they may be abusive because of vexatious tactics
deployed by claimants. The implications of a finding of abusiveness will vary
depending on the type of abuse identified in the proceedings, with more robust
remedies available where the claim is manifestly unfounded in whole or in part.
Main legal mechanisms to combat SLAPPs
Once a court has established that
proceedings constitute SLAPPs falling within the directive’s scope, three key
remedies will be available to the respondent in the main proceedings: (i) the
provision of security for costs and damages while proceedings are ongoing, (ii)
the early dismissal of proceedings, and (iii) payment of costs and damages.
Speedy dismissal of claims is
considered the cornerstone of anti-SLAPP legislation. Accelerated dismissal
deprives the SLAPP claimant of the ability to extend the financial and
psychological costs of proceedings to the detriment of the respondent. Early
dismissal of cases must, of course, be granted only with great caution given it
is arguable that this restricts the claimant’s fundamental right to access to
courts. The solution provided in the draft directive is to restrict the
availability of this remedy to claims which are manifestly unfounded in whole
or in part. It is for the claimant in the main proceedings to show that their
claim is not manifestly unfounded (Art 12).
Early dismissal is not available
where the claim is not found to be manifestly unfounded, even if the its main
purpose is ‘to prevent, restrict or penalize public participation’ (as
evidenced by ‘(i) the disproportionate, excessive or unreasonable nature of the
claim…the existence of multiple proceedings [or] intimidation, harassment or
threats on the part of the claimant’). This differs from the Model Law which
envisages early dismissal in cases which are not manifestly unfounded but which
bear the hallmarks of abuse. The Model Law’s authors reasoned that a court should
be empowered to dismiss a claim which is designed to abuse rather than
vindicate rights. This would not, in our view, constitute a denial of the right
to legitimate access to courts but would dissuade behaviour which is
characterised as abusive in the Commission’s own draft instrument. While the
Commission’s reasoning and caution are understandable, the high bar set by the
requirement of manifest unfoundedness allows for significant continued abuse of
process.
This shortcoming is mitigated
somewhat by the other remedies, namely the provision of security pendente lite (Article
8) and liability for costs, penalties, and compensatory damages (Articles
14-16), which are available regardless of whether the SLAPP is manifestly
unfounded or merely characterised by abuse of rights. These financial remedies
are especially useful insofar as they give the respondent some comfort that
they will be compensated for the loss endured through litigation. They are also
expected to have a dissuasive effect on SLAPP claimants who would be especially
loathe to the notion of rewarding the respondent whose legitimate exercise of
freedom of expression they had sought to dissuade or punish. Nevertheless, it
bears repeating that in all cases these remedies, designed to compensate harm,
should supplement the principal remedy of early dismissal which is intended to prevent
harm.
In addition to these main devices
to dissuade the initiation of abusive proceedings against public participation,
the draft directive includes a number of further procedural safeguards. These
include restrictions on the ability to alter claims with a view to avoiding the
award of costs (see Recital 24 and Article 6), as well as the right to third
party intervention (Article 7) which will enable NGOs to submit amicus briefs
in proceedings concerning public participation. While this may appear to be a
minor innovation at first blush, it could have substantial positive
implications insofar as it would equip more vulnerable respondents (and less
expert courts) with valuable expertise and oversight.
London Calling: Private International Law Innovation
While the provisions discussed
above would limit the attractiveness of SLAPPs in EU courts, there would remain
a significant gap if EU law did not provide protection against the institution
of SLAPPs in third countries. London, with its high litigation costs and somewhat
claimant friendly defamation laws, is an especially
attractive forum for claimants who wish to suppress public scrutiny. Equally,
other States could be attractive to claimants who wish to circumvent EU
anti-SLAPP law, whether simply as a function of the burden of transnational
litigation, or because of the specific content of their substantive and/or
procedural laws. The draft directive therefore proposes to introduce harmonised
rules on the treatment of SLAPP litigation in third countries.
Article 17 provides that the recognition
and enforcement of judgments from the courts of third countries should be
refused on grounds of public policy if the proceedings bear the hallmarks of
SLAPPs. While Member States were already empowered to refuse recognition and
enforcement in such cases, the inclusion of this article ensures that protection
against enforcement of judgments derived from vexatious proceedings is
available in all Member States.
Article 18 provides a further
innovation by establishing a new harmonised jurisdictional rule and substantive
rights to damages in respect of SLAPPs in third countries. The provision confers
jurisdiction on the courts of the Member State in which a SLAPP victim is
domiciled regardless of the domicile of the claimant in the SLAPP proceedings. This
would provide an especially robust defence against the misuse of third country
courts and reduce the attractiveness of London and the United States as venues
from which to spook
journalists into silence.
While the limitation of forum
shopping in respect of third countries is, of course, welcome, there does
remain a significant flaw insofar as EU law and the Lugano Convention facilitate
forum shopping within the European judicial area. The cumulative effect of EU
private international law of defamation is to provide mischievous litigants
with ample opportunity to deploy transnational litigation as a weapon to suppress
freedom of expression. NGOs
have therefore requested amendment of two EU private international law
instruments:
In the first
instance, and as a matter of urgency, the Brussels I Regulation (recast)
requires amendment with a view to grounding jurisdiction in the domicile of the
defendant in matters relating to defamation. This would remove the facility for
pursuers to abuse their ability to choose a court or courts which have little
connection to the dispute;
The omission
of defamation from the scope of the Rome II Regulation requires journalists to
apply the lowest standard of press freedom available in the laws which might be
applied to a potential dispute. We recommend the inclusion of a new rule which
would require the application of the law of the place to which a publication is
directed;
These changes have not yet been
forthcoming. It is hoped that ongoing reviews of these instruments will yield
further good news for public participation in the EU.
Concluding remarks
Daphne’s Law will now have to be
approved by the Council of Ministers and the European Parliament. The legislative
process may see a Parliament seeking more robust measures pitted against Member
States who may be inclined to protect their procedural autonomy. The Commission
has considered these competing demands in its draft and sought to propose
legislation which strikes a balance between divergent institutional stances. Nevertheless,
it must be expected that the draft will be refined as it makes its way through
the approval process. As noted above, the draft would be improved if those
refinements were to include the extension of early dismissal to cases beyond
the narrow confines of manifest unfoundedness. Equally, the draft directive
should be viewed as a first welcome step in the pushback against SLAPPs in
Europe and that reviews of private international law instruments will follow
soon after.
