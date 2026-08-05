What is wrong with the decision to exclude some Ukrainians from temporary protection?

Dr. Meltem İneli
Ciğer, Associate
Professor of International Law, Suleyman Demirel University Faculty of Law,
Türkiye; Honorary Fellow, School of Law and Social Justice, University of Liverpool
With
comments from Professor Steve Peers, Law School, Royal Holloway
University of London
Photo credit: President
of Ukraine, via Wikimedia
Commons
Nearly every year since I started teaching temporary
protection and the Council Directive 2001/55/EC of 20 July 2001 (Temporary
Protection Directive) at the Odysseus Summer School in 2022, a familiar
pattern has emerged. Each year, while updating my PowerPoint slides, the European
Commission adopts a proposal to extend the temporary protection regime
implemented for Ukrainians fleeing the full-scale Russian invasion. I usually read and incorporate this
new development, either the Commission Proposal or the adopted Council
Implementing Decision, when I am flying to Brussels. This year is no exception.
This year’s Proposal for a Council Implementing
Decision (COM(2026)
345 final) marks a departure from previous practice. Aside from
proposing to extend temporary protection for an additional year, namely until 4
March 2028, the Commission is proposing, for the first time, to restrict the
scope of temporary protection for a specific subset of newcomers. In
particular, Article
2 of the Proposal targets newly arriving Ukrainian citizens who are
subject to military service obligations under Ukrainian law and who lack
explicit, official authorisation from the Ukrainian authorities to leave the
country. By proposing this conditionality, the Commission is effectively
linking eligibility for temporary protection to the enforcement of a home
state’s conscription laws.
I have written here and here why I
believe these yearly extensions run contrary to the Temporary Protection
Directive itself and the risks they bring. This year, however, I will do
something different. Since over the years, I have covered the legal problems
with yearly extensions, I want to focus specifically on the legal questions
brought by the new proposal, namely, those relating to the new restrictions it
introduces.
Here, I will pose four main legal questions relating to these new
restrictions and give my opinion on them. I should mention that the idea to
write this post emerged from an exchange on LinkedIn, where I am a somewhat
active user, and the comments I received from Steve Peers. I asked Steve to
include his answers to these questions, to provide a ‘devil’s advocate’
perspective on some points. Finally, I should mention the sources that can help
this analysis. You can watch the Commission’s official press conference video, where some similar questions were posed to
the Commission. Additionally, a recent Council of Europe report explicitly warns about the human rights risks
of the proposed restriction of scope. Of course, these legal questions will
only arise if the proposal is adopted as it is. What are they?
Update: The European Commission
proposal was adopted by the Council as Implementing
Decision (EU) 2026/1912 on 30 July 2026 and published on 4 August 2026. The
Implementing
Decision (EU) 2026/1912 extends temporary protection for displaced
Ukrainians (those indicated in Article 2 of
Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382) (Article 1). While the core initiative to condition
temporary protection on compliance with Ukrainian military obligations was included
in the final text, the Council introduced several operational additions. First,
temporary protection will now only be
granted to new arrivals who prove compliance with, or exemption from, their
military obligations in Ukraine (Article 2(1) & Recital 16). The decision explicitly retains temporary
protection status for individuals who enjoyed temporary protection in a Member
State on or before 30 July 2026 and continuously maintain that status. The new
restriction applies solely to new applicants from 31 July 2026 onwards (Article
3). Second, the Council clarified how compliance must be proved. Applicants
bear the burden of proof, which can be satisfied via an official passport exit
stamp, border-crossing records, or digital certification through Ukraine’s
Reserv+ application (Recital 18). Third, the Decision explicitly notes that draft evasion and desertion do not,
by themselves, constitute grounds for refugee status or subsidiary protection
under international standards (Recital 8). Finally, the Council recommends that
Member States must reject new residence permit applications under Article 8(1)
of the TPD if the applicant already holds a permit in another Member State (Recital
5 and Recital 6).
Question 1: Is restricting the scope of temporary protection and
excluding newly arriving military-age men from Ukraine discriminatory?
Meltem: Yes, there is a very strong legal argument that this specific
restriction is discriminatory under both EU and international human rights
frameworks. First, let us look at who is excluded: Article 2 of the proposal
explicitly targets newly arriving Ukrainian citizens who are subject to
military service obligations under Ukrainian law and who lack official
authorisation from the Ukrainian authorities to leave the country. Because
martial law and mobilisation frameworks in Ukraine predominantly apply to adult
males aged 18 to 60, this measure selectively excludes military-age men from
receiving temporary protection in the EU in future.
Article
21 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights strictly prohibits any form of
discrimination based on sex or nationality. By implementing a rule that
disproportionately and systematically strips temporary protection eligibility
away from mostly adult men, the proposal introduces a gender-discriminatory
measure. Treating newly arriving men less favourably than women fleeing the
same conflict zone creates direct friction with this principle of equal
treatment. This is further reinforced by Article 14 of the European Convention
on Human Rights (ECHR), which prohibits sex-based discrimination when read
alongside the protection of fundamental rights under Article 3 or Article 8
ECHR (cf para 30 here). Of course, although these
excluded individuals will retain their absolute right to apply for asylum under
Article 18 of the Charter, this route opens up further complex legal questions.
Most notably, what happens if their international protection claim is rejected?
If
a Member State examines an individual’s asylum (ie international protection)
claim (which can still be made, according to the temporary protection
Directive, even if temporary protection is refused), and concludes that evading
conscription under these specific circumstances does not meet the high
threshold for refugee status or subsidiary protection, the individual is left
in a dangerous legal vacuum. Because
they are barred from registering as temporary protection beneficiaries by this
new proposal, this may expose them to the immediate risk of a return decision.
Update: This
legal issue persists. I still argue that linking eligibility for temporary
protection to a third state’s military conscription rules creates direct
friction with the principle of non-discrimination. Whilst Recital 22 notes that
“[t]his Decision respects fundamental rights and observes the principles
recognised by the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union”, and
Article 2(1) explicitly states that the condition applies “[w]ithout prejudice
to Union law and fundamental rights”, it remains unclear how the resulting
differential treatment can be justified. The Decision not only creates a distinct
divide between newly arriving individuals, who must present proof of compliance
with military obligations and those who enjoyed temporary protection in a
Member State on or before 30 July 2026 and continuously retain that status, but
it also creates a division between individuals subject to military obligations
(predominantly adult males aged 18 to 60) and all other newly arriving
displaced persons. The Council explicitly relies on Ukraine’s evolving defence
and conscription needs (Recitals 13, 16, and 17) as the sole justification for
this conditionality. However, can a third country’s military needs legitimately
justify gender-disproportionate and selective treatment under EU fundamental
rights standards? That for me remains highly doubtful. In a weak attempt to
counter the issues concerning gender discrimination, Recital 20 notes that:
“It is possible that Ukrainian nationals who are not
subject to conscription have military obligations, irrespective of their age or
gender, because they enlisted or otherwise due to responsibilities related to
military activities.”
So,
the Council frames military compliance as a gender-neutral conditionality,
which remains unconvincing. In practice, martial law and statutory conscription
in Ukraine predominantly apply to adult males aged 18 to 60. Pointing to a very
small minority of women who voluntarily enlist or hold specific military roles
does not alter the reality that this new restriction on scope overwhelmingly
impacts military-age men.
Although
Recital 8 recalls that temporary protection does not prejudice the right to
apply for international protection, it explicitly adds that “in accordance with
international standards, desertion and draft evasion are not considered, by
themselves, to be grounds for international protection”. Newly arriving
individuals with military obligations who apply for international protection
but lack distinct personal circumstances justifying refugee status or
subsidiary protection risk having their claims rejected and being issued a
return decision. Bear in mind, the
recognition rate for Ukrainians (all Ukrainians irrespective of military
obligations) was around 45% in May 2026, according to the EUAA. As Steve pointed out, Member States
remain bound to assess individual non-refoulement risks and ongoing conflicts
and human rights conditions in Ukraine before executing any return decision. However,
Member States’ approaches to evaluating such asylum claims and conducting
return assessments are likely to diverge significantly in practice.
Steve: A devil’s advocate view: the Charter also provides for
possible restrictions of Charter rights in its Article 52, which allows limitations
on rights to support ‘objectives of general interest recognised by the Union or
the need to protect the rights and freedoms of others’. The argument here is that
the EU is seeking to support the Ukrainian defence effort, which could be
described either as an objective of general interest, or protection of the
rights and freedoms of others. The measure is arguably proportionate as long as
the return of each Ukrainian citizen in the individual case would not amount to
non-refoulement (and only provided that any application for international
protection they have made has failed on the merits; the concerns raised about
human rights and conscription in Ukraine can obviously be argued in this
context). Unlike the Commission’s proposal, the Council decision explicitly confirms
the possibility of applying for international protection instead.
One point about
the evidence now necessary to show that temporary protection applicants comply
with the new rules: the new extension decision refers to Ukrainian controls on
exit (‘when leaving’ and ‘a legal departure’); it does not
suggest that Member States’ authorities should be filtering Ukrainians as
temporary protection applicants at the EU’s external borders.
Question 2: Does the Temporary Protection Directive give the Council the
power to restrict its scope after four years of its activation?
Meltem: No, it does
not. Neither Article 5 nor any other provision in the temporary protection Directive (TPD) grants any power to the Council to
retroactively alter, narrow, or restrict the objective scope of who qualifies
for that protection via a yearly implementing decision. Article 5 is invoked by
the Commission in the Proposal to justify restricting the scope of the TPD’s
application. However, if you look closely at the TPD, you will see Article 5 is
intended to designate the specific categories of persons eligible for temporary
protection at the very beginning, when there is a mass influx. It does not give
the Council the power to dynamically designate or exclude different groups in
subsequent yearly extensions. In my opinion, attempting to introduce new
restrictions now is completely contrary to the TPD provisions. These new
restrictions essentially introduce new exclusion grounds for temporary
protection status. When looking at Article 28 of the Directive, which
explicitly sets out the allowed exclusion grounds, it is clear that the new
restrictions are also not permitted as additional exclusion grounds.
Update:
This statutory concern remains unresolved in the adopted text. In adopting Council Implementing Decision (EU)
2026/1912, the Council explicitly relies on Articles 4(2) and 5(3),
point (a) of the TPD as its legal basis. What I have previously argued still
applies.
Steve: Again, a devil’s advocate might argue the opposite
here – that this is not an issue of a new exclusion from temporary
protection (which would definitely need an amendment to the parent Directive to
be created), but rather a narrowing of those included by temporary
protection. The scope of people included by the current iteration of temporary
protection is defined not by the parent Directive, but by the 2022
decision to trigger it in response to the main Russian
invasion of Ukraine, which has been amended (to extend its duration) several
times already. The parent Directive is silent on the issue of whether the scope
of who is covered by temporary protection can be altered (either to narrow it or
to widen it) after temporary protection is triggered, but perhaps the earlier
CJEU judgment in Kaduna – which
accepted that Member States could narrow the scope of any ‘optional’ temporary
protection they initially offered on top of the EU minimum if they chose –
applies by analogy to EU-wide temporary protection, ie the EU can narrow the
scope of temporary protection it initially offered, as long as the parent Directive’s
test for terminating temporary protection is met for the specific group of
people being removed from the scope of that protection as regards future
applications. That test is:
...the
situation in the country of origin is such as to permit the safe and durable
return of those granted temporary protection with due respect for human rights
and fundamental freedoms and Member States' obligations regarding
non-refoulement.
It might, of
course, be argued that this test is not met for men of military age. In
any event, the parent Directive’s guarantee that they can apply for
international protection at any time, and the Return Directive’s guarantee that
they cannot be refouled, have to be satisfied too, on an individual basis.
It might also be
argued that since the parent Directive only sets minimum standards, it must
remain open to Member States to grant temporary protection to military age men
as an option, as long as they are fleeing Ukraine for the same reason as others
seeking temporary protection (see the Kaduna judgment by analogy, as
regards those who left Ukraine shortly before the main Russian invasion). This
might be relevant in particular to Hungary, which has reportedly objected to
this aspect of the proposal.
Question 3: What will happen to the family members of those who fall
within the scope of temporary protection in line with Council Implementing
Decision (EU) 2022/382 of 4 March 2022?
Meltem: This raises a
very messy legal question regarding family unity. Under the initial Council
Implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382, family members of Ukrainian nationals, as
well as those of third-country nationals holding refugee or equivalent protection
status in Ukraine prior to the full-scale invasion, are explicitly included as
a core category entitled to temporary protection alongside the principal
applicant. Article 15 of the Temporary
Protection Directive sets out mandatory duties for Member States to reunite
family members who were separated due to the circumstances of the mass influx.
(cf. Milios’s contribution here) The new proposal creates a direct clash
between Article 15 of the TPD and the proposed exclusion grounds. If a newly
arriving, military-age man leaves Ukraine to join family members who have held
temporary protection in the EU since 2022, his exclusion would directly
undermine the right to family life and the obligations in the 2022 Decision and
the Directive. Conversely, admitting him while excluding single men in
identical circumstances introduces severe issues of differential treatment and
discrimination.
Update: This tension between family unity obligations
and the new eligibility conditionality remains unaddressed in the adopted text. Recital
15 of Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2026/1912 acknowledges that specific
categories of eligible persons are determined “in compliance with Article 15 of
[the TPD], where applicable”. Yet, this fleeting reference, in my opinion,
does not give a clear answer to the question we posed above.
Steve: here I think the devil’s advocate has no good
argument to make. Family members of those with temporary protection are
entitled to temporary protection, according to the 2022 Decision, and family
reunion, according to Article 15 of the parent Directive, unless the criteria
for exclusion set out in that Directive (ie security risks and serious crimes,
defined similarly to the exclusion clauses in the Refugee Convention) apply.
The wording of
the new Council Decision, in my reading, excludes family members who have not
complied with their military obligations from temporary protection under
the 2022 Decision, but leaves open the prospect of them being eligible for
family reunion, on the basis of the parent Directive. Although the
final Council decision makes only an oblique reference to family reunion under
the Directive, this is better than the failure to refer to it at all in the original
proposal, and those who seek to rely on this possibility now have a specific provision
in the text to point to. This is most likely to be relevant to men whose wives
or partners have temporary protection in the EU (for partners, this is subject
to the criteria of having a ‘stable relationship’, and that the host Member
State treats partners in a ‘comparable’ way to married couples). As Jane Austen
might have said, “It
is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man seeking protection from
a Russian platoon, must be in want of a wife.”
Question 4: Is Recital 5 of the Proposal a mistake or a new interpretation
of the Krasiliva case (C-753/23) by the Commission?
In the Krasiliva case (C-753/23), the Court of Justice of the
European Union (CJEU) confirmed that displaced persons from Ukraine have a
right to choose the Member State where they want to apply for temporary
protection. However, the Court ruled that national authorities cannot declare a
newcomer’s temporary protection registration and resident permit request
inadmissible simply because they already applied for a permit in another Member
State but have not received it. Interestingly, the Court left open the question whether a person who has received temporary
protection status and a resident permit attached to this status in one Member
State can apply and be granted temporary protection in another MS.
Recital 5 of the Commission Proposal notes “Given that a person can benefit from
the rights attached to temporary protection in only one Member State at a time,
to ensure that this is the case, and to avoid multiple registrations for
temporary protection, Member States should reject residence permit requests
made on the basis of Article 8(1) of Directive 2001/55/EC when it is apparent
that the person concerned has already obtained a residence permit on that basis
in another Member State and therefore is enjoying the rights attached to
temporary protection therein, including social assistance. This would be
coherent with the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in
case C-753/23 and in particular paragraph 30 thereof.”
Steve: To my mind, the Krasiliva judgment is
ambiguous. The key para in the judgment says that it is “open to the authorities of a Member
State to verify, in the course of examining” a temporary protection
application, “whether those persons have already obtained a residence permit in
another Member State”. This is not explicitly definitive either way. The
important point here is the addition of the words in the Commission proposal: “and therefore is
enjoying the rights attached to temporary protection therein, including social
assistance”, which do not appear in the previous Council decision extending
temporary protection. This suggests that if another Member State has granted
temporary protection but has not done so correctly, ie does not extend the
substantive rights set out in the parent Directive to beneficiaries in
practice, another Member State is obliged to consider a temporary protection
application from those persons. This would be consistent with CJEU case law on
international protection (Ibrahim).
Meltem: I believe the
Commission adopts a very restrictive reading of the Judgment by noting Member
States should reject residence permit requests made on the basis of Article
8(1) of the Directive when it is apparent that the person concerned has already
obtained a residence permit in another MS. However, as Steve pointed out, what
happens if a person holds TP status in a Member State but is not enjoying the
rights attached to temporary protection therein, including social assistance?
Then can they apply for temporary protection in another Member State? I think
the recital somehow supports this reading. Is this on purpose or a mistake we
do not know.
Update: Whether the
Commission’s original phrasing in draft Recital 5 was a deliberate attempt to
safeguard Chapter III rights or merely a drafting oversight will remain
unknown. If intentional, the Commission sought to ensure that holding a
residence permit on paper in a first Member State would not bar an applicant
from seeking protection elsewhere if that initial state failed to provide
effective access to core rights, such as housing or social assistance. What is
clear, however, is the Council’s intent in the final text. By deleting the “substantive
enjoyment” qualification from Recital 5 and adding Recital 6, the Council
rejected this flexible reading. Instead, it endorsed a very restrictive interpretation
of Krasiliva (Case C-753/23) and wanted no multiple registrations,
irrespective of the standard of protection actually delivered on the ground in
the first Member State registered.
Conclusion
In conclusion, although the Commission's proposal to
restrict the scope of temporary protection to help Ukrainian allies is
understandable from a policy point of view, it raises many serious legal
problems. For the reasons I have outlined, ranging from discrimination and
ultra vires overreach to the risk of creating a dangerous legal gap for those
whose asylum claims might be rejected, I argue that the Commission proposal
should not be adopted as it is.
Meltem: While Council
Implementing Decision (EU) 2026/1912 formally extends temporary protection
until 4 March 2028, the Council did little to alter the substance of the
Commission proposal or resolve the legal issues we raised. Apart from technical
adjustments, most notably deleting the ‘substantive enjoyment’ clause from
Recital 5 to enforce a bar on multiple registrations, the Council left the
discriminatory elements intact while pushing the statutory boundaries of
Articles 4 and 5 of the TPD. Moreover, the text left the friction with family-unity
obligations under Article 15 TPD largely unaddressed.
Steve:
the final decision usefully refers both to the family reunion point and the
prospects of those with military obligations applying for international
protection instead. In the absence of these provisions, Member States might
have tried to claim that family reunion or international protection claims by
those with military obligations are not possible, but the explicit references
in the preamble mean that such point-blank rejections by national authorities are
not tenable. On the other hand, the Council’s final version of the Decision
rejects the Commission’s apparent attempt to qualify the position on situations
where a temporary protection applicant already has temporary protection in
another Member State, and this is a questionable interpretation of the case law.
In the face of reductions
in support for temporary protection beneficiaries in some
Member States, it is not impossible to imagine where severe living
conditions induce a beneficiary to apply for temporary protection in another
Member State. As with the case law on international protection (Ibrahim), a Charter right to do so should be recognised, at
the very least.
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