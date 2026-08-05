Wednesday, 5 August 2026

What is wrong with the decision to exclude some Ukrainians from temporary protection?

 


 

Dr. Meltem İneli Ciğer, Associate Professor of International Law, Suleyman Demirel University Faculty of Law, Türkiye; Honorary Fellow, School of Law and Social Justice, University of Liverpool

With comments from Professor Steve Peers, Law School, Royal Holloway University of London

 

Photo credit: President of Ukraine, via Wikimedia Commons

 

 

Nearly every year since I started teaching temporary protection and the Council Directive 2001/55/EC of 20 July 2001 (Temporary Protection Directive) at the Odysseus Summer School in 2022, a familiar pattern has emerged. Each year, while updating my PowerPoint slides, the European Commission adopts a proposal to extend the temporary protection regime implemented for Ukrainians fleeing the full-scale Russian invasion. I usually read and incorporate this new development, either the Commission Proposal or the adopted Council Implementing Decision, when I am flying to Brussels. This year is no exception.

 

This year’s Proposal for a Council Implementing Decision (COM(2026) 345 final) marks a departure from previous practice. Aside from proposing to extend temporary protection for an additional year, namely until 4 March 2028, the Commission is proposing, for the first time, to restrict the scope of temporary protection for a specific subset of newcomers. In particular, Article 2 of the Proposal targets newly arriving Ukrainian citizens who are subject to military service obligations under Ukrainian law and who lack explicit, official authorisation from the Ukrainian authorities to leave the country. By proposing this conditionality, the Commission is effectively linking eligibility for temporary protection to the enforcement of a home state’s conscription laws.

 

I have written here and here why I believe these yearly extensions run contrary to the Temporary Protection Directive itself and the risks they bring. This year, however, I will do something different. Since over the years, I have covered the legal problems with yearly extensions, I want to focus specifically on the legal questions brought by the new proposal, namely, those relating to the new restrictions it introduces.

 

Here, I will pose four main legal questions relating to these new restrictions and give my opinion on them. I should mention that the idea to write this post emerged from an exchange on LinkedIn, where I am a somewhat active user, and the comments I received from Steve Peers. I asked Steve to include his answers to these questions, to provide a ‘devil’s advocate’ perspective on some points. Finally, I should mention the sources that can help this analysis. You can watch the Commission’s official press conference video, where some similar questions were posed to the Commission. Additionally, a recent Council of Europe report explicitly warns about the human rights risks of the proposed restriction of scope. Of course, these legal questions will only arise if the proposal is adopted as it is. What are they?

 

Update: The European Commission proposal was adopted by the Council as Implementing Decision (EU) 2026/1912 on 30 July 2026 and published on 4 August 2026. The Implementing Decision (EU) 2026/1912 extends temporary protection for displaced Ukrainians (those indicated in Article 2 of Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382) (Article 1). While the core initiative to condition temporary protection on compliance with Ukrainian military obligations was included in the final text, the Council introduced several operational additions. First, temporary protection will now only be granted to new arrivals who prove compliance with, or exemption from, their military obligations in Ukraine (Article 2(1) & Recital 16). The decision explicitly retains temporary protection status for individuals who enjoyed temporary protection in a Member State on or before 30 July 2026 and continuously maintain that status. The new restriction applies solely to new applicants from 31 July 2026 onwards (Article 3). Second, the Council clarified how compliance must be proved. Applicants bear the burden of proof, which can be satisfied via an official passport exit stamp, border-crossing records, or digital certification through Ukraine’s Reserv+ application (Recital 18). Third, the Decision explicitly notes that draft evasion and desertion do not, by themselves, constitute grounds for refugee status or subsidiary protection under international standards (Recital 8). Finally, the Council recommends that Member States must reject new residence permit applications under Article 8(1) of the TPD if the applicant already holds a permit in another Member State (Recital 5 and Recital 6).

 

Question 1: Is restricting the scope of temporary protection and excluding newly arriving military-age men from Ukraine discriminatory?

Meltem: Yes, there is a very strong legal argument that this specific restriction is discriminatory under both EU and international human rights frameworks. First, let us look at who is excluded: Article 2 of the proposal explicitly targets newly arriving Ukrainian citizens who are subject to military service obligations under Ukrainian law and who lack official authorisation from the Ukrainian authorities to leave the country. Because martial law and mobilisation frameworks in Ukraine predominantly apply to adult males aged 18 to 60, this measure selectively excludes military-age men from receiving temporary protection in the EU in future.

Article 21 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights strictly prohibits any form of discrimination based on sex or nationality. By implementing a rule that disproportionately and systematically strips temporary protection eligibility away from mostly adult men, the proposal introduces a gender-discriminatory measure. Treating newly arriving men less favourably than women fleeing the same conflict zone creates direct friction with this principle of equal treatment. This is further reinforced by Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which prohibits sex-based discrimination when read alongside the protection of fundamental rights under Article 3 or Article 8 ECHR (cf para 30 here). Of course, although these excluded individuals will retain their absolute right to apply for asylum under Article 18 of the Charter, this route opens up further complex legal questions. Most notably, what happens if their international protection claim is rejected?

If a Member State examines an individual’s asylum (ie international protection) claim (which can still be made, according to the temporary protection Directive, even if temporary protection is refused), and concludes that evading conscription under these specific circumstances does not meet the high threshold for refugee status or subsidiary protection, the individual is left in a dangerous legal vacuum. Because they are barred from registering as temporary protection beneficiaries by this new proposal, this may expose them to the immediate risk of a return decision. 

Update: This legal issue persists. I still argue that linking eligibility for temporary protection to a third state’s military conscription rules creates direct friction with the principle of non-discrimination. Whilst Recital 22 notes that “[t]his Decision respects fundamental rights and observes the principles recognised by the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union”, and Article 2(1) explicitly states that the condition applies “[w]ithout prejudice to Union law and fundamental rights”, it remains unclear how the resulting differential treatment can be justified. The Decision not only creates a distinct divide between newly arriving individuals, who must present proof of compliance with military obligations and those who enjoyed temporary protection in a Member State on or before 30 July 2026 and continuously retain that status, but it also creates a division between individuals subject to military obligations (predominantly adult males aged 18 to 60) and all other newly arriving displaced persons. The Council explicitly relies on Ukraine’s evolving defence and conscription needs (Recitals 13, 16, and 17) as the sole justification for this conditionality. However, can a third country’s military needs legitimately justify gender-disproportionate and selective treatment under EU fundamental rights standards? That for me remains highly doubtful. In a weak attempt to counter the issues concerning gender discrimination, Recital 20 notes that:

“It is possible that Ukrainian nationals who are not subject to conscription have military obligations, irrespective of their age or gender, because they enlisted or otherwise due to responsibilities related to military activities.”

So, the Council frames military compliance as a gender-neutral conditionality, which remains unconvincing. In practice, martial law and statutory conscription in Ukraine predominantly apply to adult males aged 18 to 60. Pointing to a very small minority of women who voluntarily enlist or hold specific military roles does not alter the reality that this new restriction on scope overwhelmingly impacts military-age men.    

Although Recital 8 recalls that temporary protection does not prejudice the right to apply for international protection, it explicitly adds that “in accordance with international standards, desertion and draft evasion are not considered, by themselves, to be grounds for international protection”. Newly arriving individuals with military obligations who apply for international protection but lack distinct personal circumstances justifying refugee status or subsidiary protection risk having their claims rejected and being issued a return decision. Bear in mind, the recognition rate for Ukrainians (all Ukrainians irrespective of military obligations) was around 45% in May 2026, according to the EUAA. As Steve pointed out, Member States remain bound to assess individual non-refoulement risks and ongoing conflicts and human rights conditions in Ukraine before executing any return decision. However, Member States’ approaches to evaluating such asylum claims and conducting return assessments are likely to diverge significantly in practice.

Steve: A devil’s advocate view: the Charter also provides for possible restrictions of Charter rights in its Article 52, which allows limitations on rights to support ‘objectives of general interest recognised by the Union or the need to protect the rights and freedoms of others’. The argument here is that the EU is seeking to support the Ukrainian defence effort, which could be described either as an objective of general interest, or protection of the rights and freedoms of others. The measure is arguably proportionate as long as the return of each Ukrainian citizen in the individual case would not amount to non-refoulement (and only provided that any application for international protection they have made has failed on the merits; the concerns raised about human rights and conscription in Ukraine can obviously be argued in this context). Unlike the Commission’s proposal, the Council decision explicitly confirms the possibility of applying for international protection instead.

One point about the evidence now necessary to show that temporary protection applicants comply with the new rules: the new extension decision refers to Ukrainian controls on exit (‘when leaving’ and ‘a legal departure’); it does not suggest that Member States’ authorities should be filtering Ukrainians as temporary protection applicants at the EU’s external borders.

 

Question 2: Does the Temporary Protection Directive give the Council the power to restrict its scope after four years of its activation?

 

Meltem: No, it does not. Neither Article 5 nor any other provision in the temporary protection Directive (TPD) grants any power to the Council to retroactively alter, narrow, or restrict the objective scope of who qualifies for that protection via a yearly implementing decision. Article 5 is invoked by the Commission in the Proposal to justify restricting the scope of the TPD’s application. However, if you look closely at the TPD, you will see Article 5 is intended to designate the specific categories of persons eligible for temporary protection at the very beginning, when there is a mass influx. It does not give the Council the power to dynamically designate or exclude different groups in subsequent yearly extensions. In my opinion, attempting to introduce new restrictions now is completely contrary to the TPD provisions. These new restrictions essentially introduce new exclusion grounds for temporary protection status. When looking at Article 28 of the Directive, which explicitly sets out the allowed exclusion grounds, it is clear that the new restrictions are also not permitted as additional exclusion grounds.

Update: This statutory concern remains unresolved in the adopted text. In adopting Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2026/1912, the Council explicitly relies on Articles 4(2) and 5(3), point (a) of the TPD as its legal basis. What I have previously argued still applies.

Steve: Again, a devil’s advocate might argue the opposite here – that this is not an issue of a new exclusion from temporary protection (which would definitely need an amendment to the parent Directive to be created), but rather a narrowing of those included by temporary protection. The scope of people included by the current iteration of temporary protection is defined not by the parent Directive, but by the 2022 decision to trigger it in response to the main Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been amended (to extend its duration) several times already. The parent Directive is silent on the issue of whether the scope of who is covered by temporary protection can be altered (either to narrow it or to widen it) after temporary protection is triggered, but perhaps the earlier CJEU judgment in Kaduna – which accepted that Member States could narrow the scope of any ‘optional’ temporary protection they initially offered on top of the EU minimum if they chose – applies by analogy to EU-wide temporary protection, ie the EU can narrow the scope of temporary protection it initially offered, as long as the parent Directive’s test for terminating temporary protection is met for the specific group of people being removed from the scope of that protection as regards future applications. That test is:

...the situation in the country of origin is such as to permit the safe and durable return of those granted temporary protection with due respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms and Member States' obligations regarding non-refoulement.

It might, of course, be argued that this test is not met for men of military age. In any event, the parent Directive’s guarantee that they can apply for international protection at any time, and the Return Directive’s guarantee that they cannot be refouled, have to be satisfied too, on an individual basis.

It might also be argued that since the parent Directive only sets minimum standards, it must remain open to Member States to grant temporary protection to military age men as an option, as long as they are fleeing Ukraine for the same reason as others seeking temporary protection (see the Kaduna judgment by analogy, as regards those who left Ukraine shortly before the main Russian invasion). This might be relevant in particular to Hungary, which has reportedly objected to this aspect of the proposal.

 

 

Question 3: What will happen to the family members of those who fall within the scope of temporary protection in line with Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382 of 4 March 2022?  

 

Meltem: This raises a very messy legal question regarding family unity. Under the initial Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2022/382, family members of Ukrainian nationals, as well as those of third-country nationals holding refugee or equivalent protection status in Ukraine prior to the full-scale invasion, are explicitly included as a core category entitled to temporary protection alongside the principal applicant.  Article 15 of the Temporary Protection Directive sets out mandatory duties for Member States to reunite family members who were separated due to the circumstances of the mass influx. (cf. Milios’s contribution here) The new proposal creates a direct clash between Article 15 of the TPD and the proposed exclusion grounds. If a newly arriving, military-age man leaves Ukraine to join family members who have held temporary protection in the EU since 2022, his exclusion would directly undermine the right to family life and the obligations in the 2022 Decision and the Directive. Conversely, admitting him while excluding single men in identical circumstances introduces severe issues of differential treatment and discrimination.

Update: This tension between family unity obligations and the new eligibility conditionality remains unaddressed in the adopted text. Recital 15 of Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2026/1912 acknowledges that specific categories of eligible persons are determined “in compliance with Article 15 of [the TPD], where applicable”. Yet, this fleeting reference, in my opinion, does not give a clear answer to the question we posed above.

Steve: here I think the devil’s advocate has no good argument to make. Family members of those with temporary protection are entitled to temporary protection, according to the 2022 Decision, and family reunion, according to Article 15 of the parent Directive, unless the criteria for exclusion set out in that Directive (ie security risks and serious crimes, defined similarly to the exclusion clauses in the Refugee Convention) apply.

 

The wording of the new Council Decision, in my reading, excludes family members who have not complied with their military obligations from temporary protection under the 2022 Decision, but leaves open the prospect of them being eligible for family reunion, on the basis of the parent Directive. Although the final Council decision makes only an oblique reference to family reunion under the Directive, this is better than the failure to refer to it at all in the original proposal, and those who seek to rely on this possibility now have a specific provision in the text to point to. This is most likely to be relevant to men whose wives or partners have temporary protection in the EU (for partners, this is subject to the criteria of having a ‘stable relationship’, and that the host Member State treats partners in a ‘comparable’ way to married couples). As Jane Austen might have said, “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man seeking protection from a Russian platoon, must be in want of a wife.”

 

Question 4: Is Recital 5 of the Proposal a mistake or a new interpretation of the Krasiliva case (C-753/23) by the Commission?

 

In the Krasiliva case (C-753/23), the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) confirmed that displaced persons from Ukraine have a right to choose the Member State where they want to apply for temporary protection. However, the Court ruled that national authorities cannot declare a newcomer’s temporary protection registration and resident permit request inadmissible simply because they already applied for a permit in another Member State but have not received it. Interestingly, the Court left open the question whether a person who has received temporary protection status and a resident permit attached to this status in one Member State can apply and be granted temporary protection in another MS.

 

Recital 5 of the Commission Proposal notes “Given that a person can benefit from the rights attached to temporary protection in only one Member State at a time, to ensure that this is the case, and to avoid multiple registrations for temporary protection, Member States should reject residence permit requests made on the basis of Article 8(1) of Directive 2001/55/EC when it is apparent that the person concerned has already obtained a residence permit on that basis in another Member State and therefore is enjoying the rights attached to temporary protection therein, including social assistance. This would be coherent with the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in case C-753/23 and in particular paragraph 30 thereof.”

 

Steve: To my mind, the Krasiliva judgment is ambiguous. The key para in the judgment says that it is “open to the authorities of a Member State to verify, in the course of examining” a temporary protection application, “whether those persons have already obtained a residence permit in another Member State”. This is not explicitly definitive either way. The important point here is the addition of the words in the Commission proposal: “and therefore is enjoying the rights attached to temporary protection therein, including social assistance”, which do not appear in the previous Council decision extending temporary protection. This suggests that if another Member State has granted temporary protection but has not done so correctly, ie does not extend the substantive rights set out in the parent Directive to beneficiaries in practice, another Member State is obliged to consider a temporary protection application from those persons. This would be consistent with CJEU case law on international protection (Ibrahim).

 

Meltem: I believe the Commission adopts a very restrictive reading of the Judgment by noting Member States should reject residence permit requests made on the basis of Article 8(1) of the Directive when it is apparent that the person concerned has already obtained a residence permit in another MS. However, as Steve pointed out, what happens if a person holds TP status in a Member State but is not enjoying the rights attached to temporary protection therein, including social assistance? Then can they apply for temporary protection in another Member State? I think the recital somehow supports this reading. Is this on purpose or a mistake we do not know.

 

Update: Whether the Commission’s original phrasing in draft Recital 5 was a deliberate attempt to safeguard Chapter III rights or merely a drafting oversight will remain unknown. If intentional, the Commission sought to ensure that holding a residence permit on paper in a first Member State would not bar an applicant from seeking protection elsewhere if that initial state failed to provide effective access to core rights, such as housing or social assistance. What is clear, however, is the Council’s intent in the final text. By deleting the “substantive enjoyment” qualification from Recital 5 and adding Recital 6, the Council rejected this flexible reading. Instead, it endorsed a very restrictive interpretation of Krasiliva (Case C-753/23) and wanted no multiple registrations, irrespective of the standard of protection actually delivered on the ground in the first Member State registered.

 

Conclusion

In conclusion, although the Commission's proposal to restrict the scope of temporary protection to help Ukrainian allies is understandable from a policy point of view, it raises many serious legal problems. For the reasons I have outlined, ranging from discrimination and ultra vires overreach to the risk of creating a dangerous legal gap for those whose asylum claims might be rejected, I argue that the Commission proposal should not be adopted as it is.

 

Meltem: While Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2026/1912 formally extends temporary protection until 4 March 2028, the Council did little to alter the substance of the Commission proposal or resolve the legal issues we raised. Apart from technical adjustments, most notably deleting the ‘substantive enjoyment’ clause from Recital 5 to enforce a bar on multiple registrations, the Council left the discriminatory elements intact while pushing the statutory boundaries of Articles 4 and 5 of the TPD. Moreover, the text left the friction with family-unity obligations under Article 15 TPD largely unaddressed.  

 

Steve: the final decision usefully refers both to the family reunion point and the prospects of those with military obligations applying for international protection instead. In the absence of these provisions, Member States might have tried to claim that family reunion or international protection claims by those with military obligations are not possible, but the explicit references in the preamble mean that such point-blank rejections by national authorities are not tenable. On the other hand, the Council’s final version of the Decision rejects the Commission’s apparent attempt to qualify the position on situations where a temporary protection applicant already has temporary protection in another Member State, and this is a questionable interpretation of the case law. In the face of reductions in support for temporary protection beneficiaries in some Member States, it is not impossible to imagine where severe living conditions induce a beneficiary to apply for temporary protection in another Member State. As with the case law on international protection (Ibrahim), a Charter right to do so should be recognised, at the very least.    

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