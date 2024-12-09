Monday, 9 December 2024

The Council’s position on proposed EU law on migrant smuggling: cynical political theatre?


 

Professor Steve Peers, Royal Holloway University of London

Photo credit: Ggia, via Wikimedia Commons

Introduction

Member States’ ministers (the EU Council) are likely to agree a negotiating position this week on replacement of existing EU law on smuggling of migrants – raising questions in particular about the compatibility of this law with human rights, including as regards humanitarian assistance for migrants. The following analysis first sets out the current law, comparing it to the Commission’s proposal for replacing that law last year, then comparing that proposal in turn to the likely text of the Council position, concluding with comments on the latest text. The proposal will still have to be negotiated with the European Parliament, which does not yet have a negotiation position of its own.

Current law

Because it was adopted before the entry into force of the Treaty of Lisbon, the current law is divided between two measures – a Directive setting out the prohibition on facilitating illegal entry or stay, and a Framework Decision providing for criminal offences based on the prohibition. (The proposed law is a Directive that will combine and replace the two).

According to the 2002 Directive, Member States must impose ‘appropriate sanctions’ on anyone who ‘intentionally assists a person who is not a national of a Member State to enter, or transit across, the territory of a Member State in breach of the laws of the State concerned on the entry or transit of aliens’ (illegal entry), and anyone ‘who, for financial gain, intentionally assists a person who is not a national of a Member State to reside within the territory of a Member State in breach of the laws of the State concerned on the residence of aliens’ (illegal stay). Note that the prohibition on facilitating ‘illegal entry’ is not subject to a ‘financial gain’ motive; but the Directive goes on to say that any Member State ‘may decide not to impose sanctions’ in such cases, ‘by applying its national law and practice for cases where the aim of the behaviour is to provide humanitarian assistance to the person concerned’. Member States must also apply sanctions where people are instigators of or accomplices in, or attempt, such actions.

The Framework Decision then specifies that the prohibitions in the Directive must be enforced by ‘effective, proportionate and dissuasive criminal penalties which may entail extradition’, possibly accompanied by ‘confiscation of the means of transport used to commit the offence’, ‘a prohibition on practising directly or through an intermediary the occupational activity in the exercise of which the offence was committed’, or ‘deportation’. In the case of illegal entry for financial gain or instigation, the Framework Decision is more precise about sentencing: there should be a possible maximum penalty of at least eight years where the offence was committed as part of an organised crime group (as defined by a separate EU law), or ‘while endangering the lives of the persons who are the subject of the offence’. But that could be lowered to six years if that was ‘imperative to preserve the coherence of the national penalty system…provided that it is among the most severe maximum sentences available for crimes of comparable gravity.’

After standard provisions on liability of, and sanctions for, legal persons, the Framework Decision requires Member States to establish jurisdiction over an offence committed ‘in whole or part upon its territory’, by its nationals, or for the benefit of a legal person established there. But Member States may waive either of the latter two rules, or apply them only in ‘specific cases or circumstances’. There is also a specific rule on extradition and prosecution (no longer relevant in light of the European Arrest Warrant), and rules on communication between Member States, where one of them is informed about breaches of the law of another Member State, or requests another Member State to prosecute as regards breaches of its own law.

Finally, the Framework Decision includes a safeguard for asylum:

This framework Decision shall apply without prejudice to the protection afforded refugees and asylum seekers in accordance with international law on refugees or other international instruments relating to human rights, in particular Member States' compliance with their international obligations pursuant to Articles 31 and 33 of the 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees, as amended by the Protocol of New York of 1967.

There is limited case law on the current law, but the Advocate-General’s opinion in the pending case of Kinsa addresses its application to a family member being prosecuted for assisting her child to enter the territory. According to the opinion, this is covered by the obligation to criminalise assistance in the Directive (unless Member States opt out of that aspect), and the Directive is valid; but Member States are obliged to impose lower penalties in such cases.

 

Proposal

The Commission’s proposal starts with a merged criminal offence of assisting illegal entry or stay, either subject to a financial benefit test or a serious harm test:

a) the person who carries out the conduct requests, receives or accepts, directly or indirectly, a financial or material benefit, or a promise thereof, or carries out the conduct in order to obtain such a benefit; or

b) there is a high likelihood of causing serious harm to a person.

The preamble states that these elements of the offence:

…will usually not be fulfilled when it comes to assistance among family members or the provision of humanitarian assistance or the support of basic human needs. Third-country nationals should not become criminally liable for having been the subject to such criminal offences. Moreover, it is not the purpose of this Directive to criminalise, on the one hand, assistance provided to family members and, on the other hand, humanitarian assistance or the support of basic human needs provided to third-country nationals in compliance with legal obligations.

Although the asylum safeguard would be dropped from the main text, a version of it would still appear in the preamble:

Member States should apply this Directive in accordance and in full compliance with the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees as amended by the Protocol of New York of 1967, obligations related to access to international protection, in particular the principle of non-refoulement, and fundamental rights.

The proposal also suggests a fleshed-out offence of ‘public instigation’ of illegal entry or stay, although the preamble states that providing ‘objective information’ about immigration and asylum law is not to be covered by this, and that the instigation would amount to ‘illegal content’ covered by the social media content regulation rules in the Digital Services Act.

The offence must be treated as ‘aggravated’ where it was committed within the framework of organised crime, ‘deliberately or by gross negligence caused serious harm to, or endangered the life of, the third-country nationals who were subject to the criminal offence’, was ‘committed by use of serious violence’, where those subject to the offence ‘were particularly vulnerable, including unaccompanied minors’, or where it caused the death of the migrant. Member States must also criminalise incitement, aiding and abetting and attempt – except as regards the ‘public instigation’ offence.

There would be more details on penalties: a maximum penalty possible of at least three years in general for the main offences; ten years (up from eight, or maybe six) for the (longer) list of aggravated cases, also now applying to illegal stay assistance, not only assistance for illegal entry; and fifteen years where a death was caused. (There would be no specific sentencing rule as regards the inchoate offences of incitement, aiding and abetting, or attempt).  

An expanded list of other penalties would include ‘withdrawal of permits or authorisations to pursue activities which have resulted in committing the criminal offence, or prohibition on practising directly or through an intermediary the occupational activity in the exercise of which the criminal offence was committed’ (the latter part reflecting the current law); return to a non-EU country either following sentence in the Member State concerned, or serving some or all of the sentence in the non-EU country, without prejudice to more favourable EU or national rules (building upon the current ‘deportation’); an entry ban for an appropriate period of a maximum ten years, again without prejudice to more favourable EU or national rules; exclusions from public funding etc; fines; and freezing and confiscation of proceeds and instrumentalities (building on the current confiscation of means of transport).

The current provisions on liability of legal persons would be supplemented by more detailed rules on levels of fines, resembling more the penalties in EU competition law (or the Digital Services Act): 3% of worldwide turnover as the general rule, 5% in the case of aggravated offences, 6% where a death is caused. There would also be a list of aggravated circumstances: an offence committed by a public official; a link to illegal employment offences; a prior conviction for the same offence; a link to ‘the exploitation or instrumentalisation of’ the migrant; dispossessing migrants of their ‘identity or travel documents’; or committing the offence while carrying a firearm. Conversely, helping the authorities to ‘find evidence’ or ‘identify or bring to justice other offenders’ would be a mitigating circumstance. But the consequences of either would not be further specified by the Directive.

Like several recent EU criminal law measures, there would be rules on minimum limitation periods: at least seven years after the commission of the offence as a general rule; ten years for aggravated offences; and fifteen years for deaths (including attempts). The same limitation periods would apply as regards enforcement of the sentence, from the date of conviction. As a derogation, these periods could be reduced to five, eight and ten years, ‘provided that the period may be interrupted or suspended in the event of specified acts’.

Jurisdiction would be expanded, to include not only acts committed on the territory in whole or part, but also by nationals and non-EU habitual residents, for the benefit of a legal person also where it does business in the territory, on board its ships or aircraft (registered or flying its flag), or resulting in the entry, transit or stay of the migrants concerned. Unlike the current law, Member States could not opt out of any of these jurisdiction rules. Where an offence was committed outside its territory, Member States would have to drop any requirement that the act was a criminal offence in the other country, or that prosecution required information from the other country first.  

There are some vague new provisions on prevention, resources, training, investigative tools, and data collection, and finally a requirement to apply the new law within one year – shorter than the normal two years for Directives.

 

Council position

First of all, the Council version simplifies the main criminal offence by dropping the provision about causing serious harm as well as the ‘public instigation’ offence. The offence remains assistance to illegal entry or stay, with a financial benefit element. A further safeguard clause has been added to the preamble:

In particular, nothing in this Directive should affect the rights, obligations and responsibilities of Member States and individuals to provide assistance to third-country nationals, for humanitarian reasons or aimed at meeting their basic human needs, under applicable international law - including international human rights law and in particular, where applicable, the 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees as amended by the Protocol of New York of 1967, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and in compliance with legal obligations. This assistance can also include legal, linguistic or social advice or support.

However, the preamble also expressly reserves the possibility for Member States to criminalise support not motivated by financial benefits (new text underlined):

Assistance of unauthorised entry, transit or stay in the Union should constitute a criminal offence at least when there is a link with an actual or a promised financial or material benefit. This is without prejudice to the way in which Member States deal in their national law with facilitation conducts for which an actual or a promised financial or material benefit is not a constituent element of the offence.

A wholly new recital in the preamble makes the point even more clearly:

This Directive is an instrument of minimum harmonisation. As a consequence, Member States are free to adopt or maintain legislation providing for a broader incrimination than what is set out in this Directive, in the interests of enhancing the effectiveness of the fight against migrant smugglers. Member States should ensure that intentionally assisting a third-country national to enter, or transit across, or stay within the territory of any Member State in breach of relevant Union law or the laws of the Member State concerned on the entry, transit and stay of third-country nationals constitutes a criminal offence at least where the person who carries out the conduct requests, receives or accepts, directly or indirectly, a financial or material benefit, or a promise thereof, or carries out the conduct in order to obtain such a benefit. However, since this Directive is an instrument of minimum harmonisation, Member States are free to criminalise such conduct when no financial or another material benefit has been provided.

And the Commission’s proposed recital stating that family members, and migrants subject to the offence, should not themselves be criminalised, is replaced by two recitals giving Member States leeway to do just that:

Nothing in this Directive should be understood as requiring the criminalisation, on the one hand, of assistance provided to close family members and, on the other hand, of humanitarian assistance or the support of basic human needs provided to third-country nationals in compliance with the applicable national and international legal framework.

Without prejudice to rules of national law relating to unauthorised entry in the territory of the Member State concerned, third-country nationals should not become criminally liable for the sole fact of having been the subject to the criminal offence of facilitating the unauthorised entry, transit across, or stay within the territory of any Member State.

In this context, it should be noted that the case law on the Returns Directive, beginning with El Dridi, places limits on Member States enforcing criminal law against migrants for irregular entry or stay by means of custodial sentences – although this is subject to exceptions, and the rationale for it is to speed up expulsion.  

The penalty would follow the Commission proposal for at least a three year possible maximum sentence for the offences. But it would revert to eight years (as at present, although without the option to lower that to six years) for (a longer list of) aggravated offences. It would also revert to an option to apply these sentences to illegal stay cases, and refer to serious endangerment of life – a higher threshold than the current law – as regards one of the grounds of aggravated offences (and the proposed extension to include serious harm would be dropped). The possible maximum sentence would be at least ten (not fifteen) years where a death is caused (subject to the added requirement that the death was caused by seriously endangering the migrant’s life; a new recital in the preamble refers to ‘intention’ being defined by national law, and the avoidance of strict liability). As for additional penalties, the Council would drop the reference to return (thus being less stringent on this point than the current law) as well as the specific reference to a 10-year entry ban (the length of the ban would not be specified).

The penalties for legal persons would be simplified by adding a possibility of a lump sum (€24 million for basic cases, €40 million for aggravated cases); deaths of migrants would be subsumed within the rules on other aggravated cases. A new provision would allow for different penalties than these, if necessary to be consistent with national penalty systems. Aggravating circumstances would no longer include a link to illegal employment, exploitation of migrants (although ‘instrumentalisation’ would now be defined in the preamble), or carrying a firearm, but would now include cases where ‘the criminal offence was committed involving cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment of a third-country national who was subject to the criminal offence.’

Limitation periods for prosecution would be reduced compared to the proposal, matching the sentencing rules – ie a limitation period of three years where the maximum penalty must be at least three years, eight years for aggravated offences, and ten where death was caused via serious endangerment. A separate set of limitation periods would apply to enforcement after a sentence – three, five, eight or ten years from the conviction, depending on the length of the sentence. Member States could reduce either set of limitation periods to five years (where they were longer than that).

Next, Member States would only be obliged to assert jurisdiction where the offence was committed in whole or part on its territory, or by their nationals, or on board their ships or aircraft. Unlike the proposal, it would be optional to assert jurisdiction as regards non-EU habitual residents, where the act was for the benefit of a legal person established or doing business in the territory, or where the act aimed at the entry, transit or stay of the migrants concerned. Where an offence was committed outside its territory, Member States could retain a requirement that the act was a criminal offence in the other country. Finally, Member States would have two years to give effect to the Directive – probably bringing us to the second half of 2027.

 

Comments

If the European Parliament accepts the Council’s position – and we have no idea what the Parliament (now less liberal than it was before on immigration issues) will argue for – then the main changes from the current law would be:

-          criminalising assistance to illegal entry without financial benefit would no longer be the rule under EU law, with an opt out for Member States, but rather outside the scope of the law, leaving Member States free to criminalise it if they wish;  

-          a three year possible maximum criminal sentence for the main offences, and ten years where a death was caused by seriously endangering a migrant’s life;

-          returns would no longer be explicitly referred to as a penalty, although entry bans now would be;

-          there would be more specific possible penalties for legal persons;

-          there would be new rules on aggravating circumstances, mitigating circumstances, and limitation periods; and

-          jurisdiction would have to be asserted also as regards ships, aircraft and nationals.

The most controversial element here is likely to be exactly how to treat offences not committed for financial gain. (On this point, see also the Belgian Presidency redraft six months ago) Although nominally removing the default obligation under EU law to criminalise all cases of assisting illegal entry, unless Member States choose to opt out, Member States will still be left to criminalise such cases if they wished to, outside the scope of EU law.

In fact, if the Advocate-General’s opinion in the pending Kinsa case is followed, the position of anyone criminalised in this situation will arguably be worse: if EU law no longer applies to them, then even the obligation to reduce the possible penalties applicable to them, recommended by the Advocate-General, will no longer apply. Only a fully-fledged humanitarian defence to criminal liability would suffice. But on that point, it might be argued that since the EU can only set minimum rules on criminal offences (according to the Treaties), EU law is unable to provide fully for defences, because Member States are always free to insist upon greater criminal obligations than EU law provides for.

As for the other changes to the law, the provisions on sentencing, entry bans, limitation periods, special circumstances and jurisdiction may already reflect what many Member States do in practice. It’s hard to be sure because the Commission did not produce an impact assessment on its proposal, although the explanatory memorandum to that proposal did give some examples of potential maximum sentences of less than three years in some Member States. Taken as a whole, this exercise looks like another example of ‘migration theatre’ – an activity intending to signal some effort to control migration flows, but which does not change things much in practice, either as regards criminal liability for those profiting from smuggling, or exemption from liability for humanitarians and desperate family members who do not.

 

