The CJEU ruling in Changu: ‘If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: the Return Directive in conjunction with the Charter of Fundamental Rights does not oblige EU Member States to grant a right to remain to irregularly staying migrants’

Alan Desmond, University of Leicester
Kevin Fredy Hinterberger, Austrian Federal Chamber of Labour
Photo credit: Luxufluxo,
via Wikimedia Commons
Introduction
The 2008 Return
Directive sets out common standards and procedures for removal of irregularly
staying third-country nationals (TCNs) by all EU Member States, except for
Ireland and Denmark, and by the four Schengen states outside the EU, namely,
Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Since the Directive’s entry
into force in January 2009, it has been the subject of an increasing number of
important CJEU rulings that clarify the scope and substance of safeguards for
TCNs facing removal, ranging from the right to be heard prior to adoption of a
return decision, to the maximum period of detention allowed under the
Directive.
While the self-evident focus of the Directive is on removal
of irregularly staying migrants, Article 6(4) of the Directive provides that,
instead of issuing or enforcing a return decision, a state may ‘at any moment
decide to grant an autonomous residence permit or other authorisation offering
a right to stay’ to an irregularly staying TCN. The recent ruling of the CJEU
in Case
C‑352/23
(Changu) maintains the Court’s stance that no provision of the Return
Directive can be interpreted as requiring a member state to grant a residence
permit to a TCN staying irregularly on its territory. Article 6(4) has no
mandatory character and simply provides Member States with an option ‘to grant,
for compassionate or humanitarian reasons, a right of residence, on the basis
of their national law, and not EU law, to third-country nationals who are
staying illegally on their territory’ (para 67). In this blogpost, however, we
argue that Member States have to choose between the return procedure or
regularisation. Both options for the Member States are equal in nature to the
extent that they have the effect of ending the irregular stay (Hinterberger
2023, pp 98-99).
Background to Case
C‑352/23
Changu
The applicant was a TCN who had been residing in Bulgaria
since 1996. He had unsuccessfully lodged several applications for international
protection and had been the subject of return decisions, the first dated 26
September 2005 and another dated 9 August 2017, which had never been enforced. The
CJEU noted that there was no indication that this failure to enforce was due to
obstacles to their execution or on health or humanitarian grounds (para 34). During
his lengthy residence in Bulgaria the applicant had received different criminal
convictions. He claimed that ‘because of the legal vacuum’ surrounding his stay
in Bulgaria, ‘he had not had access to either health insurance or medical care’
(para 22).
The most recent rejection of the applicant’s request for
international protection, in 2022, was upheld by the Administrative Court in
Sofia. The Court in Sofia noted, however, that during the considerable length of
his stay in Bulgaria, the applicant did not have any identity document and was
often deprived of the necessary safeguards to ensure a dignified standard of
living, in breach of Article 14 of the Return Directive. Article 14(1) obliges Member
States, inter alia, to take into account certain principles in respect of
persons whose return has been postponed, including provision of emergency
health care and essential treatment of illness, and attention to special needs
in the case of vulnerable persons. The Administrative Court also noted that the
Bulgarian authorities had not complied with their obligation under Article 8 of
the Return Directive to remove the applicant as soon as possible.
The Administrative Court referred six questions to the CJEU.
In this blogpost we will focus on the core question concerning the Return
Directive, namely, do Articles 1, 4 and 7 of the Charter of
Fundamental Rights of the EU, read in conjunction with the Return
Directive, oblige a Member State to grant a right to stay to a long-term irregularly-staying
TCN on compelling humanitarian grounds? Hence, our argument in this blogpost draws
on EU law combined with human rights law, rather than being solely based on EU
law (Hinterberger
2023, pp 102-110).
Judgment
The CJEU delivered its judgment on 12 September 2024 without
first receiving an Advocate General’s Opinion. In relation to the authorisation
in Article 6(4) of the Return Directive, Member States may regularise the stay
of an irregularly staying TCN ‘at any moment’. The Court found that this
provision ‘does no more than permit Member States to grant, for compassionate
or humanitarian reasons, a right of residence, on the basis of their national
law, and not EU law’ to irregularly staying TCNs (para 67). This option to
regularise is not transformed into an obligation by Articles 1 (dignity), 4
(prohibition of inhuman and degrading treatment) or 7 (right to respect for
private and family life) of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, regardless of
the length of residence of the TCN which the Court found in fact to be ‘irrelevant’
(para 68).
TCNs who have not been removed despite being the subject of a
return decision are not, however, left in a situation of rightlessness; in
particular, they are still within the scope of EU law. The CJEU noted that
Article 14(1)(b) and (d) of the Return Directive requires Member States to
ensure as far as possible that as long as removal is postponed, emergency
health care and essential treatment of illness are provided, and the special
needs of vulnerable persons are taken into account (para 73). Furthermore, the
prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment codified in Article 4 of the
Charter obliges Member States to ensure that irregularly staying TCNs do not
find themselves in situations prohibited by Article 4. This would arise where,
for example, a person wholly dependent on State support endures ‘extreme
material poverty that does not allow him to meet his most basic needs, such as,
inter alia, food, personal hygiene and a place to live, and that undermines his
physical or mental health or puts him in a state of degradation incompatible
with human dignity’ (para 75).
Emerging divergence with the European Court of Human Rights?
The Court’s finding in Changu, while consistent with
its earlier case law, arguably diverges with rulings delivered by the European
Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in response to complaints that expulsion of
irregularly staying migrants would violate the Article 8 ECHR right to respect
for private and family life, which is also enshrined in Article 7 of the
Charter. This divergence is evident in two areas. Firstly, the CJEU in Changu
found that the length of residence of the applicant in the host state was
‘irrelevant’ to the question whether the Charter may impose an obligation to
regularise individuals falling within the scope of the Return Directive. The
ECtHR, however, attaches significance to the length of an immigrant’s stay in
her host state where she seeks to resist expulsion on the basis it would
violate her right to family or private life (Desmond
2021). While this is just one factor amongst many taken into consideration by
the ECtHR in its assessment of the proportionality of an expulsion measure,
length of residence has been invested with significance in a number of ECtHR
rulings finding against states’ decisions to expel irregularly staying migrants,
including in the Grand Chamber decision in Jeunesse
(2014). Indeed, ‘the extent of the ties in the contracting state’, a proxy for
time spent in a state, is one of the staple factors taken into consideration in
the ECtHR’s Article 8 expulsion cases involving irregularly staying migrants (Bast et al 2022, pp 198-203).
Secondly, there is no evidence that the Court in Changu
drew any negative inferences from the failure to remove the applicant from
Bulgaria, despite the imposition of a return decision in 2005, and a second in
2017. This contrasts with the approach of the ECtHR for which the failure of
state authorities to act with the requisite promptness has helped to tip the
balance in favour of irregularly staying migrants seeking to resist expulsion (Desmond
2021, pp 426-428). Thus, for example, in Nunez
(2011) the Court rebuked Norway for allowing almost four years to elapse, after
discovering in 2001 the unlawful nature of Mirtha Nunez’s stay, before ordering
her expulsion. Similarly, in Kaplan
(2014) the Court noted that after Kamran Kaplan’s conviction in December 1999
for aggravated assault the authorities took no specific measures to deport him
for about six years. This occasioned the Court to observe, as it had in Nunez,
that the expulsion order did not in any real way meet ‘the interests of
swiftness and efficiency of immigration control that was the intended purpose
of such administrative measures’ (para 95). In discussing the applicant’s
16-year stay in the Netherlands in Jeunesse
(2014), the Grand Chamber noted that tolerance of her presence ‘for such a
lengthy period of time, during which for a large part it was open to the
authorities to remove her, in effect enabled the applicant to establish and
develop strong family, social and cultural ties in the Netherlands’ (para 116).
The passage of so much time in the Netherlands, and the substantial family and
private life network facilitated thereby, played a key role in the Grand
Chamber’s finding, by 14 votes to three, that expulsion would violate Article
8.
When read in light of this ECtHR line of case law, the finding of the CJEU in Changu that the applicant’s 26-year residence in Bulgaria was ‘irrelevant’ to the question of a right to regularisation is striking.
Could the Court have reached a different conclusion in Changu?
The finding of the CJEU in Changu is consistent with
the CJEU’s earlier rulings concerning removal under the Return Directive
including Mahdi
(2014), Abdida
(2014) and X
(2022). There are, however, at least two complementary arguments that the Court
should read the Return Directive as imposing an obligation to regularise irregularly
staying TCNs who are not removed, firstly an effectiveness-based argument (Desmond
2020; Desmond
2022, p 147; Hinterberger
2023, pp 102-110) and, secondly, a human rights-based argument (Desmond
2015, pp 75-83; Bast
et al 2022, pp 201-203).
The aim of the Return Directive to reduce the presence of
irregularly staying migrants in the EU is inferable from the text of the
Directive itself. Article 6(1) Return Directive requires Member States to issue
a return decision to any irregularly staying TCN, a provision that has been
interpreted by the CJEU to mean that Member States must ‘explicitly make
provision in their national law for the obligation to leave the national
territory in cases of illegal stay’. The aim is also evident in the view of the
Commission that the Directive ensures that ‘a person is either legally present
in the EU or is issued with a return decision’ (Commission
Communication 2011, p 9). More recently, the Commission has referred to the
obligation on Member States to take all necessary measures to ensure return (Commission
Recommendation 2017, p 24). Both the Commission and the CJEU have
repeatedly referred to the need to ensure the effectiveness of the EU’s return
policy generally and of the Return Directive in particular. Both are
demonstrably lacking in effectiveness, as evidenced by the fact that the
majority of irregularly staying migrants are not issued with return decisions
and the majority of those who do receive return decisions do not leave the EU (European
Parliamentary Research Service 2019; Lutz
2018).
Regularisation, unconditionally open to Member States under
Article 6(4), would allow TCNs who are not or cannot be deported to remain in
the EU on a legal basis, thereby reducing the ongoing chasm between the number
of return decisions issued and the number effected. Embracing regularisation
would transform current return policy from one that is grossly ineffective to
one which would have a greater likelihood of achieving the aim of lowering the
number of irregularly staying migrants in the EU (Desmond
2020, p 6; Hinterberger
2023, p 357).
The human rights-based argument for regularisation is anchored in the belief that human rights considerations require a TCN to be allowed to remain lawfully in the EU instead of being expelled. These considerations include any family life a TCN may have in the host state, with which deportation would inevitably interfere. Similarly, the principle of the best interests of the child might mean that a child migrant should not be expelled to a country where her quality of life would be drastically lower than in the expelling state or that a TCN parent should not be expelled where expulsion would result in a separation of parent and child or removal of a child so as to accompany the deportee parent. Such considerations are, in fact, expressly acknowledged in the Directive and should, as set out in the Preamble, be primary considerations of Member States when implementing the Directive.
The CJEU has explicitly held in cases such as Mahdi
that there is no obligation on Member States under Article 6(4) to regularise
TCNs for whom there is no longer a reasonable prospect of removal. Nonetheless,
the explicit reference to human rights considerations in the Directive, the
CJEU’s increasing reference to the EU Charter for Fundamental Rights and human
dignity in its case law on the Directive and the wide concern with ensuring the
effectiveness of the Directive and EU return policy all combine to produce a
compelling argument for a regularisation obligation under the Return Directive
in conjunction with the Charter of Fundamental Rights.
