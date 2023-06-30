The Concept of a Virtual Registered Office for EU Law

Virginijus
Bitė, Professor of Law at the Law School of Mykolas Romeris University
Ivan
Romashchenko, Senior Researcher of the Legal Technology Centre at the Law
School of Mykolas Romeris University
On
29th of March 2023 the European Commission published a Proposal for a Directive
within the initiative
devoted to upgrading digital company law. It mostly focuses on the increased
transparency and access to information as well as cross-border use of company
data. These goals were earlier mentioned in the inception impact assessment
report published on 20th of July 2021. However, the inception impact assessment
included one more policy option that was omitted in the Proposal: making the EU
company law rules and procedures fit for digital age. Virtual registered office
(VRO), surprisingly, has not been given green light due to mixed feedback from
stakeholders.
Before
the European Commission mentioned VRO in the documents, there was an attempt in
Lithuania to stipulate this concept at the national level. The draft law on the
introduction of a VRO was submitted to the Lithuanian parliament, the Seimas,
in 2018.
Although the Seimas in general supported the idea, the provisions on VRO have
not yet been adopted.
Despite
the lack of regulation at the EU and national levels and the apparent lack of
academic consideration of VROs, researchers and practitioners have displayed
enthusiasm concerning the opportunities that the introduction of VRO might
provide. According to the 2017 report
by Adelė Jaškūnaitė and Raminta Olbutaitė, prepared within the ‘Create
Lithuania’ programme, even in the absence of a legal framework on VROs,
Lithuania possessed the technical resources necessary to ensure communication
with public institutions as a basis for the establishment of VRO. They
concluded that there was a need to replace the physical address with a virtual
one since a physical address, as an official registered office, had not
fulfilled its purposes effectively. Legal entities had often been registered at
so-called ‘mass addresses’, with some addresses serving as the registered
offices of hundreds of companies. If VRO were to be introduced properly, this
idea would reduce the financial burden on both public authorities and
companies. The introduction of VRO would neither impact the corporate
governance negatively as most communication among stakeholders in a company has
been happening digitally. Inspired by the editorial
of Lina Mikalonienė, in our recent research we
have delved into the concept of a VRO and tried to evaluate the proper way it
might be introduced.
For
a VRO to replace registered office, it should be able to achieve the same
functions as the registered office does: to ensure that the applicable law and
jurisdiction are determined with respect to the legal person, and to ensure
proper communication between a legal entity and its counterparties.
As
far as the first function is concerned, there are reasons to conclude that
applicable law and jurisdiction can be determined without knowing the exact
physical location of a legal entity: information about the country where the
entity is located should suffice. The VRO would be perfectly able to cope with
the function of ensuring a connection between a legal entity and applicable
law, even if we only knew the country that the legal entity came from. In that
case, national law would be assigned the task of connecting the entity with the
proper local laws and regulations, as well as the relevant local authorities.
For instance, as far as Lithuania is concerned, a legal entity might have a VRO
with a link to Vilnius and its city authorities.
Regarding
the second function, it should primarily be noted that the existing regulation
needs change. Such change needs to move in the direction of wider
digitalisation, so that legal entities can act through a VRO instead of a
physical address. While moving in this direction care should be taken not to
forget about weaker parties, including consumers, some of which might be forced
to communicate by regular mail due to poor digital skills or the absence of access
to electronic tools. In addition, it is possible that some foreign state
authorities might be prohibited to use such electronic system and be allowed to
use only regular mail or services of clerks. Therefore, a link to a physical
address to establish communication between a legal entity and its
counterparties seems temporarily practical for the transition period till all
players and society adapt to the system of e-communication and accept it more
easily.
For
these reasons, it is recommended that the EU interferes in this sphere by
removing any misunderstandings and defining a registered office as including
both a physical address and a VRO. EU intervention should also stipulate
requirements for organisations that provide VRO in Member States, as well as
setting out a legal basis for selecting a virtual address instead of a physical
one and for the communication of domestic and foreign actors through VRO. These
new rules need to contain safeguards against fraudulent practices, for this all
legal entities using VRO should temporarily maintain a link to a physical
address – for instance, the address of the director or another contact person.
The suggested connection to a physical address should be viewed as a
transitional compromise on a path to full VRO and the gradual development of
improved virtual cross-border communication being the future replacement of the
traditional registered office with its virtual counterpart.
For
more information see: Bitė, V. and Romashchenko, I., 2023. The Concept of a
Virtual Registered Office in EU Law: Challenges and Opportunities. Utrecht Journal of International and European
Law, 38(1), p.25–38.DOI: https://doi.org/10.5334/ujiel.605
