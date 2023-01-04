REPowerEU: a European fiscal space beyond the pandemic

Rosalba
Famà, PhD student in EU law, Bocconi University
The European Union is in the process of adopting a new initiative
named REPowerEU to manage the current energy crisis which followed the Russian
invasion of Ukraine. On May 2022, the Commission presented a comprehensive REPowerEU
strategy which includes a proposal
to amend Directives on the promotion of the use of energy from renewable
sources, on energy performance of buildings and energy efficiency, as well as an
ambitious industrial policy program which aims to break
free from all energy dependency. Only the latter will be the object of the
current analysis and I will refer to it as the REPowerEU
plan. This programme is designed to boost reforms and investments dedicated
to diversifying energy supplies and will be embedded in the legal architecture
of Next Generation EU (NGEU), which is the European plan for the economic
recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic. This blogpost, after depicting the
geopolitical context of the adoption of REpowerEU, will explain its objectives,
its legal structure and its functioning. It will then conclude that NGEU
represents a blueprint for further European initiatives which involve common
spending in times of emergency.
As it is well known, in order to tackle the economic consequences of
the pandemic, the EU adopted the NGEU plan which consists of taking up common
debt of up to 750 billion euro to distribute funds amongst the requesting
Member States. The distribution is in the form of loans and grants based on a
formula that favors countries most affected by Covid-19 (see Art 12 of Reg
2021/241 establishing the Recovery and Resilience Facility). This
unprecedented and ambitious plan has allowed the EU to avoid a serious economic
recession caused by the consequences of the lockdowns. Since then, another unexpected
geopolitical event occurred being the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Before the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, EU Member States
relied extensively on Russian energy imports which provided gas and oil, both
for industrial and household use. Accordingly, the Russian energy supply played
a crucial role within the European economy. It became
self-evident that the EU’s dependence on Russian oil and gas markets
represents a threat for the continuation of the EU’s economic recovery
following the pandemic and makes an enfranchisement strategy indispensable. Therefore,
with the Versailles
Declaration of 10 and 11 March 2022, the Heads of States and Governments of
the EU agreed on the need for a plan to phase out the dependency on Russian
fossil fuel imports.
This ambitious objective requires massive investment in strategic
energy infrastructure having an estimated
cost of up to 210 billion euro. As such, the EU is confronted with the need
to provide additional large amounts of funding to cover the cost of these new
investments. The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the temporary fiscal
capacity dedicated to the pandemic introduced with NGEU, is regarded
as a “well-suited” instrument to contribute to the Union’s response to these
new challenges. To foster the independence and security of the Union’s energy
supply, REpowerEU will channel additional funds to the RRF and allocate these
amounts to the Member States to modernize the EU energy infrastructure.
Moving to the legal structure of REpowerEU, the plan will have the
form of a Regulation of the Council and the European Parliament which amends
Regulation (EU) 2021/241 establishing the Recovery and Resilience Facility
(RRF). REPowerEU introduces within the framework of NGEU, an additional chapter
of reforms and investments, dedicated to diversifying energy supplies and
increasing energy efficiency of the Member States. REPowerEU also amends Regulation
(EU) 2021/1060 which lays down Common provisions on European funds, Regulation (EU) 2021/2115
that regulates the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) and the European
Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), Directive
2003/87/EC establishing a scheme for greenhouse gas emission allowance
trading within the Community, and Decision
(EU) 2015/1814 on the Market Stability Reserve for the Union greenhouse
gas. Amending certain provisions concerning European funds is crucial to
channel additional resources to a new “basket” of the RRF, which will be specifically
dedicated to finance energy related targets also called “REPowerEU objectives”.
The legal basis for the RRF is Article 175 (3) TFEU, a provision
falling within the scope of the cohesion policy that allows the establishment
of specific actions outside pre-existing funds when they are proved to be
necessary. This provision is drafted in very broad terms and actions to be
adopted only need to comply with a necessity test. The general objective of the
RRF stated in Article 4 of Regulation (EU) 2021/241 is to promote the Union’s
economic, social and territorial cohesion by mitigating the social and economic
consequences of the Covid-19 crisis. REPowerEU amendments
aim at increasing the resilience of the Union energy system in two ways, on the
one hand through a decrease of dependence on fossil fuels and, on the other
hand, through a diversification of energy supplies at Union level.
At the heart of the REpowerEU implementation is the pooling of pre-existing
European resources for new energy related targets and milestones, such as
improving energy facilities to meet immediate security of supply needs,
boosting energy efficiency in buildings and critical energy infrastructure,
increasing the production of renewable energy, addressing internal and
cross-border energy transmission bottlenecks and supporting zero-emission
transport. To accompany those changes, the workforce must also be requalified
towards green skills. The provisional
agreement on the Commission proposal reached between the European
Parliament and the Council in December 2022 set up that at least 30% of resources
distributed under REPowerEU must be allocated to measures having a cross-border
or multi-country dimension or effect. Moreover, the co-legislators
agreed on establishing measures to tackle energy poverty and to support
vulnerable households, SMEs and micro-enterprises particularly affected by
energy price increases.
The REPowerEU objectives will be financed in three different ways. Firstly,
by revenues coming from the Emission Trading System; secondly by redirecting
unspent NGEU’s loans; and thirdly by channeling pre-allocated resources from
shared management programmes. As to the new revenue, additional grants of up to
20 billion Euro will be made available. This amount comes from the auctioning
of the Emission Trading System allowances. The amendments
to Directive 2003/87/EC authorize the auctioning of the allowances for the
period until 31 December 2026 and until the total amount of revenue has reached
20 billion Euro. This revenue will be available to the Recovery and Resilience
Facility. Resources from the ETS, disbursed in the form of non-repayable
support, represent an example of solidarity and economic redistribution within
the EU that favors Member States most negatively affected by the energy crisis.
To this purpose, the distribution
criteria will consider their energy dependency rate and the share of fossil
fuels in gross inland energy consumption.
As to the REPowerEU loans’ component, REPowerEU will allow the
allocation of unspent NGEU’s loans to the new REPowerEU objectives. As known to
date, not all 27 Member States requested NGEU’s loans within their National
Recovery and Resilience Plans. For example, Germany’s
recovery plan foresees only the request for grants. Notwithstanding,
according to Article 14 of the Regulation establishing the RRF, those Member
States may ask for support in the form of loans until August 2023. Indeed,
those States have access to finance in the financial markets at very low
interest rates because of their high credit ratings. As it is self-evident,
they have no appetite for this type of financial support, which is provided by
the EU only upon the achievement of ambitious targets and milestones set in the
National Recovery and Resilience Plan. This explains why there are currently unspent
loans within NGEU. Therefore, REPowerEU aims to mobilize these resources to
those Member States that have the need due to their lower financial ratings. To
this aim, Member States will have a limited period of time after the entering
into force of REPowerEU to communicate to the Commission whether they intend to
request additional loan support. Afterwards, the Commission
must present an overview of the willingness expressed by the Member States
and propose a plan for the distribution of the available resources.
The REPowerEU objectives will also be financed by a percentage of resources
coming from other funds established by the Union standard budget, i.e. non NGEU-related.
In other words, the REPowerEU will allow the redirection of pre-allocated funds
to support new energy targets. This third way of financing the REPowerEU
objectives is very innovative as it allows Member States to request
to transfer resources under shared management programmes to the RRF. Those transfers
consist in up to 12.5% of the national allocation under the Common Provisions
Regulation (EU) 2021/1060, up to 12.5% of the national allocation under the
European Agricultural Fund for Social Development. The Council has
proposed the transfer to the RRF of all or part of a provisional allocation
from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve. In this way, requesting Member States can pool
European resources already allocated to them under different European spending
programmes towards energy related targets. This exercise requires strategically
orienting public expenditure in times of emergency.
The procedure for approving revised Recovery and Resilience Plans comprises different stages. First, Member States willing to receive additional funding to reach REpowerEU objectives are requested to submit an updated version of their National Recovery and Resilience Plan including a new REpowerEU chapter. Within the framework of the 2022 Country Specific Recommendations, the Commission has indicated actions needed to face the current energy crisis per each Member State. Any Recovery and Resilience Plan which includes a REPowerEU chapter must indicate reforms and investments energy related to be funded by the RRF, with corresponding new milestones and targets in compliance with the Country Specific Recommendations. It may also contain the scale-up of reforms and investments adopted in the previous version of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. Second, the Commission assesses the plans considering whether proposed reforms and investments are capable of contributing towards the diversification of Union’s energy supply and reduction of dependence on fossil fuels before 2030. Third, in the event of a positive assessment on a proposal from the Commission, the Council approves the Recovery and Resilience Plan by means of an implementing decision setting out reforms and investments to be enforced by the Member States and the financial contribution (see Article 19 of Reg 2021/241).
Although NGEU was built as a one-off operation, the current energy crisis is showing that it is flexible enough to accommodate new emerging needs. In particular, the RRF being based on an ordinary cohesion legal basis seems capable to survive well beyond the pandemic. As long as economic resources are channeled to the RRF, this new facility can accelerate investments and address common strategic objectives. The adoption of a plan such as REPowerEU proves that NGEU is a blueprint for further action as the functioning of the RRF is capable to be used again and again. It also shows the necessity for the EU to equip itself with tools to quickly react to unexpected shocks. It remains to be seen if NGEU will account to a mere temporary fiscal space, confined to Covid-19 and the current energy crisis, or rather a much needed permanent one to boost common strategic investments beyond the pandemic.
