Bringing a claim of compensation for harm suffered as a result of alleged psychological harassment by the Head of Mission and his Deputy before the EU Courts: Montanari v Eucap Sahel Niger (Case T-371/22)

 

 

 

Antje Kunst*

* Antje Kunst is an international lawyer and barrister of a UK based Chambers, specialised in EU and international public law, human rights and litigation. She is admitted to the Bar of England and Wales, and the Bar of Berlin, advising and representing individuals in a wide range of matters including in staff disputes with EU missions and agencies before the EU Courts. She has appeared in numerous cases before both the Court of Justice and the General Court, within the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Photo credit: European Commission, via Wikimedia Commons

 

Introduction

On 17 July 2024 in Montanari v Eucap Sahel Niger (Case T-371/22)** the General Court ruled it has jurisdiction regarding a claim for compensation brought by a former staff seconded by a member state to Eucap Sahel Niger, an EU Mission established under the Common Foreign Security Policy (CFSP). This ruling on jurisdiction is  based on an important Grand Chamber judgment H v Council et al,  Case C- 455/14 ECLI:EU:C:2016:569.

Related to the substance of the case the General Court applied by analogy provisions of the EU Staff Regulations  to the dispute. EU Staff Regulations are not applicable to EU staff seconded by a member state to an EU Mission. Applying the EU Staff Regulations in analogy was based on the principle of equal treatment. In this respect the General Court followed its own case law, as established in H v Council in Case T-271/10 RENV II ECLI:EU:T:2020:548.

There is hardly any case law by the General Court regarding actions against EU missions by seconded staff from member states. Consequently, its judgment in Montanari holds significant importance, considering also that the majority of personnel in EU missions are seconded by member states.

The Montanari case represents yet another instance where the General Court had to address multiple jurisdictional and admissibility issues, despite well-established case law on certain aspects. Nonetheless, the General Court's detailed response to the defendant's plea of lack of jurisdiction and the pleas of inadmissibility will undoubtedly be useful for future similar cases brought by seconded staff to EU missions.

The clarifications by the General Court will hopefully dissuade EU missions from raising such pleas in the future, allowing the Court to focus its judicial review on substantive matters, as it regularly does in EU civil service cases brought under Article 270 TFEU. Ultimately, this would allow the EU judiciary to deliver judgments in these types of cases more swiftly, which are EU civil service type staff disputes, resulting in faster dispute resolution for the parties and reduced litigation costs for the applicants.

The Montanari case offers valuable insights into how the General Court will address the merits of similar cases in the future, including which set of rules it will apply and how it will interpret those rules in relation to seconded staff. This may include staff’s fundamental rights under the Charter, the Code of Conduct applicable to all staff serving in EU missions, seconded or contracted, the operational plan of EU missions (‘OPLAN’) and provisions of the EU Staff Regulations (see the reference to these rules in para. 209 of the Judgment).

Further the General Court’s judgment makes clear that it will apply the case-law specific to the EU civil service having similar staff disputes to staff seconded to EU Missions (see para. 224 of the Judgment).

It is highly desirable for the General Court's judicial review process to eventually align closely with its review of cases brought by civil service litigation pursuant to Article 270 TFEU. Such alignment would ensure consistency, predictability, and fairness in the adjudication of disputes involving staff seconded by member states, thereby strengthening the legal framework governing EU missions.

The unsuccessful plea of lack of jurisdiction – no complaint relating to the secondment

Eucap Sahel Niger argued that the General Court does not have jurisdiction to hear the action because the applicant performed the duties of political adviser within the Mission as an expert seconded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in accordance with Article 7(2) of Council Decision 2012/392/CFSP of 16 July 2012 on the European Union CSDP mission in Niger. This provision foresees that it is for the seconding Member State to respond to any complaint relating to the secondment to an EU Mission, and for complainants to bring any action against the Member State. But the applicant’s complaint did not relate to his secondment as such – so the position was similar to that of H, the applicant in the Grand Chamber case H v Council et al, who was a former seconded member of staff of the EU Police Mission in Bosnia who was complaining about her subsequent redeployment after being seconded.

The applicant’s complaint in the case at hand was about alleged psychological harassment by the Mission’s leadership, which is a matter for the EU Courts. The problem was that for staff seconded to EU missions, there was no legal basis for the EU Courts to review staff management acts of EU missions – like Article 270 TFEU, which would otherwise apply to staff under the EU Staff Regulations.

The Grand Chamber Judgment in H v Council et al recognized that H, a prosecutor and her colleagues seconded to EU missions, faced a gap of judicial protection. The Court of Justice rightly decided to step in to close this gap to ensure a “complete system of legal remedies and procedures”. It determined that it has jurisdiction for actions by seconded staff challenging acts of EU missions pursuant to Article 263 TFEU and seeking compensation based on Article 268 and 340 TFEU from them, taking into account its role under Article 19(1) TEU to ensure that ‘the law is observed’ and the fundamental right of effective judicial protection pursuant to Article 47 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights. This guaranteed that the acts of EU missions involving seconded staff do not escape judicial review and ensuring compliance with EU law.

After 2016 no seconded staff to an EU Mission has ever brought a complaint based on the Grand Chamber’s important ruling, Mr. Montanari is the first applicant. However, the landmark ruling of the Grand Chamber has been applied by analogy in subsequent cases (e.g., SatCen v KF, Case C‑14/19 P, ECLI:EU:C:2020:492 and discussed extensively in literature as for example here and here.

In the case at hand the General Court delved into the Mission’s jurisdictional arguments but dismissed them based on the H v Council et al judgment, accepting jurisdiction pursuant to Articles 263, and 268 and 340 TFEU, ‘taking into account Article 19(1) TEU and Article 47 of the Charter’ (see paras. 40-55 of the  Judgment).

Furthermore, it dismissed the Mission’s position that the national courts, here the Italian courts, have jurisdiction.  It agreed with the applicant that his claim before the EU Court was not about his secondment by the Italian Government but about alleged misconduct by the EU mission, alleged psychological harassment by the Mission’s leadership. That is why as in H’s case national courts do not have jurisdiction.

Legal interest for annulment of rejection of request for compensation

The applicant sought under Articles 268 and 340 TFEU compensation for alleged damage resulting from psychological harassment and violations of the right to good administration and the duty to have regard to the welfare of officials.  Equally he sought the annulment of the Mission's decision rejecting his claim for compensation based on Article 263 TFEU.

The General Court clarified, based on its case law, that claims seeking annulment of the refusal of an EU body to grant compensation which a claimant also asserts under Articles 268 TFEU and 340 TFEU, must be dismissed as inadmissible. That is why the Court held that the applicant had not justified a legal interest in seeking, in addition to his claims for compensation, the annulment of the Mission's decision rejecting his claim for compensation. Accordingly, the application for annulment was dismissed as inadmissible. (paras. 58-66 of the Judgment)

Unsuccessful plea of inadmissibility that certain acts are not attributable to the Mission

Mr. Montanari alleged not only that the EU Mission took decisions in relation to him which constituted psychological harassment, but also that the Mission's Civilian Operations Commander (see explanations on his or her role here) had breached the right to good administration and the duty to have regard for the welfare of officials when dealing with his reports of psychological harassment which he had made against the Head and Deputy Head of Mission. The Mission’s response to this was that Mr. Montanari had complained of actions or inactions of the Civil Operations Commander which were not attributable to it.

The General Court rejected this and found that the applicant was right to bring his action for damages against the Mission also regarding the failings of the Civilian Operations Commander.

This is a correct finding as the Civilian Operations Commander exercises command and control of the Mission at the strategic level, and he ensures at theatre level the proper and effective implementation of the Council's decisions and those of the Political and Security Committee (PSC), see also here.

Additionally, the Code of Conduct applicable to seconded staff across EU missions establishes a specific complaint mechanism directed to the Civilian Operations Commander for allegations of misconduct against a Head of Mission and their Deputy. In this context, it can be said that the actions or inactions of the Civilian Operations Commander effectively represent the actions and inactions of the Mission itself. (see paras. 67-87 of the Judgment)

Applicability of EU Staff Regulations to disputes between secondees and EU missions

After having concluded that the claim for compensation was admissible, the General Court went on to review in an elaborate manner the merits of the claim, examining in detail the applicant’s allegations of psychological harassment and the failings of the mission in this regard. (see paras.111-321 of the Judgement)

The General Court emphasized importantly that staff seconded to EU Missions by Member States, although not governed by the EU Staff Regulations pursuant to Article 270 TFEU, are nonetheless subject to the same rules as those applicable to staff seconded by the EU institutions, i.e. the EU Staff Regulations. (para. 117 of the Judgment).  It rightly ruled that the applicant must benefit from the same level and the same rules of protection against psychological harassment.

‘By virtue of the principle of equal treatment, the General Court is required to apply to the applicant's situation, by analogy, the provisions of the Staff Regulations relating to psychological harassment and the functional protection of officials and temporary or contract staff and the case-law based on those provisions’ (Para. 125 of the Judgement)

Also for the duty to have regard for the welfare of officials  the General Court reiterated that

‘the principle of equal treatment requires application by analogy to the case of national staff seconded to a body or agency such as a Mission of certain provisions of the Staff Regulations and the case-law specific to the matter of the European Union civil service, where such staff are placed in a situation comparable to that of staff subject to the Staff Regulations and the difference in situation between the two cannot objectively justify the former not benefiting from the same level and rules of protection as the latter when carrying out their duties in the theatre of operations.’ (Para. 224 of the Judgement)

Following a thorough examination of the facts, reviewing the alleged infringements of Montanari’s rights as set out inter alia in the EU Staff Regulations and the EU Charter (e.g., related to psychological harassment), taking into account the OPLAN and the Code of Conduct in light of its settled case law on EU staff cases, the General Court partially ruled in favour of the applicant. It determined the matter as it would have done in a typical EU civil service case, awarding him €6,000 for non-material damages.

Conclusion

The Montanari Judgment serves as a critical reminder to the highest levels of the European Union (EU) Missions, including the Civilian Operations Commander that there is a court before they can, and should, be held accountable for any actions or inactions that contravene EU law. It highlights the EU judiciary's role in ensuring compliance and accountability within EU Missions.

Moreover, the Montanari Judgment opens the door for the potential judicial review of any staff misconduct by or against a seconded staff member as set out in the Code of Conduct whilst in the performance of their duties in the ‘theatre of operations’. Such case law ensures that EU Missions and their staff operate within the bounds of EU law, reinforcing the principles of transparency and accountability that are fundamental to the effective functioning of EU missions.

**Citations of findings of the General Court are unofficial translations.

 

