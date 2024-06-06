EU Media Freedom Act: the convolutions of the new legislation

Samira Asmaa Allioui,
research and tutorial fellow at the Centre d'études internationales et
européennes de l'Université de Strasbourg
Journalists are under pressure in
different ways. Throughout the last few years, media freedom and especially
media pluralism are in peril.
On December 15, 2023, the
European Council and the European Parliament struck a deal on rules to
safeguard media freedom, media pluralism and editorial independence in the
European Union. The EU
Media Freedom Act (EMFA) promised increased transparency about media
ownership and safeguards against government surveillance and the use of spyware
against journalists. The agreement comes after numerous revisions of the Audiovisual
Media Services Directive (AMSD) and new regulations such as the Digital
Market Act (DMA) and Digital
Services Act (DSA). As a reminder, the EMFA builds on the DSA.
The aim of this contribution is
to present an overview of the EMFA and specifically to analyse to what extent its
rules still contribute to the limitation of freedom of speech, the erosion of
trust, the breach of democratic processes, disinformation, and legal
uncertainty.
The EMFA requires EU countries to
respect editorial freedom, no spyware, no political interference, stable
funding for public media, protection of online media and transparent state
advertising. It established a European
watchdog: a new independent European
Board for Media Services to fight interference from inside and outside the
EU.
Nevertheless, this new EU
legislation tries to set boundaries for the journalists’ actions through Article
18 EMFA on the protection of media content on very large online platforms
(VLOPs), and the potential detrimental effects of introducing something akin to
a media exemption. But the most significant ambiguity is addressed by Article
2 of the EMFA on the definition of ‘media service’ which appears to be the problem
everyone acknowledges. This raises the question of who the EMFA is protecting. Are
democracy and the possibility for people to get impartial and unbiased
information really strengthened? Not forgetting that for the European
Parliament elections, there is a potential danger of political interference
by extra-European countries that will try to take advantage of democratic
elections to influence
the media illegally, by creating fake social media accounts and by
launching a massive propaganda campaign to disseminate conflict-ridden content.
THE ACCURACY OF INFORMATION
The EMFA focuses on two main points
regarding VLOPs. First, it asserts that platforms limit users’ access to
reliable content when they apply their terms and conditions to media companies
that practice editorial responsibility and create news conforming with
journalistic standards. First, the Regulation takes aim at VLOPs’ gatekeeping
power over access to media content. To do so, the EMFA aims to remould the
relationship between media and platforms. Media service providers that exercise
editorial responsibility for their content have a primary role in the
dissemination of information and in the exercise of freedom of information
online. In exercising this editorial responsibility, they are expected to
intervene diligently and provide reliable information that complies with
fundamental rights, in accordance with the regulatory or self-regulatory
requirements to which they are subject in the Member States.
Secondly, it asserts that the quality
of the media may fight against
disinformation. To consider this problem, the EMFA’s objective is to adjust
the connection between platforms and media. According to Article 2 EMFA, ‘media
service’ means ‘a service as defined by Articles 56 and 57 [TFEU], where the
principal purpose of the service or a dissociable section thereof consists in
providing programmes or press publications, to the general public, under the
editorial responsibility of a media service provider, by any means, in order to
inform, entertain or educate’ A ‘media
service’ has
some protections under the Act. According to Joan Barrata, the media
definition under EMFA is an overly “limited” definition, which is not “aligned”
with international and European human rights standards, and “discriminatory”,
as it excludes “certain forms of media and journalistic activity”. The DSA classifies
platforms or search engines that have more than 45 million users per month
in the EU as VLOPs or Very Large Online Search Engines (VLOSEs). As an
illustration, according to Article 18 EMFA, media service providers will be afforded
special transparency and contestation rights on platforms. In addition to that,
according to Article
19 EMFA, media service providers will have the opportunity to engage in a
constructed dialogue with platforms on concepts such as disinformation. Under
the agreement, VLOPs will have to inform media service providers that they plan
to remove or restrict their content and give them 24 hours to answer (except in
the event of a crisis as defined in the DSA).
Article 18 of the EMFA enforces a
24-hour content moderation exemption for media, effectively making platforms
host content by force. By making platforms host content by force, this rule
prevents large online platforms from deleting media content that violates
community guidelines. Nevertheless, not only it could threaten marginalised
groups, but it could also undermine equality of speech and fuel disinformation.
This is a vicious
circle between the speaker planting false information on social media, the
media platform spreading the false speech thanks to amplifying algorithms or
human-simulating bots, and the recipients who view the claims and spread them.
According to the EMFA provides
that, before signing up to a social media platform, platforms must create a
“special/privileged communication channel” to consider content restrictions
with “media service providers”, defined as “a natural or legal person whose
professional activity is to provide a media service and who has editorial
responsibility for the choice of the content of the media service and
determines the manner in which it is organised “. In other words, instead of being
forced to host any content, online platforms should provide special privileged
treatment to certain media outlets.
However, not only does this
strategy impede platforms’ autonomy in enforcing their terms of use (nudity,
disinformation, self-harm) but it also imperils the protection of marginalised
groups who are frequently
the main targets of disinformation and hate speech. Politics remains
fertile ground for hate speech as well as disinformation. Online platforms and
social media have played a key role in amplifying the spread of hate speech and
disinformation. As proof, recent reports reveal the widespread abuse of these
platforms by political parties and governments. Indeed, it turns out that more
than 80 countries around the world have engaged in political disinformation
campaigns.
This could also permit misleading information
to remain online which allows sufficient time to see the information
transmitted and disseminated, hindering one of the key objectives of EMFA - to
give more reliable sources of information to citizens.
ABUSIVE REGULATORY
INTERVENTION AND DETERIORATION OF TRUST
Primarily, one can only be concerned
about any regulatory intervention by governments on issues such as freedom
of expression or media freedom. Through their EU Treaty competencies in
security and defence matters, EU Member States seem to be winning because their
options to spy on reporters have been reaffirmed. However, according to the
final text (April 11, 2024), the European Parliament added important guarantees
to allow the use of spyware, which will only be possible on a case-by-case
basis and subject to authorization from an investigating judicial authority as
regards serious offenses punishable by a sufficiently long custodial sentence.
Furthermore, it must be
emphasized that even in these cases the subjects will have the right to be
informed after the surveillance and will be able to challenge it in court. It
is also specified that the use of spyware against the media, journalists and
their families is prohibited. In the same vein, the rules specify that
journalists should not be prosecuted for having protected the confidentiality
of their sources.
The law restricts possible
exceptions to this for national security reasons which fall within the
competence of member states or in cases of investigations into a closed list of
crimes, such as murder, child abuse or terrorism. Only in such situations or
cases of neglect, the law makes it very clear that this must be duly justified,
on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with the Charter of Fundamental Rights,
in circumstances where no other investigative tool would be adequate.
In this regard, the law therefore
allows for new concrete guarantees at EU level in this regard. Any journalist
concerned would have the right to seek effective judicial protection from an
independent court in the Member State concerned. In addition to that, each
Member State will have to designate an independent authority responsible for
handling complaints from journalists concerning the use of spyware against
them. These independent authorities provide, within three months of the
request, an opinion on compliance with the provisions of the law on media
freedom.
Some governments in Europe have
tried to interfere in the work of journalists recently which is a blatant
demonstration of how far politicians can go against media using national
security as an excuse. To avoid an erosion of trust, media service providers
must be totally transparent about their ownership structures. That is why, in
its final version (April 2024), the EMFA enhances transparency of media
ownership, responding to rising concerns in the EU about this issue. The EMFA broadens
the scope of the requirements of transparency, providing for rules guaranteeing
the transparency of media ownership and preventing conflicts of interest (Article
6) as well as the creation of a coordination mechanism between national
regulators in order to respond to propaganda from hostile countries outside the
EU (Article 17).
To do that, there is a need to deepen
safeguards to shield all media against economic capture by private owners to
avoid media capture. It can be worse when no official intervention can mean
non-transparent and selective support for pro-government media. As a matter of
fact, it demonstrates that a combination of political pressure and corruption
can be risky for the free press.
Secondly, the EMFA’s content
moderation provisions could ruin public trust in media and endanger the
integrity of information channels. Online platforms moderate illegal content
online. Moderation provisions include: a solution-orientated conversation
between the parties (VLOPs, the media and civil society) to avoid unjustified
content removals; obligatory annual reporting (reports on content moderation
which must include information about the moderation initiative, including
information relating to illegal content, complaints received under
complaints-handling systems, use of automated tools and training measures) by
very large online platforms (VLOPs); any complaint lodged under
complaints-handling systems by media service providers must be processed with
priority; and additional protection against the unjustified removal by VLOPs of
media content produced according to professional standards. These platforms
will need to take every precaution to communicate the reasons for suspending
content to media service providers before the suspension becomes effective. The
process consists of a series of safeguards to ensure that this rapid alert
procedure is consistent with the European Commissions’ priorities such as the
fight against disinformation. In this regard, the Electronic Frontier
Foundation states that « By
creating a special class of privileged self-declared media providers whose
content cannot be removed from big tech platforms, the law not only changes
company policies but risks harming users in the EU and beyond ».
MEDIA COMPANIES AND PLATFORMS BARGAINING
CONTENT
Yet the EMFA still does not deal
with the complex issue of who would oversee controlling the self-declarations (Article
18(1) EMFA). More precisely, according to Article 18 EMFA “Providers of [VLOPs]
shall provide a functionality allowing recipients of their services to declare”
that they are media service providers. This self-declaration can be done,
mainly, according to three criteria: if public service media providers fulfill
the definition of Article
2 EMFA; if public service media providers “declare that they are editorially
independent from Member States, political parties, third countries and entities
owned or controlled by third countries”; and if public service media providers
“declare that they are subject to regulatory requirements for the exercise of
editorial responsibility in one or more Member States” or adhere “to a
co-regulatory or self-regulatory mechanism governing editorial standards that
is widely recognised and accepted in the relevant media sector in one or more
Member States”. According to Article 18(4), when a VLOP decides to suspend its
services regarding the content provided by a self-declared media service
provider, “on the grounds that such content is incompatible with its terms and
conditions”, it must “communicate to the media service provider concerned a statement
of reasons” accompanying that decision “prior to such a decision to suspend or
restrict visibility taking effect”.
Aside from that, Article 18 EMFA splits the rules implemented by the Digital
Services Act (DSA), a horizontal instrument that aims to create and ensure
a more trustworthy online environment by putting in place a multilevel
framework of responsibilities targeted at different types of services and by
proposing a set of asymmetric obligations harmonized at EU level with the aim
of ensuring regulatory oversight of the EU transparency, online space and accountability.
Those rules covering all services and all types of illegal content, including
goods or services are set by the DSA. This implies that media regulators will
be enrolled in the cooperation mechanisms that will be set up for the aspects
falling under their mandate. The inception of a specific “structured
cooperation” mechanism is intended to contribute to strengthening robustness,
legal certainty, and predictability of cross-border regulatory cooperation.
This entails enhanced
coordination and more precisely collective deliberation between national
regulatory authorities (NRAs) which can bring significant added value to the
application of the EMFA. This implies that media regulators will be involved in
the cooperation mechanisms that will be set up for the aspects falling under
their remit, even if it is still unclear how this will look in practice.
Above all, how will the new
legislation be applied in practice and how will it work to ensure that it
neither undermines the equality of speech and democratic debate nor endangers
vulnerable groups? Excluding the fact that Article 18 of the EMFA incorporates
safeguards about AI-generated
content, details about which remain undisclosed as of now (see also Hajli
et al on ‘Social Bots and the Spread of Disinformation in Social Media’ and
Vaccari
and Chadwick on ‘Deepfakes and Disinformation’), there is clearly reason to
be concerned about the use of generative AI to promote disinformation and deep
fakes. In an era where new technologies dominate, voluntary guidelines are not
enough. Stronger measures are urgently needed to balance free speech and to
have control over AI systems. It is admitted that while AI can be an excellent
tool for journalists, it can also be used for bad purposes.
INEQUALITY BETWEEN MEDIA
PROVIDERS: THE ATTRIBUTION OF A SPECIAL STATUS
In terms of platforms and media
companies negotiating content, since not all media providers (media companies
negotiating content) will receive a special status, it creates inequality.
Platforms will have to guarantee that most of the reported information is
publicly accessible. The main privilege resulting from this special status is
that VLOP providers are more restricted in the way they moderate the content,
but not in the sense of a ban on acting against this content but rather in the
form of advanced transparency and information towards the information provider concerned.
This effectively leads to an uncertain negotiation situation in which
influential media and platforms negotiate over what content remains visible.
This is especially true since the media have financial interests in seeking a
rapid means of communication and in ensuring that their content remains visible
even if it is at the expense of small providers.
CONCLUSION
As a conclusion, the risk to tamper
with public opinion by disguising disinformation and propaganda as legitimate
media content is still reflected in Article 18’s self-proclamation mechanism.
In top of that, the risk of establishing two categories of freedom of speech
arises from the fragmentation of legislation, not aligning with the DSA. Then,
our capacity to create informed decisions could be undermined by Article 18
EMFA, an article that allows self-proclaimed media entities to operate with insufficient
oversight. Furthermore, our democratic processes risk to be severely damaged by
the unregulated spread of disinformation. Finally, the opacity of Article 18 in
the determination of the authenticity of self-proclaimed media engenders
problems of compliance enforcement.
The elements recalled here
highlight the underside of the new legislation and corroborates that efforts
must be made in the future to remedy the critical situation of press freedom
within the EU.
