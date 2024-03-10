Climate case against ING: what does it mean for monetary policy?

Annelieke Mooij, Assistant Professor, Tilburg University
Photo credit: Sandro Halank, via Wikimedia
Commons
The Dutch climate
organization “milieudefensie” had threatened to start a case
against the Dutch ING bank. The 14th of February 2024 the ING
has responded that it will not give in into the demands of the climate
organization. Hence making it highly likely that the climate policy of the ING
will face legal challenges. Prima facie the case seems without EU relevance as it
concerns a national climate organization suing a national bank. Though the case
may seem to lack European relevance, the opposite is true. The decision by the
Dutch judiciary may have serious European consequences. In particular for the Monetary
Union and may even bypass the independence of the ECB.
Milieudefensie v. ING
The climate organization
(plaintiff) asks
the court to order the ING to take four concrete steps. The first is to
align its climate policy with the target of 1.5C as stipulated by the Paris Agreement.
The second demand is that the ING reduces its own emissions by 48%CO2 and 42%
CO2e by 2030. Third that it stops financing large corporate clients who have
adverse climate impacts. The fourth and final demand is that ING engages in
discussion with the plaintiff about how to substantiate these demands. The
demands made by the plaintiff are serious claims. Raising the question of the
likelihood these demands are met by the Dutch court.
Whilst the court summons is
not yet finalized it is likely that the plaintiff will refer to two earlier
cases. The first is to an earlier case won against the Dutch state. In the Urgenda
case the Dutch Supreme Court ruled that the state had to reduce its
emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement. The Supreme Court did not
state how the state had to comply, simply that it had to comply. The case gave
a strong message to the state that it had the obligation to meet the climate
agreements. Urgenda provided the foundation for the second case.
The second case that the
plaintiff will likely reference is that of Milieudefensie
v. Shell. This case still has an appeal pending. The case concerned the
climate responsibilities of Dutch oil concern Shell. The judiciary decided that
Royal Dutch Shell (RDS) was responsible for the emission reductions of the
global shell activities. In this capacity it had to reduce its global emissions
by 45% by 2030 in comparison to 2019 levels. This was considered a
revolutionary case as it is one of the first where the judiciary recognized
climate duties against a legal person. The
legal foundation was article
6:162 of the Dutch Civil Code, this article is a form of tort law. The
court considered that the emission reduction plans of Shell were not concrete enough.
Shell thereby violated an unwritten duty of care. Prima facie the case against
ING therefore looks strong. There are, however, two obstacles to overcome.
The first minor challenge is
that of the impact of ING’s financial products on their clients. In the case
against Shell the court considered that the mother company RDS determined the
policy of the entire group (paraf. 4.4.4). It therefore had the influence to
change the companies’ policies and directions. Arguably a bank can have a similar
steering influence upon the direction of its clients. In particular the ING may
refuse loans intended to buy polluting machines. On the other hand banks can
approve loans for investment in greener operations. Loans can thereby have a
powerful impact upon the direction of a consumer. Operating credit on the other
hand will have a less likely impact on the course of a business. To demand that
all financing is discontinued to corporate clients who do not have a climate
plan provides a broad interpretation to the duty of care of the banking sector.
In particular, as the Dutch judge will have to weigh the right to a clean
environment against the right to operate a business.
The second difficulty is that
unlike RDS, ING’s emissions (in)directly result from a varied investment
portfolio. As stated by the response
of ING measuring merely the emissions can lead to a negative climate
result. An increased investment in heat pumps, increases the emission portfolio
of ING but can decrease global emissions. The emissions in the Shell case were
the direct result of the company’s own activities. Redirecting its efforts from
fossil fuels to sustainable energy will have a positive impact upon the fight
against climate change. In length of this argument Ferrari
and Landi argue with regard to central banks that investments should be
made not by simply investing in the lowest emitters. Instead of this so-called “best-in-universe”
approach, banks should invest in companies that do well within their substitute
production group. The so-called best-in-class method of investment. Through
this approach global demand can be shifted to green products. Therefore unlike
the Shell case the court will have to decide between a blanket reduction of
emissions which may have a negative environmental impact, or a best-in-class
approach. The difficulty is that the court will then have to provide
instructions not on what goals to achieve but rather on how to achieve emission
reductions. The methods of achievement has been something the court has
refrained from doing in both Shell and Urgenda. The decision on methodology may
have a large impact on the future European Central Bank’s purchasing
programmes.
Impact on the Monetary Union
The right to (private) life
codified in the European Convention for Human Rights (ECHR) played a
significant role in these cases. Article 52(3) of the EU Charter states that
the ECHR provides a minimum level of protection. The CJEU may therefore award a
higher level of protection but not lower than the ECHR. The interpretation of
the ECHR therefore has a large influence on the fundamental rights protected
within the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.
The judgements of national
judges are not binding for the European Court on the Convention of Human Rights
(ECtHR). However, when there appears to be a consensus among the majority of
members the ECtHR considers
there is common ground. The existence of common ground decreases the margin
of appreciation for the member states. The case of Urgenda directly involved an
appeal to human rights against the state, specifically the right to life
(article 2) and private life (article 8). Similar cases have been successfully tried
in Ireland
and France.
The ECtHR is yet to rule on the climate
change cases that are pending. There however seems a likelihood
of a positive outcome for the plaintiffs. The CJEU will have to consider
the scope of these cases and can decide on the same or a higher standard of
protection. There is, however, a difference with the case of ING.
The cases against the states
directly invoked human rights. In the Shell case the Dutch judge only
indirectly applied the fundamental rights when interpreting the duty of care.
It will likely do the same in the case of ING. This provides a less strong
signal about common ground to the ECtHR that the right
to a clean environment includes specific obligations for banks and other
legal persons. It will take more national judges to reach similar judgements to
provide the ECtHR with to conviction that there is common ground. The court in
the Shell case, however, included the in its considerations the UN Guiding
principles. These principles create a large common understanding throughout the
ECHR members. The states obligation to enforce direct obligations for legal
persons through its courts are likely to be accepted by the ECtHR. If so
it cannot be ignored especially by the largest bank in the EU; the European
Central Bank (ECB).
The ECB has a tiered mandate.
Its primary
objective is to obtain price stability which has been defined as keeping
inflation under but close to two percent on the medium term. To achieve this
goal the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) has granted the
ECB
with a high level of independence. This means that neither the EU or
national legislators cannot determine or influence how the ECB executes its
monetary policy. The ECB is therefore likely to argue that it cannot be
influenced as to how it conducts is monetary policy even with regard to climate
change. The ECB, however, is not immune from other primary or secondary
legislation. In the Olaf
case the CJEU considered that the ECB falls within the EU legal framework.
Its independence only protects the ECB against political influence when it
conducts monetary policy.
In addition to its primary
mandate the ECB has a secondary mandate to abide by. This mandate includes “[…]the
sustainable development of the Earth”. The ECB has to comply with its
secondary mandate if it does not violate its primary mandate. Currently this is
interpreted
by the ECB to mean that when the ECB has a choice in how to achieve its
price stability objectives, the secondary mandate is guiding. The secondary
mandate, however, has various goals. Some of these goals can be achieved
simultaneously but some are independent
or even substitute goals. This makes it currently difficult to pinpoint to
the legal obligations of the ECB from the secondary mandate. When it comes to
climate change, however, the ECB considers itself bound
by the Paris Agreement. In addition the ECB
has to abide by the EU Charter of
Fundamental Rights. It is however unclear what precise duties these
treaties bring to the ECB when it carries out its private sector funding
programmes. The ECB states that it is trying to decarbonize
its corporate sector portfolio’s by using a method called tilting. The
green bonds in the sector are given preference to the brown bonds. The
difficulty is that when green bonds run out the ECB will continue by purchasing
brown bonds if it considers this necessary for its monetary aim. The case of Milieudefensie
v. ING, can provide clear guidance with regard to the ECB’s fundamental right climate
responsibilities in its corporate sector programmes. The Dutch court’s reasoning can provide the
balance between a bank’s obligations to climate against the right to operate a
business. This reasoning can be incorporated by the ECB.
The ECB makes
choices with regard to how (intense) to pursue price stability. These
choices should be guided by human rights such as climate change and economic
needs. The ING decision can create a guiding framework on how to balance these
different interests. However before such guidelines can be considered binding
more national cases need to be tried, or the ING case would have to reach the
ECtHR. Still quite a road to be travelled.
